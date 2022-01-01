Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Schilo's Deli

No reviews yet

424 E Commerce St

San Antonio, TX 78205

Drinks

Coffee

$3.25

Decaf

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Water

Root Beer

$3.50

Root Beer - Float

$5.75

Root Beer - Pitcher

$11.50

Hot Choc

$4.75

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

FREE ROOT BEER REFILL

32 Oz Rootbeer Togo

$6.00

Green Tea Pom

$3.25

Chai Black Tea

$3.25

English Breakfast Tea

$3.25

Chamomile Tea

$3.25

Mint Blend

$3.25

Sencha Green Tea

$3.25

Earl Grey Tea

$3.25

Milk

Choc - Lg

$4.25

Choc - Sm

$3.25

Milk - Lg

$4.25

Milk - Sm

$3.25

Juice

Apple - Lg

$4.25

Apple - Sm

$3.25

Cran - Lg

$4.25

Cran - Sm

$3.25

Grape - Lg

$4.25

Grape - Sm

$3.25

Orange - Lg

$4.25

Orange - Sm

$3.25

Bottle Soda

LifeWTR

$3.25

Crush

$3.25

Mexican Pepsi

$3.25
Schilo's Root Beer

Schilo's Root Beer

$2.50

SRB - Comp 6 Pack

Out of stock

SRB - Comp Case

Out of stock

Schilo's Rootbeer Case

$42.00

Schilo's Rootbeer - 6 Pack

$12.00

Rootbeer Bottle Comp

Out of stock

Coffee Drinks

Cappacino

$5.00

Carmel Latte

$5.00

Chi Tea Latte

$5.00

Espresso

$5.00

Nitro Coffee - Can

$6.00

Vanilla Latte

$5.00

Eggs & Other

Bacon Croissant

Bacon Croissant

$7.75

Scrambled egg, bacon, and cheese served on a croissant

Biscuits / Gravy

Biscuits / Gravy

$5.75

2 Fresh Biscuits served with creamy sausage gravy

Chicken / Biscuits

Chicken / Biscuits

$9.25

Crispy chicken breast, golden fried, served with 2 biscuits and sausage cream gravy

Fritz / 2 Eggs

Fritz / 2 Eggs

$10.95

2 Eggs, hash browns or grits, toast or biscuit, and choice of ham, bacon, or breakfast sausage

Ham Croissant

$7.75
Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$5.25

Large bowl freshly made, sprinkled with cinnamon, and served with raisins & brown sugar on the side

Omelette

Omelette

$10.50

Made with 2 eggs & your choice of 3 ingredients - mushrooms / tomatoes /onions / green chile, bacon, ham, cheese / salsa

Sausage Croissant

$7.75

Scrambled egg, sausage patty, cheese served on a croissant

Schilo / 1 Egg

Schilo / 1 Egg

$7.25

1 Egg, toast or biscuit, and choice of ham, bacon, or breakfast sausage

Grits

$5.25

Griddle

Potato Pancakes

Potato Pancakes

$8.50

3 Traditional potato pancakes grilled crisp and served with applesauce

Pancakes A la Carte

$5.00+
French Toast

French Toast

$8.75

2 Pieces of Texas Toast dipped in batter, grilled, and dusted with powdered sugar & cinnamon

Pancake Breakfast

Pancake Breakfast

$9.00

3 Fluffy sweet cream pancakes served with 1 egg and choice of bacon, ham, or breakfast sausage

French Toast - A La Carte

$7.00

Tacos

Bacon / Egg

$3.25

Bean / Cheese

$2.75

Potato / Egg

$2.75

Sausage / Egg

$3.25

Chorizo / Potato

$3.25

Chorizo / Egg

$3.25

Egg

$1.50

Potato

$1.50

Beans

$1.50

BACON

$1.50

Chorizo

$1.50

Sausage

$1.50

Bakery

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Croissant

$4.00

Breakfast Side Orders

1 Egg

$1.50

Applesauce

$2.00

Avocado Slices

$2.25

Bagel

$2.00

Bagel / Cheese

$2.75

Biscuit

$2.00

Cheese Grits

$2.25

Cottage Cheese

$2.25

Crispy Browns

$2.50

Deli Croissant

$2.25

Egg and Hashbrown Add-ons

$2.50

Fruit

$2.50

Gravy- White

$1.00

Grilled Peppers & Tomatoes

$1.50

Grits

$2.25

Hashbrowns

$2.50

Side Blueberry Sausage Links

$2.75

Side of Bacon

$2.75

Side of Bratwurst

$3.50

Side of Crispy Bacon

$2.75

Side of Ham

$2.75

Side of Sausage

$2.75

Single French Toast

$1.50

Single Pancake

$2.25

Single Potato Pancake

$2.75

Small Oatmeat

$2.00

Toast

$1.00

Wheat Toast

$1.00

Cheese

$1.00

Kids / Starters

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$6.95
Deviled Eggs Platter

Deviled Eggs Platter

$7.00

6 Halves sprinkled with paprika

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.95
Kids Pancakes

Kids Pancakes

$6.95

Pretzels

$9.00

2 Large Baked pretzels with our hot mustard

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$11.50
Sausage / Cheese Sampler

Sausage / Cheese Sampler

$12.00

Bratwurst, Kielbasa, Jalapeno Summer Sausage, Monterrey Jack, Muenster, & Pimento Cheese

Soup / Salad

Chick / Saus - Bowl

$6.25

Chick / Saus Gumbo - Cup

$4.25

Split Pea / Bowl

$6.25

Split Pea / Cup

$4.25
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.25

Large garden salad with diced chicken, diced eggs, avocado, and blue cheese

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$9.75

Fresh spinach & mixed greens with dried cranberries, onions, and pecans. For $1.50 add 1 choice of avocado, grilled chicken. deli meat, or tuna salad.

Soup of the Day - Cup

$4.25

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$6.25

Sandwiches

Bacon Lettuce Tomato

Bacon Lettuce Tomato

$8.25

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato grilled on your choice of white or wheat

Build Your Own

$8.75

Your choice of bread with 1 meat and 1 cheese. Served with chips and your choice of mayo or mustard, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Clubhouse

Clubhouse

$10.75

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and purple onion served on toasted white or wheat bread

Croissant

Croissant

$9.00

Chicken or tuna salad on a croissant served lettuce, an tomato

Grilled Ham / Cheese

Grilled Ham / Cheese

$9.50

Smoked ham and Swiss cheese on Rye

Papa Fritz

Papa Fritz

$9.95

Ham & turkey, American & Swiss cheese on rye

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$12.25

Hamburger patty on grilled rye with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and bacon

Polish Neighbor

Polish Neighbor

$9.75

Polish sausage on a toasted bun

Reuben

Reuben

$13.25

Corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese on grilled rye served with homemade Russian dressing

Submarine

Submarine

$11.95

Ham, turkey, & pastrami, with American, Swiss, & Monterrey Jack cheese; with lettuce & tomato

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

$8.25

Cucumber, cream cheese, avocado, with lettuce & tomato on a croissant

Schnitzel & Classics

Chicken & Dumplings

Chicken & Dumplings

$9.00

Made from scratch in a rich broth with chicken, carrots, celery, and peas

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$9.95

Prepared fresh daily, topped with tangy tomato sauce served with 2 sides

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$9.95

Oven roasted brisket topped with red wine and mushroom brown gravy, served with 2 sides

Schweineschnitzel

Schweineschnitzel

$12.95

Breaded an pan fried pork loin served with 2 sides

Weinerschnitzel

Weinerschnitzel

$13.95

Breaded and pan fried veal served with 2 sides

Veggie Plate

$6.95

Octoberfest Sampler

$12.00

Smorgasbord

Platter 1

Platter 1

$10.00

1 Choice from either Bratwurst, Kielbasa, or Jalapeno Summer Sausage seved with bread & 1 side

Platter 2

$11.00

2 Choices from Bratwurst, Kielbasa, or Jalapeno Summer Sausage, served with 1 side & bread

Platter 3

$12.00

Sides

Avocado Slices

$2.25

Buttered Corn

$2.75

Carrot / Raisin

$2.75

Chips

$1.00

Cup of Gumbo

$2.75

Cup of Pea

$2.75

Deviled Egg

$2.75

Fruit

$2.75

Green Beans

$2.75

Home Fries

$2.75

Potato Salad

$2.75

Red Cabbage

$2.75

Sauerkraut

$2.75

Small Salad

$3.00

Steamed Spinach

$2.75

Chicken Breast Add On

$3.50

Single Sausage

Bratwurst

$3.60

Frank

$2.00

Kielbasa

$3.60

Summer Sausage

Jalapeno Sausage

$3.60

Desserts

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.25

Chs Cake / Cherries

$7.75

Chs Cake / Strawberries

$7.50
Cobbler

Cobbler

$5.50

Cobbler / Ala Mode

$6.50

Ice Cream

$2.75
Texas Cake

Texas Cake

$5.25

Texas Cake / Ala Mode

$6.50

Ice Cream Add On

$1.00

Choco Cheesecake

$7.25

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.25

Burgers / Dogs

Commerce Burger

Commerce Burger

$12.25

1/3 Lb. Angus blend patty topped with bacon, avocado, and Pepper Jack cheese

Green Chili Cheeseburger

Green Chili Cheeseburger

$11.75

1/3 Lb. Angus blend patty topped with Green Chile and Cheddar cheese

The Double

The Double

$14.50

Two 1/3 Lb. Angus blend patties topped with 2 slices of Cheddar cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.25

1/3 Lb. Angus blend patty topped with sauteed mushrooms & Swiss cheese

Riverwalk Dog

Riverwalk Dog

$11.00

Footlong beef dog wrapped in bacon and served with sauerkraut & pickle relish

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$11.00

Footlong beef dog wrapped in bacon, topped with cheese & Casa Rio's Chili con Carne

Hamburger

$10.00

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Slider Special

$8.50
Sunday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
424 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205

