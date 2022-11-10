Schats Roadhouse imageView gallery

Schats Roadhouse

871 N Main Street

Bishop, CA 93514

APPS & FRIES

Beer Batter Fries Basket

$4.95

Our own classic beer batter French fries, lightly salted.

Side Fries

$2.95

Add a side of our Beer battered fries to your order, lightly salted.

Sweet Potato Fries Basket

$5.95

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.34

Garlic Parmesan Fries Basket

$6.95

Beer battered fries covered with Parmesan, garlic butter and parsley.

Side Garlic Parmesan Fries

$3.99

Beer battered fries covered with Parmesan, garlic butter and parsley.

SpicyBleu Fries Basket

$6.95

Beer battered fries topped with blue cheese crumbles, hot sauce and green onion.

Side SpicyBleu Fries

$3.99

Side of beer battered fries topped with blue cheese crumbles, hot sauce and green onion.

Onion Rings Basket

$6.95

Our amazing onion rings cooked in sunflower or rice seed oil.

Side Onion Ring

$3.95

Cheese Kickers

$9.95

Amazing deep fried cheese curds.

Chicken Wings

$9.45+

Chili Cheese Fry Basket

$9.95

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$8.95Out of stock

Served with a side of homemade cocktail sauce.

Tulip Wings

$10.95

Not your average wings, these are plump, crispy & juicy drumsticks.

Butterfly Shrimp Basket

$12.95Out of stock

BURGERS

Shotgun Burger

Shotgun Burger

$9.95

Fresh ground top quality beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, pickles, and special sauce on a fresh made Schat's Bun

Half Shotgun & Fries

$8.95

Half size Shotgun burger with a side of beer battered French fries on a small Schat's cheesed roll.

Bluey Armstrong

$11.95

Fresh top quality 1/3lb ground beef patty, Blue cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, and spicy sauce on a fresh made Schat's bun.

Half Bluey & Fries

$9.95

Fresh top quality 1/3lb ground beef patty, Blue cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, and spicy sauce on a fresh made Schat's bun.

Walker Texas Ranger

$11.95

Fresh ground top quality beef patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, Home made BBQ sauce and special sauce

Half Walker & Fries

$9.95

Fresh ground top quality beef patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, Home made BBQ sauce and special sauce

Hot Shot Burger

$12.95

Fresh ground top quality all beef patty, pepper jack cheese, ortega chili, pulled pork, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, chipotle aioli on a Fresh Schat's bun.

Half Hot Shot & Fries

$9.95

Fresh ground top quality all beef patty, pepper jack cheese, ortega chili, pulled pork, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, chipotle aioli on a Fresh Schat's bun.

Inyo Mouth Burger

$12.95

Fresh ground top quality all beef patty, provolone cheese, pastrami, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, special sauce on a fresh made Schats bun.

Half Inyo Mouth & Fries

$9.95

Fresh ground top quality all beef patty, provolone cheese, pastrami, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, special sauce on a fresh made Schats bun.

Teriyaki Shot

$11.95

Fresh ground top quality beef patty, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, grilled pineapple, garlic mayo and teriyaki sauce. On a Fresh baked Schat's Bun.

Half Teriyaki Shot & Fries

$9.95

Fresh ground top quality beef patty, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, grilled pineapple, garlic mayo and teriyaki sauce. On a Fresh baked Schat's Bun.

Jalapeno B

$12.95

Fresh ground beef with infused jalapenos, sauteed onions, more jalapenos on top with spicy jalapeno mayo, pepperjack cheese, lettuce & tomatoes. On a Fresh baked Schats' bun.

Unburger (Veggi)

$9.95

Vegi patty, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo and deli mustard on a Fresh baked Schat's bun.

Plain Burger

$8.95

Plain burger with a seasoned fresh ground patty and a fresh baked bun. Nothing else.

Vegi Patty Beyond

$3.95

SANDWICHES

Azz Kicker

Azz Kicker

$6.95+

Grilled roast beef, melted cheddar cheese, horseradish on a sub roll. Served with side of Au Jus. (Side not included)

Back Yard BBQ

Back Yard BBQ

$9.95+

Slow cooked BBQ pulled pork and cole slaw on a Fresh Schat's bun.

BBQ Beef Sandwich

$10.95

Thinly sliced roast beef, smothered in our homemade BBQ sauce topped with our home made bun. Perfection!!

Better Buster

$6.95+

Roast beef, ham, tomato, onion, pepperoncinis, lettuce, pepperjack cheese, deli mustard, mayo, salt & pepper and oil & vinegar on fresh Schat's Sheepherder bread.

BLT

BLT

$6.75+

Ham, tomato, Swiss cheese, lettuce, avocado, Deli mustard and mayo on Fresh Schat's Sourdough bread.

Cluck Cluck Club

Cluck Cluck Club

$10.95

Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, melted cheddar cheese, deli mustard and mayo on a fresh baked Schat's cheese roll.

Dennis Raymond

$6.95+

Our amazing pastrami sandwich, with onions, provolone cheese, mayo and mustard on a Fresh Schat's sub roll.

Gobbler

Gobbler

$6.95+

Fresh baked Turkey, lettuce and cranberry mayo on Schat's Sheepherder bread. Thanks giving all year!!

Healthy Fish

Healthy Fish

$5.85+

Tuna salad, tomato, red onion, lettuce, cheddar cheese, sprouts and mayo on Schat's honi squaw wheat bread.

Italian Stallion

Italian Stallion

$6.95+

Salami, ham, cappicola, tomato, onions, provolone, cheese, lettuce, pepperoncinis, salt & pepper, oil & vinegar, mayo and deli mustard on a Fresh Schat's sub roll.

Joe's Patty Melt

$10.95

This guy Joe wanted a Patty Melt on Rye. Fresh top quality ground beef patty, grilled onions, provolone cheese, special sauce, garlic mayo on our fresh baked Schat's Rye Bread.

Knuckle

Knuckle

$6.95+

Fresh baked slow roasted turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce, cheddar cheese, avocado, deli mustard and mayo on Schat's Sourdough bread.

Miss Piggy

Miss Piggy

$4.75+

Ham, tomato, Swiss cheese, lettuce, avocado, Deli mustard and mayo on Fresh Schat's Sourdough bread.

Ranch Hand

Ranch Hand

$11.95

Grilled chicken, crisp bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Reuben

Reuben

$6.95+

Grilled pastrami, onions, provolone, mayo, deli mustard and sauerkraut on grilled Schat's Rye bread.

Super BBQ Chicken

$11.95

BBQ chicken, on a buttered and toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$6.95+

Grilled tuna salad, melted cheddar cheese, red onions on grilled Schat's Sheepherder bread.

Vegi Delight

$10.95

Provolone, Swiss, cheddar cheese, tomato, red onions, lettuce, sprouts, avocado, deli mustard and mayo on Schat's wheat bread.

STEAKS & RIBS

Steaks Available after 5pm

Top Sirloin

$22.95

Certified Angus Beef Served after 5pm

Flat Iron

$26.95

Certified Angus Beef Served after 5pm

Rib Eye

$33.95

Certified Angus Beef Served after 5pm

BBQ Rib 1/2 Rack

BBQ Rib 1/2 Rack

$17.95

Slow smoked ribs

BBQ Rib Full Rack

$29.95

Slow Cooked Smoked BBQ Pork Ribs.

Ribs & Chicken Combo

$18.95

Best of both worlds. Our marinated juicy Rotisserie chicken and BBQ Ribs.

CHICKEN & FISH

Fish 'N Chips

$13.95

Beer-battered fresh cod, deep-fried to perfection. Served with tartar sauce, fries and coleslaw.

Ribs & Chicken Combo

$18.95

Best of both worlds. Our marinated juicy Rotisserie chicken and BBQ Ribs.

Tulip Wings

$10.95

Not your average wings, these are plump, crispy & juicy drumsticks.

Rotisserie Chicken Half

$13.95

Marinated 24 hours and cooked in our Rotisserie with our special seasonings. Flavor throughout and juicy. Choice of Two sides.

Rotisserie Chicken Whole

$18.95

Marinated 24 hours and cooked in our Rotisserie with our special seasonings. Flavor throughout and juicy. Choice of Two sides.

SALADS

Side Salad

$3.95

Side Ceasar Salad

$3.95

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Crisp greens, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.95

Fresh chopped greens, pulled rotisserie chicken, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.

Chicken Oriental Salad

$9.95

Crisp Iceberg lettuce, shredded rotisserie chicken, green onions, mandarin oranges, chow mein noodles and Oriental dressing.

Chef Salad

$11.95

Fresh baked turkey, ham, Swiss, cheddar, tomato, onion, hard boiled egg on a bed iceberg berg lettuce.

Garden Salad

$10.95

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, carrots, sprouts, avocado and croutons.

BBQ Chicken Salad

$9.95

Green leaf lettuce, cheddar cheese, rotisserie shredded chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, corn salad and home made BBQ Ranch dressing.

KID'S MEALS

1/2 Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Cheddar cheese and Schats sheepherder bread.

Burrito

$5.95

Black beans, cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla.

Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Kids Burger

$5.95

Fresh all beef patty, ketchup and a side of fries.

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.95

Fresh all Beef patty, cheddar cheese, ketchup and side of fries.

Kids Ribs

$9.95

1/4 rack of ribs topped with our sweet homemade BBQ Sauce & a side of Fries.

DESSERTS

Vanilla Soft Serve

$3.95Out of stock

Pineapple Soft Serve

$3.95Out of stock

Apple Pie

$5.95Out of stock

Dutch Apple Pie

$5.95Out of stock

Cherry Pie

$5.95Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$5.95

SIDES

Baked Potato

$3.95

Broccoli Side

$1.95

Black Beans 3oz

$0.75

Black Beans 8oz

$2.50

Chili 3oz

$2.95

Chili Cup

$5.95

Cilantro Lime Rice 8oz

$2.50

Cilantro Lime Rice 3oz

$0.75

Coleslaw 3oz

$0.75

Coleslaw 8oz

$2.50

Corn Salad 3oz

$0.75

Corn Salad 8oz

$2.50

Potato Salad 3oz

$0.75

Potato Salad 8oz

$2.50

Ranch Beans 3oz

$0.75

Ranch Beans 8oz

$2.50

Cheese Roll

$0.99

SOUP BOWL

Chicken Corn Chowder

$6.95

SAUCES

Ranch

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

BBQ Ranch

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Tessa OTS

$0.50

Franks' Aioli

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Jalapeno Aioli

$0.50

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Salsa Ranch

$0.50

Pico De Gallo

$0.50

Frank's Red Hot

$0.50

Carolina Reaper

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Asian Sesame

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

Deli Mustard

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

DRINKS

Milk Shake

$5.95Out of stock

Root Beer Float

$5.95Out of stock

Fountain Drinks

$2.75+

Milk 16oz

$2.79

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Soda Can

$0.99Out of stock

DRAFT

BlackButtePorter

$5.50+

BlueMoon

$5.50+

Corona

$5.50+

Fresh Squeeze

$5.50+

Mammoth Epic IPA

$5.50+

Mammoth Golden Trout

$5.50+

Model Especial

$5.50+

Stone IPA

$5.50+

Coors Lite

$4.50+

Mammoth Yosemite

$5.50+

BOTTLED

Apple Juice

$2.49

Pellegrino

$2.49

SmartWater

$2.49

WINE

Chardonnay Glass

$8.00

Merlot Glass

$8.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir Glass

$8.00

Pinot Grigio Glass

$8.00

Riesling Glass

$8.00Out of stock

Cabernet

$8.00

Malbec

$8.00Out of stock

Chardonnay Bottle

$29.00Out of stock

Merlot Bottle

$29.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$29.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$29.00Out of stock

Riesling Bottle

$29.00

Cabernet Bottle

$29.00Out of stock

Malbec Bottle

$29.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Our family tradition has always been to serve quality food for a a fair price. Home made burgers, BBQ ribs, deli sandwiches & top cut steaks.

871 N Main Street, Bishop, CA 93514

