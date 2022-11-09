- Home
Scarlet Kitchen and Lounge Sendero Marketplace
30865 Gateway Place
Rancho Mission Viejo, CA 92694
Popular Items
Raw Bar
Bites
Bacon Wrapped Dates
stuffed with parmesan romano
Calamari
Crab Cakes
Crack Fries
Deviled Eggs
sriracha, pickled onions, smoked paprika, chives
Grilled Bread & Butter
Grilled Cheese
raclette cheese, sourdough bread, tomato soup, basil
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Marty's Clam Chowder
tradional hearty new england recipe
Mussels
Scarlet Loaded Fries
Hand cut seasoned fries, bacon onion jam, irish cheddar cheese, scallions
Basa Fillet Swai Ceviche
Charcuterie
Cheese Plate Bread
Burrata Crostini
Salads
Butter Lettuce Salad
avocado, radish, toasted pistachios, basil, maple mustard vinaigrette
Kale Caesar Salad
massaged kale, pine nuts, parmesan, horseradish caesar dressing, homemade seasoned croutons
Lobster Avocado Salad
maine lobster, avocado, tomatoes, butter lettuce, red onion, basil, maple mustard vinaigrette
Scarlet Farm Salad
red leaf lettuce, radicchio, tomato, basil, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, soppressata, feta cheese, creamy italian dressing
Beet Salad & Couscous Salad
Seasonal Burrata Salad
Spring Mix Salad
Sandwiches
Lobster Grilled Cheese
maine lobster, maple bacon jam, gruyere cheese, garlic aoili, sourdough bread, hand cut seasoned french fries
New England Lobster Roll
maine lobster, toasted roll, hand cut seasoned french fries *choice of warm or cold roll"
Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese
pulled pork, irish white cheddar, cabbage slaw, garlic aioli, seasoned handcut fries
Scarlet Burger
grass fed beef, brioche bun, maple bacon onion jam, irish white cheddar, garlic aioli, homemade rustic fries
Bison Burger
Tacos
Blackened Fish Tacos
Lobster Tacos
maine lobster, herb cashew crema, coleslaw, jalapenos, flour tortilla
Pulled Carrot Tacos
slow cooked BBQ carrots, watermelon radish, avocado, herb slaw, jalapeno, cashew ranch crema, flour tortilla
Rueban Tacos
slow cooked pulled pork, sauerkraut, irish white cheddar, romaine, scarlet sauce, flour tortilla
Taco Trifecta
Mains
Chicken And Corn Risotto
Lamb Chops
grilled grass fed australian lamb chops, red wine glazed mushroom sauce, barley & currant medley, roasted herb carrots
Eggplant Parm
fried eggplant, liquid gold sauce, irish cheddar
Filet Mignon
8 oz grass fed pan seared filet mignon, potato mousseline, red wine glazed mushroom sauce, maple roasted brussel sprouts with currants & pine nuts
Liquid Gold
pork & lamb ragout, pappardelle, shaved parmesan *a Riordan family gem passed on for generations*
Mediterranean Shrimp Risotto
wild jumbo shrimp, spicy white wine tomato sauce, portuguese linguica, parmesan risotto
Mushroom Bourguignon
Pork Tenderloin
Ribeye
10 oz grass fed grilled rib eye, sweet potato mousseline, caramelized cabernet pearl onions, roasted asparagus, horseradish mousse
FLAT IRON STEAK
Seabass Chilean
Fish & Chips
Sides
Asparagus
Bacon Onion Brussels
Chicken Breast
Cocktail Sauce
Coleslaw
Drawn Butter
Homemade Garlic Aioli
Homemade Scarlet Ranch
Local Seasonal Market Vegetables
Maple Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Potato Mousselline
Risotto
Seasoned French Fries
Side Avocado
Side Horseradish
Side Of Bacon Jam
Side Tomato Soup
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet Potato Mousselline
Thick Cut Fries
Tobasco
Wontons
Side Salmon
Shishito Chili
Side Liquid Gold
Kids
Desserts
Family Dinner (serves a family of 4-5)
Liquid Gold Family Style
pork & lamb ragout, pappardelle, shaved parmesan *a Riordan family gem passed on for generations*
Liquid Gold Sauce 1-2 servings
16oz of the infamous Liquid Gold Sauce! Pair with pasta, throw it in a lasagne, mix it with spaghetti squash, serve it over eggplant, stuff it in a pepper... eat it on it's on etc... the options are endless!!
Liquid Gold Sauce 4 servings
32oz of the infamous Liquid Gold Sauce! Pair with pasta, throw it in a lasagne, mix it with spaghetti squash, serve it over eggplant, stuff it in a pepper... eat it on it's on etc... the options are endless!!
Scarlet Farm Family Salad Family Style
red leaf lettuce, radicchio, tomato, basil, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, soppressata, feta cheese, creamy italian dressing
Beer
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Bloody Mary Brunch
Blueberry Pie
Botanical Bliss
Brunch Break
Cherry Sour
Cosmopolitan
Country Boy
Couples Therapy
Cup of Joe
Ballotin chocolate whiskey Horse Soldier Bourbon Coffee Bitters Honey Syrup Espresso
Dads Mystery Lemonade
Dads Old Fashion
Date Night
Down the Wabbit Hole
Espresso Martini
Fall For You
Freddy
French 75
French Cowboy
Gimlet
Gin Fiz
Heart Beat
Heart of Scarlet
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
Keylime Pie
Kissed by a Rose
Tanqueray Gin Western Son cucumber vodka St Germaine Strawberry rose syrup Top with soda water
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Margarita
Mermaid Marg
Michelada
Mimosa
Mimosa
Mint Chocolate Martini
Mojito
Mom's Mystery Lemonade
Thyme MUDDLE Wodka gluten free vodka Agave Lavender bitters Lemonade
Moscow Mule
Nigroni
NY Sour
Old Fashion
Old Spirit (Fashioned)
Paloma
PB Melly
Pom Pisco
Pumpkin Sour
Purple Haze
Red Sangria
Rosemary Gin Fiz
Salty Dog
Sazerac
Scarlet Bloody
Side Salad
Western Son cucumber vodka St Germain liquor Lime juice Top with Soda Water
Sidecar
Specialty Cocktail
Speed Racer
Cilantro hefty amount 5 sprigs Mint hefty amount MUDDLE Libre Pepper Tequila Apricot Puree Agave Lime
Spicy Lover
Starburst
Strawberry Dream
Strawberry Fields
Sunshine Daydream
Sweet Bitter
Sweet Tea Sangria
Tequila Sunrise
Tequila Tea
Thats My Jam
The Freddy
The Front Paige
Libre Tequila Silver Gem & Bolt Mescal Grapefruit juice Sweet & Sour
The Hilary's
Denizen White aged rum Jasmine liquor Coconut water Coconut sugar syrup Lemonade Lime splash Top with Soda water Ground nutmeg on top
The Manly Shandy
The Monica
The Pink Lady
The Skeletor
Tom Collins
Triple T
Viejo Moda
Washington Apple
Watermelon Margarita
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
White Sangria
Orange & Cream
Barbie Dreams
Madhatter
The Sophie
The Big Dill
Gracious Herbaceous
Wine
BTL Austin Hope Cab
BTL Caymus Cabernet
BTL Daou 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, CA
BTL Directors Cut Red Zinfandel
BTL EOS Cabernet
BTL Goldeneye Pinot Noir
BTL Justin Cab
BTL Justin Isoscoles Red Blend, Paso Robles, CA
BTL Melville Estate Syrah
BTL Opus One
BTL Overture
BTL Soul of a Lion, Paso Robles, CA
BTL Stags Leap Cabernet
BTL Z. Alexander Brown Uncaged Pinot Noir
BTL Z. Alexander Brown Uncaged Propriety Red Blend
BTL Scarlet Vine
BTL MANZONE NEBBIOLO
BTL LOUIS LATOUR BOURGOGNE PINOT NOIR
BTL Cakebread Cellars Chardonnay
BTL Eos Chard
BTL Kim Crawford
BTL La Meuliere Chablis
BTL Rombauer Chardonnay
BTL Sancerre
BTL Francis Coppola Pinot Grigio
BTL RONCO DELLE BETULLE PINOT GRIGIO
BTL Beau Joie Brut
BTL Beau Joie Rose
BTL Chateau Saint Pierre Rose
BTL Cls Beylesse Cote Rose
BTL Hubert Meyer
BTL Clos Beylesse Rose
BTL Sofia Rose By Francis Copploa
BTL Francis Coppola Prosecco
Dunn Cabernet Discount
Banshee Rose Discount
Noble Vines BTB Discount
COCKTAIL ACTIVITY BASKETS
Heart of Scarlet Basket
pre-batched and ready to go! vodka, pomegranate juice, hibiscus, jasmine, st germain, fresh lime 750ml Basket also includes -1 roll of Toilet Paper -1 Scarlet Hat -Cups -Cocktail Napkins -Paper Straws
Rancho Rita Basket
750ML of tequila, homemade sweet & sour, lime juice, tajin, jalapeños Basket also includes -1 roll of Toilet Paper -1 Scarlet Hat -Cups -Cocktail Napkins -Paper Straws
Quarintini Basket
1 liter of vodka, gin or bourbon, vermouth, pomegranate juice, ginger beer, lime juice and olive juice. Basket also includes -1 roll of Toilet Paper -1 Scarlet Hat -Cups -Cocktail Napkins -Paper Straws
Mini Quarinitini Basket
1 liter vodka, gin or bourbon, assortment of mixers. Basket also includes -1 roll of Toilet Paper -1 Scarlet Hat -Cups -Cocktail Napkins -Paper Straws
His & Her/Whisky and Wine Basket
6 pack canned Acrobat pinot noir, rose, charddonay or pinot gris. 1 liter of Pre-Batched ready to go chef's old spirit (bourbon, honey syrup, orange bitters) Basket also includes -1 roll of Toilet Paper -1 Scarlet Hat -Cups -Cocktail Napkins -Paper Straws
Fresh Batch of CUP OF JOE Basket
1 liter pre-batched and ready to go "Cup of Joe", chocolate whisky, bourbon, coffee bitters, honey syrup, espresso serves 8-9 Basket also includes -1 roll of Toilet Paper -1 Scarlet Hat -Cups -Cocktail Napkins -Paper Straws
Solo Mule Basket
because, it's ok to drink by yourself! 1 liter of gluten free vodka, 6 pack fiery ginger beer, lime juice Basket also includes -1 roll of Toilet Paper -1 Scarlet Hat -Cups -Cocktail Napkins -Paper Straws
Scarlet's Famous Side Salad Basket
1 liter pre-batched and ready to go, Side Salad Cocktail (cucumber vodka, st germain, lime juice, limes) Basket also includes -1 roll of Toilet Paper -1 Scarlet Hat -Cups -Cocktail Napkins -Paper Straws
Down The Wabbit Hole Batched
Mocktails
Brunch Starters
Bacon Wrapped Dates
stuffed with parmesan romano
Calamari
Crab Cakes
Crack Fries
Deviled Eggs
Fanny Bay
Grilled Cheese
raclette cheese, sourdough bread, tomato soup, basil
Halibut Ceviche
James River
Kumai
Mornin' Brussels
Mussels
Oyster Options
Scarlet Loaded Fries
Seasonal Bread
Shrimp Cocktail
Tuna Tartar
Brunch Mains
Baked Eggs
Banana Nutella Crepes
Beet Salad & Couscous Salad
Bison Burger
Blackened Fish Tacos
Bottomless Mimosa
Bottomless Refill
Butter Lettuce Salad
avocado, radish, toasted pistachios, basil, maple mustard vinaigrette
Duck & Waffles
Dutch Pancakes
Eggs Benedict
Eggs Florentine
French Toast
Kale Caesar Salad
massaged kale, pine nuts, parmesan, horseradish caesar dressing, homemade seasoned croutons
Kids scrambled & bacon
Kids Waffle
Lobster Avocado Salad
Lobster Grilled Cheese
maine lobster, maple bacon jam, gruyere cheese, garlic aoili, sourdough bread, hand cut seasoned french fries
Lobster Tacos
maine lobster, herb cashew crema, coleslaw, jalapenos, flour tortilla
Monte Cristo Sandwich
New England Lobster Roll
maine lobster, toasted roll, hand cut seasoned french fries *choice of warm or cold roll"
Pork Hash
Pulled Carrot Tacos
slow cooked BBQ carrots, watermelon radish, avocado, herb slaw, jalapeno, cashew ranch crema, flour tortilla
Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese
pulled pork, irish white cheddar, cabbage slaw, garlic aioli, seasoned handcut fries
Rueban Tacos
slow cooked pulled pork, sauerkraut, irish white cheddar, romaine, scarlet sauce, flour tortilla
Scarlet Brunch Burger
Scarlet Omlette
Seasonal Burrata Salad
Fish & Chips
Sides
Desserts
Brunch Pre Fix
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy the unique flavors of the West Coast, crafted with favorite foods from the East Coast. Scarlet has created a unique and exciting dining experience.
30865 Gateway Place, Rancho Mission Viejo, CA 92694