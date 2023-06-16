Restaurant header imageView gallery

Schaffner's Drive In

743 Reviews

$

601 W Market St

Baltimore, OH 43105

Popular Items

Footlong

$3.99

Curly Fries

$3.29

Chicken Strips & Fries

$8.58

FOOD

Sandwiches

Footlong

$3.99

Barbecue

$3.99

Fishtail (Cod)

$4.79

Pork Barbecue

$3.99

Fried Bologna

$3.99

Ham & Cheese

$4.79

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

BLT

$4.99

Chicken Salad

$3.99

Beef Brisket

$6.99

Chicken

Chicken Breast

$4.79

Grilled Chicken

$4.79

Shredded Chicken

$3.99

Chicken Strips

$5.99

Chicken Strips & Fries

$8.58

6 Boneless Wings

$4.99

10 Boneless Wings

$6.99

Burgers

Double Cheeseburger

$4.49

Double Hamburger

$4.09

Cheeseburger

$3.59

Hamburger

$3.19

Sides

Curly Fries

$3.29

Large Fries

$3.29

Regular Fries

$2.99

Small Fries

$2.59

Battered Onion Rings

$3.29

Homestyle Onion Rings

$2.99

Mushrooms

$2.99

Pretzel Sticks

$4.99

Mac & Cheese Bites

$4.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99

Fried Pickle Spears

$4.99

Funnel Sticks

$4.99

Nachos & Cheese

$2.99

Small Mac & Cheese

$3.29

Large Mac & Cheese

$4.29

Cole Slaw

$2.29

Sliced Apples

$1.99

Fruit Cup

$1.19

Applesauce

$1.19

Banana

$1.19

Bean Soup

$3.49Out of stock

Chili

$3.79Out of stock

$1.99 Chips

$1.99

Celery

$0.99

5 Mini Corndogs

$3.29

10 Mini Corndogs

$5.99

Paninis

Grilled Chicken Panini

$5.49

Chicken Cordon Bleu Panini

$5.49

Ham & Swiss Panini

$5.49

Vegetable Panini

$5.49

Salads

Regular Salad

$5.99

Side Salad

$4.59

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.99

Kids Meals

Kids Hamburger

$5.49

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.49

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.49

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Kids Mini Corndogs

$5.49

Kids Mac & Cheese Bites

$5.49

DRINKS

Pop

Extra Large Drink

$3.69

Large Drink

$3.29

Regular Drink

$2.99

Small Drink

$2.49

Kids Drink

$1.99

Slush

Extra Large Drink

$3.69

Large Drink

$3.29

Regular Drink

$2.99

Small Drink

$2.49

Kids Drink

$1.99

Water

Bottled Water

$1.49

Extra Large Water

$0.75

Large Water

$0.50

Regular Water

$0.25

Small Water

Other Drinks

Juice Box

$1.29

Ginger Ale (Can)

$0.99

Coffee

$1.49

Hot Chocolate

$1.49

ICE CREAM

Cones

Pounder

$3.99

Large Cone

$3.29

Regular Cone

$2.99

Small Cone

$2.29

Kids Cone

$1.49

Large Waffle Cone

$4.59

Small Waffle Cone

$4.19

Sugar Cone

$3.09

Pup Cup

$1.49

Sundaes

Extra Large Sundae

$4.39

Large Sundae

$3.79

Regular Sundae

$3.19

Small Sundae

$2.89

Kids Sundae

$1.69

Shakes

Extra Large Milkshake

$5.99

Large Milkshake

$4.99

Regular Milkshake

$4.29

Small Milkshake

$3.79

Kids Milkshake

$2.99

Floats & Sodas

Large Float

$4.49

Regular Float

$4.09

Small Float

$3.49

Large Soda

$4.49

Regular Soda

$4.09

Small Soda

$3.49

Flurries

Extra Large Flurry

$6.99

Large Flurry

$5.29

Regular Flurry

$4.99

Small Flurry

$4.29

Mini Flurry

$3.69

Smoothies & Frozen Cappuccinos

Large Frozen Cappuccino

$6.49

Regular Frozen Cappuccino

$5.49

Small Frozen Cappuccino

$4.49

Large Smoothie

$6.49

Regular Smoothie

$5.49

Small Smoothie

$4.49

Specialties

Regular Banana Split

$5.99

Small Banana Split

$5.29

Turtle Sundae

$5.29

Hot Fudge Brownie Treat

$5.29

Dutchman Parfait

$5.29

Parfait

$5.29

Boston Shake

$5.29

Peach Melba Sundae

$5.29

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.29

Pecan Sundae

$5.29

Tin Roof

$5.29

Waffle Bowl Sundae

$5.29

Novelties

Ice Cream Bar

$1.99

Ice Cream Sandwich

$1.99

Cake Cup

$3.49

Drumstick

$2.99

10 Ice Cream Bars

$17.99

10 Ice Cream Sandwiches

$17.99

Dutchman

$2.99

Chip Delight

$2.99

Frozen Banana

$2.59

Clown Cone

$4.49

Pint

$3.29

Quart

$4.29

Half Gallon

$7.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Schaffner's Drive In is a family owned and operated ice cream shop in Baltimore, Ohio

Location

601 W Market St, Baltimore, OH 43105

Directions

