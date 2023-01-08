Restaurant header imageView gallery

Caddy Shack 4500 US Highway 92 E.

review star

No reviews yet

4500 US Highway 92 E.

Lakeland, FL 33801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

Schalamar Slammer

$7.99

two eggs, hashbrowns, toast and bacon or sausage

Hole in One Breakfast

$6.99

two eggs, two pancakes, toast and bacon or sausage

One Egg Breaksfast

$4.99

one egg, toast and bacon or sausage

Two Egg Breakfast

$5.50

two eggs, toast and bacon or sausage

French Toast

$4.50

Pancakes \ Eggs

$4.50

with two eggs

Pancakes \ Meat

$4.50

with meat

Vegetable Omelette

$6.79

served with hash browns and toast

Western Omelette

$6.99

served with hash browns and toast

Cheese Omelette

$5.79

served with hash browns and toast

Meat & Cheese Omelette

$6.95

served with hash browns and toast

Pick 3

$3.99

one per person

Schalamar Muffin

$5.50

one egg, cheese

Schalamar Muffin with Meat

$6.25

one egg, cheese and meat

Schalamar Bagel

$6.25

one egg, cheese and meat

Egg Sandwich

$3.99

one egg and cheese on toasted bread

Breakfast Burrito

$7.50

10.00 Buffet

$9.35

Biscuits and Gravy

$4.25

Steak&Eggs

$12.99

Pecan Crusted French Toast

$5.50

Pecan Crust French Tst W\ Meat

$7.99

Blueberry Cakes

$5.99

Break Taco

$7.25

Southern Omlet

$6.99

Blueberry Cakes W\ Meat

$7.99

Buffet

$7.48

Corned Beef Eggs Tst Special

$7.99

2 FT W\ Meat

$7.99

Eggs Benedict

$7.99

Breakfast BLT

$8.99

Salmon Eggs Benedict

$10.99

1 Bisc & Gravy

$2.50

Chicken And Waffles

$8.99

Waffle

$3.99

Waffle w\ Meat

$5.50

2 Waffles W\ Fruit Topping

$9.98

Fruit Topping

$1.99

2 Waffles

$7.99

Cinn Raisin FT

$5.99

Deep Fried FT

$6.99

Juevos Rancheros

$6.99

2 FT

$4.50

Straw Pecan FT Platter

$8.99

Breakfast Sides

1 Egg

$1.99

2 Eggs

$2.99

Bacon

$2.99

Bagel

$2.25

Cinnamon Roll

$2.75

English Muffin

$1.99

Grits

$2.25

Hash Browns

$2.85

Home Fries

$2.25

Oatmeal with Topping

$2.25

Pancake (1)

$1.75

Pancakes (2)

$3.50

Sausage Links

$2.99

Toast

$1.50

Sausage Patties

$2.99

Ham

$2.99

Fruit

$2.99

Sliced Tomato

$1.00

French Toast. 1

$2.00

Bagel W\ Cream Cheese

$2.50

Raisin Bread

$1.70

1 PC FT

$2.50

2 FT

$3.99

Sausage Biscuit

$3.99

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Haystack

$7.99

Hummus

$7.99

32 Oz Boiled Peanuts

$6.00

Sampler Latter

$12.99

Burgers & Chicken

Hamburger

$8.25

with fries

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.25

with fries

Patty Melt

$8.99

Chicken Strips Basket

$7.50

served with fries and choice of dipping sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken Taco

$8.99

Chicken Salad Wrap/ Sand

$6.99

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken & Waffle

$8.99

Cheese Burger

$8.75

Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.99

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, grilled chicken and dressing

Chicken Salad

$7.99

Classic BLT

$7.99

fresh lettuce, sweet summer tomatoes, crispy bacon

Classic Hot Dog

$5.99

Club

$10.99

our triple threat, three slices of fresh toasted bread, mayo, lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, swiss cheese, ham and turkey

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

served your way: fried, grilled, blackened

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$6.99

american or swiss

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

american or swiss

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$5.99

american or swiss

Ham Sandwich

$5.99

with lettuce and tomato

Meatball Sub

$7.99

Reuben

$8.95

Soup and Sandwich

$7.50

chicken or tuna

Steak Sub

$9.99

grilled steak and melted cheese

Steak Wrap

$9.99

grilled steak and melted cheese

Tuna Melt

$6.99

Tuna Salad

$7.99

Tuna Wrap

$7.99

Turkey Sandwich

$5.99

with lettuce and tomato

Po Boy

$9.99

Roast Beef On Bun

$7.99

Open Roast Beef Sand

$7.99

NO MAKE!!!!

French Dip

$8.99

Hot Dog \ Promo

$5.00

Coney Dog W\ FF

$5.99

Coney Dog Single

$3.00

Hot Dog \ No Side

$2.75

2@ Corn Dogs With Fries

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Cuban

$10.99

Fried Pork Chop Sand

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Sausage & Pepper Hoagie W\ 2 Sides

$10.99

Premade Sandwiches W\ Chips

$3.99

Italiansausage And 1 Sd

$8.99

Egg Salad Sandwich

$5.99

Monte cristo

$7.99

Fried Chick Sandwich

$8.99

Mahi Lunch Special

$11.95

Sides

Pasta Salad Side

$1.00

tri-colored rotini pasta, pepperoni, chopped onions, mozzarella cheese and Italian dressing

Cup of Soup

$2.99

Cup of Chili

$2.50

French Fries

$2.99

Steak Fries

$2.99

Sliced Tomato

$1.99

Fruit Cup

$2.99

Chips

$1.00

Apple Snacks. 2 For 3

$2.80

Candy

$1.50

Cashew/Nuts

$2.00

Tater Tots

$2.99

Waffle Fries

$3.19

Onion Rings

$3.19

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$2.99

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$2.99

Cup Chowder

$3.50

Soft Pretzel

$2.25

Sauces

$0.50

Free Fry W\ Coupon

Mac And Cheese Side

$1.50

Burger Patty No Sd

$3.00

Soups and Salads

Bowl Chili

$3.59

Bowl of Soup

$4.59

Chef Salad

$9.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99

fresh chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, Italian seasoned croutons, served with Caesar dressing

Chicken Garden Salad

$8.99

Garden Salad

$5.99

Antipasta Salad Entrée

$9.99

tri-colored rotini pasta, pepperoni, chopped onions, mozzarella cheese and Italian dressing

Platter Duo

$8.99

chicken and tuna salad

Salad and Half Sandwich

$5.99

Shrimp Garden Salad

$9.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Soup and Half Sandwich

$5.99

Chick Sal \ Fruit

$7.99

Sweet Summer Salad

$7.99

fresh strawberries, garden green lettuce, toasted almonds, served with berry vinaigrette dressing

Taco Salad

$8.99

freshly made taco bowl, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheese served with sour cream and salsa

Tuna \ Fruit

$7.99

Gumbo

$5.99

Chick Pot Pie Soup

$5.99

Shrimp Salad\ Fruit

$9.99

Chicken Cacciatore

$9.99

Beef Stew

$10.95

Bowl Of Chowder

$5.50

San Pablo Ceviche

$7.99

Apple Walnut Salad

$9.99

Chinese Chicken Salad

$10.99

Specials

Lunch Special \ 6.99

$6.99

Lunch Special\ 7.99

$7.99

Lunch Special\ 8.99

$8.99

Lunch Special \ 9.99

$9.99

Lunch Special \ 10.99

$10.99

Special 11.99

$11.99

Lunch Special. 12.99

$12.99

Lunch Special 13.99

$13.99

Desserts

Dessert Special 2.99

$2.99

Dessert Special 3.50

$3.50

Dessert Special 3.99

$3.99

Ice Cream Cup 1.00

$1.00

Small Pie

$5.99

Small Pie W\ Ice Cream

$7.48

Large Choc Chip Cookies

$1.25

Haagen Dazs

$3.00

Klondike Bar

$3.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.00

Six Layer

$4.99

T G Pie

$2.25

2 Funnel Cake

$5.00

1 Funnel Cake

$2.50

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$1.75

Coffee To Go

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$1.75

Unsweeted Tea

$1.75

Diet Pepsi - Fountain

$2.09

Pepsi - Fountain

$2.09

OJ

$2.75

Tomato Juice

$1.75

Pineapple Juice

$1.75

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$1.75

Lemonade

$2.09

Arnold Palmer

$2.09

Root Beer - Bottle

$2.10

Sierra Mist

$2.09

Hot Tea

$1.75

Gingerale

$1.99

Milk

$1.75

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Bottled Water

$2.00

Gatorade

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Small Soda

$1.99

N/A Frozen

$3.00

Water

$0.50

Cherry Pepsi - Fountain

$2.09

Pepsi - Bottle

$2.10

Diet Pepsi - Bottle

$2.10

Root Beer - Fountain

$2.09

Sierra Mist - Fountain

$2.09

Dr. Pepper - Fountain

$2.09

Mt. Dew - Fountain

$2.09

Mt. Dew - Bottle

$2.10

Club Soda

$2.09

Seltzer Water

$2.09

V8

$2.75

Employee Fountain Drink

Starbucks

$5.75

Ice Bag

$5.00

Cup With Ice

$0.50

Langler Juice

$2.25
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4500 US Highway 92 E., Lakeland, FL 33801

Directions

Gallery
Caddy Shack image
Caddy Shack image
Caddy Shack image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rico Paladar - n/a
orange starNo Reviews
743 South Combee Road Crystal Lake, FL 33801
View restaurantnext
Black & Brew Lake Morton
orange starNo Reviews
100 Lake Morton Dr Lakeland, FL 33801
View restaurantnext
Tantrums Lakeside Grill - @ECP
orange star4.6 • 346
330 Denton Ave Auburndale, FL 33823
View restaurantnext
Super Duper Spot - The Joinery
orange starNo Reviews
640 East Main St #7 Lakeland, FL 33801
View restaurantnext
Blue Dog Craft Barbeque
orange starNo Reviews
640 E Main St. Lakeland, FL 33801
View restaurantnext
The Joinery
orange star4.6 • 865
640 E Main St Lakeland, FL 33801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lakeland

Beef 'O' Brady's - Lakeland FL (South)
orange star4.4 • 3,056
4810 Florida Ave S Lakeland, FL 33813
View restaurantnext
Northside Asian Kitchen - 6737 US Hwy 98N
orange star4.5 • 2,483
6737 US Hwy 98N Lakeland, FL 33809
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Lakeland FL (North)
orange star4.4 • 1,799
1070 Wedgewood Estates Blvd Lakeland, FL 33809
View restaurantnext
Louis Pappas Marketplace - Lakeland
orange star4.6 • 1,717
1318 Town Center Dr Lakeland, FL 33803
View restaurantnext
Shells Seafood Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,681
5125 S FLORIDA AVE LAKELAND, FL 33813
View restaurantnext
MOJO FEDERAL SWINE & SPIRITS
orange star4.5 • 1,567
130 S Tennessee Ave Lakeland, FL 33801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lakeland
Plant City
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Winter Haven
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Zephyrhills
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Haines City
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Wesley Chapel
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Brandon
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Lake Wales
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Riverview
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston