Schatz Crossroads Restaurant
383 Reviews
$$
1712 20th Ave SE
Minot, ND 58701
Popular Items
Appetizers
Poutine
A generous portion of golden French Fries and cheese curds covered with brown gravy!
Ham & Cheese Nuggets
Mozzarella Sticks W/ Marinara
Mac & Cheese Bites
Cheese Curds
Buffalo Chicken Bites
Breaded Mushrooms
Popcorn Shrimp
Jalapeno Cheddar Bites
Onion Rings
Side of battered Onion Rings
Soup & Chili
Salads
Crispy Shrimp Salad
Golden fried shrimp served on top of a bed of crispy Iceberg lettuce. Topped with onions, tomatoes, shredded cheese and chopped egg and served with your choice of dressing and toast.
Garden Salad
A bed of crispy Iceberg lettuce topped with bacon, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, peas and shredded cheese. Served with your choice of dressing and toast.
Asian Chicken Salad
A bed of crispy Iceberg lettuce topped with Chicken Stips, mandarin oranges, almond slivers and Chow Mein Noodles. Served with your choice of dressing and toast. Try this salad with grilled chicken as a healthy substitute!
Santa Fe Chicken Salad
A spring salad mix of greens topped with black bean and corn relish, tomatoes, shredded cheese and grilled chicken breast. Served with a side of chipotle ranch dressing and toast.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy buffalo-drenched chicken served on top of a bed of crispy Iceberg lettuce. Topped with onions, tomatoes, shredded cheese and chopped egg and served with your choice of dressing and toast.
Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad
A spring salad mix of greens topped with crumbled Blue Cheese, dried cranberries, pecans and grilled chicken breast. Served with a side of Raspberry Vinaigrette dressing and toast.
Chef Salad
A bed of crispy Iceberg lettuce topped with ham, onions, tomatoes, shredded cheese and a boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing and toast.
Dinner Side Salad
A small lettuce salad with tomato, cucumber and choice of dressing.
Basket
Chicken Strip Basket
3 Chicken Strips served with French Fries and Toast with your choice of a cup of soup or coleslaw.
Shrimp Basket
Baskets are served with French Fries and Toast with your choice of a cup of soup or coleslaw.
Breaded Fish Basket
Baskets are served with French Fries and Toast with your choice of a cup of soup or coleslaw.
Breakfast Ala Carte
Caramel Roll
Order of Toast
Two Slices.
Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese
English Muffin
One Pancake
One Blueberry Pancake
Breakfast Meat
Bagel
One French Toast
Take-N-Bake 99
An uncooked #99 casserole made to order and pick up the next day. Cooking instructions included - feeds 4-6 people. **Pre-order only. Item will be ready by 10:00 am on next business day!**
Omeletes
Ham & Cheese Omelete
Bacon & Cheese Omelete
Sausage & Cheese Omelete
Garden Omelete
Tomatoes, onions, green peppers and mushrooms.
Spanish Omelete
Three eggs filled with hash browns, cheese, ham, onions and green peppers. Then smothered in our home-made salsa sauce and melted cheese.
Meat Lovers Omelete
Three egg omelet with bacon, ham, sausage and american cheese served with toast. Add Hashbrowns for additional $1.99
Country Omelete
Seasoned country sausage, onion, green peppers, Swiss and American cheese.
Western Omelete
Ham, onions, green peppers and American cheese.
Taco Omelete
Taco meat, onions, tomatoes, black olives and taco sauce covered with melted Cheddar cheese.
Cheese Omelete
Three egg omelet with melted American Cheese.
Classic Breakfast
Eggs & Toast
Two eggs any style and choice of toast
Eggs/Meat/Toast
Two eggs any style, choice of breakfast meat and toast.
Eggs/Hashbrowns/Toast
Two eggs any style, hashbrowns, choice of breakfast meat and choice of toast.
Eggs/Hashbrowns/Meat/Toast
Two eggs any style, hashbrowns, choice of breakfast meat and choice of toast.
Biscuits & Gravy
Two fresh buttermilk biscuits covered in gravy.
Biscuits & Gravy / 2 Eggs
Two fresh buttermilk biscuits covered in gravy served with two eggs any style.
Diced Ham Scramble
Scrambled eggs and diced ham served with choice of toast.
Diced Ham Scramble / HB
Scrambled eggs and diced ham served with hashbrowns and choice of toast.
(2) French Toast
Two slices of delicious French Toast
(2) French Toast / Meat
Two slices of French Toast and your choice of breakfast meat.
(2) French Toast / Meat / Eggs
Two slices of French Toast, your choice of breakfast meat and two eggs any style.
(2) French Toast / Eggs
Two slices of French Toast and two eggs any style.
Eggs Benedict
Two toasted English Muffin halves, topped with lighlty-grilled ham and two eggs any style covered with classic hollandaise.
(2) Pancakes
Two larger than life buttermilk pancakes.
(2) Pancakes / Meat
Two pancakes and choice of breakfast meat
(2) Pancakes / Eggs
Two pancakes and two eggs any style.
(2) Pancakes / Eggs / Meat
Two pancakes, choice of breakfast meat and two eggs any style.
Sunrise Specialties
#99 Hash Brown Combo
Golden hash browns mixed with diced ham, onions and two scrambled eggs. Covered in melted American cheese and served with your choice of toast.
#109 Hash Brown Combo
Golden hash browns mixed with sausage, onions and two scrambled eggs. Covered in melted American cheese and served with your choice of toast.
#108 Hash Brown Combo
Golden hash browns mixed with bacon, onions and two scrambled eggs. Covered in melted American cheese and served with your choice of toast.
#88 Home Fry Combo
Hand-diced home fries mixed with bacon and onions and smothered in American cheese. Served with two eggs any style and toast.
Haystack
A heaping pile of golden hash browns topped with fresh biscuits and two eggs any style. Served covered in sausage gravy.
Breakfast Burrito
Seasoned ground beef, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, onion, tomato and shredded cheese rolled up in a flour tortilla. Smothered with a generous portion of homemade salsa and melted cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream on the side.
Steak & Eggs
6oz Sirloin Steak Breakfast
A full 6oz top sirloin prepared just for you, served with two eggs any style, hash browns and toast.
10oz Sirloin Steak Breakfast
A full 10oz top sirloin prepared just to your liking served with two eggs any style, hash browns and toast.
Hamburger Steak Breakfast
A juicy 10oz of ground sirloin cooked as you like served with two eggs, hash browns and toast.
Whiskey Steak Breakfast
A full 10oz top sirloin steak marinated in a honey whiskey sauce and griled to your liking. Served with two eggs, hash browns and toast.
Chicken Fried Steak with Country Gravy Bkfst
A breaded beef steak served with two eggs any style, hash browns and toast.
Porkchop Breakfast
One juicy 8oz center cut pork chops, potato of choice, eggs any style and toast.
Jumbo Sandwiches
Big Rig Burger
A meat lovers dream! Our 1/3lb. burger topped with ham, two strips of bacon and American cheese. Finished with lettuce, tomato, onion and salad dressing. This is a classic you don't want to miss!
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
A juicy 1/3lb burger covered in swiss cheese and mushrooms.
Patty Melt
A juicy beef patty on grilled whole wheat with Swiss Cheese, grilled onion and Thousand Island dressing.
Hot Ham & Cheese
Thinly sliced ham topped with American and Swiss cheese served on a grilled hoagie bun.
Grilled Chicken Filet
A tender grilled chicken filet topped with lettuce, tomato and salad dressing served on a bun.
Reuben
A tasty combination of two servings of corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing. Served on grilled marble rye.
Tuna Melt
Our home-made Tuna Salad on grilled whole wheat topped with Swiss Cheese
Cordon Bleu
Crispy chicken topped with Swiss Cheese and ham served on grilled Texas Toast.
Philly Cheese Steak
Thinly sliced pieces of steak grilled to perfection and smothered with cheese, grilled peppers and onions. Served on a toasted hoagie bun.
Chicken Philly
Thinly sliced pieces of chicken grilled to perfection and smothered with cheese, grilled peppers and onions. Served on a toasted hoagie bun.
Club Sandwich
This ones a triple-decker! Turkey, ham, bacon, tomato, lettuce and salad dressing all put together on three slices of Texas Toast.
The Captain's Fish Sandwich
A golden brown 6oz breaded Cod filet served atop a toasted hoagie bun and garnished with lettuce, tomato and salad dressing.
Hot Sandwiches
Hot Roast Beef
A sliced roast Beef sandwich served on white bread with mashed potatoes and smothered in brown gravy.
Hot Roast Pork
A sliced roast Pork sandwich served on white bread with mashed potatoes and smothered in brown gravy.
Hot Roast Turkey
A sliced roast Turkey sandwich served on white bread with mashed potatoes and smothered in brown gravy.
Hot Hamburger
A sliced grilled hamburger on white bread served with mashed potatoes and smothered in brown gravy
Hot Roast Beef w/ Choice
A sliced roast Beef sandwich served on white bread with your choice of potato served covered in brown gravy.
Hot Roast Pork w/ Choice
A sliced roast Pork sandwich served on white bread with your choice of potato served covered in brown gravy.
Hot Roast Turkey w/ Choice
A sliced roast Turkey sandwich served on white bread with your choice of potato served covered in brown gravy.
Hot Hamburger w/ Choice
A sliced grilled hamburger on white bread served with choice of potato and smothered in brown gravy
Sandwiches
BLT
A bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich with mayo.
Grilled Cheese
A grillled sandwich with sliced American Cheese.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
A grilled sandwich with thin sliced ham and American Cheese.
Fried Egg Sandwich
One fried egg sandwich on toasted bread.
Fried Egg Sandwich w/ Meat
One fried egg with bacon or ham on toasted bread
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Home made tuna salad on your choice of bread
Burgers
Hamburger
*Please choose Add Potato below if you would like to upgrade this item to include a side of French Fries, Hash Browns, American Fries or Baked Potato. Additional charges will apply.
Hamburger Deluxe
*Please choose Add Potato below if you would like to upgrade this item to include a side of French Fries, Hash Browns, American Fries or Baked Potato. Additional charges will apply.
Cheeseburger
*Please choose Add Potato below if you would like to upgrade this item to include a side of French Fries, Hash Browns, American Fries or Baked Potato. Additional charges will apply.
Cheeseburger Deluxe
*Please choose Add Potato below if you would like to upgrade this item to include a side of French Fries, Hash Browns, American Fries or Baked Potato. Additional charges will apply.
Double Hamburger
*Please choose Add Potato below if you would like to upgrade this item to include a side of French Fries, Hash Browns, American Fries or Baked Potato. Additional charges will apply.
Double Cheeseburger
*Please choose Add Potato below if you would like to upgrade this item to include a side of French Fries, Hash Browns, American Fries or Baked Potato. Additional charges will apply.
Bacon Cheeseburger
*Please choose Add Potato below if you would like to upgrade this item to include a side of French Fries, Hash Browns, American Fries or Baked Potato. Additional charges will apply.
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
*Please choose Add Potato below if you would like to upgrade this item to include a side of French Fries, Hash Browns, American Fries or Baked Potato. Additional charges will apply.
Breaded Chicken Burger
*Please choose Add Potato below if you would like to upgrade this item to include a side of French Fries, Hash Browns, American Fries or Baked Potato. Additional charges will apply.
Sides
Ranch or other dressing
A 4oz. dish of dipping sauce or dressing
Brown Gravy (Cup)
A soup cup of Brown Gravy
Sausage Gravy (cup)
A soup cup of country sausage Gravy
French Fries
Side of 3/8" crinkle cut french fries
Onion Rings
Side of battered Onion Rings
American Fries
Side of grilled diced potato
Hash Browns
Side of golden crisp hash browns
Mashed Potatoes with Brown Gravy
Mashed Potatoes with Country Gravy
Baked Potato
Toppings for Loaded Baked Potato
Add diced bacon, melted cheese and diced onion to your potato.
Dinner Side Salad
Side of crisp iceberg lettuced with fresh diced cucumbers and tomatoes.
Coleslaw
A 4oz dish of home made coleslaw
Cottage Cheese
A 4oz dish of 2% cottage cheese
1oz Dipping Sauce
Hollandaise Side
Spanish Sauce Side
Brown Gravy Sm. Side (monkey)
Country Gravy Side (monkey)
Loaded Baked Potato
Tartar Sauce
Seafood
Jumbo Shrimp Dinner
Eight butterfly shrimp deep fried golden brown served with your choice of potato, a dinner bun and option of soup, salad, coleslaw or cottage cheese.
Fish & Shrimp Platter
A filet of breaded Pollack and four butterfly shrimp served with your choice of potato, a dinner bun and option of soup, salad, coleslaw or cottage cheese.
Grilled Walleye Filet
Grilled to flaky perfection served with your choice of potato, a dinner bun and option of soup, salad, coleslaw or cottage cheese.
Chicken
Half Chicken Dinner
One half chicken, deep fried to a golden brown served with your choice of potato, a dinner bun and option of soup, salad, coleslaw or cottage cheese.
Chicken Strip Dinner
Four seasoned chicken breast tenderloins breaded and deep fried to a golden brown served with your choice of potato, a dinner bun and option of soup, salad, coleslaw or cottage cheese.
Classic Dinners
10 oz Sirloin Steak
A full 10oz top sirloin steak grilled to your liking served with your choice of potato, a dinner bun and option of soup, salad, coleslaw or cottage cheese.
6 oz Sirloin Steak
A full 6oz top sirloin steak grilled to your liking served with your choice of potato, a dinner bun and option of soup, salad, coleslaw or cottage cheese.
8oz Chicken Fried Steak Dinner
A perfectly breaded beef steak served with home-style brown gravy served with your choice of potato, a dinner bun and option of soup, salad, coleslaw or cottage cheese.
Liver & Onions
A down home classic! Grilled and smothered with sautéed yellow onions served with your choice of potato, a dinner bun and option of soup, salad, coleslaw or cottage cheese.
Hamburger Steak
A juicy, chopped beef steak grilled to your satisfaction served with your choice of potato, a dinner bun and option of soup, salad, coleslaw or cottage cheese.
Grilled Pork Chop
A juicy 8oz center cut pork chop grilled to a golden brown served with your choice of potato, a dinner bun and option of soup, salad, coleslaw or cottage cheese.
Spaghetti & Meat Sauce
A generous portion of tender spaghetti noodles covered with a rich meat sauce. Served with soup or a dinner salad and warm garlic toast (this item does not come with a choice of potato).
Whiskey Steak
2 Pork Chop Dinner
Kid Breakfast
Kids Cakes w/ Egg
2 small pancakes and 1 egg
Kids French Toast w/ Egg
1 slice of French Toast and 1 egg
Kids Cakes w/ Meat
2 small pancakes and 2 slices of links or bacon
Kids French Toast w/ Meat
1 slice of French Toast and 2 slices of links or bacon
Kids Egg, 2 Meat, 1 Toast
1 egg with 2 slices of links or bacon
Kid Lunch
Kid Dinner
By the Slice
Banana Cream Pie
One slice of home made banana cream pie
Chocolate Cream Pie
One slice of home made chocolate cream pie
Coconut Cream Pie
One slice of home made coconut cream pie
Pumpkin Pie
One slice of home made pumpkin pie
Apple Pie
One slice of delicious double crusted Apple Pie
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
One slice of delicious double crusted Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
Pierette Pie
One slice of home made Pierette Pie
Pecan Pie
One slice of home made Pecan Pie
Caramel Apple Walnut Pie
One slice of delicious Caramel Apple Walnut Pie
Cherry Pie
One slice of delicious Cherry Pie
Blueberry Pie
One slice of delicious Blueberry Pie
Lemon Meringue Pie
One slice of home made Lemon Meringue Pie
Sour Cream Raisin
One slice of home made Sour Cream Raisin Pie
Cheesecake
German Chocolate
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Home on the road…that’s what we’re all about. Home style cooking a comfortable atmosphere and friendly service. Family owned and operated since 1977. From Mamma Schatz’ legendary breakfasts to her home made pies, baked goods, made-from-scratch succulent soups or hearty steak and eggs…. Breakfast lunch or dinner, there is something for every appetite. We are open 24/7/365 days a year!
