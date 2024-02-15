SC Fitness
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Welcome to SC Fitness, where master chef Sabrina Carvalho and her team have created a wonderland of healthy meal preps in the heart of the USA. Our mission is simple - practical, tasty, and healthy food that puts a pep in your step! But we're not just about filling your tummy; it's about feeding your soul with love. At SC Fitness, we go beyond ordinary cooking. Sabrina believes in radiating good vibes through food, and that's why we introduced Tudo Fit – a magical place where we teach cooking and share the joy of a healthy lifestyle. Our mission is to promote health, happiness, and harmony of body, mind, and spirit. One meal at a time, we spread joy and wellness. Join us in this culinary adventure and let each bite be a step towards a healthier, happier you. At SC Fitness, we're not just crafting meals; we're creating a movement of well-being and positivity. Let the journey to a healthier lifestyle begin!
90 Pulaski Street, Newark, NJ 07105