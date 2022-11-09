Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Scarlet Kitchen and Lounge Sendero Marketplace

review star

No reviews yet

30865 Gateway Place

Rancho Mission Viejo, CA 92694

Popular Items

Scarlet Burger
Blackened Fish Tacos
Deviled Eggs

Raw Bar

Kumiai

$4.25

cocktail sauce, mignonette

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

lightly seasoned wild jumbo shrimp, cocktail sauce

Tuna Tartar

$21.00

James River

$3.75

Fanny Bay

$3.50Out of stock

Bites

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$11.00

stuffed with parmesan romano

Calamari

$17.00

Crab Cakes

$23.00

Crack Fries

$16.00
Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$12.00

sriracha, pickled onions, smoked paprika, chives

Grilled Bread & Butter

$2.00
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$16.00

raclette cheese, sourdough bread, tomato soup, basil

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$24.00

Marty's Clam Chowder

$13.00

tradional hearty new england recipe

Mussels

$23.00

Scarlet Loaded Fries

$16.00

Hand cut seasoned fries, bacon onion jam, irish cheddar cheese, scallions

Basa Fillet Swai Ceviche

$18.00

Charcuterie

$32.00

Cheese Plate Bread

Burrata Crostini

$18.00

Salads

Butter Lettuce Salad

$15.00

avocado, radish, toasted pistachios, basil, maple mustard vinaigrette

Kale Caesar Salad

$16.00

massaged kale, pine nuts, parmesan, horseradish caesar dressing, homemade seasoned croutons

Lobster Avocado Salad

$27.00

maine lobster, avocado, tomatoes, butter lettuce, red onion, basil, maple mustard vinaigrette

Scarlet Farm Salad

Scarlet Farm Salad

$18.00

red leaf lettuce, radicchio, tomato, basil, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, soppressata, feta cheese, creamy italian dressing

Beet Salad & Couscous Salad

$19.00

Seasonal Burrata Salad

$21.00

Spring Mix Salad

$17.00

Sandwiches

Lobster Grilled Cheese

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$25.00

maine lobster, maple bacon jam, gruyere cheese, garlic aoili, sourdough bread, hand cut seasoned french fries

New England Lobster Roll

New England Lobster Roll

$38.00

maine lobster, toasted roll, hand cut seasoned french fries *choice of warm or cold roll"

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$20.00

pulled pork, irish white cheddar, cabbage slaw, garlic aioli, seasoned handcut fries

Scarlet Burger

Scarlet Burger

$21.00

grass fed beef, brioche bun, maple bacon onion jam, irish white cheddar, garlic aioli, homemade rustic fries

Bison Burger

$23.00

Tacos

Blackened Fish Tacos

$22.00

Lobster Tacos

$28.00

maine lobster, herb cashew crema, coleslaw, jalapenos, flour tortilla

Pulled Carrot Tacos

Pulled Carrot Tacos

$19.00

slow cooked BBQ carrots, watermelon radish, avocado, herb slaw, jalapeno, cashew ranch crema, flour tortilla

Rueban Tacos

$23.00

slow cooked pulled pork, sauerkraut, irish white cheddar, romaine, scarlet sauce, flour tortilla

Taco Trifecta

$22.00

Mains

Chicken And Corn Risotto

$32.00

Lamb Chops

$49.00

grilled grass fed australian lamb chops, red wine glazed mushroom sauce, barley & currant medley, roasted herb carrots

Eggplant Parm

$27.00

fried eggplant, liquid gold sauce, irish cheddar

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$59.00

8 oz grass fed pan seared filet mignon, potato mousseline, red wine glazed mushroom sauce, maple roasted brussel sprouts with currants & pine nuts

Liquid Gold

Liquid Gold

$29.00

pork & lamb ragout, pappardelle, shaved parmesan *a Riordan family gem passed on for generations*

Mediterranean Shrimp Risotto

Mediterranean Shrimp Risotto

$34.00

wild jumbo shrimp, spicy white wine tomato sauce, portuguese linguica, parmesan risotto

Mushroom Bourguignon

$26.00

Pork Tenderloin

$32.00
Ribeye

Ribeye

$53.00

10 oz grass fed grilled rib eye, sweet potato mousseline, caramelized cabernet pearl onions, roasted asparagus, horseradish mousse

FLAT IRON STEAK

$38.00Out of stock

Seabass Chilean

$45.00

Fish & Chips

$23.00

Sides

Asparagus

$10.00

Bacon Onion Brussels

$15.00

Chicken Breast

$13.00

Cocktail Sauce

Coleslaw

$8.00

Drawn Butter

$1.00

Homemade Garlic Aioli

Homemade Scarlet Ranch

Local Seasonal Market Vegetables

$12.00

Maple Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Potato Mousselline

$8.00

Risotto

$12.00

Seasoned French Fries

$8.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Horseradish

Side Of Bacon Jam

$3.00

Side Tomato Soup

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Mousselline

$8.00

Thick Cut Fries

$8.00

Tobasco

Wontons

$1.00

Side Salmon

$15.00

Shishito Chili

$8.00

Side Liquid Gold

$8.00

Kids

Kids Butter Noodles

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

served with french fries

Kids Filet 4 Oz

$23.00

cape grim grass fed filet mignon served with french fries

Kids Burger

$14.00

grass fed beef patty served with hand cut french fries *Cheese or No Cheese Option*

Kids Cheese Burger

$15.00

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Desserts

Banana Bread Pudding

$14.00

Birthday Dessert

Cake Cutting Fee

$20.00

Cheesecake

$14.00

Chocolate Souflee

$12.00

Classic Creme Brule

$15.00

Funfetti Icecream

$10.00Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Salty Caramel Pot de Creme

$12.00Out of stock

Scarlet Sundae

$12.00

Family Dinner (serves a family of 4-5)

Liquid Gold Family Style

Liquid Gold Family Style

$45.00

pork & lamb ragout, pappardelle, shaved parmesan *a Riordan family gem passed on for generations*

Liquid Gold Sauce 1-2 servings

$20.00

16oz of the infamous Liquid Gold Sauce! Pair with pasta, throw it in a lasagne, mix it with spaghetti squash, serve it over eggplant, stuff it in a pepper... eat it on it's on etc... the options are endless!!

Liquid Gold Sauce 4 servings

$35.00

32oz of the infamous Liquid Gold Sauce! Pair with pasta, throw it in a lasagne, mix it with spaghetti squash, serve it over eggplant, stuff it in a pepper... eat it on it's on etc... the options are endless!!

Scarlet Farm Family Salad Family Style

$35.00

red leaf lettuce, radicchio, tomato, basil, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, soppressata, feta cheese, creamy italian dressing

Beer

Heineken - Non Alcholic

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00Out of stock

Coors Light

$6.00Out of stock

O Douls Non Alcholic

$6.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Appletini

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$16.00

Bloody Mary Brunch

$16.00

Blueberry Pie

$14.00

Botanical Bliss

$17.00

Brunch Break

$14.00

Cherry Sour

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Country Boy

$15.00

Couples Therapy

$16.00

Cup of Joe

$14.00

Ballotin chocolate whiskey Horse Soldier Bourbon Coffee Bitters Honey Syrup Espresso

Dads Mystery Lemonade

$16.00

Dads Old Fashion

$15.00

Date Night

$14.00

Down the Wabbit Hole

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Fall For You

$16.00Out of stock

Freddy

$15.00

French 75

$14.00

French Cowboy

$17.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Gin Fiz

$14.00

Heart Beat

$15.00Out of stock

Heart of Scarlet

$15.00

Hot Toddy

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$14.00

Keylime Pie

$15.00

Kissed by a Rose

$15.00

Tanqueray Gin Western Son cucumber vodka St Germaine Strawberry rose syrup Top with soda water

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Madras

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Margarita

$15.00

Mermaid Marg

$16.00

Michelada

$15.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Mint Chocolate Martini

$17.00

Mojito

$13.00

Mom's Mystery Lemonade

$14.00

Thyme MUDDLE Wodka gluten free vodka Agave Lavender bitters Lemonade

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Nigroni

$15.00

NY Sour

$16.00

Old Fashion

$14.00

Old Spirit (Fashioned)

$14.00

Paloma

$12.00

PB Melly

$16.00

Pom Pisco

Pumpkin Sour

$15.00

Purple Haze

$15.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

Rosemary Gin Fiz

$16.00

Salty Dog

$14.00

Sazerac

$16.00

Scarlet Bloody

$16.00

Side Salad

$15.00

Western Son cucumber vodka St Germain liquor Lime juice Top with Soda Water

Sidecar

$13.00

Specialty Cocktail

$15.00

Speed Racer

$14.00

Cilantro hefty amount 5 sprigs Mint hefty amount MUDDLE Libre Pepper Tequila Apricot Puree Agave Lime

Spicy Lover

$15.00

Starburst

$15.00

Strawberry Dream

$15.00

Strawberry Fields

$16.00

Sunshine Daydream

$15.00

Sweet Bitter

$16.00

Sweet Tea Sangria

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Tequila Tea

$16.00

Thats My Jam

$15.00

The Freddy

$15.00

The Front Paige

$16.00

Libre Tequila Silver Gem & Bolt Mescal Grapefruit juice Sweet & Sour

The Hilary's

$15.00

Denizen White aged rum Jasmine liquor Coconut water Coconut sugar syrup Lemonade Lime splash Top with Soda water Ground nutmeg on top

The Manly Shandy

$15.00

The Monica

$16.00

The Pink Lady

$16.00

The Skeletor

$17.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Triple T

$15.00Out of stock

Viejo Moda

$16.00

Washington Apple

$15.00

Watermelon Margarita

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

White Russian

$13.00

White Sangria

$16.00

Orange & Cream

$15.00

Barbie Dreams

$16.00

Madhatter

$16.00

The Sophie

$16.00

The Big Dill

$16.00

Gracious Herbaceous

$16.00

Wine

BTL Austin Hope Cab

$74.00

BTL Caymus Cabernet

$126.00

BTL Daou 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, CA

$66.00

BTL Directors Cut Red Zinfandel

$73.00

BTL EOS Cabernet

$46.00

BTL Goldeneye Pinot Noir

$110.00

BTL Justin Cab

$62.00

BTL Justin Isoscoles Red Blend, Paso Robles, CA

$94.00

BTL Melville Estate Syrah

$86.00

BTL Opus One

$435.00

BTL Overture

$210.00

BTL Soul of a Lion, Paso Robles, CA

$255.00

BTL Stags Leap Cabernet

$138.00

BTL Z. Alexander Brown Uncaged Pinot Noir

$58.00

BTL Z. Alexander Brown Uncaged Propriety Red Blend

$58.00

BTL Scarlet Vine

$58.00

BTL MANZONE NEBBIOLO

$74.00

BTL LOUIS LATOUR BOURGOGNE PINOT NOIR

$66.00

BTL Cakebread Cellars Chardonnay

$78.00

BTL Eos Chard

$46.00

BTL Kim Crawford

$62.00

BTL La Meuliere Chablis

$82.00

BTL Rombauer Chardonnay

$66.00Out of stock

BTL Sancerre

$82.00

BTL Francis Coppola Pinot Grigio

$46.00

BTL RONCO DELLE BETULLE PINOT GRIGIO

$50.00

BTL Beau Joie Brut

$78.00

BTL Beau Joie Rose

$110.00

BTL Chateau Saint Pierre Rose

$54.00

BTL Cls Beylesse Cote Rose

$70.00Out of stock

BTL Hubert Meyer

$62.00

BTL Clos Beylesse Rose

$68.00Out of stock

BTL Sofia Rose By Francis Copploa

$58.00

BTL Francis Coppola Prosecco

$58.00

Dunn Cabernet Discount

$180.00

Banshee Rose Discount

$12.00

Noble Vines BTB Discount

$14.00

COCKTAIL ACTIVITY BASKETS

Heart of Scarlet Basket

$85.00

pre-batched and ready to go! vodka, pomegranate juice, hibiscus, jasmine, st germain, fresh lime 750ml Basket also includes -1 roll of Toilet Paper -1 Scarlet Hat -Cups -Cocktail Napkins -Paper Straws

Rancho Rita Basket

$75.00

750ML of tequila, homemade sweet & sour, lime juice, tajin, jalapeños Basket also includes -1 roll of Toilet Paper -1 Scarlet Hat -Cups -Cocktail Napkins -Paper Straws

Quarintini Basket

$125.00

1 liter of vodka, gin or bourbon, vermouth, pomegranate juice, ginger beer, lime juice and olive juice. Basket also includes -1 roll of Toilet Paper -1 Scarlet Hat -Cups -Cocktail Napkins -Paper Straws

Mini Quarinitini Basket

$75.00

1 liter vodka, gin or bourbon, assortment of mixers. Basket also includes -1 roll of Toilet Paper -1 Scarlet Hat -Cups -Cocktail Napkins -Paper Straws

His & Her/Whisky and Wine Basket

$125.00

6 pack canned Acrobat pinot noir, rose, charddonay or pinot gris. 1 liter of Pre-Batched ready to go chef's old spirit (bourbon, honey syrup, orange bitters) Basket also includes -1 roll of Toilet Paper -1 Scarlet Hat -Cups -Cocktail Napkins -Paper Straws

Fresh Batch of CUP OF JOE Basket

$100.00

1 liter pre-batched and ready to go "Cup of Joe", chocolate whisky, bourbon, coffee bitters, honey syrup, espresso serves 8-9 Basket also includes -1 roll of Toilet Paper -1 Scarlet Hat -Cups -Cocktail Napkins -Paper Straws

Solo Mule Basket

$65.00

because, it's ok to drink by yourself! 1 liter of gluten free vodka, 6 pack fiery ginger beer, lime juice Basket also includes -1 roll of Toilet Paper -1 Scarlet Hat -Cups -Cocktail Napkins -Paper Straws

Scarlet's Famous Side Salad Basket

$85.00

1 liter pre-batched and ready to go, Side Salad Cocktail (cucumber vodka, st germain, lime juice, limes) Basket also includes -1 roll of Toilet Paper -1 Scarlet Hat -Cups -Cocktail Napkins -Paper Straws

Down The Wabbit Hole Batched

$80.00

St Pattys

Jameson Pickle Shot

$6.00

Pickle Juice

$0.50

Cucumber Mcgregor

$15.00

Jamo

$5.00

Mocktails

C B Dazed

$12.00

C B Dream

$12.00

High Five

$12.00

Relax Just Do It

$12.00

The C Bee Gee's Night Fever

$12.00

Brunch Starters

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$11.00

stuffed with parmesan romano

Calamari

$17.00

Crab Cakes

$23.00

Crack Fries

$16.00

Deviled Eggs

$12.00

Fanny Bay

$3.50
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$16.00

raclette cheese, sourdough bread, tomato soup, basil

Halibut Ceviche

$18.00

James River

$3.75

Kumai

$4.25

Mornin' Brussels

$16.00

Mussels

$23.00

Oyster Options

Scarlet Loaded Fries

$16.00

Seasonal Bread

$10.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Tuna Tartar

$21.00

Brunch Mains

Baked Eggs

$21.00

Banana Nutella Crepes

$18.00

Beet Salad & Couscous Salad

$19.00

Bison Burger

$21.00

Blackened Fish Tacos

$22.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$25.00

Bottomless Refill

Butter Lettuce Salad

$15.00

avocado, radish, toasted pistachios, basil, maple mustard vinaigrette

Duck & Waffles

$28.00

Dutch Pancakes

$19.00

Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Eggs Florentine

$18.00

French Toast

$15.00

Kale Caesar Salad

$16.00

massaged kale, pine nuts, parmesan, horseradish caesar dressing, homemade seasoned croutons

Kids scrambled & bacon

$12.00

Kids Waffle

$10.00

Lobster Avocado Salad

$27.00
Lobster Grilled Cheese

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$25.00

maine lobster, maple bacon jam, gruyere cheese, garlic aoili, sourdough bread, hand cut seasoned french fries

Lobster Tacos

$28.00

maine lobster, herb cashew crema, coleslaw, jalapenos, flour tortilla

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$19.00
New England Lobster Roll

New England Lobster Roll

$38.00

maine lobster, toasted roll, hand cut seasoned french fries *choice of warm or cold roll"

Pork Hash

$23.00
Pulled Carrot Tacos

Pulled Carrot Tacos

$19.00

slow cooked BBQ carrots, watermelon radish, avocado, herb slaw, jalapeno, cashew ranch crema, flour tortilla

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$20.00

pulled pork, irish white cheddar, cabbage slaw, garlic aioli, seasoned handcut fries

Rueban Tacos

$23.00

slow cooked pulled pork, sauerkraut, irish white cheddar, romaine, scarlet sauce, flour tortilla

Scarlet Brunch Burger

$20.00

Scarlet Omlette

$16.00

Seasonal Burrata Salad

$21.00

Fish & Chips

$23.00

Sides

2 Eggs

$6.00

Crispy Bacon

$7.00

Grilled Bread

$3.00

Linguica

$7.00

Potato Hash

$8.00

Rustic Fries

$8.00

Mixed Berries

$5.00

Seasoned Fries

$8.00

Side Butter

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Maple Roasted Brussel Spouts

$8.00

Seasonal Bread

$10.00

Desserts

Birthday Dessert

Brunch Pre Fix

Brunch Mains

$23.00

Bottomless Momosa

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the unique flavors of the West Coast, crafted with favorite foods from the East Coast. Scarlet has created a unique and exciting dining experience.

Website

Location

30865 Gateway Place, Rancho Mission Viejo, CA 92694

Directions

Gallery
Scarlet Kitchen and Lounge image
Scarlet Kitchen and Lounge image
Scarlet Kitchen and Lounge image

Map
