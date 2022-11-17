Scarpa's Coastal
107 Reviews
$$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
321 park ave, Boca Grande, FL 33921
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Smokin Jerry's Tiki Bar and Grill - Gasparilla Marina Waterside
No Reviews
15001 Gasparilla Road Placida, FL 33946
View restaurant