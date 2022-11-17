Stone Bridge Brewing Co. imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges

Stone Bridge Brewing Co. Downtown Johnstown

166 Reviews

$

104 Franklin St

Johnstown, PA 15901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Pretzels

$12.00

Cauliflower

$12.00

Dirty Shrimp

$18.00

Dip Trio

$14.00

Fried Zucchini

$12.00

Brew Pups

$12.00

Potstickers

$14.00

Crabby Fries

$13.00

Crispy Brussels

$12.00

Brewery Nachos

$12.00

Chicken Tendies

$12.00

Signatures

Poke Bowl

$16.00

Crispy Pork Bowl

$16.00

Thai Chicken Bowl

$16.00

Burrito Bowl

$16.00

Piggy Mac

$16.00

Crabby mac

$16.00

Fish N Chips

$16.00

Burgh Salad

$16.00

Sammies

Smash Burger

$15.00

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Southern Fried Chicken

$14.00

Cuban

$14.00

Lamb Meatball Hoagie

$15.00

Plain Burger

$14.00

Pies

Artisan Pie - Margherita

$16.00

Artisan Pie - SBBC

$17.00

Artisan Pie - Crabby

$18.00

Artisan Pie - Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.00

Artisan Pie - Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Artisan Pie - BYO

$17.00

Sides and extras

Side fries

$3.00

Side chips

$3.00

Side beer cheese

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.50

Add-ons

Add guacamole

$2.00

Add bacon

$2.00

Allergy

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla w/ tortilla chips

$6.00

Kids Burger w/ Fries

$8.00

Kids Pretzel Baguette w/ beer cheese

$6.00

Kids Fish sticks w/ Fries

$8.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tendies w/ Fries

$8.00

Specials

Donut Holes

$8.00

Chicken Melt

$13.00

Tex Mex Dogs

$12.00

GF Menu

GF Chips and Dip

$7.00

GF Brewer's Board

$16.00

GF Calamari

$14.00

GF Loaded Guacamole

$12.00

GF Poke Bowl

$16.00

GF Southwest Bowl

$16.00

GF Burgh Salad

$16.00

GF Pear and Pecan Salad

$16.00

GF SBBC Bunless Burger

$16.00

GF Bunless Grilled Chicken

$14.00

GF Shrimp Gochu Tacos

$14.00

GF Ahi Tuna Tacos

$15.00

Share Plates

Rice

$12.00

Dumplings

$14.00

Eggrolls

$12.00

Tempura

$14.00

Snap Peas

$14.00

Mushroom Dip

$15.00

Satay

$16.00Out of stock

Arancini

$12.00

Calamari

$14.00

Small Plates

Tuna

$18.00

Noodles

$12.00

Falafel

$15.00

Meatballs

$14.00

Chicken

$16.00

Tataki

$18.00

Shrimp and Scallop

$18.00

Large Plates

Ramen

$18.00

Ramen Vegetarian

$18.00

Szechuan Beef

$28.00

Curry

$18.00

Stir Fry

$17.00

Specials

Tako Poke

$18.00

Shroom Crabcakes

$35.00

Hanger Steak

$38.00

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$10.00

Vietnamese Banana Cake

$8.00

Cookies and Milk Cake

$10.00

Beignets

$10.00

Sides and extras (Copy)

Side fries

$3.00

Side chips

$3.00

Side beer cheese

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.50

Side Rice

$3.00

Gluten Free Menu

GF Crispy Rice Balls

$12.00

GF Mezze

$18.00

GF Tataki

$16.00

GF Calamari

$14.00

GF Tuna

$18.00

GF Mushrooms

$16.00

GF Veg Ramen

$16.00

GF Curry

$18.00

GF BoSsam for 2

$42.00

4 packs

Blueberry Blood Orange Wit 4-pack

$17.00

Hazy River 4-pack

$16.00

Her Majesty 4-pack

$18.00

Heritage Czech Pilsner 4-pack

$16.00

Left Coast Love 4-pack

$16.00

Main Squeeze 4-pack

$16.00

No Way Jose 4-pack

$17.00

Surf Lab Tart Cherry 4-pack

$17.00

Surf Lab: Guave Tart Shake 4-pack

$17.00

Tripel Entendre 4-pack

$18.00

Winter Warmer Storm 4-pack

$17.00

6 packs

Cheap A$$ 6-pack

$12.00

Pear Craft Hard Seltzer 6-pack

$15.00

Mermaid Craft Hard Seltzer 6-pack

$15.00

Cranberry Craft Hard Seltzer 6-pack

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday1:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Serving amazing craft beer to the Laurel Highlands. Stop by our tap room or Craft Modern Kitchen next to our tap room.

Website

Location

104 Franklin St, Johnstown, PA 15901

Directions

Gallery
Stone Bridge Brewing Co. image
Stone Bridge Brewing Co. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jake's Pub & Grill
orange star4.5 • 711
500 Galleria Dr Johnstown, PA 15904
View restaurantnext
Forks Inn
orange star4.5 • 523
3819 Route 711 Ligonier, PA 15658
View restaurantnext
Levity Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
1380 Wayne Ave Ste A Indiana, PA 15701
View restaurantnext
The Dew Drop Inn
orange starNo Reviews
3470 Allegheny Rd Manns Choice, PA 15550
View restaurantnext
Woodside Bar and Grill - 430 Highland Park Road
orange starNo Reviews
430 Highland Park Road Johnstown, PA 15904
View restaurantnext
Kings & Queens Restaurant & Pub
orange star4.3 • 495
4533 Lincoln Hwy Stoystown, PA 15563
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Johnstown

The Johnstown Inn
orange star4.8 • 1,290
1310 Frankstown Rd Johnstown, PA 15902
View restaurantnext
Jake's Pub & Grill
orange star4.5 • 711
500 Galleria Dr Johnstown, PA 15904
View restaurantnext
NyKo's Restaurant on Scalp
orange star4.2 • 597
935 Scalp Ave Johnstown, PA 15904
View restaurantnext
Anthony's Restaurant Johnstown
orange star4.6 • 46
725 Scalp Ave Johnstown, PA 15904
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Johnstown
Ligonier
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Indiana
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Latrobe
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Greensburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Scottdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Irwin
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Cumberland
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
New Kensington
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston