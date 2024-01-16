Scarlet Lane Brewing - Beech Grove
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Brewery specializing in Stouts, IPAs, and the Obscure! Established in 2014 doing spooky vibes with high quality pizza and beer.
Location
704 Main St, Beech Grove, IN 46107
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
EGG ROLL NUMBER 1 - 4540 S EMERSON AVE
No Reviews
4540 South Emerson Avenue Indianapolis, IN 46203
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Beech Grove
More near Beech Grove