Schat's Bakeries & Café Schat's Courthouse Bakery & Cafe
853 Reviews
$$
113 W Perkins St
Ukiah, CA 95482
Breakfast
Two eggs & toast
Two fresh eggs cooked to your liking with your choice of toast.
Two eggs & toast w/home fries
Two fresh eggs cooked to your liking with a side of home fries and your choice of toast.
Two Egg Special
Two eggs cooked to your liking, 2 slices of bacon, two sausage links, home fries and your choice of toast.
Courthouse Scramble
Your choice of chopped bacon, ham or sausage with eggs, melted cheese, home fries and toast.
Apple Chicken Sausage Scramble
Scrambled eggs with mushrooms, spinach, melted cheese , home fries and toast.
Biscuits & Gravy 1/2 Order
Fresh buttermilk biscuits with country sausage gravy.
Biscuits & Gravy Full Order
Fresh buttermilk biscuits with country sausage gravy.
Veggie Scramble
Scrambled eggs, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers topped with jack cheese and served with home fries and toast.
French Toast w/butter, maple syrup
Three thick slices of Schat's fresh baked egg bread served with butter and maple syrup.
French Toast with fresh bananas or berries
Three thick slices of Schat's fresh baked egg bread served with butter and maple syrup topped with your choice of fresh bananas or fresh berries.
Bowl of Oatmeal
Old fashioned Buckeye oatmeal served with brown sugar, cranberries, candied walnuts and milk.
Cup of Oatmeal with Cup of Fruit
Old fashioned Buckeye oatmeal served with brown sugar, cranberries, candied walnuts and milk and a cup of fresh fruit.
Courthouse Brkfst Burrito
Scrambled eggs, melted cheese, seasoned potatoes with your choice of ham, bacon, sausage or turkey served with a side of salsa.
Garden Brkfst Burrito
Scrambled eggs, tomatoes, seasoned potatoes, onions, mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers, zucchini and avocado.
Hot! Hot! Hot! Burrito
Scrambled eggs with Louisiana hot sausage, jalapenos, mushrooms, cheese, seasoned potatoes & a dash of Tobasco sauce.
Protein Burrito
Three egg whites plus a whole egg scrambled with bacon, mushrooms, spinach, red bell peppers, feta cheese and avocado wrapped in a tortilla.
Protein Burrito Bowl w/Wheat Toast
Three egg whites plus a whole egg scrambled with bacon,mushrooms, bell peppers, spinach, feta cheese and avocado in a bowl with a side of wheat toast.
Zach's Breakfast Bowl
Seasoned potatoes, sauteed veggies, avocado, choice of ham, sausage, turkey or bacon, topped with three over easy eggs.
Schat's Breakfast Sandwich
Medium fried egg or scrambled egg with your choice of ham, sausage, bacon or turkey and melted cheese on an English muffin or sourdough.
Sausage Panini
Sausage, mushroom, bell peppers, onions, egg and jack cheese on wheat or white bread.
Bacon Panini
Bacon, mushrooms, spinach, jack cheese and egg on white or wheat bread.
Veggie Panini
Sauteed veggies, egg and cheese on sourdough bread.
Sausage Tortini
Sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, egg and jack cheese wrapped in a tortilla and pressed in a panini machine.
Bacon Tortini
Bacon, mushrooms, spinach, jack cheese and egg wrapped in a tortilla and pressed in a panini machine.
Veggie Tortini
Sauteed veggies, egg and cheese wrapped in a tortilla and pressed in a panini machine.
Courthouse Breakfast Bagel
Choose any one of our delicious bagels and we'll add scrambled eggs, melted cheese and your choice of ham, sausage, bacon or turkey.
Greek Breakfast Bagel
Scrambled eggs, steamed spinach and feta on your choice of bagel.
California Light Bagel
Cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, avocado and sprouts on your choice of bagel.
Filled Breakfast Croissant
Fresh baked Croissant filled with scrambled eggs, melted cheese and your choice of ham, bacon, sausage or turkey.
Dutch Crunch & Chipotle Sandwich
Roasted turkey, eggs, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, jack cheese and red pepper Chipotle on fresh baked Dutch Crunch roll.
B.E.L.T.A
Bacon, eggs,lettuce,tomato and avocado on fresh baked multigrain toast.
BYO Omelette
Four eggs, jack and cheddar cheese, served with home fries and toast.
Quiche A La Carte
A slice of our delicious homemade Quiche.
Quiche W/Home Fries
A slice of our homemade quiche with a side of home fries.
Quiche W/Cup of Fruit
A slice of our homemade quiche with a cup of fresh fruit.
Avocado Toast 1/2 Order
Zach's Energy bread toasted and topped with avocado, salt and pepper.
Avocado Toast Full Order
Zach's Energy bread toasted and topped with avocado, salt and pepper.
Avocado Toast Breakfast 1/2 Order
Zach's Energy bread toasted and topped with avocado, lettuce, salt & pepper, over easy egg, diced tomatoes and balsamic glaze.
Avocado Toast Breakfast Full Oder
Zach's Energy bread toasted and topped with avocado, lettuce, salt & pepper, over easy egg, diced tomatoes and balsamic glaze.
Loaded Biscuits & Gravy 1/2 Order
Fresh buttermilk biscuits with country sausage gravy topped with over easy eggs and bacon.
Loaded Biscuits & Gravy Full Order
Fresh buttermilk biscuits with country sausage gravy topped with over easy eggs and bacon.
Breakfast Sides
One Egg
Four Sausage Links
Four Bacon Strips
Extra Cheese
Side of Home Fries
Cup of Fruit
Toast with Butter & Jam
Cup of Oatmeal
A cup of our old fashioned buckeye oatmeal served with brown sugar, cranberries, candied walnuts and milk.
Sour Cream
1/4 Avocado
1/2 Avocado
Side of Salsa 2oz.
Side of Salsa 4oz.
Wonderful Wraps
Small Wrap Combo
Your choice of wrap served with your choice of a cup of soup, garden salad, Caesar salad or a cup of fruit.
Sm Roman Wrap
A delicious chicken and bacon Caesar salad wrapped up in a four tortilla.
Sm Court Order
Fresh roasted turkey, avocado, mayo, mustard, tomatoes, lettuce and jalapeno jack cheese.
Sm Injunction Wrap
Romaine lettuce, grilled BBQ chicken, corn tortilla strips, black beans and chives tossed in a ranch dressing and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Sm Cobb Wrap
Marinated chicken breast, mixed greens, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, bacon bits, avocado slices, crumbled blue cheese with avocado vinaigrette wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Lg Roman Wrap
A delicious chicken and bacon Caesar salad wrapped up in a four tortilla.
Lg Court Order
Lg Injunction
Romaine lettuce, grilled BBQ chicken, corn tortilla strips, black beans and chives tossed in a ranch dressing and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Lg Cobb Wrap
Marinated chicken breast, mixed greens, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, bacon bits, avocado slices, crumbled blue cheese with avocado vinaigrette wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Signture Sandwiches
Small Sand Combo
Small sandwich with your choice of a cup of soup, cup of fruit, Caesar salad or a green salad.
Sm The Verdict
Our most popular sandwich. Sliced honey roasted chicken, red onions, smoky cheddar cheese, tomatoes, sprouts, with honey dijon and mayo on fresh Sheepherders bread.
Sm No Contest
Fresh roasted turkey breast, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, lettuce, jack cheese, mayo and mustard on fresh sourdough.
Sm Legal Eagle
Fresh roasted turkey, ham, jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and mustard on our multigrain bread.
Sm B.L.T.
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, with mayonnaise on toasted seedlicious bread.
Sm B.L.T.C.A
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, chicken, avocado and mayonnaise with pesto sauce on sourdough bread.
Sm Dellas Delight
100% chunk white albacore tuna, mixed with relish, red onions, celery, and mayo topped with tomatoes and sprouts. Served on our delicious honey molasses bread.
Sm Courthouse Club
Black Forest Ham, bacon, roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, onions, jack and cheddar cheese, mayo and dijon stacked 3 high on toasted sourdough bread.
Sm Affidavit
This sandwich is a vegan delight! Spinach, tomatoes, avocado, carrots, onions, lettuce, cucumber, mustard and Vegenaise on sourdough wheat bread.
Sm Expert Witness
Avocado, sprouts, onion, cucumber, tomatoes, spinach, carrots and jack cheese with honey dijon on mulit-grain bread.
Sm Court Reporter
Avocado, tomato, onion, shredded ice burg lettuce, cucumber, pepperoncinis, jalapeno jack cheese, mayo and mustard served on seedlicious bread.
Sm The Appeal
Our Italian sub! Dry salami, pepperoni, ham, smoked turkey, provolone cheese, onions, olives, tomatoes, lettuce, pesto sauce, oil & vinegar and mayo served on a french roll.
Sm Bailiff
Chilled grilled chicken breast, mayo, mendocino mustard, roasted peppers, a touch of honey dijon, spinach, tomatoes, bacon, onion and swiss on sourdough.
Sm The Judge
Roast beef, horseradish cream sauce, lettuce, tomatoes,onions, smokey cheddar served on a French roll.
Sm The Evidence
Smoked turkey, tomatoes, avocado, pepperoncini, lettuce, Jack cheese, mayo, mustard on a French roll.
Sm The Conviction
Ham, bacon, avocado, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, mayonnaise, mustard, with jalapeno jack cheese served on our potato hoagie roll.
Sm The Snitch
Dutch Crunch Roll, European butter, fresh roasted turkey and swiss cheese. Don't tell anybody...It's delicious!
Lg The Verdict
Our most popular sandwich. Sliced honey roasted chicken, red onions, smoky cheddar cheese, tomatoes, sprouts, with honey dijon and mayo on fresh Sheepherders bread.
Lg No Contest
Fresh roasted turkey breast, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, lettuce, jack cheese, mayo and mustard on fresh sourdough.
Lg Legal Eagle
Fresh roasted turkey, ham, jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and mustard on our multigrain bread.
Lg B.L.T.
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, with mayonnaise on toasted seedlicious bread.
Lg B.L.T.C.A
Lg Dellas Delight
100% chunk white albacore tuna, mixed with relish, red onions, celery, and mayo topped with tomatoes and sprouts. Served on our delicious honey molasses bread.
Lg Courthouse Club
Black Forest Ham, bacon, roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, onions, jack and cheddar cheese, mayo and dijon stacked 3 high on toasted sourdough bread.
Lg Affidavit
This sandwich is a vegan delight! Spinach, tomatoes, avocado, carrots, onions, lettuce, cucumber, mustard and Vegenaise on sourdough wheat bread.
Lg Expert Witness
Avocado, sprouts, onion, cucumber, tomatoes, spinach, carrots and jack cheese with honey dijon on mulit-grain bread.
Lg Court Reporter
Avocado, tomato, onion, shredded ice burg lettuce, cucumber, pepperoncinis, jalapeno jack cheese, mayo and mustard served on seedlicious bread.
Lg The Appeal
Our Italian sub! Dry salami, pepperoni, ham, smoked turkey, provolone cheese, onions, olives, tomatoes, lettuce, pesto sauce, oil & vinegar and mayo served on a french roll.
Lg Bailiff
Chilled grilled chicken breast, mayo, mendocino mustard, roasted peppers, a touch of honey dijon, spinach, tomatoes, bacon, onion and swiss on sourdough.
Lg The Judge
Roast beef, horseradish cream sauce, lettuce, tomatoes,onions, smokey cheddar served on a French roll.
Lg The Evidence
Smoked turkey, tomatoes, avocado, pepperoncini, lettuce, Jack cheese, mayo, mustard on a French roll.
Lg The Conviction
Ham, bacon, avocado, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, mayonnaise, mustard, with jalapeno jack cheese served on our potato hoagie roll.
Lg The Snitch
Dutch Crunch Roll, European butter, fresh roasted turkey and swiss cheese. Don't tell anybody...It's delicious!
Soups
Salads
Sm Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, tossed in a Caesar dressing topped with Asiago cheese and croutons.
Sm Chicken Caesar
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, tossed in a Caesar dressing topped with Asiago cheese, croutons and grilled chicken.
Sm Cobb Chicken
Marinated chicken breast on a bed of greens, hard boiled egg, tomatoes and avocado slices with avocado vinaigrette dressing topped with bacon bits and crumbled blue cheese.
Sm Cashew Chicken
Marinated chicken breast on a bed of greens , in a light sesame dressing, topped with cashews, rice sticks, bell peppers and sesame seeds.
Sm Apple Walnut Feta
Mixed greens, apples, caramelized walnuts and feta cheese served with a honey mustard dressing.
Sm Grilled Pesto Chicken Salad
Penne pasta with Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, rice sticks with pesto grilled chicken and Italian dressing.
Sm Courthouse Greens
Greens with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, sprouts and choice of dressing.
Sm Probation
Mixed greens, tomatoes, grilled corn, bell peppers, cucumbers, corn tortilla strips & jack cheese with a chipotle ranch dressing.
Sm Probation With Grilled Chicken
Mixed greens, tomatoes, grilled corn, bell peppers, cucumbers, corn tortilla strips & jack cheese topped with grilled chicken with a chipotle ranch dressing.
Sm Courthouse Chef
Greens with broccoli, cauliflower, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, sprouts, jack and cheddar cheese, ham, turkey, hard boiled egg and bacon bits with your choice of dressing.
Sm Cocineras Chopped Chipotle Salad
Penne pasta, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, rice sticks, chipotle grilled chicken all chopped up and tossed with chipotle ranch dressing.
Soup &Small Green Salad
Greens with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, sprouts & choice of dressing with a bowl of soup.
Soup &Small Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, tossed in a Caesar dressing topped with Asiago cheese and croutons with a bowl of soup.
Sm Ultimate Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, asiago cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, topped with homemade croutons tossed in a Caesar dressing.
Lg Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, tossed in a Caesar dressing topped with Asiago cheese and croutons.
Lg Chicken Caesar
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, tossed in a Caesar dressing topped with Asiago cheese, croutons and grilled chicken.
Lg Cobb Chicken
Marinated chicken breast on a bed of greens, hard boiled egg, tomatoes and avocado slices with avocado vinaigrette dressing topped with bacon bits and crumbled blue cheese.
Lg Cashew Chicken
Marinated chicken breast on a bed of greens , in a light sesame dressing, topped with cashews, rice sticks, bell peppers and sesame seeds.
Lg Apple Walnut Feta
Mixed greens, apples, caramelized walnuts and feta cheese served with a honey mustard dressing.
Lg Grilled Pesto Chicken Salad
Penne pasta with Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, rice sticks with pesto grilled chicken and Italian dressing.
Lg Courthouse Greens
Greens with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, sprouts and choice of dressing.
Lg Probation
Mixed greens, tomatoes, grilled corn, bell peppers, cucumbers, corn tortilla strips & jack cheese with a chipotle ranch dressing.
Lg Probation With Grilled Chicken
Mixed greens, tomatoes, grilled corn, bell peppers, cucumbers, corn tortilla strips & jack cheese topped with grilled chicken with a chipotle ranch dressing.
Lg Courthouse Chef
Greens with broccoli, cauliflower, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, sprouts, jack and cheddar cheese, ham, turkey, hard boiled egg and bacon bits with your choice of dressing.
Lg Cocineras Chopped Chipotle Salad
Penne pasta, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, rice sticks, chipotle grilled chicken all chopped up and tossed with chipotle ranch dressing.
Lg Ultimate Caesar Salad
Soup & Salad
Grilled Sandwiches
Grilled Sand Combo
Small grilled sandwich of your choice served with either a cup of soup, cup of fruit, green salad or Caesar salad.
Sm Mendo Melt
Open- faced grilled turkey with melted provolone and roasted red bell peppers, smothered with Mendocino mustard on a toasty French roll.
Sm Ruben
Delicious thinly sliced pastrami with Swiss cheese and sauerkraut. Served with 1000 Island dressing on fresh rye.
Sm Grilled Superior Court
Grilled smoked turkey with melted Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, and onions, mayo and honey dijon served on toasted kalamata olive bread.
Sm Tuna Melt
White albacore tuna salad grilled with jack cheese on sourdough bread.
Sm Grilled Cheese
Jack and cheddar cheeses on sheepherder's bread grilled to perfection.
Sm Grilled Ham & Swiss
Grilled Black Forest ham with Swiss cheese served on Schat's famous sheepherders bread.
Sm Hot Perry Mason
Louisiana hot sausage, onions, pepperoncinis and melted jack cheese served on a soft roll with mayo and mustard.
Sm Veggie Grill
Baked Eggplant with sauteed bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, pesto and provolone cheese on sourdough bread.
Sm Ukiah Cheese Steak
Grilled tri-tip, bell peppers, onions, salt & pepper topped with melted provolone and cheddar cheese on a grilled potato hoagie roll.
Lg Mendo Melt
Open- faced grilled turkey with melted provolone and roasted red bell peppers, smothered with Mendocino mustard on a toasty French roll.
Lg Ruben
Delicious thinly sliced pastrami with Swiss cheese and sauerkraut. Served with 1000 Island dressing on fresh rye.
Lg Grilled Superior Court
Grilled smoked turkey with melted Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, and onions, mayo and honey dijon served on toasted kalamata olive bread.
Lg Tuna Melt
White albacore tuna salad grilled with jack cheese on sourdough bread.
Lg Grilled Cheese
Jack and cheddar cheeses on sheepherder's bread grilled to perfection.
Lg Grilled Ham &Swiss
Grilled Black Forest ham with Swiss cheese served on Schat's famous sheepherders bread.
Lg Hot Perry Mason
Louisiana hot sausage, onions, pepperoncinis and melted jack cheese served on a soft roll with mayo and mustard.
Lg Veggie Grill
Baked Eggplant with sauteed bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, pesto and provolone cheese on sourdough bread.
Lg Ukiah Cheese Steak
Paninis
Pesto Grilled Chicken Panini
Pesto, grilled chicken, spinach, tomatoes, onions, provolone and light mayo on our sourdough wheat bread.
BBQ Grilled Chicken Panini
BBQ grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, jalapenos, avocado and jack cheese on our Sheepherders bread.
House Favorite Panini
Tender chicken, bacon, jack and cheddar on sheepherders bread served with a side of ranch.
Grilled Pastrami Panini
Grilled Pastrami, onions, mushrooms, pesto sauce, swiss cheese on our Sheepherders bread
Burritos
Quiche
Quiche A La Carte
Your choice of meat or veggie homemade quiche.
Quiche with caesar Salad
Your choice of meat or veggie homemade quiche with a side of Caesar salad.
Quiche with Green Salad
Your choice of meat or veggie homemade quiche with a side of green salad.
Quiche with Cup Of Fruit
Your choice of meat or veggie homemade quiche with a cup of fruit.
Quiche with Cup of Soup
Your choice of meat or veggie homemade quiche with a cup of meat or veggie soup.
Schat's To-Go Boxed Lunch
Lunch Extras
Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Smoothie
Dinner Rolls - Sold By The Dozen
Pies - 9" Deep Dish
Breads
Coffee Cakes/Pastry/Holiday Favorites
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Our purpose is to provide a gathering place for the best things in life...Family, Friends and Food.
113 W Perkins St, Ukiah, CA 95482