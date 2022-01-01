American
SB Chicken Co
25 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Cozy venue serving homestyle cooking! From fried chicken to delicious sandwiches, served with mouth-watering sides!
136 Main St, Seal Beach, CA 90740
