Pizza

Sbarro Twelve Oaks

192 Reviews

$

27298 Novi Rd Space 105A

Novi, MI 48377

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Slices

NY Pepperoni

$4.99

NY Supremo

$4.99

NY Sausage

$4.99

NY Mushroom

$4.99

NY Buffalo Chicken

$4.69

NY Chicken Bacon Ranch

$4.49

NY 4-Cheese White

$4.49

NY Cheese

$4.99

Upgrade your Drink, Large

$0.30

Upgrade your Drink, Bottled

$0.50

Roman Cheese

$5.99

Roman Pepperoni

$5.99

Roman Supremo

$5.99

Roman Pepp & Bacon

$5.99

Roman Pepp & Sausage

$5.99

Roman Double Duo Pepperoni

$5.99

Roman Sausage

$5.99

Roman Classic Hawaiin

$5.99

Roman Meat Primo

$5.99

Make It a Combo

$4.00

Pepperoni & Sausage Stuffed Slice

$5.79

Broccoli & Spinach Stuffed Slice

$5.79
NY Hawaiian

NY Hawaiian

$4.69

NY Meat Primo

$5.99
NY Spinach and Tomato

NY Spinach and Tomato

$5.99

Pan Topped Combo

$8.59

NY Veggie

$4.99

NY Pepp & Bacon

$4.69

NY Pepp & Sausage

$4.99

NY Spinach & Mushroom

$4.99

School Lunch

$5.00

Pan Meat Primo

$4.99
Pan Veggie

Pan Veggie

$4.99
Pan Spinach and Tomato

Pan Spinach and Tomato

$4.99
Pan Hawaiian

Pan Hawaiian

$4.99
Pan Sausage and Pepperoni

Pan Sausage and Pepperoni

$4.99
Pan Spinach and Mushroom

Pan Spinach and Mushroom

$4.99
Pan Chicken and Broccoli

Pan Chicken and Broccoli

$4.99

2 Slice Combo

2 Slice Combo

$10.99

Whole Pizza

Whole NY Pepperoni

$10.00+

Whole NY Cheese

$10.00+

Whole NY Supremo

$18.00

Whole NY Sausage

$16.00

Whole NY Mushroom

$16.00

Whole NY Veggie

$18.00

Whole NY Spinach and Tomato

$16.00

Whole NY Hawaiian

$16.00

Whole Stuffed Broccoli & Spinach

$22.00

Whole Stuffed Pepperoni & Sausage

$22.00

Whole NY Meat Primo

$18.00

Whole Build Your Own

$16.00

Salads & Sides

Garden Salad

$6.29

Caesar Salad

$6.29

Greek Salad

$5.69

Pasta Salad Salad

$6.29

Broccoli Salad Salad

$5.69

Coleslaw Salad

$5.69

Tomato & Cucumber Salad

$6.29

Green Bean & Cherry Tomato Salad

$5.69

Seafood Salad Salad

$5.69

Fruit Salad Salad

$5.69

Side Caesar

$4.29

Small Greek

$3.39

Side Garden

$4.29

Side Pasta Salad

$4.29

Small Broccoli Salad

$3.39

Small Coleslaw

$3.39

Side Tomato & Cucumber

$4.29

Small Green Bean & Cherry Tomato

$3.39

Small Fruit Salad

$3.39

Side Spaghetti

$4.49

Side Ziti

$5.99

Side White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$5.99

2 Garlic Breadsticks

$2.99

Roasted Potatoes

$4.49

1 Garlic Breadsticks

$1.59

Dipping Sauce

$0.79

Chips

$1.39

1 Meatball

$2.39

Chicken Parm

$3.00

Make It a Combo

$4.00

12 Breadsticks

$9.00

2 meatballs

$4.29

Steam Table & Stomboli's

Entree Spaghetti

$7.79

Entree Spaghetti & Meatballs

$8.99

Spaghetti with Chicken

$10.39

Entree Ziti

$8.99

Side Spaghetti

$4.49

Side Ziti

$5.99

Entree White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Side White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Philly Cheese Steak Stromboli

$6.09

Pepperoni Stromboli

$6.99

Sausage, Pepperoni & Bacon Stromboli

$6.99

Spinach Stromboli

$6.99

Chicken & 4-Cheese Stromboli

$6.99

Chicken & Veggies Stromboli

$6.99

Supremo Stromboli

$6.99

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$5.79

Classic Hawaiin Stromboli

$6.99

Meat Primo Stromboli

$5.99

Veggie Stromboli

$5.99

Ziti with Chicken

$9.99

Ziti & Meatballs

$9.99

Pasta Platters

$10.99

Make It a Combo

$4.00

CATER-Half Pan Ziti

$30.00

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.79

NY Cheesecake

$3.99

Carrot Cake

$3.99

Chocolate Cake

$3.99

Tiramisu

$3.99

Cannoli

$3.99

Beverages

Large Fountain Drink

$2.99

Regular Fountain Drink

$2.79

Large Unsweet Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.39

Large Sweet Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.39

Regular Unsweet Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.09

Regular Sweet Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.09

Large Lemonade

$2.89

Regular Lemonade

$2.59

Bottled Water

$2.89

Gatorade

$3.49

Bottled Juice

$3.49

Apple Juice

$3.49

Orange Juice

$2.59

Energy Drink

$2.59

White Milk

$2.79

Chocolate Milk

$2.79

Valpak Specials

14" NY Large Pepperoni

$8.00

14" Large Specialty

$10.00

17" XL NY Pepperoni

$10.00

17" XL Specialty Pizza

$12.00

2 Whole Pies

2 Whole Pies

$25.00
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thanks for choosing Sbarro!

27298 Novi Rd Space 105A, Novi, MI 48377

Sbarro image
Sbarro image
Sbarro image

