Strike & Barrel 413 Brooks Street

Order Again

Shareables/Small Plates

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Chicken Wings

$8.00+

Chips & Dip

$6.00

Empanadas

$4.00

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Fried Mozzarella

$9.00

Nachos

$10.00

Potato Crisp

$5.00

Pretzel Bites

$7.00

Queso Dip

$7.00

Spinach & Carmelized Onion Dip

$9.00

Poutine

Classic Poutine

$9.00

Down South

$10.00

Big Bayou

$12.00

Uncle Tony

$10.00

Tacos

Mushroom

$3.00+

Chicken

$3.00+

Pork

$2.00+

Steak

$4.00+

Fish

$3.00+

Shrimp

$3.00+

Salads

House

$9.00+

Spicy Caesar

$9.00+

Wedge

$9.00

Handhelds

BYOB Burger

$10.00

Big Barrel Burger

$13.00

Turkey Burger

$10.00

Shrimp Po' Boy

$11.00

Fancy Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Burrito

$10.00

Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Buffalo Meatball Grinder

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

FREE VETS DAY BURGER

FREE VETS DAY HOT DOG

Pizza/Flatbread

BYO Pizza

$8.00

Margherita Pizza

$10.00

Meat Eater Pizza

$12.00

Farm Stand Pizza

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Ancho Chicken FB

$10.00

Roasted Apple FB

$9.00

Roasted Broccoli & Bacon FB

$10.00

16" party pizza

$22.00+

Dessert

Churro Bites

$7.00

Funnel Cake

$5.00

Kids Menu

Mini Pizza

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Kid Burger

$8.00

Kids PBJ

$8.00

Side Item

Side Fries

$3.00

Small House

$4.00

Small Spicy Caesar

$4.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side Broccoli Salad

$4.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Extras

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Side of Queso

$2.50

Side of Guacamole

$1.75

Side of Pico

$1.25

Extra Chips

$1.00

Catering Menu

Garden Salad - 25

$65.00

Garden Salad - 50

$130.00

Greek Salad - 25

$75.00

Greek Salad - 50

$150.00

Caesar Salad - 25

$50.00

Caesar Salad - 50

$100.00

Pizza - Cheese -

$16.00

Pizza - Big Meaty

$18.00

Pizza - Supreme

$22.00

Pizza - Farmstand

$19.00

Pizza - Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

Chips & Salsa - 25

$50.00

Chips & Salsa - 50

$90.00

Chips & Guac - 25

$75.00

Chips & Guac - 50

$150.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip - 25

$80.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip - 50

$150.00

Spin Artichoke Dip - 25

$80.00

Spin Artichoke Dip - 50

$150.00

Taco Fiesta Dip - 25

$70.00

Taco Fiesta Dip - 50

$130.00

Funnel Cake - 25

$110.00

Funnel Cake - 50

$220.00

Churro Bites - 25

$75.00

Churro Bites - 50

$150.00

Cookie Platter - 25

$60.00

Cookie Platter - 50

$120.00

Mini Cheesecakes - 25

$100.00

Mini Cheesecakes - 50

$175.00

Fresh Fruit - 25

$75.00

Fresh Fruit - 50

$125.00

Cheese & Crackers - 25

$70.00

Cheese & Crackers - 50

$120.00

Charcuterie - 25

$100.00

Charcuterie - 50

$200.00

Vegetable Crudite - 25

$70.00

Vegetable Crudite - 50

$100.00

Petite Sandwich Platter - 25

$80.00

Petite Sandwich Platter - 50

$150.00

Grande Nacho Station - 25

$80.00

Grande Nacho Station - 50

$150.00

Potato Crisps - 25

$35.00

Potato Crisps - 50

$70.00

Fried Mozzarella - 25

$75.00

Fried Mozzarella - 50

$125.00

Empanadas - 25

$80.00

Empanadas - 50

$150.00

Caprese Skewers - 25

$75.00

Caprese Skewers - 50

$150.00

Chicken Wings - 25

$75.00

Chicken Wings - 50

$150.00

Chicken Tenders - 25

$70.00

Chicken Tenders - 50

$140.00

Hot Chicken Sliders - 25

$120.00

Hot Chicken Sliders - 50

$200.00

Meatball Sliders - 25

$120.00

Meatball Sliders - 50

$200.00

Swedish Meatballs - 25

$75.00

Swedish Meatballs - 50

$150.00

Veggie Spring Rolls - 25

$40.00

Veggie Spring Rolls - 50

$75.00

Test Kitchen

Crab Cake Appetizer

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.00

Dessert Nachos

$10.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00+

Diet Pepsi

$3.00+

Dr. Pepper

$3.00+

Sierra Mist

$3.00+

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00+

Sunkist

$3.00+

Mountain Dew

$3.00+

Fruit Punch

$3.00+

Milk

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Clothing

Hoodie

$36.00

Hat

$24.00

Shirt

$25.00

Hoodie - Employee

$20.00

Hat - Employee

$14.00

Shirt - Employee

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Wake Forest's #1 Eatertainment Destination!

Location

413 Brooks Street, Wake Forest, NC 27587

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

