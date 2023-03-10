Main picView gallery

SCATORI'S

1399 South Commons Drive

Suite A5

Myrtle Beach, SC 29588

Popular Items

Cheese Calzone
12 Garlic Knots
Pizza Fries

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Coffee

$2.49

Coke

$3.25

Coke Products (2 Liter)

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Hot Tea

$2.49

Lemonade

$3.25

Mr. Pibb

$3.25

Pellegrino

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweetened Tea

$3.25

Food

1/2 Pound Burger with fries

1/2 Pound Burger With Fries

$14.99

5 Course Chef Dinner

5 Course Chef Dinner

$85.00

5 Course Chef Dinner with wine

$100.00

501 Special

18" 501 Special

$29.99

16" 501 Special

$26.99

Appetizers

12 Garlic Knots

$5.50

6 Garlic Knots

$3.50

8 Wings

$13.99

Bruschetta

$9.99

Freshly marinated tomato, basil, garlic, parmesan, red onion and balsamic vinaigrette. Served atop lightly toasted Italian bread

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Cheesy Bread

$6.99

A cross between garlic bread and pizza, cheesy bread is a quick, easy, and delicious party snack

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Eggplant Rolletini

$11.99

Crispy eggplant stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan and fresh Italian herbs

Fried Calamari

$13.99

Lightly battered and fried calamari served on a bed of marinara drizzled with our own remoulade sauce

Fried Mushrooms

$9.99

Served with ranch dressing

Fried Raviolis

$12.99

Fried Risotto Balls

$12.99

(3) parmesan risotto and mozzarella balls hand breaded and deep fried. Served with a marinara dipping sauce

Fried Zucchini

$9.99

Served with ranch dressing

Fries

$3.99

Italian Nachos

$14.99

Meatball

$4.99

Meatballs

$9.99

Mozzerella Sticks

$6.99

Mussels

$15.99

Sautéed in traditional red sauce or white wine garlic butter

Parmesan Herb Crusted Fried Cheese

$12.99

Homemade parmesan herb crusted fried cheese. Served with a marinara dipping sauce

Pizza Fries

$7.99

Fries, shredded mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and a glorious mashup of the world's best foods

Prosciutto Wrapped Shrimp

$15.99

(5) prosciutto wrapped jumbo shrimp seared to perfection and served with a garlic lemon butter

Calzones & Strombolis

Cheese Calzone

$13.99

Ricotta & mozzarella

Cheese Stromboli

$11.99

Mozzarella

Chicken Calzone

$17.99

Chicken, pepper, onion, ricotta & mozzarella

Chicken Stromboli

$15.99

Chicken, green pepper, onion, mozzarella

Chicken, broccoli & Cheddar Stromboli

$17.99

Italian Stromboli

$14.99

Capicola, pepperoni, Genoa salami, mozzarella

Pizza Turnover - Cheese

$11.99

Mozzarella

Steak Calzone

$17.99

Steak, pepper, onion, ricotta & mozzarella

Steak Stromboli

$15.99

Steak, green pepper, onion, mozzarella

Veggie Stromboli

$13.99

Green bell pepper, mushroom, onion, broccoli, mozzarella

Chicken

Blackened Chicken & Shrimp Pasta

$28.99

Sautéed chicken and shrimp tossed with mushrooms, spinach, roasted red peppers and penne pasta in a blackened creole cream sauce

Chicken Franchaise

$22.99

Egg crusted chicken breast simmered in a lemon white wine butter sauce. Served with your choice of pasta

Chicken Marsala

$22.99

Fresh chicken breast sautéed with portobello mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Served with your choice of pasta

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.99

Fresh breaded chicken breast fried, smothered and baked in marinara and mozzarella. Served with your choice of pasta

Chicken Piccata

$22.99

Fresh chicken breast lightly floured, sautéed and simmered in a lemon white wine butter sauce garnished with capers. Served with your choice of pasta

Chicken Scatori

$25.99

Pan seared chicken layered with prosciutto and fresh mozzarella. Served on a bed of parmesan risotto in a fresh herb and grape tomato butter sauce

Parmesan Herb Crusted Chicken

$25.99

Pan fried parmesan herb crusted chicken served over a roasted red pepper risotto in a gorgonzola cream sauce. Drizzled with a balsamic reduction

Tuscan Chicken Cordon Bleu

$25.99

Fried chicken layered with prosciutto and provolone cheese served over a bed of parmesan risotto with a parmesan cream sauce

Cold Subs & Sandwiches

All American

$12.75

Ham, turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

BLT On Toast

$7.25

Ham & Cheese

$12.75

Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Scatori Italian

$12.75

Pepperoni, capicola, Genoa salami, ham, provolone, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, oregano, oil & vinegar

Turkey & Cheese

$12.25

Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Turkey Club On Toast

$8.75

Turkey, ham, bacon, American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Dessert

Cannolis

$7.99

Cheesecake

$7.99

Tiramisu

$8.99

Flourless chocolate torte

$8.99

Rasberry Lemon Drop Cake

$8.99

Hot Subs

Buffalo Chicken Paninis

$16.99

Caprese Paninis

$15.99

Cheese Steak Sub

$12.25

Shredded steak or chicken, onions, choice of American, white American, provolone or mozzarella

Cheese Steak Supreme Sub

$13.25

Shredded steak or chicken, onions, peppers, mushrooms, choice of American, white American, provolone, mozzarella

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$13.25

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$11.25

Grilled Chicken Pesto Paninis

$16.99

Half Pound Burger with Fries

$14.99

With lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, ketchup

Ham & Provolone Paninis

$14.99

Italian Sausage & Peppers Sub

$13.75

Italian sausage, onions, peppers & provolone

Italian Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$11.25

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$13.75

Pizza Steak

$12.25

Steak & Cheese Paninis

$15.99

Turkey & Provolone Paninis

$14.99

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$14.25

Veggie Paninis

$15.99

Pasta

Baked Ziti

$18.99

Bruschetta Pasta

$17.99

Sautéed roma tomatoes, red onion, garlic and fresh basil tossed with your choice of pasta in a balsamic butter sauce. Garnished with fresh mozzarella

Carbonara

$20.99

Angel hair tossed with bacon, peas, onions, parmesan and cream

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.99

Fresh cut to order eggplant breaded and fried, then smothered and baked in marinara and mozzarella. Served over your choice of pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.99

Fettuccine served in a creamy parmesan sauce

Lasagna

$18.99

A napoleon of ground beef, ricotta and mozzarella layered between fresh pasta sheets. Smothered and baked with marinara and mozzarella

Manicotti

$15.99

Fresh pasta rolled with a blend of ricotta and parmesan cheeses smothered and baked with marinara and mozzarella

Pasta Primo

$22.99

Pasta with Marinara

$13.99

Penne Ala Vodka

$17.99

Penne pasta served in a light creamy vodka marinara sauce

Penne Primavera

$15.99

Spaghetti Bolognese

$18.99

Spaghetti served in a hearty meat tomato sauce consisting of ground beef, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms and red wine

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$17.99

Spaghetti with Meatball

$17.99

Spaghetti served with marinara and 1/2 lb meatball

Spaghetti with Sausage

$17.99

Spaghetti served with marinara and sausage

Traditional Cheese Ravioli

$17.99

(7) cheese raviolis served boiled or fried in a traditional marinara sauce

Pizza by the Slice

Cheese Slice

$2.75

One Topping Slice

$3.50

Seafood

Fried Shrimp and Cheddar Risotto

$27.99

Parmesan herb crusted fried shrimp served over cheddar risotto in a fresh roma tomato garlic basil butter sauce

Fruite De Mari

$29.99

Shrimp, clams, mussels served over linguini with marinara sauce

Linguini with Clams

$20.99

Sautéed clams served over linguini with your choice of a white wine garlic butter or marinara sauce

Linguini with Mussels

$20.99

Sautéed mussels served over linguini with your choice of a white wine garlic butter or marinara sauce

Shrimp Fra D'iavlo

$26.99

Fresh local jumbo shrimp served with linguini, sautéed spinach in a spicy marinara sauce

Shrimp Parmigiana

$25.99

Jumbo fried shrimp smothered and baked in a marinara mozzarella served with linguini

Shrimp Scampi

$27.99

Fresh local jumbo shrimp sautéed in a white wine garlic lemon butter sauce served over linguini

Sides

Cheezy Bread

$6.99

Dinner Bread

$2.00

Dough Ball

$6.99

Extra Dressing

$1.50

Extra ketchup

$1.50

Extra Knot Butter

$1.25

Extra Marinara

$1.50

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Meatball (1)

$4.99

Meatballs (2)

$9.99

Oil & Butter

$2.00

Risotto

$7.99

Side Caesar

$6.99

Side Gorganzola

$7.99

Side Greek Salad

$7.99

Side House Salad

$6.99

Side of Veggies

$7.99

Side Sausage (1)

$4.99

Side Sausages (2)

$9.99

Soup & Salad

Antipasta

$14.99

Selection of Genoa salami, imported Italian pepperoni, provolone, olives, pepperoncinis, Roma tomato and shaved parmesan with Italian dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Classic Caesar salad with romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, fresh parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing

Caprese

$11.99

Tender ripe tomato and fresh mozzarella stacked between fresh basil drizzled with an Italian balsamic reduction & extra virgin olive oil

Gorgonzola

$12.99

Greek Salad

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.99

House Salad

$9.99

Fresh mix greens, tomatoes, cucumber, carrots and croutons, choice of dressing

Soup Du Jour

$6.99

Our soup is homemade daily using only the finest ingredients

Chef's Salad

$15.99

Veal

Parmesan Herb Crusted veal

$26.99

Prosciutto Crusted Veal and Shrimp

$29.99

Pan seared prosciutto crusted veal and (3) jumbo shrimp tossed in a gorgonzola cream sauce. Served on a bed of penne pasta

Veal Franchaise

$24.99

Egg crusted veal sautéed and simmered in a lemon white wine butter sauce

Veal Marsala

$24.99

Veal sautéed with portobello mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Served with your choice of pasta

Veal Parmigiana

$23.99

Fresh breaded veal fried, smothered and baked in marinara and mozzarella. Served with your choice of pasta

Veal Piccata

$24.99

Veal lightly floured, sautéed and simmered in a lemon white wine butter sauce garnished with capers. Served with your choice of pasta

Veal Scatori

$27.99

Pan seared veal layered with prosciutto and fresh mozzarella. Served on a bed of parmesan risotto in a herb and grape tomato butter sauce

Specialty Pies

Baked Ziti

12" Baked Ziti

$15.99

16" Baked Ziti

$20.99

18" Baked Ziti

$22.99

BBQ Chicken

Shredded chicken tossed in a sweet & tangy BBQ sauce, pineapple, red onion, mozzarella

12" BBQ Chicken

$16.99

16" BBQ Chicken

$21.99

18" BBQ Chicken

$23.99

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo chicken, gorgonzola, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, red onion drizzled with ranch or bleu cheese

12" Buffalo Chicken

$16.99

16" Buffalo Chicken

$21.99

18" Buffalo Chicken

$23.99

Cheese Supreme

Mozzarella, cheddar, ricotta, parmesan

12" Cheese Supreme

$15.99

16" Cheese Supreme

$20.99

18" Cheese Supreme

$22.99

Cheesesteak

Shredded steak or chicken, green pepper, onion, mushroom

12" Cheesesteak

$16.99

16" Cheesesteak

$21.99

18" Cheesesteak

$23.99

Chicken Broccolli Alfredo

Alfredo, grilled chicken, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, and feta cheese

12" Chicken, Broccolli & Alfredo

$15.99

16" Chicken, Broccolli & Alfredo

$20.99

18" Chicken, Broccolli & Alfredo

$22.99

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

Ground beef, bacon, onion, tomato, cheddar, mozzarella

12" Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.99

16" Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$20.99

18" Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$22.99

Hawaiian

Ham, pineapple, bacon

12" Hawaiian

$15.99

16" Hawaiian

$20.99

18" Hawaiian

$22.99

Margherita

Fresh roma tomato, roasted garlic, buffalo mozzarella, basil drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

12"Margherita

$15.99

16" Margherita

$20.99

18" Margherita

$22.99

Meat Supreme

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, bacon

12" Meat Supreme

$15.99

16" Meat Supreme

$20.99

18" Meat Supreme

$22.99

Scatori Supreme

Italian sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, onion, mushroom

12" Scatori Supreme

$15.99

16" Scatori Supreme

$20.99

18" Scatori Supreme

$22.99

The Big Greek

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, onion, olives, pepperoncinis, mozzarella and feta cheese

12" The Big Greek

$16.99

16" The Big Greek

$22.99

18" The Big Greek

$24.99

Veggie Supreme

Grilled green pepper, onion, mushroom, black olives, fresh roma tomato, buffalo mozzarella, artichoke hearts, spinach

12" Veggie Supreme

$15.99

16" Veggie Supreme

$20.99

18" Veggie Supreme

$22.99

Chicken & Spinach Pie

12" Chicken & Spinach

$16.99

16" Chicken & Spinach

$21.99

18" Chicken & Spinach

$23.99

Pies

Cheese Pies

12" Cheese Pie

$12.99

16" Cheese Pie

$14.99

18" Cheese Pie

$16.99

White Pies

12" White Pie

$15.99

16" White Pie

$20.99

18" White Pie

$22.99

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders with Fries

$9.99

Kids Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Kids Spaghetti with meatballs

$9.99

Kids Spaghetti & Butter or Marinara

$6.99

Kids Fettuccini Alfredo

$14.99

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$9.99

Kids Cheese Slice of Pizza

$2.75

Kids Bambino Side Salad

$3.99

Catering Menu

Full Tray (20-25 ppl)

Lasagna Includes Bread

$130.00

Baked Ziti with meat Includes Bread

$130.00

Baked Ziti without Meat Including Bread

$100.00

Pasta and Marinara

$50.00

Pasta with any other sauce

$75.00

Salad

$50.00

Greek Salad

$60.00

Meatballs (50 Count)

$130.00

Gorganzola Salad

$60.00

Half Tray (10-15 ppl)

Lasagna Includes bread

$90.00

Baked Ziti with meat Includes Bread

$90.00

Baked Ziti without meat Includes Bread

$70.00

Pasta & Marinara

$25.00

Pasta with any other sauce

$50.00

Salad

$30.00

Greek or Gorganzola Salad

$40.00

Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$65.00

Meatballs (25 Count)

$65.00

By the Piece

Butter & Oil

$1.00

Chicken Franchaise

$6.00

Chicken Marsala

$6.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$6.00

Dinner Bread

$2.00

Eggplant Franchaise

$4.00

Eggplant Marsala

$4.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Italian Full Service

Location

1399 South Commons Drive, Suite A5, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

