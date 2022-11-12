Restaurant header imageView gallery

Scenic View Restaurant

965 Reviews

$$

4600 Indiana Highway 446

Bloomington, IN 47401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Bowl
SINGLE Pancake
Side of Breakfast Potatoes

NA Beverages

Juice

Juice

$3.00+

Small - 6oz; Large - 12oz. Choose from Orange, Cranberry, Grapefruit, Pineapple or V8 juice.

Regular Coffee

Regular Coffee

$3.50

Our proprietary "Scenic View Blend" from local Quarrymen Coffee.

Decaf Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Hold the caffeine but not the flavor with this brew from local Quarrymen Coffee.

Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50
Un-Sweet Iced Tea

Un-Sweet Iced Tea

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Milk

Milk

$2.75+

2% White Milk

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

50/50 Iced Tea/Lemonade

Ginger Beer 12oz

$2.50

BEER- CAN/BOTTLE

Individual beers in package may be purchased for both carry-out and dine-in. You must be 21+ to purchase and please have a valid form of ID.
CAN -Firestone Walker 'Velvet Merlin' Stout

CAN -Firestone Walker 'Velvet Merlin' Stout

$5.50

5.5% ABV Incorporating nitro gas for a smooth, creamy mouthfeel and milk sugar for a hint of sweet roundness. To create this beer, Brewmaster Matt “Merlin” Brynildson worked his magic to offer a true widget-free nitro experience straight from the can. Be sure to “master the surge pour” for maximum enjoyment. Ultra-smooth nitro mouthfeel. Dark, toasted malt flavors, a creamy texture and a touch of sweetness.

CAN -Upland 'Dragonfly' IPA

CAN -Upland 'Dragonfly' IPA

$6.00

6.5% ABV A true to this tradition, featuring seven hop additions to create a powerful hop profile. A solid malt base, however, tempers the bitter American hops, giving Dragonfly a balance not often found in this style. The end product is a well-balanced, malty beer with the crisp taste of hops and an exceptionally floral nose.12oz CAN

CAN -Upland Wheat

CAN -Upland Wheat

$6.00Out of stock

4.5% ABV In the tradition of the Belgian wit style, Upland Wheat Ale is unfiltered, allowing suspended yeast to create a cloudy, golden appearance & satisfying mouthfeel.12oz CAN

CAN -Upland 'Patio Cat' Guava Ale

CAN -Upland 'Patio Cat' Guava Ale

$6.00

4.5% ABV Lo-cal & sessionable, this ale boasts strong flavors of citrusy tropical hops that are complemented by a succulent dose of guava. Always down for a chill sesh but definitely ready to run wild too, Patio Cat is thirst-quenching & refreshing with light body & minimal bitterness.

CAN -(16oz) Maplewood 'Brownie Points' Brown Ale

CAN -(16oz) Maplewood 'Brownie Points' Brown Ale

$6.50

5.37% ABV Full of malty chocolate and toffee flavors, Brownie Points has a creamy body from the addition of flaked oats. Madagascar and Mexican vanilla beans give this Brown Ale a smooth yet bold finish.16oz CAN

CAN -Rheingeist 'Bubbles' Splash

CAN -Rheingeist 'Bubbles' Splash

$5.00

6.2% ABV A Rosé Ale made with apple, peach and cranberry, for additional pink hue, tartness and juicy fruitiness.12oz CAN

dCAN -White Claw Black Cherry Seltzer

dCAN -White Claw Black Cherry Seltzer

$5.00

5% ABV Black Cherry seamlessly balances the tartness and sweetness of a ripe summer cherry. It's the perfect introduction to the crisp, refreshing taste of White Claw Hard Seltzer.

CAN -Athletic 'Free Wave' NON-ALCOHOLIC Hazy IPA

CAN -Athletic 'Free Wave' NON-ALCOHOLIC Hazy IPA

$5.50

>.5% ABV Free Wave Hazy IPA is meant for the open road. Whether you’re cruising the Pacific Coast Highway in a convertible or tracing your way up the coast on your bike, Free Wave doesn’t cut corners. This mouth watering IPA is loaded with Amarillo, Citra, and Mosaic hops. You’ll want to grab a few for the road!

CAN -(16oz) Maplewood 'Juice Jorts' American Pale Ale

CAN -(16oz) Maplewood 'Juice Jorts' American Pale Ale

$8.00Out of stock

6% ABV It's starting to get warm out so we cut the legs off of our Juice Pants! Rest assured, these Jorts are still weighed down heavily with hops. We used Citra & Azacca hops along with El Dorado hop hash and I swear, if we didn’t already cut the legs off our pants they’d blow off from the aroma!16oz CAN

CAN -(16oz) Sun King 'Foxy Jam Pants' American Pale Ale

CAN -(16oz) Sun King 'Foxy Jam Pants' American Pale Ale

$7.50Out of stock

6% ABV American Pale Ale that was crafted with new hop varieties from the Southern Hemisphere. Rakau and Pacifica hops from New Zealand exude the aroma and flavor of tropical fruit to create a delicious and unique hoppy delight.16oz CAN

CAN -Revolution 'Fistmas' Ale

CAN -Revolution 'Fistmas' Ale

$5.00Out of stock

6.1% ABV Red ale brewed for the holiday season with specialty malts to achieve a beautiful deep red hue and the aromas of fresh baked bread, caramel, and stone fruits. Steeped with ginger root and orange peel.12oz CAN

CRAFT BEER- PACKAGE (CARRY-OUT ONLY)

ALL 4/6pk packaged beer is available for CARRY-OUT ONLY at the bulk price. All packaged beer is available for purchase individually. You must be 21+ to purchase and please have a valid form of ID.
6pkCan -Upland 'Dragonfly' IPA

6pkCan -Upland 'Dragonfly' IPA

$12.00

6.7% ABV Bold, spicy and menacingly delicious, this American hopped India Pale Ale offers an aromatic punch and then follows through with a lasting, full-bodied finish.6pk/12oz CAN

6pkCan - Rhinegeist 'Bubbles' Rose Ale

6pkCan - Rhinegeist 'Bubbles' Rose Ale

$11.00

6.2% ABV A Rosé Ale made with apple, peach and cranberry, for additional pink hue, tartness and juicy fruitiness.6pk/12oz CAN

d6pk -White Claw Black Cherry Seltzer

d6pk -White Claw Black Cherry Seltzer

$10.00

5% ABV Black Cherry seamlessly balances the tartness and sweetness of a ripe summer cherry. It's the perfect introduction to the crisp, refreshing taste of White Claw Hard Seltzer.

4pkCAN -(16oz) Maplewood 'Brownie Points' Brown Ale

4pkCAN -(16oz) Maplewood 'Brownie Points' Brown Ale

$12.00Out of stock

5.37% ABV Full of malty chocolate and toffee flavors, Brownie Points has a creamy body from the addition of flaked oats. Madagascar and Mexican vanilla beans give this Brown Ale a smooth yet bold finish.4pk/16oz CAN.

4pkCAN - (16oz) Maplewood 'Juice Jorts' American Pale Ale

4pkCAN - (16oz) Maplewood 'Juice Jorts' American Pale Ale

$15.00Out of stock

6.3% ABV Rest assured, these Jorts are still weighed down heavily with hops. We used Citra & Azacca hops along with El Dorado hop hash and I swear, if we didn’t already cut the legs off our pants they’d blow off from the aroma!4pk/16oz CAN

6pkCAN -Athletic 'Free Wave' NON-ALCOHOLIC Hazy IPA

$12.50

*KITS* Carry-Out Only

Enjoy some of our famous cocktails anywhere you like with a kit!
*KIT* BAKON BLOODY MARY

*KIT* BAKON BLOODY MARY

$36.00

Includes 1- 750 ml bottle of BAKON vodka, 1L of our Signature Bloody Mary Mix, & garnish tray with frill picks for 8 house garnishes (olive, sweet gherkin & peppadew pepper), limes & season salt for the rim. Makes approximately 8 cocktails.

*KIT* PREMIUM BLOODY MARY

$34.00

Includes 1- 750 ml bottle of Purity Premium Vodka, 1L of our Signature Bloody Mary Mix, & garnish tray with frill picks for 8 garnishes & season salt for the rim. Makes approximately 8 cocktails.

*KIT* CUCUMBER BLOODY MARY

$32.50

Includes 1- 750 ml bottle of Pearl Cucumber Vodka, 1L of our Signature Bloody Mary Mix, & garnish tray with frill picks for 8 garnishes & season salt for the rim. Makes approximately 8 cocktails.

*KIT* HOUSE BLOODY MARY

$32.00

Includes 1- 750 ml bottle of Well Vodka, 1L of our Signature Bloody Mary Mix, & garnish tray with frill picks for 8 garnishes & season salt for the rim. Makes approximately 8 cocktails.

*BLOODY MARY* MIX ONLY (KIT)

$10.00

Includes 1L of our Signature Bloody Mary Mix & garnish tray with frill picks for 8 garnishes & season salt for the rim.

*KIT* MIMOSA

$13.00

Includes 2- 187ml bottles of sparkling wine & 12 ounces of a juice of your choice (orange, pineapple, grapefruit or cranberry). Makes approximately 2-4 mimosas.

BOTTLE- RED WINE

All BOTTLES of wine are available for both carry-out and dine-in. You must be 21+ years of age to purchase and please have a valid form of ID.
BOTTLE TRIBUTE CABERNET

BOTTLE TRIBUTE CABERNET

$30.00

13.5%ABV; 750ml Opulent and bold with aromas and flavors of cassis, blackberry, black cherry and ripe plum that give way to earthy notes, tea, vanilla bean and shaved dark chocolate. Well-integrated tannins build to a long, velvety finish. This Cabernet underwent malolactic fermentation before 13 months of aging on toasted French and American oak.

BOTTLE- WHITE WINE

SINGLE BOTTLE BUBBLES 187ml

SINGLE BOTTLE BUBBLES 187ml

$8.00

The smallest wine bottle format offers just the right amount! We always offer our favorite Brut Sparkling that is served with the Mimosa Bucket on it's own! The 187ml bottle is equivalent to a heavy glass pour at approximately 6.3oz.

BOTTLE CHLOE ROSE

BOTTLE CHLOE ROSE

$28.00

11%ABV; 750ml Central Coast Rosé, dry, bright and delicious wine that is light and elegant in style. Delicate notes of fresh strawberries, raspberries and watermelon dance on the nose and palate, unfolding into a crisp and well-balanced wine with bright acidity and a refreshing finish.

BOTTLE 13 CELSIUS PINOT GRIGIO

BOTTLE 13 CELSIUS PINOT GRIGIO

$28.00

12.5%ABV;750ml The Alps defend Delle Venezie D.O.C., Italy from chilled northern winds, while heat from the Mediterranean creates the ideal climate for harvesting pure and vibrant grapes. Meticulously crafted to highlight the best of its iconic terroir, 13 Celsius Pinot Grigio is full, complex and crisp, boasting flavors of luscious pear, ripe tropical fruit with a refreshing, lively finish.

BOTTLE EMMOLO SAV BLANC

BOTTLE EMMOLO SAV BLANC

$28.00

12.4% ABV; 750ml This wine is more minerality-driven than fruit-driven. Not grassy or overly ripe, it features delicate fruit flavors and steely, mineral notes. The grapes come from Napa Valley and Suisun Valley, a “hidden gem” only 30 minutes from Napa that shares a similar maritime climate and produces exceptional wine. We harvest the fruit at just the right moment to achieve firm acidity and low alcohol.

BOTTLE 'IMAGERY' CHARDONNAY 375ml

BOTTLE 'IMAGERY' CHARDONNAY 375ml

$16.00

13.5% ABV; 375ml (split bottle) Crisp and elegant, this Chardonnay radiates aromas of apple, lime and pear. Subtle oak and the addition of Chenin Blanc, boost this wine's brightness and overall floral characteristics. Balanced flavors of red apple, citrus and honeysuckle coat the mid-palate, with a creamy finish.

Breakfast

DO YOU NEED SILVERWARE?

DO YOU NEED SILVERWARE?

Egg Sandwich

$12.00

This is the best Egg Sandwich ever! Two Eggs Over-Medium, Melted Provolone, Bacon, Spinach, & Grilled Tomato on Toasted Wheat Served w/ Potatoes & Herbed Cream Cheese

Eggs to Order

Eggs to Order

$11.00

Two Eggs Cooked to Order w/ Your Choice of Canadian bacon, sausage links or bacon strips, Served w/ Potatoes & Choice of Toast

Breakfast Bowl

$12.00

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese, Potatoes, & Gravy in a Bowl, Served with a Fresh Biscuit on the Side.

Pancakes

$11.00

Two Fresh & Fluffy Classic Pancakes (vegetarian). Add Blueberries or Chocolate Chips for $2

SINGLE Pancake

SINGLE Pancake

$6.00

One Fresh & Fluffy Classic Pancake dusted with powdered sugar.

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.00

Homemade Sausage Gravy with two Fresh Biscuits.

1/2 Order Biscuits & Gravy

$6.50

Homemade Sausage Gravy with one Fresh Biscuit.

Eggs Benedict

$12.00

Toasted English Muffin, Two Poached Eggs, Melted Provolone, Canadian bacon & Hollandaise Sauce

Crab Cake Benedict

Crab Cake Benedict

$14.00

Toasted English Muffin, Two Poached Eggs, Melted Provolone, Two Crab Cakes, Hollandaise & fresh dill

Country Benny

Country Benny

$12.00

Open Face Biscuit, Two Poached Eggs, Melted Provolone, Bacon & Sausage Gravy

Smothered Burrito

Smothered Burrito

$13.00

Scrambled Eggs, Peppers and Onions, Potatoes in a Cheddar Tortilla Wrap Topped w/ Black Beans, Melted Monterey Jack Cheese, Drizzled w/ Cilantro Sour Cream (vegetarian). Add Sausage or Bacon for $3

Mediterranean Bake

$12.00

Two eggs baked to over-medium on top of a medley of sauteed bell peppers, tomatoes & onions. Served w/wheat toast. (vegetarian)

Veggie Hash

$12.00

Potatoes topped with black beans, roasted tomato medley, spinach, mushrooms & Monterey Jack cheese. Served with wheat toast. (vegetarian)

Side of Bacon

$5.00

Thick cut, double hickory smoked, premium bacon. Side order is 2 slices.

Side of Sausage (2 links)

Side of Sausage (2 links)

$4.00
Side of Canadian Bacon (2 slices)

Side of Canadian Bacon (2 slices)

$4.00
Side of Bread

Side of Bread

$1.50

Choose from white or wheat toast, buttermilk biscuit OR grilled english muffin.

Side of Breakfast Potatoes

Side of Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

1 EGG

$1.50

2 EGGS

$2.00

3 EGGS

$3.75
SIDE Fruit Cup

SIDE Fruit Cup

$5.00

Seasonal fresh fruit topped with whipped cream.

SIDE Sliced Tomato

$1.50

3 slices of tomato

Biscuit Basket 4pc

$6.00

KIDS' Mandarin Orange Side

$1.00

One mandarin orange peeled and separated into pieces. An easy and healthy choice for your picky little eater.

Breakfast Specials

Huevos Rancheros con Chorizo

Huevos Rancheros con Chorizo

$15.00

Crispy corn tostada shells topped with black beans, spicy chorizo sausage & a sunny side egg on top; house made pico de gallo; drizzled with house BBQ sauce & cilantro lime sour cream.

APPETIZERS

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Crispy dill pickle spears served with horseradish ranch.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Creamy spinach and artichoke dip topped with melted Parmesan cheese. Served with our housemade jalapeño-cheddar tortilla chips.

SOUP & SALAD

House Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, matchstick carrots, Monterey Jack cheese & croutons. Serves 1-2.

Soup du Jour - CUP

$5.00

Our soups are all made in house and fresh each week.

Soup du Jour - BOWL

$8.00

SANDWICHES & BURGERS

Served with fries. Upgrade your side for an additional charge.
Tempura Tenderloin

Tempura Tenderloin

$14.00

Tempura-Battered Pork Tenderloin on a Split Top Bun, w/ Romaine Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on the Side. Served with Chips or Fries.

The View Burger

The View Burger

$17.00

Local Angus Beef, topped with bacon & cheddar cheese. Served on a grilled pretzel bun with a side of chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato & onion. Served with Chips or Fries.

Veggie Burger Wrap

Veggie Burger Wrap

$16.00

House-Made Veggie Burger, Sautéed Spinach, Green Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Onion, Sundried Tomatoes & Mushrooms, with Goat Cheese & Monterey Jack Cheese in a Cheddar Tortilla Wrap. Served with a side of Chipotle Aioli & your choice of Chips or Fries.

ENTREES

Fish Tacos

$18.00

Three Breaded Cod Fish Tacos, Chipotle Aioli, House Slaw & Pineapple Salsa. Served with seasoned Black Beans, topped with Cilantro Lime Sour Cream.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Four Beer-Battered Cod Filets Served with House-Made Tartar Sauce & View Fries (a mixture of Sweet Potato & Regular).

SIDES - A la Carte

SIDE Regular Fries

$5.00

SIDE Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

SIDE View Fries

$6.00

A mixture of our regular fries and sweet potato fries.

SIDE Black Beans

SIDE Black Beans

$3.00

SIDE Mac & Cheese CUP

$6.00
BOAT Mac & Cheese

BOAT Mac & Cheese

$7.50
SIDE Fruit Cup

SIDE Fruit Cup

$5.00

Seasonal fresh fruit topped with whipped cream.

SIDE Jalapeno Cheddar Tortilla Chips

$4.00

EXTRA SIDE of SAUCE

SIDE of 2OZ SAUCE

SIDE of 4OZ SAUCE

KIDS' Meals

Meals to feed our friends UNDER 12 years of age.

KID- Chicken Fingers

$8.00
KID- Grilled Cheese

KID- Grilled Cheese

$8.00

KID- Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Dessert

Mini Key Lime Pie

Mini Key Lime Pie

$5.00

This individual portion makes dessert almost guilt-free! Cookie crumb base with real Key lime mousse, topped with whipped cream and toasted coconut.

Mini Red Velvet Cake

Mini Red Velvet Cake

$5.00

Individual size, red velvet cake topped with cream cheese mousse, whipped cream and red velvet cake crumbs.

Lemon Chiffon Cake

Lemon Chiffon Cake

$10.00

A winning combination of yellow cake layers filled with Italian lemon cream, made from real mascarpone cheese, finished with vanilla cake crumb, drizzled with Raspberry sauce & lightly dusted with confectioner sugar.

Chocolate Chalet Cake

Chocolate Chalet Cake

$10.50

Tri-level cake starts with rich guittard swiss chocolate cheesecake topped with delicate white chocolate mousse then finished with a layer of moist dark chocolate cake.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Scenic View Restaurant boasts a menu of upscale traditional American fare with a variety of selections to fit all tastes. One of the most popular brunch destinations in Btown. The property boasts a large patio with incredible views of Lake Monroe. Craft beer, wine & a full bar serving specialty cocktails. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4600 Indiana Highway 446, Bloomington, IN 47401

Directions

Gallery
Scenic View Restaurant image
Banner pic
BG pic
Scenic View Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Trailhead Pizzeria Bloomington
orange star3.9 • 66
4303 S State Road 446 Bloomington, IN 47401
View restaurantnext
Verona Coffee House
orange starNo Reviews
3105 S. Sare Rd., Ste 101 Bloomington, IN 47401
View restaurantnext
DeAngelo's Italian Creole Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 637
2620 E 3rd St Bloomington, IN 47401
View restaurantnext
Bucceto's Pizza & Pasta - Bloomington East
orange starNo Reviews
115 South SR 46 Bypass Suite B Bloomington, IN 47408
View restaurantnext
Cloverleaf Restaurant South
orange star4.9 • 186
325 E Winslow Rd Bloomington, IN 47401
View restaurantnext
Bear's Place Ale House & Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
1316 E 3rd Street Bloomington, IN 47401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bloomington

Janko's Little Zagreb
orange star4.6 • 3,893
223 W 6th St Bloomington, IN 47404
View restaurantnext
Runcible Spoon Cafe & Restaurant - 412 E 6th St
orange star4.4 • 1,335
412 E 6th St Bloomington, IN 47408
View restaurantnext
Da Vinci
orange star4.6 • 967
250 S Washington St Bloomington, IN 47404
View restaurantnext
C3 Bar - 1505 S Piazza Dr
orange star4.6 • 879
1505 S Piazza Dr Bloomington, IN 47401
View restaurantnext
Cafe Pizzaria
orange star4.5 • 655
405 E Kirkwood Ave Bloomington, IN 47408
View restaurantnext
DeAngelo's Italian Creole Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 637
2620 E 3rd St Bloomington, IN 47401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bloomington
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
Salem
review star
No reviews yet
Indianapolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Sullivan
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Terre Haute
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston