Scallions
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Casual lunch spot in the Heights featuring freshly prepared salads, soups,and sandwiches. We also offer full-service catering
Location
5110 KAVANAUGH BLVD STE 3, Little Rock, AR 72207
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Little Rock
Whole Hog Cafe - Little Rock (W. Markham St.)
4.3 • 924
12111 W. Markham St. Little Rock, AR 72211
View restaurant