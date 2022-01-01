Restaurant header imageView gallery

Scatz Kitchen & Catering

180 johnson street

middletown, CT 06457

Order Again

Kitchen Food

BBQ Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwiches

$15.00

Ribz

$12.00

Georgia Hotz

$8.00

Brisket Sausage

$8.00

Burgerz

$12.00
Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

Philly Bomb

$18.00
Wingz

Wingz

$16.00

Quesadilla

$17.00

BBQ Friez

$16.00

Meatless BBQ Friez

$12.00

Cheese Friez

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Kitchen Sides

Onion Ringz

$8.00

Sweet Potato Friez

$8.00

Friez

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Baked Beans

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

Cornbread

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Kitchen Salads

Salad

$10.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Bubly

$3.00

Regular Menu

BBQ Sandwich *GF

$15.00

your choice of meat w creamy coleslaw and pickled jalapenos

Philly Cheese Steak *GF

$15.00

w onionz, rainbow pepperz and house made cheese sauce

BBQ Quesadilla

$17.00

your choice of meat w onionz, rainbow pepperz, bacon, house made BBQ and three cheese blend

Loaded BBQ Cheese Friez *GF

$16.00

your choice of meat w house made cheese sauce, house made BBQ sauce and spring onionz

Meatless BBQ Cheese Friez *GF

$11.00

w house made cheese sauce, house made BBQ sauce and spring onionz

Steak Cut Friez *GF

$7.00

Sweet Potato Friez *GF

$8.00

Onion Ringz

$8.00

Wingz

$17.00

Philly Bomb

$18.00

Brisket Sausage

$11.00

Weekly Specialz

Ribz & Friez

$17.00

Ribz only

$12.00

One Taco

$7.00

Two Tacos

$13.00

Three Tacos

$18.00

Nachos

$16.00

Mac Balls

$12.00

Loaded Pork Balls

$16.00

Egg and Cheese

$6.00

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$7.00

Steak Egg and Cheese

$8.00

Beverages

Water

$2.00

Fanta

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Sides

Coleslaw

$2.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Liquor

Bud

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Corona

$7.00

White Wine

$6.00

Red Wine

$6.00

Truly

$7.00

Mixed Drinks

$7.00

Shot

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and let us tickle your taste buds!

Location

180 johnson street, middletown, CT 06457

Directions

Banner pic

