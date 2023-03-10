- Home
- /
- Myrtle Beach
- /
- SCATORI'S
SCATORI'S
No reviews yet
1399 South Commons Drive
Suite A5
Myrtle Beach, SC 29588
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Food
1/2 Pound Burger with fries
5 Course Chef Dinner
501 Special
Appetizers
12 Garlic Knots
6 Garlic Knots
8 Wings
Bruschetta
Freshly marinated tomato, basil, garlic, parmesan, red onion and balsamic vinaigrette. Served atop lightly toasted Italian bread
Cheese Fries
Cheesy Bread
A cross between garlic bread and pizza, cheesy bread is a quick, easy, and delicious party snack
Chicken Tenders
Eggplant Rolletini
Crispy eggplant stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan and fresh Italian herbs
Fried Calamari
Lightly battered and fried calamari served on a bed of marinara drizzled with our own remoulade sauce
Fried Mushrooms
Served with ranch dressing
Fried Raviolis
Fried Risotto Balls
(3) parmesan risotto and mozzarella balls hand breaded and deep fried. Served with a marinara dipping sauce
Fried Zucchini
Served with ranch dressing
Fries
Italian Nachos
Meatball
Meatballs
Mozzerella Sticks
Mussels
Sautéed in traditional red sauce or white wine garlic butter
Parmesan Herb Crusted Fried Cheese
Homemade parmesan herb crusted fried cheese. Served with a marinara dipping sauce
Pizza Fries
Fries, shredded mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and a glorious mashup of the world's best foods
Prosciutto Wrapped Shrimp
(5) prosciutto wrapped jumbo shrimp seared to perfection and served with a garlic lemon butter
Calzones & Strombolis
Cheese Calzone
Ricotta & mozzarella
Cheese Stromboli
Mozzarella
Chicken Calzone
Chicken, pepper, onion, ricotta & mozzarella
Chicken Stromboli
Chicken, green pepper, onion, mozzarella
Chicken, broccoli & Cheddar Stromboli
Italian Stromboli
Capicola, pepperoni, Genoa salami, mozzarella
Pizza Turnover - Cheese
Mozzarella
Steak Calzone
Steak, pepper, onion, ricotta & mozzarella
Steak Stromboli
Steak, green pepper, onion, mozzarella
Veggie Stromboli
Green bell pepper, mushroom, onion, broccoli, mozzarella
Chicken
Blackened Chicken & Shrimp Pasta
Sautéed chicken and shrimp tossed with mushrooms, spinach, roasted red peppers and penne pasta in a blackened creole cream sauce
Chicken Franchaise
Egg crusted chicken breast simmered in a lemon white wine butter sauce. Served with your choice of pasta
Chicken Marsala
Fresh chicken breast sautéed with portobello mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Served with your choice of pasta
Chicken Parmigiana
Fresh breaded chicken breast fried, smothered and baked in marinara and mozzarella. Served with your choice of pasta
Chicken Piccata
Fresh chicken breast lightly floured, sautéed and simmered in a lemon white wine butter sauce garnished with capers. Served with your choice of pasta
Chicken Scatori
Pan seared chicken layered with prosciutto and fresh mozzarella. Served on a bed of parmesan risotto in a fresh herb and grape tomato butter sauce
Parmesan Herb Crusted Chicken
Pan fried parmesan herb crusted chicken served over a roasted red pepper risotto in a gorgonzola cream sauce. Drizzled with a balsamic reduction
Tuscan Chicken Cordon Bleu
Fried chicken layered with prosciutto and provolone cheese served over a bed of parmesan risotto with a parmesan cream sauce
Cold Subs & Sandwiches
All American
Ham, turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
BLT On Toast
Ham & Cheese
Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
Scatori Italian
Pepperoni, capicola, Genoa salami, ham, provolone, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, oregano, oil & vinegar
Turkey & Cheese
Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
Turkey Club On Toast
Turkey, ham, bacon, American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Dessert
Hot Subs
Buffalo Chicken Paninis
Caprese Paninis
Cheese Steak Sub
Shredded steak or chicken, onions, choice of American, white American, provolone or mozzarella
Cheese Steak Supreme Sub
Shredded steak or chicken, onions, peppers, mushrooms, choice of American, white American, provolone, mozzarella
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
Grilled Chicken Pesto Paninis
Half Pound Burger with Fries
With lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, ketchup
Ham & Provolone Paninis
Italian Sausage & Peppers Sub
Italian sausage, onions, peppers & provolone
Italian Sausage Parmigiana Sub
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Pizza Steak
Steak & Cheese Paninis
Turkey & Provolone Paninis
Veal Parmigiana Sub
Veggie Paninis
Pasta
Baked Ziti
Bruschetta Pasta
Sautéed roma tomatoes, red onion, garlic and fresh basil tossed with your choice of pasta in a balsamic butter sauce. Garnished with fresh mozzarella
Carbonara
Angel hair tossed with bacon, peas, onions, parmesan and cream
Eggplant Parmigiana
Fresh cut to order eggplant breaded and fried, then smothered and baked in marinara and mozzarella. Served over your choice of pasta
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine served in a creamy parmesan sauce
Lasagna
A napoleon of ground beef, ricotta and mozzarella layered between fresh pasta sheets. Smothered and baked with marinara and mozzarella
Manicotti
Fresh pasta rolled with a blend of ricotta and parmesan cheeses smothered and baked with marinara and mozzarella
Pasta Primo
Pasta with Marinara
Penne Ala Vodka
Penne pasta served in a light creamy vodka marinara sauce
Penne Primavera
Spaghetti Bolognese
Spaghetti served in a hearty meat tomato sauce consisting of ground beef, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms and red wine
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Spaghetti with Meatball
Spaghetti served with marinara and 1/2 lb meatball
Spaghetti with Sausage
Spaghetti served with marinara and sausage
Traditional Cheese Ravioli
(7) cheese raviolis served boiled or fried in a traditional marinara sauce
Pizza by the Slice
Seafood
Fried Shrimp and Cheddar Risotto
Parmesan herb crusted fried shrimp served over cheddar risotto in a fresh roma tomato garlic basil butter sauce
Fruite De Mari
Shrimp, clams, mussels served over linguini with marinara sauce
Linguini with Clams
Sautéed clams served over linguini with your choice of a white wine garlic butter or marinara sauce
Linguini with Mussels
Sautéed mussels served over linguini with your choice of a white wine garlic butter or marinara sauce
Shrimp Fra D'iavlo
Fresh local jumbo shrimp served with linguini, sautéed spinach in a spicy marinara sauce
Shrimp Parmigiana
Jumbo fried shrimp smothered and baked in a marinara mozzarella served with linguini
Shrimp Scampi
Fresh local jumbo shrimp sautéed in a white wine garlic lemon butter sauce served over linguini
Sides
Cheezy Bread
Dinner Bread
Dough Ball
Extra Dressing
Extra ketchup
Extra Knot Butter
Extra Marinara
Garlic Bread
Meatball (1)
Meatballs (2)
Oil & Butter
Risotto
Side Caesar
Side Gorganzola
Side Greek Salad
Side House Salad
Side of Veggies
Side Sausage (1)
Side Sausages (2)
Soup & Salad
Antipasta
Selection of Genoa salami, imported Italian pepperoni, provolone, olives, pepperoncinis, Roma tomato and shaved parmesan with Italian dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar salad with romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, fresh parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
Caprese
Tender ripe tomato and fresh mozzarella stacked between fresh basil drizzled with an Italian balsamic reduction & extra virgin olive oil
Gorgonzola
Greek Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
House Salad
Fresh mix greens, tomatoes, cucumber, carrots and croutons, choice of dressing
Soup Du Jour
Our soup is homemade daily using only the finest ingredients
Chef's Salad
Veal
Parmesan Herb Crusted veal
Prosciutto Crusted Veal and Shrimp
Pan seared prosciutto crusted veal and (3) jumbo shrimp tossed in a gorgonzola cream sauce. Served on a bed of penne pasta
Veal Franchaise
Egg crusted veal sautéed and simmered in a lemon white wine butter sauce
Veal Marsala
Veal sautéed with portobello mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Served with your choice of pasta
Veal Parmigiana
Fresh breaded veal fried, smothered and baked in marinara and mozzarella. Served with your choice of pasta
Veal Piccata
Veal lightly floured, sautéed and simmered in a lemon white wine butter sauce garnished with capers. Served with your choice of pasta
Veal Scatori
Pan seared veal layered with prosciutto and fresh mozzarella. Served on a bed of parmesan risotto in a herb and grape tomato butter sauce
Specialty Pies
BBQ Chicken
Buffalo Chicken
Cheese Supreme
Cheesesteak
Chicken Broccolli Alfredo
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
Hawaiian
Margherita
Meat Supreme
Scatori Supreme
The Big Greek
Veggie Supreme
Chicken & Spinach Pie
Catering Menu
Full Tray (20-25 ppl)
Half Tray (10-15 ppl)
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Italian Full Service
1399 South Commons Drive, Suite A5, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588