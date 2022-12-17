Schellz Pizza Co Laurel Kitchens #7

San Pellegrino - Pompelmo (Grapefruit)

$3.00

The fruity bittersweet taste of Pompelmo enrich the fragrance of this amazingly zesty and tasty sparkling grapefruit beverage. With a strong white/straw color, a predominantly sweet taste that softens the typical sourness, it offers a delightful finish. Cool and energizing, Sanpellegrino Pompelmo is made with high-quality grapefruit juice and the aroma of fresh citrus fruits. This beverage, rich in grapefruit juice, is delicious and thirst-quenching.