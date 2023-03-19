- Home
Scaturo's Baking Company and Cafe
19 Green Bay Rd
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
CATERING
CATERING PACKAGE
Continental (PKG)
Fresh Bakery, Fruit. Price is per person.
Early Riser (PKG)
Oven baked Omelets, Seasonal Fruit and Fresh Bakery. Price is per person.
Breakfast Special (PKG)
Oven baked omelets, French Toast Bake, Cheesy Hashbrown Casserole, Seasonal Fruit, Fresh Bakery. Price is per person.
Luncheon #1 (PKG)
Traditional Club Sandwiches, Italian Wraps, and Turkey Club Wraps (Vegetarian options available on request). Choice of 1 side, Cookie and Brownie platter
Luncheon #2 (PKG)
Traditional Club Sandwiches, Italian Wraps, and Turkey Club Wraps (Vegetarian options available on request). Choice of 2 sides, Cookie and Brownie platter
Luncheon #3 (PKG)
Traditional Club Sandwiches, Italian Wraps, and Turkey Club Wraps (Vegetarian options available on request). Choice of 2 sides, Cookie and Brownie platter, Choice of soup
Dinner #1 (PKG)
Choice of 8 cut chicken (BBQ, Honey Mustard, or Lemon Pepper) Roast Garlic Whipped Potatoes, Chef's choice vegetable, Garden Salad, Cookie and Brownie Platter. Price listed is per person
Dinner #2 (PKG)
BBQ pulled pork, choice of 8 cut chicken (BBQ, Honey Mustard, or Lemon Pepper) Macaroni and cheese, Potato Salad, Coleslaw Cookie and Brownie Platter. Price listed is per person
Dinner #3 (PKG)
Bacon wrapped water chestnuts with a sesame soy glaze, BBQ or Swedish meatballs, Imported and domestic cheese and sausage display, Greek Pasta Salad, Tenderloin Sliders, Cookie and Brownie Platter
Dinner #4 (PKG)
Florentine Stuffed Shells, Chicken Scaturo over Wild Rice, Bacon wrapped pork loin, Roast Garlic Whipped Potatoes, Chef's choice vegetable, Garden Salad, Cookie and Brownie platter
ALA CARTE CATERING
Small Lasagna (CT)
Feeds 6 to 9
Small Chicken Scaturo (CT)
Feeds 6 to 9
Small Chicken Parmesan (CT)
Feeds 6 to 9
Small Swedish Meatball (CT)
Feeds 6 to 9
Small Baked Ziti (CT)
Feeds 6 to 9
Small Stuffed Shells (CT)
Feeds 6 to 9
Small Baked Mac & Cheese (CT)
Feeds 6 to 9
Small Cheesy Hashbrowns (CT)
Feeds 6 to 9
Small French Toast Bake (CT)
Feeds 6 to 9
Large Lasagna (CT)
Feeds 12 to 14
Large Chicken Scaturo (CT)
Feeds 12 to 14
Large Chicken Parmesan (CT)
Feeds 12 to 14
Large Swedish Meatballs (CT)
Feeds 12 to 14
Large Baked Ziti (CT)
Feeds 12 to 14
Large Stuffed Shells (CT)
Feeds 12 to 14
Large Baked Mac & Cheese (CT)
Feeds 12 to 14
Large Cheesy Hashbrowns (CT)
Feeds 12 to 14
Large French Toast Bake (CT)
Feeds 12 to 14
Oven Baked Omelet (CT)
Antipasto Kabobs (CT)
Salami, Ham, Artichoke, Olive, Tomato and Fresh Mozzarella. price is per dozen
Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce On The Side (CT)
Price is per pound
Garden Salad (CT)
Add to any above entree for 3.29 per person
Bacon Wrapped Water Chestnuts (CT)
Price is per dozen. Served with a sesame soy glaze
Swedish Or BBQ Meatballs (CT)
Price is per dozen. Does not include starch. Choice of sauce
Vegetable Cream Cheese Pinwheel (CT)
A 12" platter is $25, a 16" platter is $35
Small Cookie Brownie Tray
Feeds 10
Medium Cookie Brownie Tray
Feeds 20
Large Cookie Brownie Tray
Feeds 30
BRUNCH
BRUNCH SALAD & SANDWICHES
French Dip
Sliced Steak, caramelized onions, fontina cheese, served on a crusty Italian loaf. Served with chips.
Greek Salad
Fresh greens topped with feta cheese, black olives, red onion, cucumbers, banana peppers, tomatoes and lemon basil vinaigrette
Door County Salad
Mixed greens topped with feta cheese, red onion, walnuts, Cherry De-Lites dried cherries and raspberry vinaigrette
Barbecue Pulled Pork
House roasted pork, barbecue sauce, and coleslaw on a fresh baked kaiser roll. Served with house pickles and chips
Honey Mustard Chicken Salad Wrap
Crisp greens, tomato, Renard's 2 year aged white cheddar cheese and Cherry De-lite dried cherries
Meatball Sandwich
Mom's "homemade" meatballs in Italian style gravy topped with melted mozzarella cheese on a crusty Italian loaf
Jersey Boy
Italian Sausage, Prime Rib, Onions, Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Pesto Aoli, Served on a crusty Italian loaf
The Napa/Greystone
Bacon, Sausage patty shaved hame scrambled eggs and cheddar on a toasted kaiser roll
The Best
Wisconsin cheddar cheese, ham, broccoli and herb creamed cheese
Veggie Wrap
Onion, green pepper, tomato, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, Morel & Leek cheese, scrambled eggs, avocado ranch and home fries in a spinach wrap
Fat Man Breakfast Burrito
Ask your server for a description of our weekly breakfast burrito
BRUNCH OMELETTES
Green And Gold Omelette
Wisconsin cheddar cheese, ham, broccoli and herb cream cheese
Sconnie 2.0
Wisconsin cheddar cheese, Renards 2 year aged cheddar, and ham
Greek Omelette
Feta cheese, spinach, tomatoes, black olives
Sicilian Omelette
Provolone cheese, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes
Veggie Omelette
Morel and Leek cheese, onions, green peppers, broccoli tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach
Eastern Omelette
Swiss cheese, mushrooms, ham, onions, tomatoes
Southern Omelette
Habanero Jack Cheese, cheddar cheese, pulled pork, grilled onions, topped with barbecue sauce
Western Omelette
Cheddar cheese, green peppers. ham, onions and tomatoes
Mexican Omelette
Habanero Jack cheese, onions, green peppers, sausage, fresh salsa and sour cream
BRUNCH ENTREES
Roasted Veggie Benedict
Our toasted 7 grain bread, with roasted seasonal vegetables, 2 poached eggs, and our lemon hollandaise sauce.
BLT Benedict
Poached eggs over our 7 grain toast, mixed greens tomatoes, Marchants bacon, topped with hollandaise sauce
Classic Eggs Benedict
English Muffin, Canadian Bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise served with fresh fruit
Bertolli Breakfast Pizza
Sausage Gravy, ham, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs east coast mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and our home made Bertolli sauce
Not Grandma's French Toast
A mix of Scaturo's bakery and bread baked with a spiced custard, topped with a bourbon maple pecan glaze. Served with Marchant's bacon
French Toast
Our Homemade bread sweetened with a touch of vanilla and cinnamon
Early Riser
2 eggs any style, side of French toast, choice of ham, bacon, links, or sausage patties
Fisherman's Breakfast
2 eggs any style, Marchants bacon, home fries, and biscuits and gravy
Breakfast Special
2 eggs any style, home fries and a fresh baked bicuit
Biscuits And Gravy
3 buttermilk biscuits topped with sausage gravy
Healthy Start
Homemade Oatmeal with cinnamon, brown sugar, and raisins served with fresh fruit and honey wheat toast
Quiche Lorraine
Bacon, tomato, onion, and swiss cheese, served with fruit
Vegetable Quiche
Broccoli, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, Renard's Morel and Leek cheese, served with fresh fruit
Farmer Skillet
Renard's 2 year aged white cheddar cheese, grilled onions, green peppers and ham
Veggie Skillet
Morel and Leek cheese, broccoli, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and spinach
Southern Skillet
Renard's 2 year aged white cheddar cheese, pulled pork, grilled onions and topped with barbecue sauce
Full Stack Cakes
Short Stack Cakes
Cakes Combo
2 cakes 2 eggs any style, choice of ham bacon links or patties
BRUNCH SIDES
SD Cheesy Hashbrown Casserole
SD Berry Yogurt Parfait
with homemade granola
SD 1 Egg
SD 1 Pancake
SD 2 Eggs
SD Biscuits
SD Bowl Oatmeal
SD Fruit Cup
SD Home Fries
SD Honey
SD Peanut Butter
SD Salsa
SD B&G
SD Bacon
SD Cheesy Hash
SD Cottage
SD French Toast
SD Gravy
SD Ham
SD Hollandaise
SD Links
SD Patties
SD Pork
SD Sour Cream
SD Toast
Scaturo's at Home
Meals for one
Cheesy Stuffed Peppers for 1
Two large halves of green pepper stuffed with lentils, rice, cheddar cheese, and onions all covered in tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. (Gluten Friendly) (Vegetarian Friendly)
Lasagna for 1
A traditional lasagna filled with ricotta cheese, ground beef, Italian sausage and covered in Scaturo's homemade marinara sauce
Cheese Ravioli for 1
6 Cheese Ravioli topped with Scaturo's marinara sauce mozzarella cheese and parmesan. (Vegetarian Friendly)
Baked Ziti for 1
Penne pasta smothered in ricotta cheese and marinara, topped with even more mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
Chicken Cacciatore for 1
Penne pasta topped with roasted chicken thighs and a tomato sauce filled with green peppers, onions and mushrooms, finished with Parmesan cheese
Gnocchi Bolognese for 1
Italian style potato dumplings topped with a rich Italian meat sauce, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan.
Chicken Alfredo for 1
Fettuccine noodles in a creamy sauce flavored with garlic and Parmesan cheese topped with an all white meat chicken breast
BBQ Boneless Pork Ribs for 1
Braised boneless country style pork ribs covered in Scaturo's own Bad Ass BBQ sauce accompanied by mashed potatoes and sweet corn. (Gluten Friendly)
Rosemary Beef Stew for 1
Slow cooked chunks of beef flavored with rosemary and served over baby red potatoes, carrots and onions all in a rich beef gravy.
Chicken Cordon Bleu Roulade for 1
Seasoned all white meat chicken breasts stuffed with ham and Swiss cheese, served over a white and wild rice blend with a honey Dijon mustard sauce.
Meals for two
Lasagna for 2
A traditional lasagna filled with ricotta cheese, ground beef, Italian sausage and covered in Scaturo's homemade marinara sauce
Gnocchi Bolognese for 2
Italian style potato dumplings topped with a rich Italian meat sauce, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan.
Chicken Alfredo for 2
Fettuccine noodles in a creamy sauce flavored with garlic and Parmesan cheese topped with an all white meat chicken breast
Chicken Cordon Bleu Roulade for 2
Seasoned all white meat chicken breasts stuffed with ham and Swiss cheese, served over a white and wild rice blend with a honey Dijon mustard sauce.
Rosemary Beef Stew for 2
Slow cooked chunks of beef flavored with rosemary and served over baby red potatoes, carrots and onions all in a rich beef gravy.
Baked Ziti for 2
Penne pasta smothered in ricotta cheese and marinara, topped with even more mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
Chicken Cacciatore for 2
Penne pasta topped with roasted chicken thighs and a tomato sauce filled with green peppers, onions and mushrooms, finished with Parmesan cheese
Cheesy Stuffed Peppers for 2
Two large halves of green pepper stuffed with lentils, rice, cheddar cheese, and onions all covered in tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. (Gluten Friendly) (Vegetarian Friendly)
Cheese Ravioli for 2
6 Cheese Ravioli topped with Scaturo's marinara sauce mozzarella cheese and parmesan. (Vegetarian Friendly)
BBQ Boneless Pork Ribs for 2
Braised boneless country style pork ribs covered in Scaturo's own Bad Ass BBQ sauce accompanied by mashed potatoes and sweet corn. (Gluten Friendly)
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
19 Green Bay Rd, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235