scen 1165 Broadway

review star

No reviews yet

1165 Broadway

New York City, NY 10001

Order Again

Popular Items

Probiotic Bowl

Sweet Bowls

Sweet Bowl

Sweet Bowl

$9.00

Savory Bowls

Custom Bowls

Custom Bowls

$14.00

Choose what you like.

Light Bowl

Light Bowl

$14.00

Mixed Greens w/ sesame dressing and cucumber Broccoli Balls Sesame beets Cremini Mushrooms Mango Broccoli Coconut Dill Dressing Watermelon Radish

Balance Bowl

Balance Bowl

$14.00

Pink Pitaya Rice Orange Glazed Tofu Cauliflower Wakame Edamame Mango Sesame Tahini Dukkha

Probiotic Bowl

Probiotic Bowl

$14.00

Turmeric Cashew Slaw Beetroot Chickpea Patty Broccoli Sesame beets Chickpeas Mango Cashew Kimchi Scallions

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$14.00

Tabbouleh salad Chickpea falafel Sweet potato Broccoli Cauliflower Chickpeas Beetroot Hummus Sesame Sumac

Bagels

Carrot Lox

Carrot Lox

$9.00

Coconut cream cheese, carrot lox and red onion

BLT

BLT

$9.00

carrot bacon,Boston lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise

Beetroot Chickpea patty

Beetroot Chickpea patty

$9.00

Beetroot chickpea patty, turmeric cashew slaw and tomato

Extras

Xtra Protein

$3.00

Xtra Base

$2.00

Xtra Topping

$2.00

Xtra Sauce

$0.50

Energy Bites

$1.50

Smoothies

Acai

Acai

$11.00

Banana,Strawberries, Blueberries , Chia Seeds,Oats,Coconut Milk

Blue Magic

Blue Magic

$11.00

Blue Spirulina,Oats, Strawberries, Blueberries, banana and mango,Oat Milk

Protein Cacao

Protein Cacao

$11.00

Banana, blueberries, almond butter , cacao powder,cacao nibs,Coconut Milk

Cold Brew

Dark Cocoa

Dark Cocoa

$8.00

Cacao powder, ground nutmeg, clove, cinnamon, date powder,Almond milk.

Lavender Chai Tea

Lavender Chai Tea

$8.00

Chai tea and lavender tea infusion, nutmeg and cinnamon,date powder and Almond Milk .

Blue Spirulina

Blue Spirulina

$8.00Out of stock

Blue spirulina matcha,cinnamon,nutmeg,date powder,Oat milk .

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

A collective of scientists, developers and artists that aim to advance nutrition for the health of humans and nature. Building a scalable, circular farm-to-table model for every environment. Our philosophy will be accessible via omnichannel strategy pairing our own retail with D2C consumer products. We will debut a tech-forward store with unique compositions from our nutritionists and chefs in New York end of November while becoming one of the only certified zero-waste food companies. As an introduction, we will launch the first whole food, plant-based nutrition bar in home compostable packaging next month which will be available in-store and online.

Location

1165 Broadway, New York City, NY 10001

Directions

Gallery
scen image
scen image
scen image

