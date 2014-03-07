Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Pizza
American

Schag-A-Val

233 Reviews

$

61 Main St

Schaghticoke, NY 12154

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Diner Beverages

Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.19

Milk

$1.99+

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Orange Juice

$1.99+

Apple Juice

$1.99+

Cranberry Juice

$1.99+

Tomato Juice

$1.99+

Soda

$1.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

2 Liters

7 UP

$3.19

A&W

$3.19

Brisk Iced Tea

$3.19

Diet Rite

$3.19

Dr. Pepper

$3.19

Ginger Ale

$3.19

Grape

$3.19

Mountain Dew

$3.19

RC

$3.19

Sunkist Orange

$3.19

Bottle Beverages

Soda

$1.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

Water

$1.59

Body Armor/Gator-Aid

$2.29

Choc Milk

$2.99

Energy Drink

$2.99

Juice

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

61 Main St, Schaghticoke, NY 12154

Directions

Gallery
Schag-A-Val image
Schag-A-Val image
Schag-A-Val image
Schag-A-Val image

Similar restaurants in your area

Village Pizzeria and Deli
orange star3.7 • 14
182 Main Street Hoosick Falls, NY 12090
View restaurantnext
Hot Dog Charlie’s - Lansingburgh
orange star4.5 • 380
472 5th Ave Troy, NY 12182
View restaurantnext
Tommy's Pizza - - 3991 NY-2 Troy, NY 12180 - Located in Tamarac Plaza
orange star3.8 • 105
3991 New York Highway 2 Clums Corner, NY 12180
View restaurantnext
Bowled - Troy
orange star4.6 • 74
120 Hoosick Street Troy, NY 12180
View restaurantnext
Prime Burger
orange starNo Reviews
435 River Street Troy, NY 12180
View restaurantnext
Bootleggers on Broadway - 200 Broadway
orange star4.0 • 911
200 Broadway Troy, NY 12180
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Schaghticoke
Clifton Park
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Latham
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Schuylerville
review star
No reviews yet
Saratoga Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Schenectady
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Rensselaer
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
East Greenbush
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston