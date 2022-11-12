Main picView gallery

SBREAD 301 W 29th St

301 W 29th St

Baltimore, MD 21211

Popular Items

Italiano
Linebacker
Butternut Squash Grilled Cheese

Sandwiches

Linebacker

$15.00

randall lineback pastrami and roast beef, dill havarti cheese, german style red cabbage, and sorghum mustard on grilled rye bread

Italiano

$14.00

brined pork loin, lomo, salami, roasted fennel mayo, butter lettuce, fall veggie giardiniera on a hoagie roll

Orchard Turkey

$14.00

smoked turkey breast, poached pears, feta, and apple butter grilled on a hoagie roll

Butternut Squash Grilled Cheese

$12.00

butternut squash, sage pesto, and goat cheese grilled on brioche

Curried Chickpea Salad

$10.00

chickpeas, sweet potato, and kale tossed in a vegan peanut curry dressing on a french roll

Cheesesteak

$15.00

thinly sliced randall lineback marinated steak, american cheese, grilled onions and shishito peppers

Black Friday

$14.00

smoked turkey breast, stuffing, duke’s mayo, and cranberry orange marmalade on a french roll

Sides

Autumn Slaw

$5.00

apples, parsnips, and celery in a kimchi vinaigrette

Pumpkin Pasta Salad

$5.50

roasted pumpkin, sage pesto, feta, pepitas, pumpkin seeds oil

German Style Red Cabbage

$6.00

sweet and sour red cabbage braised with apples and bacon

Route 11 Chips

$3.00

Cup Crab Chowder

$10.00Out of stock

maryland lump crab, trickling springs organic cream, potatoes, pastrami bits

Bowl Crab Chowder

$14.00Out of stock

maryland lump crab, trickling springs organic cream, potatoes, pastrami bits

Stuffing

$5.00

brioche and rye bread stuffing made with smoked turkey and pastrami broth

Drinks

Boxed Water

$3.00

Soda

$3.50

Reading Soda Works

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids PB and J

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sustainable sandwiches and sides prepared with a focus on serving our customers and the planet.

Location

301 W 29th St, Baltimore, MD 21211

Directions

