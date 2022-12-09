  • Home
  • /
  • Latham
  • /
  • Scarlet Knife - 195 Troy Schenectady Rd
Scarlet Knife imageView gallery

Scarlet Knife 195 Troy Schenectady Rd

review star

No reviews yet

195 Troy Schenectady Rd

Latham, NY 12110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Small Plates

(12) Butter & Brine

$32.00

(12) Merasheen Bay

$32.00

(12) Patriot

$32.00

(6) Merasheen Bay

$18.00

(6) Patriot

$18.00

Beef Carpaccio

$24.00

Shaved tenderloin, black truffle aioli, arugula, pickled shallots, shaved gouda

Bread Basket

$4.00

Charcuterie Board

$24.00

Assortment of local cheese & meat, served with fruit, jams and crackers

Cheese Board

$20.00

Chorizo Shrimp

$18.00

Seared Ecuadorian pinks, house made chorizo, smoked paparika garlic broth, arugula

Crab Raviolo

$18.00Out of stock

Fig Flatbread

$18.00

Lobster Deviled Eggs

$18.00

Farm fresh egss, Maine lobster, white truffle oil

East Coast Oyster

$3.00

West Coast Oyster

$4.00

Soup & Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Roasted garlic Caesar, crisp romaine, blistered red peppers, crouton, parmesan

Harvest Salad

$14.00

Maple poached pear, spiced pecans, goat cheese, pear balsamic

Lobster Bisque

$18.00

Sweet corn, basil oil

Mushroom Bisque

$12.00

Sherry, creme fraiche, truffle crouton

Large Plates

5oz Filet

$48.00

Braised Beef Short Rib

$49.00

Angus beef short rib, weisse beer pan sauce, cippolini onions, Cricket Creek Sophalise risotto

Crispy Seared Striped Bass

$42.00

Montauk wild caught striped bass, chanterelle soubise, cauliflower mash, garlic wilted spinach

Duck Cassoulet

$38.00

French Roast Chicken

$34.00

Herb roasted Misty Knoll Farm free range chicken breast, herbed jus, sweet potato mash

GF Gnocchi

$25.00

Gnocchi

$25.00

Roasted Forts Ferry Farm vegetables, fire roasted tomatoes, cippolini, shaved gouda, butternut coulis

Grilled Omaha Prime Filet

$78.00

Halibut

$48.00

NY Strip

$75.00

14oz Iowa Black Angus, 28 day dry aged, Gorgonzola brandy peppercorn butter, demi-glace, truffle mac & cheese

Truffled Scallops

$58.00

Pan roasted Barnegat Light scallops, truffled polenta, shaved white truffle, shallot brown butter

Wild Boar Chop Guanciale

$58.00

Flame grilled Fossil Frms wild boar chop, caramelized fuji apple compote, garlic mash, port jus

Sides

Side Asparagus

$12.00

Side Brussels sprouts

$12.00

Side Cauliflower Mash

$12.00

Side Crackers

$4.00

Side Garlic Mash

$8.00

Side Risotto

$15.00

Side Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Side Seaweed Salad

$9.00

Side Shaved Truffle

$22.00

Side Sweet Mash

$8.00

Side Truffle Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Marrow Butter

$12.00

Truffle Cream

$12.00

Lobster Butter

$12.00

Gorgonzola Butter

$8.00

Dessert

<Macaron

Apple Brioche

$16.00

Campfire Song

$16.00

Ice Cream Trio

$11.00

LBD

$22.00

Tira Miss You

$18.00

The Announcement

$22.00

Violet B

$20.00

Specials

Pork Belly

$22.00

Kids

Kids Chicken

$18.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$15.00

Kids Filet

$38.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$12.00

Kids Noodles

$10.00

Wine Dinner

Wine Dinner

$225.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Upscale farm to table dining

Location

195 Troy Schenectady Rd, Latham, NY 12110

Directions

Gallery
Scarlet Knife image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bella Napoli Italian American Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
672 New Loudon Rd Latham, NY 12110
View restaurantnext
Hot Dog Charlie's - Cohoes
orange starNo Reviews
629 Saratoga Street Cohoes, NY 12047
View restaurantnext
Zaitoon Kitchen - Latham
orange star4.5 • 1,427
471 troy schenectady rd. Latham, NY 12110
View restaurantnext
Bellini's Counter - Latham - (C) - 624 New Loudon Road
orange starNo Reviews
624 New Loudon Road Latham, NY 12110
View restaurantnext
Bellini's Latham - (R) - 624 New Loudon Road
orange starNo Reviews
624 New Loudon Road Latham, NY 12110
View restaurantnext
Soul Delicious
orange starNo Reviews
433 River Street Troy, NY 12180
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Latham

Zaitoon Kitchen - Latham
orange star4.5 • 1,427
471 troy schenectady rd. Latham, NY 12110
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Latham
Troy
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Rensselaer
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Clifton Park
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Schenectady
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
East Greenbush
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Saratoga Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Schuylerville
review star
No reviews yet
New Lebanon
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston