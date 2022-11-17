Scarpa's Coastal imageView gallery

Scarpa's Coastal

107 Reviews

$$$$

321 park ave

Boca Grande, FL 33921

Order Again

Apps

Baked Brie

$15.50

Bruschetta

$12.00

Cheese & prosciutto

$19.50

Crab Cake App

$16.50

Eggplant Rollettini

$14.50

Fried Eggplant

$13.50

Mussels

$18.50

Prosciutto Wrapped Shrimp

$18.50

Sausage & Peppers

$12.50

Stuffed Portobello

$16.50

Appetizer special

$18.50

Stone crab

$52.50

Soup

$12.50

Salad

Burratta

$15.50

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Entree Caesar

$12.50

Entree House

$11.50

Entree Mixed Green

$12.50

House Salad

$8.50

Mixed Green Salad

$9.50

Soup du jour

$9.50

Pasta

Eggplant Parmigiano

$28.50

Fettuccine Alfredo

$28.50

Lasagna

$28.50

Linguini Marinara

$22.50

Manicotti

$28.50

Penne & Mushrooms

$30.50

Penne & Sausage

$30.50

Penne Bolognese

$30.50

Ravioli

$28.50

Pasta prima

$26.50

Chicken

Chicken Francese

$29.50

Chicken Marsala

$29.50

Chicken Florentine

$29.50

Chicken Parmigiano

$29.50

Penne Pollo

$29.50

Tuscan Chicken

$42.50

Chicken picatta

$29.50

Seafood

Crab Cake Entree

$38.50

Grouper

$44.50

Hook & Cook

$25.00

Linguini w/Clam Sauce

$34.50

Lobster Ravioli

$39.50

Penne Vernazza

$42.50

Seafood Fettuccine

$40.50

Shrimp & Penne

$38.50

Shrimp Diablo

$38.50

Shrimp Scampi

$38.50

Snapper Milanese

$42.50

Split Plate

$6.00

Stone crab

$45.50

Frutti di mar

$44.50

Veal

Veal Brasato

$42.50

Veal Cannelloni

$39.50

Veal Chop

$58.50

Veal Marsala

$39.50

Veal Parmigiano

$39.50

Veal Piccata

$39.50

Specials

Beef short ribs

$38.50

Beef Spec.

$48.50

Beef Wellington

$62.50Out of stock

Branzino special

$42.50

Chicken Special

$34.50

Cioppino

$44.50

Cobia special

$42.50

Crab Rav

$38.50

Crab stuffed snapper

$52.50

Duck spec

$36.50

Filet

$54.50

Gnocchi

$40.50

Grouper oscar

$54.50

Grouper Parm

$48.50

Grouper spec

$48.50

Gulf Scampi

$46.50

Hogfish

$44.50

Italian Cabbage Roll

$26.50

Lasagna special

$28.50

Lobster special

$39.50

Mac and cheese spec

$24.50

Med penne

$29.50

Mussels ling

$32.50

Osso buco

$54.50

Pasta special

$34.50

Petite filet

$48.50

Pompano special

$42.50

Pork Chop

$48.50

Prime Rib

$52.50

Rack of lamb

$56.50

Ravioli special

$34.50

Ribeye

$56.50

Scallop spec

$48.50

Seafood Special

$38.50

Snapper Special

$46.50

Spilt Plate

$6.00

Stuffed veal chop

$58.50

Surf and turf

$58.50

Swordfish

$44.50

Tile Fish

$48.50Out of stock

Trigger Fish

$46.50

Triple tail

$48.50Out of stock

Veagan Rav

$30.50

Veal saltimbocca

$42.50

Veal Special

$44.50

Zuppa Di Pesce

$44.50

Veal Rollettini

$50.50

Dessert

Cannoli

$10.00

Chocolate Pot D ecrme

$12.00

Creme Brulee

$13.00

Raspberry Delight

$12.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Cake cut fee

$15.00

Key Lime pie

$11.00

Dessert special

$15.00

Pecan Pie

$12.50

Ice cream

$4.95

Sides

1 sausage

$4.50

Chicken

$9.00

Gluten Free

$3.00

Gluten Free toast

$2.95

Ling w/ butter

$7.50

Ling w/ marinara

$7.50

Ling w/ OG

$7.50

meatball

$4.50

Shrimp

$12.50

Spinach

$7.50

Split Plate

$6.00

Starch

$3.00

Veggie

$4.00

Bar Menu

Calimari

$14.50

Charcuterie

$26.50

Flatbread

$14.50

Meat and cheese tray

$14.50

Sliders

$14.50

Lasagna rolletini

$15.50

Mushroom brushetta

$9.50

Beef kabob

$16.50

Food

Kids Linguini Meatball

$10.50

Kids Penne alfredo

$9.50

Kids Penne Marinara

$7.50

Kids Penne oil & garlic

$7.50

Kids Penne with Butter

$7.50

Kids ravioli w\meatball

$12.50

Side Veggie

$3.00

Soup

Soup of the Day

$6.25

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Park Ave Salad

$7.50

Burratta Salad

$9.50

SUBS

Italian

$9.75

Turkey Bacon

$9.75

Ham & Cheese

$9.50

Chicken Parm

$10.50

Meatball

$10.50

Sloppy WOP

$11.50

Spicy Chicken

$10.75

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.50

Flatbread Special

$11.50

Sides

Bag of Chips

$1.50
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

321 park ave, Boca Grande, FL 33921

Directions

Gallery
Scarpa's Coastal image

