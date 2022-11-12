Schat's Bakeries & Café imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Schat's Bakeries & Café Schat's Courthouse Bakery & Cafe

853 Reviews

$$

113 W Perkins St

Ukiah, CA 95482

Breakfast

Two eggs & toast

$7.00

Two fresh eggs cooked to your liking with your choice of toast.

Two eggs & toast w/home fries

$9.50

Two fresh eggs cooked to your liking with a side of home fries and your choice of toast.

Two Egg Special

$11.00

Two eggs cooked to your liking, 2 slices of bacon, two sausage links, home fries and your choice of toast.

Courthouse Scramble

$11.50

Your choice of chopped bacon, ham or sausage with eggs, melted cheese, home fries and toast.

Apple Chicken Sausage Scramble

$11.75

Scrambled eggs with mushrooms, spinach, melted cheese , home fries and toast.

Biscuits & Gravy 1/2 Order

$6.50

Fresh buttermilk biscuits with country sausage gravy.

Biscuits & Gravy Full Order

$9.00

Fresh buttermilk biscuits with country sausage gravy.

Veggie Scramble

$11.75

Scrambled eggs, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers topped with jack cheese and served with home fries and toast.

French Toast w/butter, maple syrup

$8.75

Three thick slices of Schat's fresh baked egg bread served with butter and maple syrup.

French Toast with fresh bananas or berries

$10.50

Three thick slices of Schat's fresh baked egg bread served with butter and maple syrup topped with your choice of fresh bananas or fresh berries.

Bowl of Oatmeal

$7.00

Old fashioned Buckeye oatmeal served with brown sugar, cranberries, candied walnuts and milk.

Cup of Oatmeal with Cup of Fruit

$8.25

Old fashioned Buckeye oatmeal served with brown sugar, cranberries, candied walnuts and milk and a cup of fresh fruit.

Courthouse Brkfst Burrito

$9.75

Scrambled eggs, melted cheese, seasoned potatoes with your choice of ham, bacon, sausage or turkey served with a side of salsa.

Garden Brkfst Burrito

$9.75

Scrambled eggs, tomatoes, seasoned potatoes, onions, mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers, zucchini and avocado.

Hot! Hot! Hot! Burrito

$9.75

Scrambled eggs with Louisiana hot sausage, jalapenos, mushrooms, cheese, seasoned potatoes & a dash of Tobasco sauce.

Protein Burrito

$10.75

Three egg whites plus a whole egg scrambled with bacon, mushrooms, spinach, red bell peppers, feta cheese and avocado wrapped in a tortilla.

Protein Burrito Bowl w/Wheat Toast

$10.75

Three egg whites plus a whole egg scrambled with bacon,mushrooms, bell peppers, spinach, feta cheese and avocado in a bowl with a side of wheat toast.

Zach's Breakfast Bowl

$11.75

Seasoned potatoes, sauteed veggies, avocado, choice of ham, sausage, turkey or bacon, topped with three over easy eggs.

Schat's Breakfast Sandwich

$7.25

Medium fried egg or scrambled egg with your choice of ham, sausage, bacon or turkey and melted cheese on an English muffin or sourdough.

Sausage Panini

$10.00

Sausage, mushroom, bell peppers, onions, egg and jack cheese on wheat or white bread.

Bacon Panini

$10.00

Bacon, mushrooms, spinach, jack cheese and egg on white or wheat bread.

Veggie Panini

$10.00

Sauteed veggies, egg and cheese on sourdough bread.

Sausage Tortini

$10.00

Sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, egg and jack cheese wrapped in a tortilla and pressed in a panini machine.

Bacon Tortini

$10.00

Bacon, mushrooms, spinach, jack cheese and egg wrapped in a tortilla and pressed in a panini machine.

Veggie Tortini

$10.00

Sauteed veggies, egg and cheese wrapped in a tortilla and pressed in a panini machine.

Courthouse Breakfast Bagel

$8.00

Choose any one of our delicious bagels and we'll add scrambled eggs, melted cheese and your choice of ham, sausage, bacon or turkey.

Greek Breakfast Bagel

$8.00

Scrambled eggs, steamed spinach and feta on your choice of bagel.

California Light Bagel

$7.25

Cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, avocado and sprouts on your choice of bagel.

Filled Breakfast Croissant

$9.00

Fresh baked Croissant filled with scrambled eggs, melted cheese and your choice of ham, bacon, sausage or turkey.

Dutch Crunch & Chipotle Sandwich

$10.50

Roasted turkey, eggs, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, jack cheese and red pepper Chipotle on fresh baked Dutch Crunch roll.

B.E.L.T.A

$10.75

Bacon, eggs,lettuce,tomato and avocado on fresh baked multigrain toast.

BYO Omelette

$11.75

Four eggs, jack and cheddar cheese, served with home fries and toast.

Quiche A La Carte

$9.75

A slice of our delicious homemade Quiche.

Quiche W/Home Fries

$12.75

A slice of our homemade quiche with a side of home fries.

Quiche W/Cup of Fruit

$12.75

A slice of our homemade quiche with a cup of fresh fruit.

Avocado Toast 1/2 Order

$3.50

Zach's Energy bread toasted and topped with avocado, salt and pepper.

Avocado Toast Full Order

$8.00

Zach's Energy bread toasted and topped with avocado, salt and pepper.

Avocado Toast Breakfast 1/2 Order

$7.50

Zach's Energy bread toasted and topped with avocado, lettuce, salt & pepper, over easy egg, diced tomatoes and balsamic glaze.

Avocado Toast Breakfast Full Oder

$11.75

Zach's Energy bread toasted and topped with avocado, lettuce, salt & pepper, over easy egg, diced tomatoes and balsamic glaze.

Loaded Biscuits & Gravy 1/2 Order

$10.00

Fresh buttermilk biscuits with country sausage gravy topped with over easy eggs and bacon.

Loaded Biscuits & Gravy Full Order

$15.75

Fresh buttermilk biscuits with country sausage gravy topped with over easy eggs and bacon.

Breakfast Sides

One Egg

$2.75

Four Sausage Links

$4.75

Four Bacon Strips

$4.75

Extra Cheese

$1.25

Side of Home Fries

$3.25

Cup of Fruit

$4.50

Toast with Butter & Jam

$3.00

Cup of Oatmeal

$4.25

A cup of our old fashioned buckeye oatmeal served with brown sugar, cranberries, candied walnuts and milk.

Sour Cream

$0.50

1/4 Avocado

$1.00

1/2 Avocado

$2.00

Side of Salsa 2oz.

$0.50

Side of Salsa 4oz.

$1.00

BYO Sandwich

Small Sandwich

$8.00

Build your own Awesome sandwich.

Large Sandwich

$11.25

Build your own awesome sandwich.

Small BYO Sandwich Combo

$12.75

Build your own small awesome sandwich served with your choice of cup of fruit, cup of soup, Caesar salad or a green salad.

Wonderful Wraps

Small Wrap Combo

$12.75

Your choice of wrap served with your choice of a cup of soup, garden salad, Caesar salad or a cup of fruit.

Sm Roman Wrap

$8.25

A delicious chicken and bacon Caesar salad wrapped up in a four tortilla.

Sm Court Order

$8.25

Fresh roasted turkey, avocado, mayo, mustard, tomatoes, lettuce and jalapeno jack cheese.

Sm Injunction Wrap

$8.25

Romaine lettuce, grilled BBQ chicken, corn tortilla strips, black beans and chives tossed in a ranch dressing and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Sm Cobb Wrap

$8.25

Marinated chicken breast, mixed greens, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, bacon bits, avocado slices, crumbled blue cheese with avocado vinaigrette wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Lg Roman Wrap

$11.25

A delicious chicken and bacon Caesar salad wrapped up in a four tortilla.

Lg Court Order

$11.25

Lg Injunction

$11.25

Romaine lettuce, grilled BBQ chicken, corn tortilla strips, black beans and chives tossed in a ranch dressing and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Lg Cobb Wrap

$11.25

Marinated chicken breast, mixed greens, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, bacon bits, avocado slices, crumbled blue cheese with avocado vinaigrette wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Signture Sandwiches

Small Sand Combo

$12.75

Small sandwich with your choice of a cup of soup, cup of fruit, Caesar salad or a green salad.

Sm The Verdict

$8.25

Our most popular sandwich. Sliced honey roasted chicken, red onions, smoky cheddar cheese, tomatoes, sprouts, with honey dijon and mayo on fresh Sheepherders bread.

Sm No Contest

$8.25

Fresh roasted turkey breast, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, lettuce, jack cheese, mayo and mustard on fresh sourdough.

Sm Legal Eagle

$8.25

Fresh roasted turkey, ham, jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and mustard on our multigrain bread.

Sm B.L.T.

$8.25

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, with mayonnaise on toasted seedlicious bread.

Sm B.L.T.C.A

$8.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, chicken, avocado and mayonnaise with pesto sauce on sourdough bread.

Sm Dellas Delight

$8.00

100% chunk white albacore tuna, mixed with relish, red onions, celery, and mayo topped with tomatoes and sprouts. Served on our delicious honey molasses bread.

Sm Courthouse Club

$8.75

Black Forest Ham, bacon, roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, onions, jack and cheddar cheese, mayo and dijon stacked 3 high on toasted sourdough bread.

Sm Affidavit

$8.00

This sandwich is a vegan delight! Spinach, tomatoes, avocado, carrots, onions, lettuce, cucumber, mustard and Vegenaise on sourdough wheat bread.

Sm Expert Witness

$8.00

Avocado, sprouts, onion, cucumber, tomatoes, spinach, carrots and jack cheese with honey dijon on mulit-grain bread.

Sm Court Reporter

$8.00

Avocado, tomato, onion, shredded ice burg lettuce, cucumber, pepperoncinis, jalapeno jack cheese, mayo and mustard served on seedlicious bread.

Sm The Appeal

$8.25

Our Italian sub! Dry salami, pepperoni, ham, smoked turkey, provolone cheese, onions, olives, tomatoes, lettuce, pesto sauce, oil & vinegar and mayo served on a french roll.

Sm Bailiff

$8.25

Chilled grilled chicken breast, mayo, mendocino mustard, roasted peppers, a touch of honey dijon, spinach, tomatoes, bacon, onion and swiss on sourdough.

Sm The Judge

$8.25

Roast beef, horseradish cream sauce, lettuce, tomatoes,onions, smokey cheddar served on a French roll.

Sm The Evidence

$8.25

Smoked turkey, tomatoes, avocado, pepperoncini, lettuce, Jack cheese, mayo, mustard on a French roll.

Sm The Conviction

$8.25

Ham, bacon, avocado, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, mayonnaise, mustard, with jalapeno jack cheese served on our potato hoagie roll.

Sm The Snitch

$8.00

Dutch Crunch Roll, European butter, fresh roasted turkey and swiss cheese. Don't tell anybody...It's delicious!

Lg The Verdict

$11.25

Our most popular sandwich. Sliced honey roasted chicken, red onions, smoky cheddar cheese, tomatoes, sprouts, with honey dijon and mayo on fresh Sheepherders bread.

Lg No Contest

$11.25

Fresh roasted turkey breast, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, lettuce, jack cheese, mayo and mustard on fresh sourdough.

Lg Legal Eagle

$11.25

Fresh roasted turkey, ham, jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and mustard on our multigrain bread.

Lg B.L.T.

$11.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, with mayonnaise on toasted seedlicious bread.

Lg B.L.T.C.A

$12.00

Lg Dellas Delight

$11.00

100% chunk white albacore tuna, mixed with relish, red onions, celery, and mayo topped with tomatoes and sprouts. Served on our delicious honey molasses bread.

Lg Courthouse Club

$12.00

Black Forest Ham, bacon, roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, onions, jack and cheddar cheese, mayo and dijon stacked 3 high on toasted sourdough bread.

Lg Affidavit

$11.25

This sandwich is a vegan delight! Spinach, tomatoes, avocado, carrots, onions, lettuce, cucumber, mustard and Vegenaise on sourdough wheat bread.

Lg Expert Witness

$11.25

Avocado, sprouts, onion, cucumber, tomatoes, spinach, carrots and jack cheese with honey dijon on mulit-grain bread.

Lg Court Reporter

$11.25

Avocado, tomato, onion, shredded ice burg lettuce, cucumber, pepperoncinis, jalapeno jack cheese, mayo and mustard served on seedlicious bread.

Lg The Appeal

$11.25

Our Italian sub! Dry salami, pepperoni, ham, smoked turkey, provolone cheese, onions, olives, tomatoes, lettuce, pesto sauce, oil & vinegar and mayo served on a french roll.

Lg Bailiff

$11.25

Chilled grilled chicken breast, mayo, mendocino mustard, roasted peppers, a touch of honey dijon, spinach, tomatoes, bacon, onion and swiss on sourdough.

Lg The Judge

$11.25

Roast beef, horseradish cream sauce, lettuce, tomatoes,onions, smokey cheddar served on a French roll.

Lg The Evidence

$11.25

Smoked turkey, tomatoes, avocado, pepperoncini, lettuce, Jack cheese, mayo, mustard on a French roll.

Lg The Conviction

$11.25

Ham, bacon, avocado, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, mayonnaise, mustard, with jalapeno jack cheese served on our potato hoagie roll.

Lg The Snitch

$11.25

Dutch Crunch Roll, European butter, fresh roasted turkey and swiss cheese. Don't tell anybody...It's delicious!

Soups

Cup Of Soup

$6.25

Your choice of our meat or veggie soup of the day.

Bowl Of Soup

$8.00

Your choice of our meat or veggie soup of the day.

Salads

Sm Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, tossed in a Caesar dressing topped with Asiago cheese and croutons.

Sm Chicken Caesar

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, tossed in a Caesar dressing topped with Asiago cheese, croutons and grilled chicken.

Sm Cobb Chicken

$10.00

Marinated chicken breast on a bed of greens, hard boiled egg, tomatoes and avocado slices with avocado vinaigrette dressing topped with bacon bits and crumbled blue cheese.

Sm Cashew Chicken

$10.00

Marinated chicken breast on a bed of greens , in a light sesame dressing, topped with cashews, rice sticks, bell peppers and sesame seeds.

Sm Apple Walnut Feta

$10.00

Mixed greens, apples, caramelized walnuts and feta cheese served with a honey mustard dressing.

Sm Grilled Pesto Chicken Salad

$10.50

Penne pasta with Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, rice sticks with pesto grilled chicken and Italian dressing.

Sm Courthouse Greens

$8.50

Greens with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, sprouts and choice of dressing.

Sm Probation

$9.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, grilled corn, bell peppers, cucumbers, corn tortilla strips & jack cheese with a chipotle ranch dressing.

Sm Probation With Grilled Chicken

$10.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, grilled corn, bell peppers, cucumbers, corn tortilla strips & jack cheese topped with grilled chicken with a chipotle ranch dressing.

Sm Courthouse Chef

$10.75

Greens with broccoli, cauliflower, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, sprouts, jack and cheddar cheese, ham, turkey, hard boiled egg and bacon bits with your choice of dressing.

Sm Cocineras Chopped Chipotle Salad

$10.50

Penne pasta, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, rice sticks, chipotle grilled chicken all chopped up and tossed with chipotle ranch dressing.

Soup &Small Green Salad

$13.75

Greens with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, sprouts & choice of dressing with a bowl of soup.

Soup &Small Caesar Salad

$13.75

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, tossed in a Caesar dressing topped with Asiago cheese and croutons with a bowl of soup.

Sm Ultimate Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, asiago cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, topped with homemade croutons tossed in a Caesar dressing.

Lg Caesar Salad

$12.25

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, tossed in a Caesar dressing topped with Asiago cheese and croutons.

Lg Chicken Caesar

$13.25

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, tossed in a Caesar dressing topped with Asiago cheese, croutons and grilled chicken.

Lg Cobb Chicken

$13.25

Marinated chicken breast on a bed of greens, hard boiled egg, tomatoes and avocado slices with avocado vinaigrette dressing topped with bacon bits and crumbled blue cheese.

Lg Cashew Chicken

$13.25

Marinated chicken breast on a bed of greens , in a light sesame dressing, topped with cashews, rice sticks, bell peppers and sesame seeds.

Lg Apple Walnut Feta

$13.25

Mixed greens, apples, caramelized walnuts and feta cheese served with a honey mustard dressing.

Lg Grilled Pesto Chicken Salad

$13.50

Penne pasta with Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, rice sticks with pesto grilled chicken and Italian dressing.

Lg Courthouse Greens

$11.75

Greens with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, sprouts and choice of dressing.

Lg Probation

$12.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, grilled corn, bell peppers, cucumbers, corn tortilla strips & jack cheese with a chipotle ranch dressing.

Lg Probation With Grilled Chicken

$13.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, grilled corn, bell peppers, cucumbers, corn tortilla strips & jack cheese topped with grilled chicken with a chipotle ranch dressing.

Lg Courthouse Chef

$13.75

Greens with broccoli, cauliflower, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, sprouts, jack and cheddar cheese, ham, turkey, hard boiled egg and bacon bits with your choice of dressing.

Lg Cocineras Chopped Chipotle Salad

$13.50

Penne pasta, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, rice sticks, chipotle grilled chicken all chopped up and tossed with chipotle ranch dressing.

Lg Ultimate Caesar Salad

$13.25

Soup & Salad

Soup &Small Green Salad

$13.75

Greens with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, sprouts & choice of dressing with a bowl of soup.

Soup &Small Caesar Salad

$13.75

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, tossed in a Caesar dressing topped with Asiago cheese and croutons with a bowl of soup.

Grilled Sandwiches

Grilled Sand Combo

$12.75

Small grilled sandwich of your choice served with either a cup of soup, cup of fruit, green salad or Caesar salad.

Sm Mendo Melt

$8.00

Open- faced grilled turkey with melted provolone and roasted red bell peppers, smothered with Mendocino mustard on a toasty French roll.

Sm Ruben

$8.00

Delicious thinly sliced pastrami with Swiss cheese and sauerkraut. Served with 1000 Island dressing on fresh rye.

Sm Grilled Superior Court

$8.00

Grilled smoked turkey with melted Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, and onions, mayo and honey dijon served on toasted kalamata olive bread.

Sm Tuna Melt

$8.00

White albacore tuna salad grilled with jack cheese on sourdough bread.

Sm Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Jack and cheddar cheeses on sheepherder's bread grilled to perfection.

Sm Grilled Ham & Swiss

$8.00

Grilled Black Forest ham with Swiss cheese served on Schat's famous sheepherders bread.

Sm Hot Perry Mason

$8.00

Louisiana hot sausage, onions, pepperoncinis and melted jack cheese served on a soft roll with mayo and mustard.

Sm Veggie Grill

$8.00

Baked Eggplant with sauteed bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, pesto and provolone cheese on sourdough bread.

Sm Ukiah Cheese Steak

$8.25

Grilled tri-tip, bell peppers, onions, salt & pepper topped with melted provolone and cheddar cheese on a grilled potato hoagie roll.

Lg Mendo Melt

$11.75

Open- faced grilled turkey with melted provolone and roasted red bell peppers, smothered with Mendocino mustard on a toasty French roll.

Lg Ruben

$11.75

Delicious thinly sliced pastrami with Swiss cheese and sauerkraut. Served with 1000 Island dressing on fresh rye.

Lg Grilled Superior Court

$11.75

Grilled smoked turkey with melted Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, and onions, mayo and honey dijon served on toasted kalamata olive bread.

Lg Tuna Melt

$11.75

White albacore tuna salad grilled with jack cheese on sourdough bread.

Lg Grilled Cheese

$8.25

Jack and cheddar cheeses on sheepherder's bread grilled to perfection.

Lg Grilled Ham &Swiss

$11.25

Grilled Black Forest ham with Swiss cheese served on Schat's famous sheepherders bread.

Lg Hot Perry Mason

$11.50

Louisiana hot sausage, onions, pepperoncinis and melted jack cheese served on a soft roll with mayo and mustard.

Lg Veggie Grill

$11.50

Baked Eggplant with sauteed bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, pesto and provolone cheese on sourdough bread.

Lg Ukiah Cheese Steak

$11.75

Tortinis

Steak Tortini

$11.25

Tri-tip, mushrooms, spinach , jack cheese and chipotle sauce wrapped in a tortilla and pressed in a panini machine.

Chicken Tortini

$11.25

Tender chicken, mushrooms, onions, rice, jack cheese and pesto sauce wrapped in a tortilla and pressed in a panini machine.

Paninis

Pesto Grilled Chicken Panini

$11.25

Pesto, grilled chicken, spinach, tomatoes, onions, provolone and light mayo on our sourdough wheat bread.

BBQ Grilled Chicken Panini

$11.25

BBQ grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, jalapenos, avocado and jack cheese on our Sheepherders bread.

House Favorite Panini

$11.25

Tender chicken, bacon, jack and cheddar on sheepherders bread served with a side of ranch.

Grilled Pastrami Panini

$11.25

Grilled Pastrami, onions, mushrooms, pesto sauce, swiss cheese on our Sheepherders bread

Brown Rice Bowl

Brown Rice Bowl

$9.00

Brown rice, zucchini, yellow squash, bell peppers, onions and mushrooms grilled with pesto sauce.

Brown Rice Bowl w/Chicken

$12.00

Brown rice, zucchini, yellow squash, bell peppers, onions and mushrooms grilled with pesto sauce and chicken.

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

$11.75

Chicken, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, rice, red onion served with a side on salsa and sour cream.

Vegetarian Burrito

$11.50

Beans, cheese, rice, grilled veggies, lettuce, tomato and avocado served with a a side of salsa and sour cream.

Quiche

Quiche A La Carte

$9.75

Your choice of meat or veggie homemade quiche.

Quiche with caesar Salad

$12.75

Your choice of meat or veggie homemade quiche with a side of Caesar salad.

Quiche with Green Salad

$12.75

Your choice of meat or veggie homemade quiche with a side of green salad.

Quiche with Cup Of Fruit

$12.75

Your choice of meat or veggie homemade quiche with a cup of fruit.

Quiche with Cup of Soup

$12.75

Your choice of meat or veggie homemade quiche with a cup of meat or veggie soup.

Schat's To-Go Boxed Lunch

#1 Verdict Sm./Caesar/Cookie/Bag of Chips

$15.00

#2 No Contest Sm. /Garden Salad/Cookie/ Bag of Chips

$15.00

#3 Court Order Wrap Sm. /Caesar/Cookie/Bag of Chips

$15.00

#4 Kids Turkey & Cheddar Sandwich/ orange slices

$10.00

Lunch Extras

Kettle Chips

$1.75

Coffee

Coffee 12oz

$2.75

Coffee 16oz

$3.25

Coffee 20oz

$3.75

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee 12oz

$2.75

Iced Coffee 16oz

$3.25

Iced Coffee 24oz

$3.75

Iced Coffee 32oz

$4.50

Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea 12oz

$2.65

Black Iced Tea 16oz

$3.10

Black Iced Tea 24oz

$3.65

Black Iced Tea 32oz

$4.25

OJ

Fresh OJ 12oz

$4.50

Fresh OJ 16oz

$5.25

Fresh OJ 24oz

$7.50

Hot Tea

Hot Tea 12oz

$2.65

Hot Tea 16oz

$2.85

Hot Tea 20oz

$3.10

BYOM Hot Tea 12oz.

$2.00

BYOM Hot Tea 16oz.

$2.30

BYOM Hot Tea 20oz.

$2.60

BYOM Hot Tea 24oz.

$2.90

Smoothie

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$6.25

Fresh Squeezed O.J. & Strawberry Smoothie

$7.50

Peach Pineapple Banana Smoothie

$6.25

Americano

Americano 12oz

$2.75

Americano 16oz

$3.25

Americano 20oz

$3.75

Au Laite

Au Laite 12oz

$3.90

Au Laite 16oz

$4.35

Au Laite 20oz

$4.95

Breve

Breve 12oz

$3.90

Breve 16oz

$4.50

Breve 20oz

$5.20

Cappucino

$4.10

Chai 12oz

$4.60

Chai 16oz

$5.15

Chai 20oz

$5.60

Espresso

$2.75

Kids Hot Chocolate

$1.85

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$2.90

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$3.50

Hot Chocolate 20oz

$4.25

Java Jolt 12oz

$3.35

Java Jolt 16oz

$3.65

Java Jolt 20oz

$3.85

Latte 12oz

$4.00

Latte 16oz

$4.50

Latte 20oz

$5.20

Macchiato

$3.20

Mocha 12oz

$4.25

Mocha 16oz

$5.25

Mocha 20oz

$5.75

White Chocolate Mocha 12oz

$4.25

White Chocolate Mocha 16oz

$5.25

White Chocolate Mocha 20oz

$5.75

Steamed Milk 12oz

$2.45

Steamed Milk 16oz

$2.75

Steamed Milk 20oz

$3.00

Vanilla Steamer 12oz

$2.75

Vanilla Steamer 16oz

$3.25

Vanilla Steamer 20oz

$3.95

Blended 12oz

$5.00

Blended 16oz

$5.20

Blended 24oz

$5.75

Italian Soda 16oz

$2.75

Italian Soda 24oz

$3.00

Italian Soda 32oz

$4.00

Loaded Hot Chocolate Kids 8oz.

$2.50

Loaded Hot Chocolate 12oz.

$3.75

Loaded Hot Chocolate 16oz.

$4.25

Loaded Hot Chocolate 20oz.

$4.75

Fountain Drink

$3.10

Dinner Rolls - Sold By The Dozen

Plain Dz.

$7.00

Potato Dz.

$7.00

Sesame Dz.

$7.00

Assorted Rolls Dz.

$7.25

Seedlicious Dz.

$7.25

Honey Wheat Dz.

$7.25

Multi-Grain Dz.

$7.25

Butterflake Dz.

$8.25

Pies - 9" Deep Dish

Pumpkin Pie

$13.75

Pecan Pie

$26.75

Apple

$21.00

Dutch Apple

$21.00

Triple Berry

$21.00

Triple Berry Crumb

$21.00

Cherry

$21.00

Chocolate Cream

$23.50

Coconut Cream

$23.50

Banana Cream

$23.50

Pumpkin Cream

$23.50

Breads

Bacon Cheese Bread

$11.75

Bacon Jalapeno Cheese Bread

$12.75

Cheese Bread

$9.25

Jalapeno Cheese Bread

$11.00

Sheepherders Square Loaf Sliced

$6.25

Sourdough Square Loaf Sliced

$7.05

Coffee Cakes/Pastry/Holiday Favorites

Bear Claw Almond Ring

$12.00

Multi-Fruit Danish RIng

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info

Our purpose is to provide a gathering place for the best things in life...Family, Friends and Food.

Website

Location

113 W Perkins St, Ukiah, CA 95482

Directions

Gallery
Schat's Bakeries & Café image

