Stone Bridge Brewing Co. Downtown Johnstown

166 Reviews

$

104 Franklin St

Johnstown, PA 15901

Popular Items

CBR Loaded Fries

$14.00

Cuban

$14.00

Burrito Bowl

$16.00

Tap Room Menu

Appetizers

Pretzels

$12.00

Cauliflower

$12.00

Chili Shrimp

$18.00

Dip Trio

$14.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$14.00

Brew Pups

$12.00

Pimento Cheese

$12.00

Potstickers

$14.00

Crispy Brussels

$12.00

Brewery Nachos

$12.00

Chicken Tendies

$12.00

Loaded Fries

Crabby Fries

$14.00

Nashville Hot Loaded Fries

$12.00

CBR Loaded Fries

$14.00

Beef BBQ Loaded Fries

$14.00

Jalapeño Popper Fries

$12.00

Sammies

Smash Burger

$15.00

FGT Pimento Sammie

$12.00

Beef and Shroom Sammie

$17.00

Crabby Burger

$16.00

Southern Fried Chicken

$14.00

Cuban

$14.00

Crabcake Sliders

$15.00

Plain Burger

$14.00

Signatures

Poke Bowl

$16.00

Bang-Bang Bowl

$16.00

Thai Chicken Bowl

$16.00

Burrito Bowl

$16.00

Mexican Dogs

$14.00

Crabby mac

$16.00

Fish N Chips

$16.00

Burgh Salad

$12.00

Pies

Artisan Pie - Margherita

$16.00

Artisan Pie - SBBC

$17.00

Artisan Pie - Crabby

$18.00

Artisan Pie - Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.00

Artisan Pie - Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Artisan Pie - BYO

$17.00

Sides and extras

Side fries

$3.00

Side chips

$3.00

Side beer cheese

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.50

Add-ons

Add guacamole

$2.00

Add bacon

$2.00

Allergy

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla w/ tortilla chips

$6.00

Kids Burger w/ Fries

$8.00

Kids Pretzel Baguette w/ beer cheese

$6.00

Kids Fish sticks w/ Fries

$8.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tendies w/ Fries

$8.00

Specials

Thai Curry Mussels

$16.00

Beer Brat

$15.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

GF Menu

GF Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

GF Dip Trio

$14.00

GF Brewery Nacho

$12.00

GF Thai Chicken Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

GF Poke Bowl

$16.00

GF Burrito Bowl

$16.00

GF Burgh Salad

$16.00

GF Bunless Smash Burger

$15.00

GF Bunless Grilled Chicken

$14.00

GF Bunless Veggie Burger

$15.00

GF Two Tacos

$10.00

GF Three Tacos

$14.00

Craft Menu

Share Plates

Rice

$12.00

Dumplings

$14.00

Crab Balls

$16.00

Eggrolls

$12.00

Craft Brussels

$14.00

Green Beans

$14.00

Mushroom Dip

$15.00

Satay

$16.00

Mussels

$16.00

Small Plates

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

Crab Tacos

$18.00

Noodles

$15.00

Meatballs

$14.00

Chicken

$16.00

Nigiri

$18.00

Shrimp and Scallop

$18.00Out of stock

Large Plates

Ramen

$18.00

Ramen Vegetarian

$18.00

Szechuan Beef

$28.00

Curry

$18.00

Stir Fry

$17.00

Shanghai Noodles

$20.00

Specials

Barria Ramen

$18.00

Seafood Ramen

$26.00

Chicken Ramen

$18.00

Wonton Chips

VD First

$50.00

VD Second

VD Third

Desserts

Cannoli

$10.00

Cheese Cake

$10.00

Vietnamese Banana Cake

$8.00

Baklava

$10.00

Gluten Free Menu

GF Crispy Rice Balls

$12.00

GF Green Beans

$14.00

GF Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

GF Mushroom Dip

$15.00

GF Mussels

$16.00

GF Tuna Tartare

$18.00

GF Nigiri

$18.00

GF Ramen

$18.00

GF Veg Ramen

$18.00

GF Curry

$18.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday1:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Serving amazing craft beer to the Laurel Highlands. Stop by our tap room or Craft Modern Kitchen next to our tap room.

Website

Location

104 Franklin St, Johnstown, PA 15901

Directions

Gallery
Stone Bridge Brewing Co. image
Stone Bridge Brewing Co. image

Map
