scen 1165 Broadway

|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
A collective of scientists, developers and artists that aim to advance nutrition for the health of humans and nature. Building a scalable, circular farm-to-table model for every environment. Our philosophy will be accessible via omnichannel strategy pairing our own retail with D2C consumer products. We will debut a tech-forward store with unique compositions from our nutritionists and chefs in New York end of November while becoming one of the only certified zero-waste food companies. As an introduction, we will launch the first whole food, plant-based nutrition bar in home compostable packaging next month which will be available in-store and online.
1165 Broadway, New York City, NY 10001