Scene75 Entertainment Columbus

FOOD (PRETZEL CART)

Popcorn

$3.00

Soft Pretzel

$5.99

Cup of Cheese

$1.00

Cookie - Chocolate Chip

$2.09

Light Up Bucket Cotton Candy

$9.29

NA BOTTLED BEVERAGES (PRETZEL CART)

Smart Water

$3.25

Sprite

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Coke

$2.79

Mello Yellow

$2.79

Fanta Orange

$2.79

PowerAde - BLUE

$2.79

PowerAde - RED

$2.79

PowerAde Zero Mixed Berry

$2.79

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.79

Minute Maid Fruit Punch

$2.79

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.79

Gold Peak Diet Tea

$2.79

Dasani

$2.49

Merchandise (Copy)

Bubble Gun

$12.00

Bubble Gun - 2 for $20

$20.00

Bubble Sword

$20.00

Bubble Sword - 2 for $30

$30.00

Pizza

Small - cheese

$8.99

Small - Pepperoni

$9.99

Small Gluten Free Veggie Pizza

$13.99

Large Cheese Illusions

$14.99

Large Pepperoni Pizza Illusions

$15.99

Wings

Jumbo Wings - 6pc

$9.99

Jumbo Wings - 12pc

$17.99

Shareables

Signature Sampler Wheel

$29.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$9.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.99

Fried Pickle Spears

$9.99

Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.99

Basket of FF

$6.99

Drinks

Dasani

$2.49

PowerAde - BLUE

$2.79

PowerAde - RED

$2.79

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.79

Minute Maid Fruit Punch

$2.79

Red Bull

$4.64

Soft Drink - 24 Oz

Employee Soft Drink - 24oz

$0.93

Budweiser

$4.50

Bud Lt. 16oz

$4.50

Mich Ultra

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Raspberry

$5.00

White Claw Blk. Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Grapefruirt

$5.00

Truth IPA

$6.00

Mikes Hard

$4.50

Twisted Tea

$4.50

Twisted Tea Half Lemonade

$4.50

Pizza

Cheese

$8.99

Pepperoni

$9.99

Deluxe

Small Meat Trio

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken - Sm

$11.99

Cheese

Pepperoni

Deluxe

Large Meat Trio

$23.99

Buffalo Chicken - Lg

$23.99

Shareables

Signature Sampler Wheel

$29.99

Basket o French Fries

$6.99

Chicken Chunks

$9.99

Fried Pickle Spears

$9.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.99

Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Onion Rings

$9.99

Salads

Garden

$8.99

Ceasar

$10.99

Chef

$13.99

Burgers Combos

Classic Cheeseburger

$12.99

Bacon Cheddar

$14.99

Firehouse

$15.99

Western Burger

$15.99

Turkey

$10.99

Black Bean

$11.99

Sandwich Combos

BLT

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Chicken - Crispy

$11.99

Chicken - Grilled

$11.99

Club

$14.99

Philly

$12.99

Pub Fish

$14.99

Wraps & More Combos

BLT

$12.99

Buffalo

$10.99

Chicken - Crispy

$9.99

Chicken - Grilled

$9.99

Chicken Tender Combo

$12.99

Club

$11.99

Philly

$12.99

Portabella

$11.99

Pub Fish Plate

$13.99

Kids Combos

Kids Burger & Tots

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese & Tots

$6.99

Kids Corn Dog & Tots

$6.99

Kids Tenders & Tots

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5033 Tuttle Crossing Blvd, Dublin, OH 43016

Directions

Gallery
Scene75 Entertainment Columbus image
Scene75 Entertainment Columbus image

