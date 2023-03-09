Restaurant header imageView gallery

SBREAD @ Mt Vernon Market Place 520 Park Ave

520 Park Ave

Baltimore, MD 21201

Popular Items

Beet Pasta Salad
Cheese and Charcuterie
Hot Pastrami


Snacks

our signature smears and dips served with fresh bread and crostinis
Focaccia Breadsticks

Focaccia Breadsticks

$6.00

Warm breadsticks, fresh herbs and parmesan cheese, side of marinara

Cheese and Charcuterie

Cheese and Charcuterie

$18.00

Meatcrafter’s charjari salami and lomo, Broom’s Bloom cheddar, Charlottetown Farms caved aged goat cheese, red lentil hummus, beet pesto, pickles, sorghum mustard, fresh bread and crackers

Sandwiches

Curried Chickpea Salad

Curried Chickpea Salad

$10.00

Chickpeas, sweet potato, kale, and vegan peanut curry sauce on focaccia

Hot Pastrami

Hot Pastrami

$15.00

Roast beef, dill havarti, krautslaw, and sorghum mustard grilled on marble rye

Beet Bahn Mi

Beet Bahn Mi

$11.00

Beet pate, badger’s flame beets, pickled beets, carrots, and purple daikon, cilantro, and boom boom sauce on a sub roll

Cold Cut

Cold Cut

$15.00

Ham, chajari salami, lomo, kale, sweet potato, onion, oil and black garlic vinegar, and parm on a sub roll

Squash Panini

Squash Panini

$12.00

Squash, herb pesto, goat cheese, grilled on sliced focaccia

BBQ Turkey Panini

BBQ Turkey Panini

$14.00

Smoked turkey, cheddar, chai apples, and miso bbq grilled on focaccia

Blackened Carrot Panini

Blackened Carrot Panini

$11.00

Blackened carrots, red lentil hummus, kale, grilled on focaccia

Ham and Cheese

$12.00

Ham, cheddar, pickles, benne seed mayo, grilled on challah roll

Sides

Krautslaw

Krautslaw

$5.00

Shredded cabbage and carrots tossed in sauerkraut vinaigrette

Beet Pasta Salad

Beet Pasta Salad

$5.00

Rotini, beet pesto, golden beets, bread crumbs

Kale Salad

$5.00

Kale, sweet potatoes, onions, parmesan cheese, oil and black garlic vinegar

Chips

$2.50

Soup of the day

$7.00

Spicy Peanut Curry, root vegetables in a miso, peanut, and coconut milk broth

Drinks

Canned Water

$2.50

Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

SBREAD is a sustainable sandwich shop that offers an always changing seasonal menu. We source as many of our ingredients as possible from local farms and producers in the mid atlantic region.

520 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201

