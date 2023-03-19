Restaurant header imageView gallery

Scaturo's Baking Company and Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

19 Green Bay Rd

Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

CATERING

CATERING PACKAGE

Continental (PKG)

$7.99

Fresh Bakery, Fruit. Price is per person.

Early Riser (PKG)

$12.99

Oven baked Omelets, Seasonal Fruit and Fresh Bakery. Price is per person.

Breakfast Special (PKG)

$16.99

Oven baked omelets, French Toast Bake, Cheesy Hashbrown Casserole, Seasonal Fruit, Fresh Bakery. Price is per person.

Luncheon #1 (PKG)

$13.99

Traditional Club Sandwiches, Italian Wraps, and Turkey Club Wraps (Vegetarian options available on request). Choice of 1 side, Cookie and Brownie platter

Luncheon #2 (PKG)

$14.99

Traditional Club Sandwiches, Italian Wraps, and Turkey Club Wraps (Vegetarian options available on request). Choice of 2 sides, Cookie and Brownie platter

Luncheon #3 (PKG)

$16.99

Traditional Club Sandwiches, Italian Wraps, and Turkey Club Wraps (Vegetarian options available on request). Choice of 2 sides, Cookie and Brownie platter, Choice of soup

Dinner #1 (PKG)

$24.99

Choice of 8 cut chicken (BBQ, Honey Mustard, or Lemon Pepper) Roast Garlic Whipped Potatoes, Chef's choice vegetable, Garden Salad, Cookie and Brownie Platter. Price listed is per person

Dinner #2 (PKG)

$31.99

BBQ pulled pork, choice of 8 cut chicken (BBQ, Honey Mustard, or Lemon Pepper) Macaroni and cheese, Potato Salad, Coleslaw Cookie and Brownie Platter. Price listed is per person

Dinner #3 (PKG)

$35.99

Bacon wrapped water chestnuts with a sesame soy glaze, BBQ or Swedish meatballs, Imported and domestic cheese and sausage display, Greek Pasta Salad, Tenderloin Sliders, Cookie and Brownie Platter

Dinner #4 (PKG)

$39.99

Florentine Stuffed Shells, Chicken Scaturo over Wild Rice, Bacon wrapped pork loin, Roast Garlic Whipped Potatoes, Chef's choice vegetable, Garden Salad, Cookie and Brownie platter

ALA CARTE CATERING

Small Lasagna (CT)

$45.00

Feeds 6 to 9

Small Chicken Scaturo (CT)

$50.00

Feeds 6 to 9

Small Chicken Parmesan (CT)

$50.00

Feeds 6 to 9

Small Swedish Meatball (CT)

$45.00

Feeds 6 to 9

Small Baked Ziti (CT)

$40.00

Feeds 6 to 9

Small Stuffed Shells (CT)

$50.00

Feeds 6 to 9

Small Baked Mac & Cheese (CT)

$35.00

Feeds 6 to 9

Small Cheesy Hashbrowns (CT)

$35.00

Feeds 6 to 9

Small French Toast Bake (CT)

$30.00

Feeds 6 to 9

Large Lasagna (CT)

$85.00

Feeds 12 to 14

Large Chicken Scaturo (CT)

$95.00

Feeds 12 to 14

Large Chicken Parmesan (CT)

$95.00

Feeds 12 to 14

Large Swedish Meatballs (CT)

$85.00

Feeds 12 to 14

Large Baked Ziti (CT)

$75.00

Feeds 12 to 14

Large Stuffed Shells (CT)

$95.00

Feeds 12 to 14

Large Baked Mac & Cheese (CT)

$65.00

Feeds 12 to 14

Large Cheesy Hashbrowns (CT)

$65.00

Feeds 12 to 14

Large French Toast Bake (CT)

$55.00

Feeds 12 to 14

Oven Baked Omelet (CT)

$45.00

Antipasto Kabobs (CT)

$30.00

Salami, Ham, Artichoke, Olive, Tomato and Fresh Mozzarella. price is per dozen

Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce On The Side (CT)

$10.99

Price is per pound

Garden Salad (CT)

$3.29

Add to any above entree for 3.29 per person

Bacon Wrapped Water Chestnuts (CT)

$18.00

Price is per dozen. Served with a sesame soy glaze

Swedish Or BBQ Meatballs (CT)

$8.00

Price is per dozen. Does not include starch. Choice of sauce

Vegetable Cream Cheese Pinwheel (CT)

$25.00

A 12" platter is $25, a 16" platter is $35

Small Cookie Brownie Tray

$35.00

Feeds 10

Medium Cookie Brownie Tray

$69.00

Feeds 20

Large Cookie Brownie Tray

$86.00

Feeds 30

BRUNCH

BRUNCH SALAD & SANDWICHES

French Dip

$15.99

Sliced Steak, caramelized onions, fontina cheese, served on a crusty Italian loaf. Served with chips.

Greek Salad

$13.29

Fresh greens topped with feta cheese, black olives, red onion, cucumbers, banana peppers, tomatoes and lemon basil vinaigrette

Door County Salad

$13.29

Mixed greens topped with feta cheese, red onion, walnuts, Cherry De-Lites dried cherries and raspberry vinaigrette

Barbecue Pulled Pork

$12.69

House roasted pork, barbecue sauce, and coleslaw on a fresh baked kaiser roll. Served with house pickles and chips

Honey Mustard Chicken Salad Wrap

$13.99

Crisp greens, tomato, Renard's 2 year aged white cheddar cheese and Cherry De-lite dried cherries

Meatball Sandwich

$12.99

Mom's "homemade" meatballs in Italian style gravy topped with melted mozzarella cheese on a crusty Italian loaf

Jersey Boy

$13.29

Italian Sausage, Prime Rib, Onions, Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Pesto Aoli, Served on a crusty Italian loaf

The Napa/Greystone

$9.99

Bacon, Sausage patty shaved hame scrambled eggs and cheddar on a toasted kaiser roll

The Best

$9.99

Wisconsin cheddar cheese, ham, broccoli and herb creamed cheese

Veggie Wrap

$9.99

Onion, green pepper, tomato, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, Morel & Leek cheese, scrambled eggs, avocado ranch and home fries in a spinach wrap

Fat Man Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Ask your server for a description of our weekly breakfast burrito

BRUNCH OMELETTES

Green And Gold Omelette

$12.69

Wisconsin cheddar cheese, ham, broccoli and herb cream cheese

Sconnie 2.0

$11.99

Wisconsin cheddar cheese, Renards 2 year aged cheddar, and ham

Greek Omelette

$11.99

Feta cheese, spinach, tomatoes, black olives

Sicilian Omelette

$12.69

Provolone cheese, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes

Veggie Omelette

$11.99

Morel and Leek cheese, onions, green peppers, broccoli tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach

Eastern Omelette

$11.99

Swiss cheese, mushrooms, ham, onions, tomatoes

Southern Omelette

$12.69

Habanero Jack Cheese, cheddar cheese, pulled pork, grilled onions, topped with barbecue sauce

Western Omelette

$11.99

Cheddar cheese, green peppers. ham, onions and tomatoes

Mexican Omelette

$12.69

Habanero Jack cheese, onions, green peppers, sausage, fresh salsa and sour cream

BRUNCH ENTREES

Roasted Veggie Benedict

$13.29

Our toasted 7 grain bread, with roasted seasonal vegetables, 2 poached eggs, and our lemon hollandaise sauce.

BLT Benedict

$13.29

Poached eggs over our 7 grain toast, mixed greens tomatoes, Marchants bacon, topped with hollandaise sauce

Classic Eggs Benedict

$13.29

English Muffin, Canadian Bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise served with fresh fruit

Bertolli Breakfast Pizza

$10.99

Sausage Gravy, ham, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs east coast mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and our home made Bertolli sauce

Not Grandma's French Toast

$13.29

A mix of Scaturo's bakery and bread baked with a spiced custard, topped with a bourbon maple pecan glaze. Served with Marchant's bacon

French Toast

$8.99

Our Homemade bread sweetened with a touch of vanilla and cinnamon

Early Riser

Early Riser

$10.99

2 eggs any style, side of French toast, choice of ham, bacon, links, or sausage patties

Fisherman's Breakfast

$11.99

2 eggs any style, Marchants bacon, home fries, and biscuits and gravy

Breakfast Special

$6.99

2 eggs any style, home fries and a fresh baked bicuit

Biscuits And Gravy

$8.29

3 buttermilk biscuits topped with sausage gravy

Healthy Start

$10.49

Homemade Oatmeal with cinnamon, brown sugar, and raisins served with fresh fruit and honey wheat toast

Quiche Lorraine

$11.49

Bacon, tomato, onion, and swiss cheese, served with fruit

Vegetable Quiche

$11.49

Broccoli, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, Renard's Morel and Leek cheese, served with fresh fruit

Farmer Skillet

$11.49

Renard's 2 year aged white cheddar cheese, grilled onions, green peppers and ham

Veggie Skillet

$11.49

Morel and Leek cheese, broccoli, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and spinach

Southern Skillet

$11.49

Renard's 2 year aged white cheddar cheese, pulled pork, grilled onions and topped with barbecue sauce

Full Stack Cakes

$9.49

Short Stack Cakes

$8.29

Cakes Combo

$11.99

2 cakes 2 eggs any style, choice of ham bacon links or patties

BRUNCH SIDES

SD Cheesy Hashbrown Casserole

$5.99

SD Berry Yogurt Parfait

$6.99

with homemade granola

SD 1 Egg

$1.99

SD 1 Pancake

$4.49

SD 2 Eggs

$2.99

SD Biscuits

$1.99

SD Bowl Oatmeal

$4.99

SD Fruit Cup

$4.49

SD Home Fries

$2.49

SD Honey

$0.99

SD Peanut Butter

$0.99

SD Salsa

$1.49

SD B&G

$5.49

SD Bacon

$3.79

SD Cheesy Hash

$5.99

SD Cottage

$1.99

SD French Toast

$4.99

SD Gravy

$1.99

SD Ham

$3.79

SD Hollandaise

$1.99

SD Links

$3.79

SD Patties

$3.79

SD Pork

$3.99

SD Sour Cream

$0.99

SD Toast

$1.99

Scaturo's at Home

Meals for one

Cheesy Stuffed Peppers for 1

$7.99

Two large halves of green pepper stuffed with lentils, rice, cheddar cheese, and onions all covered in tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. (Gluten Friendly) (Vegetarian Friendly)

Lasagna for 1

$7.99

A traditional lasagna filled with ricotta cheese, ground beef, Italian sausage and covered in Scaturo's homemade marinara sauce

Cheese Ravioli for 1

$7.99

6 Cheese Ravioli topped with Scaturo's marinara sauce mozzarella cheese and parmesan. (Vegetarian Friendly)

Baked Ziti for 1

$7.99

Penne pasta smothered in ricotta cheese and marinara, topped with even more mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

Chicken Cacciatore for 1

$7.99

Penne pasta topped with roasted chicken thighs and a tomato sauce filled with green peppers, onions and mushrooms, finished with Parmesan cheese

Gnocchi Bolognese for 1

$7.99

Italian style potato dumplings topped with a rich Italian meat sauce, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan.

Chicken Alfredo for 1

$7.99

Fettuccine noodles in a creamy sauce flavored with garlic and Parmesan cheese topped with an all white meat chicken breast

BBQ Boneless Pork Ribs for 1

$7.99

Braised boneless country style pork ribs covered in Scaturo's own Bad Ass BBQ sauce accompanied by mashed potatoes and sweet corn. (Gluten Friendly)

Rosemary Beef Stew for 1

$7.99

Slow cooked chunks of beef flavored with rosemary and served over baby red potatoes, carrots and onions all in a rich beef gravy.

Chicken Cordon Bleu Roulade for 1

$7.99

Seasoned all white meat chicken breasts stuffed with ham and Swiss cheese, served over a white and wild rice blend with a honey Dijon mustard sauce.

Meals for two

Lasagna for 2

$13.99

A traditional lasagna filled with ricotta cheese, ground beef, Italian sausage and covered in Scaturo's homemade marinara sauce

Gnocchi Bolognese for 2

$13.99

Italian style potato dumplings topped with a rich Italian meat sauce, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan.

Chicken Alfredo for 2

$13.99

Fettuccine noodles in a creamy sauce flavored with garlic and Parmesan cheese topped with an all white meat chicken breast

Chicken Cordon Bleu Roulade for 2

$13.99

Seasoned all white meat chicken breasts stuffed with ham and Swiss cheese, served over a white and wild rice blend with a honey Dijon mustard sauce.

Rosemary Beef Stew for 2

$13.99

Slow cooked chunks of beef flavored with rosemary and served over baby red potatoes, carrots and onions all in a rich beef gravy.

Baked Ziti for 2

$13.99

Penne pasta smothered in ricotta cheese and marinara, topped with even more mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

Chicken Cacciatore for 2

$13.99

Penne pasta topped with roasted chicken thighs and a tomato sauce filled with green peppers, onions and mushrooms, finished with Parmesan cheese

Cheesy Stuffed Peppers for 2

$13.99

Two large halves of green pepper stuffed with lentils, rice, cheddar cheese, and onions all covered in tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. (Gluten Friendly) (Vegetarian Friendly)

Cheese Ravioli for 2

$13.99

6 Cheese Ravioli topped with Scaturo's marinara sauce mozzarella cheese and parmesan. (Vegetarian Friendly)

BBQ Boneless Pork Ribs for 2

$13.99

Braised boneless country style pork ribs covered in Scaturo's own Bad Ass BBQ sauce accompanied by mashed potatoes and sweet corn. (Gluten Friendly)

All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

19 Green Bay Rd, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kitchen Barons
orange starNo Reviews
23 West Oak Street Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
View restaurantnext
Kitty O'Reillys Irish Pub
orange starNo Reviews
59 E Oak St Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
View restaurantnext
The Gnoshery - 23 N 3rd Ave
orange starNo Reviews
23 N 3rd Ave Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
View restaurantnext
Jolly's Street Pizza - 835 Egg harbor Rd
orange starNo Reviews
835 Egg harbor Rd Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
View restaurantnext
Waterfront Mary's Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
3662 N. Duluth Avenue Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
View restaurantnext
The Mill Supper Club
orange star4.3 • 519
4128 WI-42/57 Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sturgeon Bay

Old Mexico Mexican Cantina & Grill - Sturgeon Bay
orange star4.5 • 1,045
901 Egg Harbor Rd Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
View restaurantnext
The Mill Supper Club
orange star4.3 • 519
4128 WI-42/57 Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sturgeon Bay
Marinette
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Crivitz
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
De Pere
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Kaukauna
review star
Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)
Appleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Neenah
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston