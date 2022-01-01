Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sbarro Turkey Hill on Johnstown Rd. New Albany, OH

882 Reviews

$

9880 Johnstown Rd.

New Albany, OH 43054

Slices

NY Pepperoni

$4.49

NY Supremo

$4.49

NY Sausage

$4.49

NY Mushroom

$4.49

NY Buffalo Chicken

$4.49

NY Chicken Bacon Ranch

$4.49

NY 4-Cheese White

$4.49

NY Cheese

$3.89

Upgrade your Drink, Large

$0.30

Upgrade your Drink, Bottled

$0.50

Roman Cheese

$4.39

Roman Pepperoni

$4.99

Roman Supremo

$4.99

Roman Pepp & Bacon

$4.99

Roman Pepp & Sausage

$4.99

Roman Double Duo Pepperoni

$4.99

Roman Buffalo Chicken

$4.99

Roman Classic Hawaiin

$4.99

Roman Meat Primo

$4.99

Make It a Combo

$3.60

Pepperoni & Sausage Stuffed Slice

$5.79

Broccoli & Spinach Stuffed Slice

$5.79
$4.49

NY Meat Primo

$4.49
$4.49

Pan Topped Combo

$8.59

Pan Meat Primo

$4.99
$4.99
$4.99
$4.99
$4.99
$4.99
$4.99

Combos

2 NY Slice Combo

$9.29

Whole Pizza

Whole NY Pepperoni

$11.99+

Whole NY Cheese

$11.99+

Whole NY Supremo

$17.99

Whole NY Sausage

$14.99

Whole NY Mushroom

$14.99

Whole NY Veggie

$17.99

Whole NY Spinach and Tomato

$16.49

Whole NY Hawaiian

$16.49

Whole Stuffed Broccoli & Spinach

$22.00

Whole Stuffed Pepperoni & Sausage

$22.00

Whole NY Meat Primo

$17.99

Salads & Sides

Garden Salad

$5.69

Caesar Salad

$5.69

Greek Salad

$5.69

Pasta Salad Salad

$5.69

Broccoli Salad Salad

$5.69

Coleslaw Salad

$5.69

Tomato & Cucumber Salad

$5.69

Green Bean & Cherry Tomato Salad

$5.69

Seafood Salad Salad

$5.69

Fruit Salad Salad

$5.69

Small Caesar

$3.39

Small Greek

$3.39

Small Garden

$3.39

Small Pasta Salad

$3.39

Small Broccoli Salad

$3.39

Small Coleslaw

$3.39

Small Tomato & Cucumber

$3.39

Small Green Bean & Cherry Tomato

$3.39

Small Fruit Salad

$3.39

Small Spaghetti

$3.59

Small Ziti

$4.89

Small White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$4.89

2 Garlic Breadsticks

$2.59

Roasted Potatoes

$3.59

1 Garlic Breadsticks

$1.39

Dipping Sauce

$0.69

Chips

$1.39

1 Meatball

$1.79

Steam Table & Stomboli's

Spaghetti

$5.69

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$6.69

Spaghetti with Chicken

$10.39

Ziti

$6.79

Small Spaghetti

$3.59

Small Ziti

$4.89

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$6.79

Small White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$4.89

Philly Cheese Steak Stromboli

$6.09

Pepperoni Stromboli

$5.79

Sausage, Pepperoni & Bacon Stromboli

$5.79

Spinach Stromboli

$5.79

Chicken & 4-Cheese Stromboli

$5.79

Chicken & Veggies Stromboli

$5.79

Supremo Stromboli

$5.79

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$5.79

Classic Hawaiin Stromboli

$5.79

Meat Primo Stromboli

$5.79

Veggie Stromboli

$5.79

Ziti with Chicken

$10.39

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.39

NY Cheesecake

$3.99

Carrot Cake

$3.99

Chocolate Cake

$3.99

Tiramisu

$3.99

Cannoli

$3.99

Beverages

Large Fountain Drink

$2.39

Regular Fountain Drink

$2.09

Large Unsweet Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.39

Large Sweet Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.39

Regular Unsweet Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.09

Regular Sweet Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.09

Large Lemonade

$2.79

Regular Lemonade

$2.29

Bottled Water

$2.39

Gatorade

$2.59

Bottled Juice

$2.59

Apple Juice

$2.59

Orange Juice

$2.59

Energy Drink

$2.59

White Milk

$2.10

Chocolate Milk

$2.10

Beverages

Fountain (12oz) TH

$1.09

Regular Fountain (22oz)

$1.29

Large Fountain (32oz)

$1.49

Fountain (44oz) TH

$1.69

Bottled Water TH

$1.79

Bottled Beverage TH

$1.99

Coffee (Any Size)

$0.99

Slices

$2.99

XL NY Slice made with 100% whole milk Mozz.

NY Slice- Topped

$3.49

Make It a Combo

$2.99

Combo 2XL Slices

$5.99

Combo 2XL + Reg. Drink

$7.49

Bottle Combo Upgrade

$0.50

2/$5 Slices Mailer Coupon Only Expires 3/30/2020

$5.00

Whole Pizza

17 " Whole NY Pepperoni

$14.99

17" Whole NY Cheese

$12.99

17" Specialty Pizza

$18.99

17" 4 Cheese White

$18.99

17" Supremo

$18.99

17" Veggie

$18.99

14" Whole Pie - Cheese

$9.99

14" Whole Pie Pepp

$11.49

14" Specialty

$14.99

14" 4 Cheese

$14.99

14" Supremo

$14.99

14" Veggie

$14.99

Stromboli

6" Stromboli

$4.59

Family Style Stromboli

$14.99

Family Toppings

$2.00

Combo

$2.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$4.99

Caesar Salad

$4.99

Italian Chopped Salad

$6.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$6.99

Side Caesar

$2.59

Side Garden

$2.59

Sandwiches

Italian Sub

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Pesto Sub

$5.99

Ham Sub

$5.99

Meatball Sub

$5.99

Pastas

Spaghetti

$4.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$5.99

Baked Ziti

$5.99

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Combo

$2.99

Sauces & Sides

2 Garlic Breadsticks

$1.99

6 Garlic Breadsticks

$4.59

1 Meatball

$1.49

2 Meatballs

$2.79

Dipping Sauce Cups

$0.59

Side Baked Ziti

$3.99

Side Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Side Spaghetti

$2.99

Wings (Take Out/Delivery Only)

6 Piece Wings-BBQ

$4.99

6 Piece Wings-Buffalo

$4.99

6 Piece Wings-Plain

$4.99

10 Piece Wings-BBQ

$8.99

10 Piece Wings-Buffalo

$8.99

10 Piece Wings--Plain

$8.99

Breakfast

Bacon/Egg Breakfast Strombolini

$3.49

Cinnamon Roll

$2.49

Egg/Bacon Breakfast Pizza

$3.29

Egg/Ham Breakfast Pizza

$3.29

Egg/Potato Breakfast Strombolini

$3.49

Farmer's Market Breakfast Pizza

$3.29

Ham/Cheese Breakfast Strombolini

$3.49

Homestyle Breakfast Pizza

$3.29

Homestyle Breakfast Strombolini

$3.49

Meat Primo Breakfast Strombolini

$3.49

Sausage, Bacon and Maple Breakfast Strombolini

$3.49

Southern Style Breakfast Pizza

$3.29

Vegetable Strombolini

$3.49

Veggie Breakfast Pizza

$3.29

Western Breakfast Pizza

$3.29

Cinnamon Roll 6 Count

$12.00

Cinnamon Roll 4 Count

$8.00

Cinnamon Roll Dozen (12)

$20.00

Fully Loaded Breakfast Pizza

$3.29

Double Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$3.49

Sausage Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$3.49

Bacon Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$3.49

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.29

NY Cheesecake

$3.49

Carrot Cake

$3.49

Chocolate Cake

$3.49

Tiramisu

$3.49

Cannoli

$3.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Finally. No mall required. The original New York pizza is in your neighborhood. Handmade XL Pizzas by the slice (or whole pie!), Strombolis, Pastas are right down the road! And, we're now offering savory Breakfast Pizzas, Strombolinis and more! Inside Turkey Hill on Johnstown Road 1/2 mile from 161.

Website

Location

9880 Johnstown Rd., New Albany, OH 43054

Directions

Gallery
Sbarro image
Sbarro image
Sbarro image

