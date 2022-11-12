Scenic View Restaurant

CAN -(16oz) Maplewood 'Juice Jorts' American Pale Ale

$8.00 Out of stock

6% ABV It's starting to get warm out so we cut the legs off of our Juice Pants! Rest assured, these Jorts are still weighed down heavily with hops. We used Citra & Azacca hops along with El Dorado hop hash and I swear, if we didn’t already cut the legs off our pants they’d blow off from the aroma!16oz CAN