Bars & Lounges
American

Scallywags Bar and Grill

249 Reviews

$$

509 28 1/2 Rd

Grand Junction, CO 81501

Popular Items

Chx Strip Basket
Small Sheep Dip
Cheese Steak

Appetizers

Artichoke hearts

$8.00

Be Crazy

$20.00

(WHAT IF BRUSCHETTA FUCKED CAPRESE?...A MIX OF BOTH THAT WOULD BE CRAZY!

Beer Battered French Fries

$9.00

ALL BEER-BATTERS ARE MADE FRESH PER ORDER!!

Chips

$1.00

Chx Strip Basket

$13.00

HOUSE MADE, DOUBLE DIPPED, DOUBLE BATTERED W/FRIES OR CHOICE.

Cocktail and balls

$14.00

French Fries

$7.00

HAND CUT EVERY DAY!

Fried Mushrooms

$11.00

ALL BEER-BATTERS ARE MADE FRESH PER ORDER!!

Fried pickles

$7.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Made from our fresh form the oven Bread!!!

Large Sheep Dip

$13.00

Loaded fries

$14.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

HAND DIPPED FRESH EVERY DAY!!!!

Pickled egg

$2.00

Pickled Sausage

$4.00

Small Sheep Dip

$10.00

ARTICHOKE SPINACH DIP ON STEROIDS IT'S AMAZING! SM. $9.00 LG.$12.00

Wings

$14.00

ANY FLAVOR OF WINGS CAN BE MADE REALLY FUCKIN’ HOT OR CRAZY FUCKIN’ HOT!!!! FLAVORS TERIYAKI, PINEAPPLE HABANERO, BBQ, CHIPOTLE BBQ, HOT, REALLY FUCKIN’ HOT, AND CRAZY FUCKIN’ HOT DIPS RANCH, BLUE CHEESE, BBQ, HONEY MUSTARD, RASPBERRY VINAIGRETTE ,ITALIAN, ALFREDO

Cold Sammies

Cold Chicken Salad

$13.00

Cold Ham and Cheese cold

$12.00

Cold Tuna Salad

$13.00

Cold Turkey and Cheese

$12.00

Pizza

Beat your Meats

$21.00

Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Ham, Ground Beef, Mozzarella And Sauce (If You Touch It More Than Twice You're Just Playin’ With It!)

Blue Meanie

$19.00

Oven Roasted Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, And Mozzarella W/ Buffalo Hot Sauce (Really Fucking Hot And Crazy Fucking Hot Available)

By the motha fuckiin slice

$4.00

Dark Knight

$18.00

Oven Roasted Chicken, Red Onions, Jalapeno Pickles, Mixed Cheese W/ Chipotle Bbq Sauce (Just Badass!)

Filthy Fish

$18.00

Ground Beef, Onion, Anchovy, Mozzarella And Sauce (The Perfect Salty To Savory Blend)

Florentine

$18.00

Pepperoni, Tomato Slices, Mozzarella W/ Alfredo And Pesto Sauces… Delizioso!

Green Meanie

$19.00

Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Chilies And Mozzarella

Hawiian Deluxe

$19.00

Pineapple, Mushroom, Roasted Red Peppers And Mozzarella

Maltese

$19.00

Artichoke Hearts, Banana Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Tomato, Mozzarella And Crumbled Feta W/ Olive Oil (The Greek Gods Are Weeping)

Parisian Delight

$16.00

Tomato Slices, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella W/ Light Sauce

Power of Pesto Compels you

$18.00

World's Best House Made Pesto !!, Oven Roasted Chicken, Oven Roasted Garlic, Black Olives, Tomato Slices And Mozzarella Cheese

Rabbit Food

$18.00

Fucking Vaggetables And Mozzarella (See Vaggie For More Info)

Rob Roy

$17.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion And Mozzarella

Rogue

$18.00

Alfredo Sauce, Roast Beef, Mushrooms And Mozzarella

Sea of Cheese

$17.00

Solo

$15.00

Single Topping Pizza (Your Choice Or We Guess)

Spaniard

$18.00

Seasoned Ground Beef, Onions, Black Olives, Refried Beans, Diced Fresh Tomato, Mixed Cheese W/ Sour Cream And Salsa On The Side

To Truffle Or Not To Truffle

$18.00

Truffle Oil Sauce, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato Slices And Mixed Cheese (Trust Us, You're Going To Want To Truffle)

White Trash

$18.00

Sloppy Joe Sauce, Mac And Cheese, Red Onion, Ground Beef And Mixed Cheese

Salads

Americano Salad

$14.00

HAM, TURKEY, HARD BOILED EGGS, TOMATOES, MIXED CHEESE

Antipasto Salad

$14.00

HAM, PEPPERONI, SALAMI, BLACK OLIVES,RED ONION, TOMATO AND MIXED CHEESE

Blue Buffalo Salad

$15.00

BUFFALO OVEN ROASTED CHICKEN, BACON, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, RED ONIONS, BANANA PEPPERS

Cobb Gobbler Salad

$15.00

BUFFALO OVEN ROASTED CHICKEN, BACON, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, RED ONIONS, BANANA PEPPERS

Dinner Salad

$7.00

spring mix lettuce, mixed cheese, black olives and tomatoes w/ house made croutons and your choice of dressing.

Flick your Bean

$14.00

Mediterranian

$15.00

ARTICHOKE HEARTS, KALAMATA OLIVES, BANANA PEPPERS, RED ONION, CAPERS, FETA CHEESE

Sandwiches

COMES WITH CHOICE OF FRIES, ONION RINGS, MOMS BAKED BEANS, COTTAGE CHEESE OR A DINNER SALAD

Blasphemer

$15.00

Oven Roasted Chicken, Onion, Mushroom, Green Chilies, Alfredo And Pizza Sauces W/ Mozzarella On Toasted Buttered House Made Bun (2 Wrongs Will Make It Right)

BLT

$15.00

REALLY?!?......(I GUESS IT DOES HAVE MAYO and CHEESE ALSO)

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Cheese Steak

$15.00

Roast Beef, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Banana Pepper, Swiss And Mixed Cheeses On A Toasted, Buttered Housemade Bun.

Combo

$14.00

Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Tomato, Mixed Cheese And Mayo

Cordon Bleu

$15.00

Oven Roasted Chicken, Asparagus, Swiss And Mixed Cheese On A Buttered Garlic Bun W/ Hollandaise Sauce…... Ya Thats Right!!

Cubano

$14.00

Ham, Cuban Inspired Pulled Pork, Jalapeno Pickles, Swiss And Mixed Cheese With Mayo And Mustard

French Kiss

$14.00

Gone Rogue

$15.00

Roast Beef, Mozzarella, Shrooms, Onion And Alfredo... Secret’s In The Sauce!

Ham and Cheese

$12.00

If You Don’t Know What Comes On A Ham And Cheese We Got More Problems Than Can Be Solved At Mealtime. (Ham, Mixed Cheese, Tomato And Mayo)

Hawaiin Luau

$15.00

Roast Beef, Pineapple, Mushroom, Onion, Swiss And Mozzarella On A Toasted, Buttered Housemade Bun. W/ Inhouse Bbq Sauce.

Italian

$14.00

Ham, Salami, Sausage, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Onion, Banana Peppers, Mixed Cheese And Mayo.

Meatball Sub

$15.00

Housemade Meatballs, Mushroom, Banana Peppers, Sauce And Mozzarella

Ofendar

$14.00

Ham, Turkey, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomato, Swiss, MIXED CHEESE W/ MAYO

Pork You

$14.00

Pulled Pork, Jalapeno Pickles, Red Onion, Swiss And Mixed Cheese W/ Bbq Sauce On Toasted Buttered House Made Bun… Pork Ya!

Roast Beef

$14.00

Mixed Cheeses, Tomato And Mayo

Scally Cristo

$14.00

Ham, Turkey, Swiss, And Jalapeno Fruit Preserves (Whatever Is In Season)

Scallywag

$19.00

Just About Everything In The Kitchen! It’s Big!!!!!

Sinner

$14.00

Pepperoni, Salami, Jalapeno, Green Chilies, Banana Pepper, Onion, Tomato, Mixed Cheese W/ Italian Dressing On Toasted Buttered Bun. Cheese Steak $12.00 Roast Beef, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Banana Pepper, Swiss And Mixed Cheeses On A Toasted, Buttered Housemade Bun.

Turkey

$12.00

Tomato, Swiss And Mixed Cheese And Mayo.

Ugly Duckling

$15.00

World's Best House Made Pesto, Oven Roasted Chicken, Black Olives, Oven Roasted Garlic, Tomato, W/ Mixed Cheese

Vaggie

$14.00

It’s Lip Smackin’ Good!

Wookie

$15.00

OVEN ROASTED CHICKEN, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AVOCADO RANCH, W/ MIXED CHEESE

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location

509 28 1/2 Rd, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Directions

