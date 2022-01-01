Restaurant header imageView gallery

Snackfest 34111 28 Mile Road

review star

No reviews yet

34111 28 Mile Road

Lenox, MI 48048

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Menu

Popcorn

$3.00

Water

$3.00

Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Coke Zero

$3.00Out of stock

Monster Energy

$5.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Powerade

$3.00

Skittles

$3.00

Sour Skittles

$3.00

Twix

$3.00

Kit Kat

$3.00

M&M's

$3.00

Peanut M&M's

$3.00

Lays

$2.00

BBQ Lays

$2.00

Doritos Nacho Cheese

$2.00

Doritos Cool Ranch

$2.00

Cheetos

$2.00

Fritos

$2.00

Donuts

$2.00Out of stock

Cider

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Monday7:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday7:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday7:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday7:00 pm - 11:45 pm
French fry concession stand

34111 28 Mile Road, Lenox, MI 48048

