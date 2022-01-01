Scatz Kitchen & Catering
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and let us tickle your taste buds!
Location
180 johnson street, middletown, CT 06457
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Twisted Philly Food Truck - 180 Johnson Street
No Reviews
180 Johnson Street Middletown, CT 06457
View restaurant