- Home
- /
- Bloomington
- /
- Scenic View Restaurant
Scenic View Restaurant
965 Reviews
$$
4600 Indiana Highway 446
Bloomington, IN 47401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
NA Beverages
Juice
Small - 6oz; Large - 12oz. Choose from Orange, Cranberry, Grapefruit, Pineapple or V8 juice.
Regular Coffee
Our proprietary "Scenic View Blend" from local Quarrymen Coffee.
Decaf Coffee
Hold the caffeine but not the flavor with this brew from local Quarrymen Coffee.
Coke
Diet Coke
Lemonade
Un-Sweet Iced Tea
Sprite
Milk
2% White Milk
Arnold Palmer
50/50 Iced Tea/Lemonade
Ginger Beer 12oz
BEER- CAN/BOTTLE
CAN -Firestone Walker 'Velvet Merlin' Stout
5.5% ABV Incorporating nitro gas for a smooth, creamy mouthfeel and milk sugar for a hint of sweet roundness. To create this beer, Brewmaster Matt “Merlin” Brynildson worked his magic to offer a true widget-free nitro experience straight from the can. Be sure to “master the surge pour” for maximum enjoyment. Ultra-smooth nitro mouthfeel. Dark, toasted malt flavors, a creamy texture and a touch of sweetness.
CAN -Upland 'Dragonfly' IPA
6.5% ABV A true to this tradition, featuring seven hop additions to create a powerful hop profile. A solid malt base, however, tempers the bitter American hops, giving Dragonfly a balance not often found in this style. The end product is a well-balanced, malty beer with the crisp taste of hops and an exceptionally floral nose.12oz CAN
CAN -Upland Wheat
4.5% ABV In the tradition of the Belgian wit style, Upland Wheat Ale is unfiltered, allowing suspended yeast to create a cloudy, golden appearance & satisfying mouthfeel.12oz CAN
CAN -Upland 'Patio Cat' Guava Ale
4.5% ABV Lo-cal & sessionable, this ale boasts strong flavors of citrusy tropical hops that are complemented by a succulent dose of guava. Always down for a chill sesh but definitely ready to run wild too, Patio Cat is thirst-quenching & refreshing with light body & minimal bitterness.
CAN -(16oz) Maplewood 'Brownie Points' Brown Ale
5.37% ABV Full of malty chocolate and toffee flavors, Brownie Points has a creamy body from the addition of flaked oats. Madagascar and Mexican vanilla beans give this Brown Ale a smooth yet bold finish.16oz CAN
CAN -Rheingeist 'Bubbles' Splash
6.2% ABV A Rosé Ale made with apple, peach and cranberry, for additional pink hue, tartness and juicy fruitiness.12oz CAN
dCAN -White Claw Black Cherry Seltzer
5% ABV Black Cherry seamlessly balances the tartness and sweetness of a ripe summer cherry. It's the perfect introduction to the crisp, refreshing taste of White Claw Hard Seltzer.
CAN -Athletic 'Free Wave' NON-ALCOHOLIC Hazy IPA
>.5% ABV Free Wave Hazy IPA is meant for the open road. Whether you’re cruising the Pacific Coast Highway in a convertible or tracing your way up the coast on your bike, Free Wave doesn’t cut corners. This mouth watering IPA is loaded with Amarillo, Citra, and Mosaic hops. You’ll want to grab a few for the road!
CAN -(16oz) Maplewood 'Juice Jorts' American Pale Ale
6% ABV It's starting to get warm out so we cut the legs off of our Juice Pants! Rest assured, these Jorts are still weighed down heavily with hops. We used Citra & Azacca hops along with El Dorado hop hash and I swear, if we didn’t already cut the legs off our pants they’d blow off from the aroma!16oz CAN
CAN -(16oz) Sun King 'Foxy Jam Pants' American Pale Ale
6% ABV American Pale Ale that was crafted with new hop varieties from the Southern Hemisphere. Rakau and Pacifica hops from New Zealand exude the aroma and flavor of tropical fruit to create a delicious and unique hoppy delight.16oz CAN
CAN -Revolution 'Fistmas' Ale
6.1% ABV Red ale brewed for the holiday season with specialty malts to achieve a beautiful deep red hue and the aromas of fresh baked bread, caramel, and stone fruits. Steeped with ginger root and orange peel.12oz CAN
CRAFT BEER- PACKAGE (CARRY-OUT ONLY)
6pkCan -Upland 'Dragonfly' IPA
6.7% ABV Bold, spicy and menacingly delicious, this American hopped India Pale Ale offers an aromatic punch and then follows through with a lasting, full-bodied finish.6pk/12oz CAN
6pkCan - Rhinegeist 'Bubbles' Rose Ale
6.2% ABV A Rosé Ale made with apple, peach and cranberry, for additional pink hue, tartness and juicy fruitiness.6pk/12oz CAN
d6pk -White Claw Black Cherry Seltzer
5% ABV Black Cherry seamlessly balances the tartness and sweetness of a ripe summer cherry. It's the perfect introduction to the crisp, refreshing taste of White Claw Hard Seltzer.
4pkCAN -(16oz) Maplewood 'Brownie Points' Brown Ale
5.37% ABV Full of malty chocolate and toffee flavors, Brownie Points has a creamy body from the addition of flaked oats. Madagascar and Mexican vanilla beans give this Brown Ale a smooth yet bold finish.4pk/16oz CAN.
4pkCAN - (16oz) Maplewood 'Juice Jorts' American Pale Ale
6.3% ABV Rest assured, these Jorts are still weighed down heavily with hops. We used Citra & Azacca hops along with El Dorado hop hash and I swear, if we didn’t already cut the legs off our pants they’d blow off from the aroma!4pk/16oz CAN
6pkCAN -Athletic 'Free Wave' NON-ALCOHOLIC Hazy IPA
*KITS* Carry-Out Only
*KIT* BAKON BLOODY MARY
Includes 1- 750 ml bottle of BAKON vodka, 1L of our Signature Bloody Mary Mix, & garnish tray with frill picks for 8 house garnishes (olive, sweet gherkin & peppadew pepper), limes & season salt for the rim. Makes approximately 8 cocktails.
*KIT* PREMIUM BLOODY MARY
Includes 1- 750 ml bottle of Purity Premium Vodka, 1L of our Signature Bloody Mary Mix, & garnish tray with frill picks for 8 garnishes & season salt for the rim. Makes approximately 8 cocktails.
*KIT* CUCUMBER BLOODY MARY
Includes 1- 750 ml bottle of Pearl Cucumber Vodka, 1L of our Signature Bloody Mary Mix, & garnish tray with frill picks for 8 garnishes & season salt for the rim. Makes approximately 8 cocktails.
*KIT* HOUSE BLOODY MARY
Includes 1- 750 ml bottle of Well Vodka, 1L of our Signature Bloody Mary Mix, & garnish tray with frill picks for 8 garnishes & season salt for the rim. Makes approximately 8 cocktails.
*BLOODY MARY* MIX ONLY (KIT)
Includes 1L of our Signature Bloody Mary Mix & garnish tray with frill picks for 8 garnishes & season salt for the rim.
*KIT* MIMOSA
Includes 2- 187ml bottles of sparkling wine & 12 ounces of a juice of your choice (orange, pineapple, grapefruit or cranberry). Makes approximately 2-4 mimosas.
BOTTLE- RED WINE
BOTTLE TRIBUTE CABERNET
13.5%ABV; 750ml Opulent and bold with aromas and flavors of cassis, blackberry, black cherry and ripe plum that give way to earthy notes, tea, vanilla bean and shaved dark chocolate. Well-integrated tannins build to a long, velvety finish. This Cabernet underwent malolactic fermentation before 13 months of aging on toasted French and American oak.
BOTTLE- WHITE WINE
SINGLE BOTTLE BUBBLES 187ml
The smallest wine bottle format offers just the right amount! We always offer our favorite Brut Sparkling that is served with the Mimosa Bucket on it's own! The 187ml bottle is equivalent to a heavy glass pour at approximately 6.3oz.
BOTTLE CHLOE ROSE
11%ABV; 750ml Central Coast Rosé, dry, bright and delicious wine that is light and elegant in style. Delicate notes of fresh strawberries, raspberries and watermelon dance on the nose and palate, unfolding into a crisp and well-balanced wine with bright acidity and a refreshing finish.
BOTTLE 13 CELSIUS PINOT GRIGIO
12.5%ABV;750ml The Alps defend Delle Venezie D.O.C., Italy from chilled northern winds, while heat from the Mediterranean creates the ideal climate for harvesting pure and vibrant grapes. Meticulously crafted to highlight the best of its iconic terroir, 13 Celsius Pinot Grigio is full, complex and crisp, boasting flavors of luscious pear, ripe tropical fruit with a refreshing, lively finish.
BOTTLE EMMOLO SAV BLANC
12.4% ABV; 750ml This wine is more minerality-driven than fruit-driven. Not grassy or overly ripe, it features delicate fruit flavors and steely, mineral notes. The grapes come from Napa Valley and Suisun Valley, a “hidden gem” only 30 minutes from Napa that shares a similar maritime climate and produces exceptional wine. We harvest the fruit at just the right moment to achieve firm acidity and low alcohol.
BOTTLE 'IMAGERY' CHARDONNAY 375ml
13.5% ABV; 375ml (split bottle) Crisp and elegant, this Chardonnay radiates aromas of apple, lime and pear. Subtle oak and the addition of Chenin Blanc, boost this wine's brightness and overall floral characteristics. Balanced flavors of red apple, citrus and honeysuckle coat the mid-palate, with a creamy finish.
Breakfast
DO YOU NEED SILVERWARE?
Egg Sandwich
This is the best Egg Sandwich ever! Two Eggs Over-Medium, Melted Provolone, Bacon, Spinach, & Grilled Tomato on Toasted Wheat Served w/ Potatoes & Herbed Cream Cheese
Eggs to Order
Two Eggs Cooked to Order w/ Your Choice of Canadian bacon, sausage links or bacon strips, Served w/ Potatoes & Choice of Toast
Breakfast Bowl
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese, Potatoes, & Gravy in a Bowl, Served with a Fresh Biscuit on the Side.
Pancakes
Two Fresh & Fluffy Classic Pancakes (vegetarian). Add Blueberries or Chocolate Chips for $2
SINGLE Pancake
One Fresh & Fluffy Classic Pancake dusted with powdered sugar.
Biscuits & Gravy
Homemade Sausage Gravy with two Fresh Biscuits.
1/2 Order Biscuits & Gravy
Homemade Sausage Gravy with one Fresh Biscuit.
Eggs Benedict
Toasted English Muffin, Two Poached Eggs, Melted Provolone, Canadian bacon & Hollandaise Sauce
Crab Cake Benedict
Toasted English Muffin, Two Poached Eggs, Melted Provolone, Two Crab Cakes, Hollandaise & fresh dill
Country Benny
Open Face Biscuit, Two Poached Eggs, Melted Provolone, Bacon & Sausage Gravy
Smothered Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Peppers and Onions, Potatoes in a Cheddar Tortilla Wrap Topped w/ Black Beans, Melted Monterey Jack Cheese, Drizzled w/ Cilantro Sour Cream (vegetarian). Add Sausage or Bacon for $3
Mediterranean Bake
Two eggs baked to over-medium on top of a medley of sauteed bell peppers, tomatoes & onions. Served w/wheat toast. (vegetarian)
Veggie Hash
Potatoes topped with black beans, roasted tomato medley, spinach, mushrooms & Monterey Jack cheese. Served with wheat toast. (vegetarian)
Side of Bacon
Thick cut, double hickory smoked, premium bacon. Side order is 2 slices.
Side of Sausage (2 links)
Side of Canadian Bacon (2 slices)
Side of Bread
Choose from white or wheat toast, buttermilk biscuit OR grilled english muffin.
Side of Breakfast Potatoes
1 EGG
2 EGGS
3 EGGS
SIDE Fruit Cup
Seasonal fresh fruit topped with whipped cream.
SIDE Sliced Tomato
3 slices of tomato
Biscuit Basket 4pc
KIDS' Mandarin Orange Side
One mandarin orange peeled and separated into pieces. An easy and healthy choice for your picky little eater.
Breakfast Specials
APPETIZERS
SOUP & SALAD
SANDWICHES & BURGERS
Tempura Tenderloin
Tempura-Battered Pork Tenderloin on a Split Top Bun, w/ Romaine Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on the Side. Served with Chips or Fries.
The View Burger
Local Angus Beef, topped with bacon & cheddar cheese. Served on a grilled pretzel bun with a side of chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato & onion. Served with Chips or Fries.
Veggie Burger Wrap
House-Made Veggie Burger, Sautéed Spinach, Green Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Onion, Sundried Tomatoes & Mushrooms, with Goat Cheese & Monterey Jack Cheese in a Cheddar Tortilla Wrap. Served with a side of Chipotle Aioli & your choice of Chips or Fries.
ENTREES
SIDES - A la Carte
SIDE Regular Fries
SIDE Sweet Potato Fries
SIDE View Fries
A mixture of our regular fries and sweet potato fries.
SIDE Black Beans
SIDE Mac & Cheese CUP
BOAT Mac & Cheese
SIDE Fruit Cup
Seasonal fresh fruit topped with whipped cream.
SIDE Jalapeno Cheddar Tortilla Chips
EXTRA SIDE of SAUCE
KIDS' Meals
Dessert
Mini Key Lime Pie
This individual portion makes dessert almost guilt-free! Cookie crumb base with real Key lime mousse, topped with whipped cream and toasted coconut.
Mini Red Velvet Cake
Individual size, red velvet cake topped with cream cheese mousse, whipped cream and red velvet cake crumbs.
Lemon Chiffon Cake
A winning combination of yellow cake layers filled with Italian lemon cream, made from real mascarpone cheese, finished with vanilla cake crumb, drizzled with Raspberry sauce & lightly dusted with confectioner sugar.
Chocolate Chalet Cake
Tri-level cake starts with rich guittard swiss chocolate cheesecake topped with delicate white chocolate mousse then finished with a layer of moist dark chocolate cake.
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Scenic View Restaurant boasts a menu of upscale traditional American fare with a variety of selections to fit all tastes. One of the most popular brunch destinations in Btown. The property boasts a large patio with incredible views of Lake Monroe. Craft beer, wine & a full bar serving specialty cocktails. Come in and enjoy!
4600 Indiana Highway 446, Bloomington, IN 47401