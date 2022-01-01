Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers

Schatz Crossroads Restaurant

383 Reviews

$$

1712 20th Ave SE

Minot, ND 58701

Popular Items

Chicken Strip Basket
Caramel Roll
#99 Hash Brown Combo

Appetizers

Poutine

$9.49

$9.49

A generous portion of golden French Fries and cheese curds covered with brown gravy!

Ham & Cheese Nuggets

$7.99

$7.99
Mozzarella Sticks W/ Marinara

$7.99

$7.99

Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.99
Cheese Curds

$7.99

$7.99
Buffalo Chicken Bites

$7.99

$7.99
Breaded Mushrooms

$7.99

$7.99
Popcorn Shrimp

$7.99Out of stock

$7.99Out of stock
Jalapeno Cheddar Bites

$7.99Out of stock

$7.99Out of stock
Onion Rings

$7.99

$7.99

Side of battered Onion Rings

Soup & Chili

Cup Chili

$3.99

$3.99

Cup home made chili.

Bowl Chili

$5.49

$5.49

Bowl home made chili

Cup Soup

$3.49

$3.49

Cup home made soup

Bowl Soup

$4.99

$4.99

Bowl of home made soup

Salads

Crispy Shrimp Salad

$11.49Out of stock

$11.49Out of stock

Golden fried shrimp served on top of a bed of crispy Iceberg lettuce. Topped with onions, tomatoes, shredded cheese and chopped egg and served with your choice of dressing and toast.

Garden Salad

$10.99

$10.99

A bed of crispy Iceberg lettuce topped with bacon, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, peas and shredded cheese. Served with your choice of dressing and toast.

Asian Chicken Salad

$11.49

$11.49

A bed of crispy Iceberg lettuce topped with Chicken Stips, mandarin oranges, almond slivers and Chow Mein Noodles. Served with your choice of dressing and toast. Try this salad with grilled chicken as a healthy substitute!

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$11.49Out of stock

$11.49Out of stock

A spring salad mix of greens topped with black bean and corn relish, tomatoes, shredded cheese and grilled chicken breast. Served with a side of chipotle ranch dressing and toast.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.49

$11.49

Crispy buffalo-drenched chicken served on top of a bed of crispy Iceberg lettuce. Topped with onions, tomatoes, shredded cheese and chopped egg and served with your choice of dressing and toast.

Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad

$11.49Out of stock

$11.49Out of stock

A spring salad mix of greens topped with crumbled Blue Cheese, dried cranberries, pecans and grilled chicken breast. Served with a side of Raspberry Vinaigrette dressing and toast.

Chef Salad

$10.99

$10.99

A bed of crispy Iceberg lettuce topped with ham, onions, tomatoes, shredded cheese and a boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing and toast.

Dinner Side Salad

$3.49

$3.49

A small lettuce salad with tomato, cucumber and choice of dressing.

Basket

Chicken Strip Basket

$9.99

$9.99

3 Chicken Strips served with French Fries and Toast with your choice of a cup of soup or coleslaw.

Shrimp Basket

$9.99

$9.99

Baskets are served with French Fries and Toast with your choice of a cup of soup or coleslaw.

Breaded Fish Basket

$9.99

Baskets are served with French Fries and Toast with your choice of a cup of soup or coleslaw.

Breakfast Ala Carte

Caramel Roll

$3.99

$3.99
Order of Toast

$2.39

$2.39

Two Slices.

Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.99Out of stock

English Muffin

$2.59

One Pancake

$3.59

One Blueberry Pancake

$3.99

Breakfast Meat

$4.59

Bagel

$2.99Out of stock

One French Toast

$3.59

Take-N-Bake 99

$24.99

An uncooked #99 casserole made to order and pick up the next day. Cooking instructions included - feeds 4-6 people. **Pre-order only. Item will be ready by 10:00 am on next business day!**

Omeletes

Ham & Cheese Omelete

$9.49

$9.49
Bacon & Cheese Omelete

$9.49

$9.49

Sausage & Cheese Omelete

$9.49
Garden Omelete

$8.99

$8.99

Tomatoes, onions, green peppers and mushrooms.

Spanish Omelete

$11.49

$11.49

Three eggs filled with hash browns, cheese, ham, onions and green peppers. Then smothered in our home-made salsa sauce and melted cheese.

Meat Lovers Omelete

$11.49

$11.49

Three egg omelet with bacon, ham, sausage and american cheese served with toast. Add Hashbrowns for additional $1.99

Country Omelete

$10.49

$10.49

Seasoned country sausage, onion, green peppers, Swiss and American cheese.

Western Omelete

$10.49

$10.49

Ham, onions, green peppers and American cheese.

Taco Omelete

$10.99Out of stock

$10.99Out of stock

Taco meat, onions, tomatoes, black olives and taco sauce covered with melted Cheddar cheese.

Cheese Omelete

$8.49

Three egg omelet with melted American Cheese.

Classic Breakfast

Eggs & Toast

$5.49

$5.49

Two eggs any style and choice of toast

Eggs/Meat/Toast

$8.99

$8.99

Two eggs any style, choice of breakfast meat and toast.

Eggs/Hashbrowns/Toast

$7.59

Two eggs any style, hashbrowns, choice of breakfast meat and choice of toast.

Eggs/Hashbrowns/Meat/Toast

$10.99

$10.99

Two eggs any style, hashbrowns, choice of breakfast meat and choice of toast.

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.99

$5.99

Two fresh buttermilk biscuits covered in gravy.

Biscuits & Gravy / 2 Eggs

$7.99

Two fresh buttermilk biscuits covered in gravy served with two eggs any style.

Diced Ham Scramble

$8.59

$8.59

Scrambled eggs and diced ham served with choice of toast.

Diced Ham Scramble / HB

$10.59

Scrambled eggs and diced ham served with hashbrowns and choice of toast.

(2) French Toast

$6.99

$6.99

Two slices of delicious French Toast

(2) French Toast / Meat

$10.49

Two slices of French Toast and your choice of breakfast meat.

(2) French Toast / Meat / Eggs

$11.99

Two slices of French Toast, your choice of breakfast meat and two eggs any style.

(2) French Toast / Eggs

$7.99

Two slices of French Toast and two eggs any style.

Eggs Benedict

$10.99Out of stock

$10.99Out of stock

Two toasted English Muffin halves, topped with lighlty-grilled ham and two eggs any style covered with classic hollandaise.

(2) Pancakes

$6.99

$6.99

Two larger than life buttermilk pancakes.

(2) Pancakes / Meat

$9.99

Two pancakes and choice of breakfast meat

(2) Pancakes / Eggs

$7.99

Two pancakes and two eggs any style.

(2) Pancakes / Eggs / Meat

$11.99

Two pancakes, choice of breakfast meat and two eggs any style.

Sunrise Specialties

#99 Hash Brown Combo

$10.99

$10.99

Golden hash browns mixed with diced ham, onions and two scrambled eggs. Covered in melted American cheese and served with your choice of toast.

#109 Hash Brown Combo

$10.99

$10.99

Golden hash browns mixed with sausage, onions and two scrambled eggs. Covered in melted American cheese and served with your choice of toast.

#108 Hash Brown Combo

$10.99

Golden hash browns mixed with bacon, onions and two scrambled eggs. Covered in melted American cheese and served with your choice of toast.

#88 Home Fry Combo

$10.99

$10.99

Hand-diced home fries mixed with bacon and onions and smothered in American cheese. Served with two eggs any style and toast.

Haystack

$11.49

A heaping pile of golden hash browns topped with fresh biscuits and two eggs any style. Served covered in sausage gravy.

Breakfast Burrito

$11.49Out of stock

$11.49Out of stock

Seasoned ground beef, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, onion, tomato and shredded cheese rolled up in a flour tortilla. Smothered with a generous portion of homemade salsa and melted cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream on the side.

Steak & Eggs

6oz Sirloin Steak Breakfast

$12.99

A full 6oz top sirloin prepared just for you, served with two eggs any style, hash browns and toast.

10oz Sirloin Steak Breakfast

$15.99

A full 10oz top sirloin prepared just to your liking served with two eggs any style, hash browns and toast.

Hamburger Steak Breakfast

$13.99

A juicy 10oz of ground sirloin cooked as you like served with two eggs, hash browns and toast.

Whiskey Steak Breakfast

$15.99

A full 10oz top sirloin steak marinated in a honey whiskey sauce and griled to your liking. Served with two eggs, hash browns and toast.

Chicken Fried Steak with Country Gravy Bkfst

$13.99

$13.99

A breaded beef steak served with two eggs any style, hash browns and toast.

Porkchop Breakfast

$11.99Out of stock

$11.99Out of stock

One juicy 8oz center cut pork chops, potato of choice, eggs any style and toast.

Jumbo Sandwiches

Big Rig Burger

$12.99

$12.99

A meat lovers dream! Our 1/3lb. burger topped with ham, two strips of bacon and American cheese. Finished with lettuce, tomato, onion and salad dressing. This is a classic you don't want to miss!

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$10.99

$10.99

A juicy 1/3lb burger covered in swiss cheese and mushrooms.

Patty Melt

$11.49

$11.49

A juicy beef patty on grilled whole wheat with Swiss Cheese, grilled onion and Thousand Island dressing.

Hot Ham & Cheese

$9.99

$9.99

Thinly sliced ham topped with American and Swiss cheese served on a grilled hoagie bun.

Grilled Chicken Filet

$10.99

A tender grilled chicken filet topped with lettuce, tomato and salad dressing served on a bun.

Reuben

$11.99

A tasty combination of two servings of corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing. Served on grilled marble rye.

Tuna Melt

$9.99Out of stock

Our home-made Tuna Salad on grilled whole wheat topped with Swiss Cheese

Cordon Bleu

$11.99

Crispy chicken topped with Swiss Cheese and ham served on grilled Texas Toast.

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.49

$11.49

Thinly sliced pieces of steak grilled to perfection and smothered with cheese, grilled peppers and onions. Served on a toasted hoagie bun.

Chicken Philly

$11.49Out of stock

Thinly sliced pieces of chicken grilled to perfection and smothered with cheese, grilled peppers and onions. Served on a toasted hoagie bun.

Club Sandwich

$11.99

$11.99

This ones a triple-decker! Turkey, ham, bacon, tomato, lettuce and salad dressing all put together on three slices of Texas Toast.

The Captain's Fish Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

A golden brown 6oz breaded Cod filet served atop a toasted hoagie bun and garnished with lettuce, tomato and salad dressing.

Hot Sandwiches

Hot Roast Beef

$9.49

$9.49

A sliced roast Beef sandwich served on white bread with mashed potatoes and smothered in brown gravy.

Hot Roast Pork

$9.49

A sliced roast Pork sandwich served on white bread with mashed potatoes and smothered in brown gravy.

Hot Roast Turkey

$9.49

A sliced roast Turkey sandwich served on white bread with mashed potatoes and smothered in brown gravy.

Hot Hamburger

$9.49

A sliced grilled hamburger on white bread served with mashed potatoes and smothered in brown gravy

Hot Roast Beef w/ Choice

$10.49

$10.49

A sliced roast Beef sandwich served on white bread with your choice of potato served covered in brown gravy.

Hot Roast Pork w/ Choice

$10.49

A sliced roast Pork sandwich served on white bread with your choice of potato served covered in brown gravy.

Hot Roast Turkey w/ Choice

$10.49

A sliced roast Turkey sandwich served on white bread with your choice of potato served covered in brown gravy.

Hot Hamburger w/ Choice

$10.49

A sliced grilled hamburger on white bread served with choice of potato and smothered in brown gravy

Sandwiches

BLT

BLT

$6.49

A bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich with mayo.

Grilled Cheese

$4.49

$4.49

A grillled sandwich with sliced American Cheese.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$5.99

A grilled sandwich with thin sliced ham and American Cheese.

Fried Egg Sandwich

$4.99

One fried egg sandwich on toasted bread.

Fried Egg Sandwich w/ Meat

$6.79

One fried egg with bacon or ham on toasted bread

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$4.99Out of stock

Home made tuna salad on your choice of bread

Burgers

Hamburger

$5.29

$5.29

*Please choose Add Potato below if you would like to upgrade this item to include a side of French Fries, Hash Browns, American Fries or Baked Potato. Additional charges will apply.

Hamburger Deluxe

$5.89

$5.89

*Please choose Add Potato below if you would like to upgrade this item to include a side of French Fries, Hash Browns, American Fries or Baked Potato. Additional charges will apply.

Cheeseburger

$5.49

*Please choose Add Potato below if you would like to upgrade this item to include a side of French Fries, Hash Browns, American Fries or Baked Potato. Additional charges will apply.

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$5.99

*Please choose Add Potato below if you would like to upgrade this item to include a side of French Fries, Hash Browns, American Fries or Baked Potato. Additional charges will apply.

Double Hamburger

$7.29

*Please choose Add Potato below if you would like to upgrade this item to include a side of French Fries, Hash Browns, American Fries or Baked Potato. Additional charges will apply.

Double Cheeseburger

$7.49

*Please choose Add Potato below if you would like to upgrade this item to include a side of French Fries, Hash Browns, American Fries or Baked Potato. Additional charges will apply.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.29

$7.29

*Please choose Add Potato below if you would like to upgrade this item to include a side of French Fries, Hash Browns, American Fries or Baked Potato. Additional charges will apply.

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.49

$9.49

*Please choose Add Potato below if you would like to upgrade this item to include a side of French Fries, Hash Browns, American Fries or Baked Potato. Additional charges will apply.

Breaded Chicken Burger

$7.49

*Please choose Add Potato below if you would like to upgrade this item to include a side of French Fries, Hash Browns, American Fries or Baked Potato. Additional charges will apply.

Sides

Ranch or other dressing

$1.99

$1.99

A 4oz. dish of dipping sauce or dressing

Brown Gravy (Cup)

$3.19

A soup cup of Brown Gravy

Sausage Gravy (cup)

$3.49

A soup cup of country sausage Gravy

French Fries

$3.49

Side of 3/8" crinkle cut french fries

Onion Rings

$7.99

$7.99

Side of battered Onion Rings

American Fries

$3.49

Side of grilled diced potato

Hash Browns

$3.49

Side of golden crisp hash browns

Mashed Potatoes with Brown Gravy

$3.29

Mashed Potatoes with Country Gravy

$3.79

Baked Potato

$3.49

Toppings for Loaded Baked Potato

$4.79

Add diced bacon, melted cheese and diced onion to your potato.

Dinner Side Salad

$3.49

Side of crisp iceberg lettuced with fresh diced cucumbers and tomatoes.

Coleslaw

$3.49

A 4oz dish of home made coleslaw

Cottage Cheese

$3.49

$3.49

A 4oz dish of 2% cottage cheese

1oz Dipping Sauce

$0.39

Hollandaise Side

$2.29Out of stock

Spanish Sauce Side

$2.29

Brown Gravy Sm. Side (monkey)

$2.59
Country Gravy Side (monkey)

$2.99

$2.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.28

Tartar Sauce

$0.49

Seafood

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$12.99

Eight butterfly shrimp deep fried golden brown served with your choice of potato, a dinner bun and option of soup, salad, coleslaw or cottage cheese.

Fish & Shrimp Platter

$13.49

A filet of breaded Pollack and four butterfly shrimp served with your choice of potato, a dinner bun and option of soup, salad, coleslaw or cottage cheese.

Grilled Walleye Filet

$13.49Out of stock

Grilled to flaky perfection served with your choice of potato, a dinner bun and option of soup, salad, coleslaw or cottage cheese.

Chicken

Half Chicken Dinner

$13.99Out of stock

$13.99Out of stock

One half chicken, deep fried to a golden brown served with your choice of potato, a dinner bun and option of soup, salad, coleslaw or cottage cheese.

Chicken Strip Dinner

$12.29

Four seasoned chicken breast tenderloins breaded and deep fried to a golden brown served with your choice of potato, a dinner bun and option of soup, salad, coleslaw or cottage cheese.

Classic Dinners

10 oz Sirloin Steak

$15.99

$15.99

A full 10oz top sirloin steak grilled to your liking served with your choice of potato, a dinner bun and option of soup, salad, coleslaw or cottage cheese.

6 oz Sirloin Steak

$12.99

A full 6oz top sirloin steak grilled to your liking served with your choice of potato, a dinner bun and option of soup, salad, coleslaw or cottage cheese.

8oz Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$13.99

A perfectly breaded beef steak served with home-style brown gravy served with your choice of potato, a dinner bun and option of soup, salad, coleslaw or cottage cheese.

Liver & Onions

$12.99

$12.99

A down home classic! Grilled and smothered with sautéed yellow onions served with your choice of potato, a dinner bun and option of soup, salad, coleslaw or cottage cheese.

Hamburger Steak

$13.99

$13.99

A juicy, chopped beef steak grilled to your satisfaction served with your choice of potato, a dinner bun and option of soup, salad, coleslaw or cottage cheese.

Grilled Pork Chop

$11.99Out of stock

$11.99Out of stock

A juicy 8oz center cut pork chop grilled to a golden brown served with your choice of potato, a dinner bun and option of soup, salad, coleslaw or cottage cheese.

Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$10.99

A generous portion of tender spaghetti noodles covered with a rich meat sauce. Served with soup or a dinner salad and warm garlic toast (this item does not come with a choice of potato).

Whiskey Steak

$15.99
2 Pork Chop Dinner

$14.99Out of stock

$14.99Out of stock

Kid Breakfast

Kids Cakes w/ Egg

$5.50

2 small pancakes and 1 egg

Kids French Toast w/ Egg

$5.50

1 slice of French Toast and 1 egg

Kids Cakes w/ Meat

$5.50

2 small pancakes and 2 slices of links or bacon

Kids French Toast w/ Meat

$5.50

1 slice of French Toast and 2 slices of links or bacon

Kids Egg, 2 Meat, 1 Toast

$5.50

1 egg with 2 slices of links or bacon

Kid Lunch

Kids Corn Dog

$6.00

Kiddie Corn dogs and choice of fries, mashed potato or fruit cup.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Cheese and choice of fries, mashed potato or fruit cup.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kraft Mac & Cheese and choice of fries, mashed potato or fruit cup.

Fruit Cup

$1.29

Kid Dinner

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.50

2 Crispy chicken strips and choice of fries, mashed potato or fruit cup.

Kids Spaghetti & Meatsauce

$6.50

Served with one slice of toast

Kids Beverage

$1.99

$1.99

Kids cup of Soda, Juice, Milk or Hot Chocolate

By the Slice

Banana Cream Pie

$3.49

One slice of home made banana cream pie

Chocolate Cream Pie

$3.49

One slice of home made chocolate cream pie

Coconut Cream Pie

$3.49

One slice of home made coconut cream pie

Pumpkin Pie

$3.99

$3.99

One slice of home made pumpkin pie

Apple Pie

$3.99

One slice of delicious double crusted Apple Pie

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

$3.99

One slice of delicious double crusted Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

Pierette Pie

$4.29

One slice of home made Pierette Pie

Pecan Pie

$4.29

$4.29

One slice of home made Pecan Pie

Caramel Apple Walnut Pie

$4.29

One slice of delicious Caramel Apple Walnut Pie

Cherry Pie

$4.29

One slice of delicious Cherry Pie

Blueberry Pie

$4.29

$4.29

One slice of delicious Blueberry Pie

Lemon Meringue Pie

$4.29

$4.29

One slice of home made Lemon Meringue Pie

Sour Cream Raisin

$4.29

$4.29

One slice of home made Sour Cream Raisin Pie

Cheesecake

$5.99

German Chocolate

$3.99

Treats

Caramel Roll

$3.99

Scotcharoo

$2.99

Cookie

$1.99

One fresh home made cookie

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.29
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Home on the road…that’s what we’re all about. Home style cooking a comfortable atmosphere and friendly service. Family owned and operated since 1977. From Mamma Schatz’ legendary breakfasts to her home made pies, baked goods, made-from-scratch succulent soups or hearty steak and eggs…. Breakfast lunch or dinner, there is something for every appetite. We are open 24/7/365 days a year!

Website

Location

1712 20th Ave SE, Minot, ND 58701

Directions

