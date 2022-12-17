Restaurant header imageView gallery

Schellz Pizza Co Laurel Kitchens #7

review star

No reviews yet

6732 Crenshaw Boulevard

Laurel Kitchens #7

Los Angeles, CA 90043

Order Again

Popular Items

The Special - Our #1 Seller
Sausage & Mushrooms
Mushroom Magic (V)

Merchandise

Yupoong - Black Trucker Hat

Yupoong - Black Trucker Hat

$25.00
Trucker Foamie Hat

Trucker Foamie Hat

$15.00

Salads

Tropical Salad (feeds 1-2)

Tropical Salad (feeds 1-2)

$8.00

Fresh lettuce blend, fresh strawberries+ mango+apple+raisins and garnished with crispy quinoa and fresh parsley! Super refreshing and tasty. Side of our house made vegan hibiscus dressing included. Feeds 1-2 adults

Appetizers

Hokkaidough Garlic Cheese Bread

Hokkaidough Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.00

Hokkaidough house cheese blend, fresh garlic + herbs garnished + fried garlic, finished with our house made garlic oil with a side of zesty sauce

Thai Style Chicken Wings (6)

$15.00

6, spicy, crispy, delicious chicken wings covered with Thai style basil sauce & garnished with crispy Thai basil. No dipping sauce needed for these cuties.

Hokkaidough Pan Pizza

Slice of our Classic

Slice of our Classic

$5.50

A hearty slice of our Hokkaidough Schellz Classic.

Slice of our 'Cup n' Char' Pepperoni

Slice of our 'Cup n' Char' Pepperoni

$6.50

A hearty slice of our Hokkaidough Classic 'Cup n' Char' pepperoni.

The Special - Our #1 Seller

The Special - Our #1 Seller

$23.50

Hokkaidough, house cheese blend, Black Forest bacon, cup n' char pepperoni, sliced red onion, jalapeños, caramelized pineapple, Thai chili, and our zesty pizza sauce Our #1 seller!

Mushroom Magic (V)

Mushroom Magic (V)

$23.50

Hokkaidough layered with caramelized onions, house cheese blend, house made garlic oil, roasted shiitake/oyster mushroom blend and topped with fried garlic & fresh herbs. A sauceless vegetarian experience!

Sicilian (V)

$15.00

Hokkaidough, zesty pizza sauce, garlic oil, topped with pecorino and oregano. Perfect for sauce lovers who want a bit less cheese. *crust is caramelized cheese

Classic (V)

Classic (V)

$16.00

Hokkaidough, house cheese blend with our zesty pizza sauce

Pepperoni

$18.00

Schellz classic cheese pizza loaded with delicious cup n’ char pepperoni. An all time favorite.

Pepperoni & Mushrooms

Pepperoni & Mushrooms

$18.00

Hokkaidough, house cheese blend, cup n' char pepperoni + roasted shiitake mushrooms with our zesty pizza sauce

Sausage & Mushrooms

Sausage & Mushrooms

$18.00

Hokkaidough, house cheese blend, spicy Italian sausage crumble, roasted shiitake mushrooms with our zesty pizza sauce

Veggie Supreme (V)

Veggie Supreme (V)

$20.00

Hokkaidough, house cheese blend with roasted shiitake mushrooms, fresh bell peppers+jalapeños+red onions garnished with our house made garlic oil with our zesty pizza sauce

Beverages

Bottle of Water 12oz

$2.00
San Pellegrino - Pompelmo (Grapefruit)

San Pellegrino - Pompelmo (Grapefruit)

$3.00

The fruity bittersweet taste of Pompelmo enrich the fragrance of this amazingly zesty and tasty sparkling grapefruit beverage. With a strong white/straw color, a predominantly sweet taste that softens the typical sourness, it offers a delightful finish. Cool and energizing, Sanpellegrino Pompelmo is made with high-quality grapefruit juice and the aroma of fresh citrus fruits. This beverage, rich in grapefruit juice, is delicious and thirst-quenching.

San Pellegrino - Limonata

San Pellegrino - Limonata

$3.00

With 16% juice from ripe lemons of southern Italy, San Pellegrino Limonata is in a league of its own. With its intense bouquet of tasty zest and juice from lemons, Limonata has a soothing opal white color that is punctuated with clean, crisp bubbles.

Dessert

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

A creamy dessert of espresso-soaked ladyfingers surrounded by lightly sweetened whipped cream and a rich mascarpone!

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home of the Hokkaidough Pan Pizza!

Website

Location

6732 Crenshaw Boulevard, Laurel Kitchens #7, Los Angeles, CA 90043

Directions

