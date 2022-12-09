Scarlet Knife 195 Troy Schenectady Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Upscale farm to table dining
Location
195 Troy Schenectady Rd, Latham, NY 12110
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bellini's Counter - Latham - (C) - 624 New Loudon Road
No Reviews
624 New Loudon Road Latham, NY 12110
View restaurant
Bellini's Latham - (R) - 624 New Loudon Road
No Reviews
624 New Loudon Road Latham, NY 12110
View restaurant