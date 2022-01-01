Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stein Brewing Company Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

10 West Vine Street

Mount Vernon, OH 43050

Food

Chicken & Waffles with Tots

$15.00

Breakfast Tacos

$14.00

Scrambled eggs, chorizo, shredded pepper jack cheese, diced tomatoes, green onions, and sour cream drizzle

Loaded Breakfast Tots

$14.00

Scrambled eggs, shredded pepper jack cheese, diced tomatoes, green onions, sour cream drizzle

Chorizo Egg Sandwich with Tots

$12.00

Chorizo Patty, fried egg, choice of cheese on a brioche bun with tater tots

Hand Breaded Tenders with Fries or Tots

Hand Breaded Tenders with Fries or Tots

$13.00

Three Large hand breaded tenders tossed in choice of sauce (can be on the side) and served with choice of Ranch for dipping. Comes with choice of Fries.

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$15.00

Choice of Homestyle burger patty or Beyond Burger with choice of toppings

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Coffee

Coffee

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Stein Brewing Company on the Move!

10 West Vine Street, Mount Vernon, OH 43050

