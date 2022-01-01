Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

SB Chicken Co

25 Reviews

$$

136 Main St

Seal Beach, CA 90740

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy chicken sandwich
8 pcs fried chicken
Cole slaw

APPETIZERS

Fried zuccchini

Fried zuccchini

$8.00
Jalapeno poppers

Jalapeno poppers

$8.00
Fried mozzarella

Fried mozzarella

$8.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.00
Buffalo wings

Buffalo wings

$8.00

PLATES

2 pcs - White

2 pcs - White

$13.00
2 pcs - Dark

2 pcs - Dark

$12.00
3 pcs - White

3 pcs - White

$17.00
3 pcs - Dark

3 pcs - Dark

$15.00
3 pcs wings

3 pcs wings

$12.00
3 pcs tenders

3 pcs tenders

$14.00
1/2 chicken

1/2 chicken

$19.00
Chicken Caesar salad

Chicken Caesar salad

$15.00

SANDWICHES

Spicy chicken sandwich

Spicy chicken sandwich

$11.50
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$11.50

Hamburger

$11.00
Grilled chicken sandwich

Grilled chicken sandwich

$11.50

Blackened Chicken Sand

$11.50

Western Burger

$11.50

Veggie Burger

$11.50

Buffallo Chicken

$11.50

Turkey or Ham Sandwich

$10.00

Blackened chicken wrap

$11.50

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.50

LUNCH SPECIAL

1/2 Sandwich

$11.50

Sandwich and drink

$12.50

Sandwich and beer

$16.50

BLACK BOARD SPECIALS

Crispy Chicken Waffle

$11.50

Waffle sandwich

$11.50

Fried Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Fish and Fries

$12.00

Calamari

$8.00

Chili cheese fries

$9.00

Sourdough Melt

$11.50

Turkey Melt

$11.50

Mexican Fried Chicken

$11.50

Taco

$3.00

SPECIALS

8 pcs fried chicken

8 pcs fried chicken

$24.00
10 pcs tenders

10 pcs tenders

$28.00
10 pcs nuggets

10 pcs nuggets

$9.00
1/2 Chicken

1/2 Chicken

$14.00
20 pcs nuggets

20 pcs nuggets

$17.00

Family meal

$75.00

20 pcs fried chicken

$55.00

KIDS SPECIALS

Kids-1 pc Fried Chicken

$9.50

Kids-2 Chicken Tenders

$9.50

Kids-5 pcs Nugget

$9.50

Kids-Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.50

SIDES

Baked beans

Baked beans

$6.00+
Cole slaw

Cole slaw

$6.00+
Potato salad

Potato salad

$6.00+
Fries

Fries

$6.00+
Sweet potato fries

Sweet potato fries

$6.00+
Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$8.00+
Mashed potato and gravy

Mashed potato and gravy

$8.00+

Soup of the day

$8.00

Small Caesar

$9.00

Side or Ranch

$0.50

Side of BBQ sauce

$0.50

Side of gravy

$1.00

Side of Buffalo sauce

$1.00

Corn

$3.50

DRINKS

Soft Drinks

$2.50

Draft beer

$7.00

Bottled Beer

$4.00+

Tea/Coffee

$2.00

WINE-BTL

$28.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cozy venue serving homestyle cooking! From fried chicken to delicious sandwiches, served with mouth-watering sides!

Website

Location

136 Main St, Seal Beach, CA 90740

Directions

Gallery
SB Chicken Co image
SB Chicken Co image
SB Chicken Co image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hangout - Seal Beach
orange starNo Reviews
901 Ocean Ave Seal Beach, CA 90740
View restaurantnext
Yucatan Grill
orange star4.5 • 188
550 Pacific Coast Hwy Seal Beach, CA 90740
View restaurantnext
The Small Cafe, Naples
orange star4.1 • 330
5656 E 2nd St Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
KC Branaghans - 5734 E 2nd St.
orange starNo Reviews
5734 E 2nd St. Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
The Firkin Pub & Grill - Belmont Heights
orange star4.6 • 349
3411 East Broadway Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.6 • 103
16446 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Seal Beach

O'Malley's On Main
orange star4.1 • 1,430
140 Main St Seal Beach, CA 90740
View restaurantnext
320 Main
orange star4.0 • 1,082
320 Main St Ste A Seal Beach, CA 90740
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000489 - Old Ranch Town Center
orange star4.2 • 695
12430 Seal Beach Boulevard Seal Beach, CA 90740
View restaurantnext
Bogart's Coffee House
orange star4.3 • 665
905 Ocean Ave Seal Beach, CA 90740
View restaurantnext
The Abbey - Seal Beach
orange star4.5 • 359
306 Main Street Seal Beach, CA 90740
View restaurantnext
Yucatan Grill
orange star4.5 • 188
550 Pacific Coast Hwy Seal Beach, CA 90740
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seal Beach
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Long Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Artesia
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston