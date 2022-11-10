Schats Roadhouse
871 N Main Street
Bishop, CA 93514
Popular Items
APPS & FRIES
Beer Batter Fries Basket
Our own classic beer batter French fries, lightly salted.
Side Fries
Add a side of our Beer battered fries to your order, lightly salted.
Sweet Potato Fries Basket
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Garlic Parmesan Fries Basket
Beer battered fries covered with Parmesan, garlic butter and parsley.
Side Garlic Parmesan Fries
Beer battered fries covered with Parmesan, garlic butter and parsley.
SpicyBleu Fries Basket
Beer battered fries topped with blue cheese crumbles, hot sauce and green onion.
Side SpicyBleu Fries
Side of beer battered fries topped with blue cheese crumbles, hot sauce and green onion.
Onion Rings Basket
Our amazing onion rings cooked in sunflower or rice seed oil.
Side Onion Ring
Cheese Kickers
Amazing deep fried cheese curds.
Chicken Wings
Chili Cheese Fry Basket
Popcorn Shrimp Basket
Served with a side of homemade cocktail sauce.
Tulip Wings
Not your average wings, these are plump, crispy & juicy drumsticks.
Butterfly Shrimp Basket
BURGERS
Shotgun Burger
Fresh ground top quality beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, pickles, and special sauce on a fresh made Schat's Bun
Half Shotgun & Fries
Half size Shotgun burger with a side of beer battered French fries on a small Schat's cheesed roll.
Bluey Armstrong
Fresh top quality 1/3lb ground beef patty, Blue cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, and spicy sauce on a fresh made Schat's bun.
Half Bluey & Fries
Fresh top quality 1/3lb ground beef patty, Blue cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, and spicy sauce on a fresh made Schat's bun.
Walker Texas Ranger
Fresh ground top quality beef patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, Home made BBQ sauce and special sauce
Half Walker & Fries
Fresh ground top quality beef patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, Home made BBQ sauce and special sauce
Hot Shot Burger
Fresh ground top quality all beef patty, pepper jack cheese, ortega chili, pulled pork, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, chipotle aioli on a Fresh Schat's bun.
Half Hot Shot & Fries
Fresh ground top quality all beef patty, pepper jack cheese, ortega chili, pulled pork, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, chipotle aioli on a Fresh Schat's bun.
Inyo Mouth Burger
Fresh ground top quality all beef patty, provolone cheese, pastrami, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, special sauce on a fresh made Schats bun.
Half Inyo Mouth & Fries
Fresh ground top quality all beef patty, provolone cheese, pastrami, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, special sauce on a fresh made Schats bun.
Teriyaki Shot
Fresh ground top quality beef patty, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, grilled pineapple, garlic mayo and teriyaki sauce. On a Fresh baked Schat's Bun.
Half Teriyaki Shot & Fries
Fresh ground top quality beef patty, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, grilled pineapple, garlic mayo and teriyaki sauce. On a Fresh baked Schat's Bun.
Jalapeno B
Fresh ground beef with infused jalapenos, sauteed onions, more jalapenos on top with spicy jalapeno mayo, pepperjack cheese, lettuce & tomatoes. On a Fresh baked Schats' bun.
Unburger (Veggi)
Vegi patty, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo and deli mustard on a Fresh baked Schat's bun.
Plain Burger
Plain burger with a seasoned fresh ground patty and a fresh baked bun. Nothing else.
Vegi Patty Beyond
SANDWICHES
Azz Kicker
Grilled roast beef, melted cheddar cheese, horseradish on a sub roll. Served with side of Au Jus. (Side not included)
Back Yard BBQ
Slow cooked BBQ pulled pork and cole slaw on a Fresh Schat's bun.
BBQ Beef Sandwich
Thinly sliced roast beef, smothered in our homemade BBQ sauce topped with our home made bun. Perfection!!
Better Buster
Roast beef, ham, tomato, onion, pepperoncinis, lettuce, pepperjack cheese, deli mustard, mayo, salt & pepper and oil & vinegar on fresh Schat's Sheepherder bread.
BLT
Ham, tomato, Swiss cheese, lettuce, avocado, Deli mustard and mayo on Fresh Schat's Sourdough bread.
Cluck Cluck Club
Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, melted cheddar cheese, deli mustard and mayo on a fresh baked Schat's cheese roll.
Dennis Raymond
Our amazing pastrami sandwich, with onions, provolone cheese, mayo and mustard on a Fresh Schat's sub roll.
Gobbler
Fresh baked Turkey, lettuce and cranberry mayo on Schat's Sheepherder bread. Thanks giving all year!!
Healthy Fish
Tuna salad, tomato, red onion, lettuce, cheddar cheese, sprouts and mayo on Schat's honi squaw wheat bread.
Italian Stallion
Salami, ham, cappicola, tomato, onions, provolone, cheese, lettuce, pepperoncinis, salt & pepper, oil & vinegar, mayo and deli mustard on a Fresh Schat's sub roll.
Joe's Patty Melt
This guy Joe wanted a Patty Melt on Rye. Fresh top quality ground beef patty, grilled onions, provolone cheese, special sauce, garlic mayo on our fresh baked Schat's Rye Bread.
Knuckle
Fresh baked slow roasted turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce, cheddar cheese, avocado, deli mustard and mayo on Schat's Sourdough bread.
Miss Piggy
Ham, tomato, Swiss cheese, lettuce, avocado, Deli mustard and mayo on Fresh Schat's Sourdough bread.
Ranch Hand
Grilled chicken, crisp bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Reuben
Grilled pastrami, onions, provolone, mayo, deli mustard and sauerkraut on grilled Schat's Rye bread.
Super BBQ Chicken
BBQ chicken, on a buttered and toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese.
Tuna Melt
Grilled tuna salad, melted cheddar cheese, red onions on grilled Schat's Sheepherder bread.
Vegi Delight
Provolone, Swiss, cheddar cheese, tomato, red onions, lettuce, sprouts, avocado, deli mustard and mayo on Schat's wheat bread.
STEAKS & RIBS
Top Sirloin
Certified Angus Beef Served after 5pm
Flat Iron
Certified Angus Beef Served after 5pm
Rib Eye
Certified Angus Beef Served after 5pm
BBQ Rib 1/2 Rack
Slow smoked ribs
BBQ Rib Full Rack
Slow Cooked Smoked BBQ Pork Ribs.
Ribs & Chicken Combo
Best of both worlds. Our marinated juicy Rotisserie chicken and BBQ Ribs.
CHICKEN & FISH
Fish 'N Chips
Beer-battered fresh cod, deep-fried to perfection. Served with tartar sauce, fries and coleslaw.
Rotisserie Chicken Half
Marinated 24 hours and cooked in our Rotisserie with our special seasonings. Flavor throughout and juicy. Choice of Two sides.
Rotisserie Chicken Whole
Marinated 24 hours and cooked in our Rotisserie with our special seasonings. Flavor throughout and juicy. Choice of Two sides.
SALADS
Side Salad
Side Ceasar Salad
Caesar Salad
Crisp greens, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh chopped greens, pulled rotisserie chicken, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
Chicken Oriental Salad
Crisp Iceberg lettuce, shredded rotisserie chicken, green onions, mandarin oranges, chow mein noodles and Oriental dressing.
Chef Salad
Fresh baked turkey, ham, Swiss, cheddar, tomato, onion, hard boiled egg on a bed iceberg berg lettuce.
Garden Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, carrots, sprouts, avocado and croutons.
BBQ Chicken Salad
Green leaf lettuce, cheddar cheese, rotisserie shredded chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, corn salad and home made BBQ Ranch dressing.
KID'S MEALS
1/2 Grilled Cheese
Cheddar cheese and Schats sheepherder bread.
Burrito
Black beans, cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Tenders
Kids Burger
Fresh all beef patty, ketchup and a side of fries.
Kids Cheeseburger
Fresh all Beef patty, cheddar cheese, ketchup and side of fries.
Kids Ribs
1/4 rack of ribs topped with our sweet homemade BBQ Sauce & a side of Fries.
DESSERTS
SIDES
Baked Potato
Broccoli Side
Black Beans 3oz
Black Beans 8oz
Chili 3oz
Chili Cup
Cilantro Lime Rice 8oz
Cilantro Lime Rice 3oz
Coleslaw 3oz
Coleslaw 8oz
Corn Salad 3oz
Corn Salad 8oz
Potato Salad 3oz
Potato Salad 8oz
Ranch Beans 3oz
Ranch Beans 8oz
Cheese Roll
SOUP BOWL
SAUCES
Ranch
BBQ
Blue Cheese Dressing
BBQ Ranch
Thousand Island
Tessa OTS
Franks' Aioli
Garlic Aioli
Jalapeno Aioli
Chipotle Aioli
Salsa Ranch
Pico De Gallo
Frank's Red Hot
Carolina Reaper
Teriyaki
Sweet Chili
Caesar
Asian Sesame
Cocktail Sauce
Mustard
Deli Mustard
Ketchup
Mayo
Honey Mustard
Tartar Sauce
DRINKS
DRAFT
WINE
Chardonnay Glass
Merlot Glass
Pinot Noir Glass
Pinot Grigio Glass
Riesling Glass
Cabernet
Malbec
Chardonnay Bottle
Merlot Bottle
Pinot Noir Bottle
Pinot Grigio Bottle
Riesling Bottle
Cabernet Bottle
Malbec Bottle
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Our family tradition has always been to serve quality food for a a fair price. Home made burgers, BBQ ribs, deli sandwiches & top cut steaks.
871 N Main Street, Bishop, CA 93514