A map showing the location of Schipper's - Skillman Avenue 40-05 Skillman Avenue

Schipper's - Skillman Avenue 40-05 Skillman Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

40-05 Skillman Avenue

Long Island City, NY 11104

Order Again

SPECIAL - Fish

SPECIAL - Fish and Chips

SPECIAL - Fish and Chips

$18.00

Hand battered fish served with house fries tartar sauce and lemon.

SPECIAL - Fish Fry Sandwich

SPECIAL - Fish Fry Sandwich

$15.00

Hand battered fish with tartar sauce and pickles on an Orwashers roll.

Family Meal

Family Meal - Make it a Burger Night! Includes choice of 4 burger and 4 sides.

Family Meal

$55.00

Make it a Burger Night! Includes choice of 4 burgers and 4 sides.

Burgers

SPECIAL - Extra Cheesy Patty Melt

SPECIAL - Extra Cheesy Patty Melt

$14.00

Extra juicy burger with caramelized onions, brown mustard relish, NY State white cheddar, swiss cheese, on Orwasher's sourdough bread

SPECIAL - Truffle Mushroom Burger

SPECIAL - Truffle Mushroom Burger

$13.50

Fresh cremini mushrooms, special cheese blend, house truffle mayo

Hamburger

Hamburger

$9.00

Choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.50

Choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.00

With thick cut applewood smoked bacon

The Schnipp

The Schnipp

$10.00

With double American cheese, lettuce, plum tomatoes, and Schnipper sauce

The Big Schnipp

The Big Schnipp

$15.50

A monster 10 oz. double cheeseburger with lettuce, plum tomatoes, Schnipper sauce

The Old Fashioned

The Old Fashioned

$10.00

Extra juicy with double American cheese, griddled onions, and classic pink sauce

Schnipper's Classic

Schnipper's Classic

$12.50

Our special cheese blend, caramelized onions, thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, baby arugula, Schnipper sauce

The Turkey Burger

The Turkey Burger

$12.00

Freshly ground with smashed avocado, pickled red onions, plum tomatoes, and creamy brown mustard on an Orwasher's whole wheat roll

The Veggie Boy (Vegan)

The Veggie Boy (Vegan)

$12.00

Vegetable patty with guacamole, plum tomato, red onion, and spicy radish sprouts on an Orwasher's whole wheat roll

Hickory Bacon Cheddar

Hickory Bacon Cheddar

$11.50

Cheddar cheeseburger with thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, plum tomatoes, and BBQ sauce

The (Not So) Impossible Burger

The (Not So) Impossible Burger

$14.50

NY State white cheddar, caramelized onions, lettuce, plum tomato, BBQ sauce, and Schnipper sauce on an Orwasher’s seeded roll

Bacon Blue Ring Burger

Bacon Blue Ring Burger

$12.50

Danish blue cheese burger with thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, an onion ring, pickles, red onion, and BBQ Sauce

Burger Special 1

Burger Special 1

$16.00

Cheeseburger, Fries, and a Soda

Burger Special 2

Burger Special 2

$16.50

The Old Fashioned, Fries, and a Soda

Burger Special 3

Burger Special 3

$19.00

Schnipper's Classic, Fries, and a Soda

Sandwiches

SPECIAL - Fish Fry Sandwich

SPECIAL - Fish Fry Sandwich

$15.00

Hand battered fish with tartar sauce and pickles on an Orwashers roll.

Bros. Done Right Club

Bros. Done Right Club

$13.00

Grilled chicken, thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, greens, red onion, plum tomatoes, Schnipper sauce, toasted ciabatta

Not Just Any Buffalo Chicken

Not Just Any Buffalo Chicken

$11.00

Crispy chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, kale and cabbage slaw, Danish blue cheese, Schnipper sauce, Orwasher's seeded roll

Chicken Filet on a Really Good Seeded Roll

Chicken Filet on a Really Good Seeded Roll

$9.50

Crispy or grilled chicken with Allen's local pickles and Schnipper sauce on an Orwasher's seeded roll

Grilled 4 Cheese

Grilled 4 Cheese

$11.50

Our gooey 4 cheese blend on crispy griddled Orwasher's sourdough bread

A Lotta Bacon BLT

A Lotta Bacon BLT

$11.50

Lots of thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, greens, plum tomatoes, and may on toasted Orwasher's sourdough bread

Sweet Heat Crispy Chicken

Sweet Heat Crispy Chicken

$11.00

Slight sweet and LOTS of heat with lettuce, sweet cherry peppers, and mayo on an Orwasher's seeded roll

Grilled Chicken and Brie

Grilled Chicken and Brie

$13.00

Grilled chicken, French brie, plum tomato, baby arugula, red onion and her mayo on toasted ciabatta

Schnipper's Crispy Chicken

Schnipper's Crispy Chicken

$13.00

Sharp white cheddar, caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, greens, plum tomatoes, Schnipper sauce, toasted ciabatta

Veggie Goat Cheese Sandwich

Veggie Goat Cheese Sandwich

$11.50

Avocado, baby arugula, plum tomatoes, radish sprouts and vinaigrette on toasted whole what ciabatta

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Solid white albacore tuna salad with New York State white cheddar cheese on thick sliced Orwasher's sourdough.

Salads and Bowls

Fresh From The Market

Fresh From The Market

$12.00

Mixed greens, fresh beets, grilled sweet corn, avocado, toasted pumpkin seeds, grape tomatoes, Grana Padana, radish, ciabatta croutons, house vinaigrette

Mama's Mediterranean

Mama's Mediterranean

$12.00

Mixed greens, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, Kalamata olives, charred broccoli, pickled red onion, chick peas, hot cherry peppers, ciabatta croutons, house vinaigrette

South By Southwest

South By Southwest

$11.50

Mixed greens, grilled sweet corn, grape tomatoes, green and red bell peppers, cotija cheese, pickled jalapenos, chile dusted tortilla strips, scallions, chipotle ranch dressing

The Proper Cobb

The Proper Cobb

$12.00

Mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, Danish blue cheese, grape tomatoes, ciabatta croutons, blue cheese dressing

Caeser #2

Caeser #2

$11.50

Romaine, Grana Padana, pickled red onion, grape tomatoes, ciabatta croutons, Caesar dressing

Beet and Goat Cheese

Beet and Goat Cheese

$12.00

Mixed greens, beets, goat cheese, dried cranberries, toasted walnuts, ciabatta croutons, house vinaigrette

A Great Grain Bowl

A Great Grain Bowl

$15.00

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, warm farro, guacamole, pickled red onion, arugula salad, grilled corn esquites, charred broccoli, and house vinaigrette

Fries & Sides

House Fries

House Fries

$4.50
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.50

With house made cheese sauce

Sloppy Fries

Sloppy Fries

$10.00

Sloppy joe, cheddar cheese, house made cheese sauce

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

With maple dipping sauce

Thick Cut Onion Rings

Thick Cut Onion Rings

$8.00

With chipotle ranch

Charred Broccoli

Charred Broccoli

$5.00

With lemon and chiles

Schnipper's Slaw

Schnipper's Slaw

$5.00

Kale and cabbage

Baby Arugula

Baby Arugula

$5.00

With grape tomatoes, Grana Padana, and house vinaigrette

Grilled Corn Esquites

Grilled Corn Esquites

$5.00

Mexican street corn off the cob

Regular Chips

Regular Chips

$4.00

Homemade and extra crispy

Chicken Fingers

Our famous recipe. Buttermilk battered and fried extra crispy!
Chicken Fingers & Fries

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.50
4 Piece Chicken Only

4 Piece Chicken Only

$9.50
8 Piece Chicken Only

8 Piece Chicken Only

$18.00
12 Piece Chicken Only

12 Piece Chicken Only

$25.00

Wings

8 per order. Classic Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet Heat or Sweet Chile
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$11.00

Mac & Joe

Super Creamy Mac and Cheese

Super Creamy Mac and Cheese

$9.00
Mac and Joe

Mac and Joe

$11.50

Half mac and cheese, half sloppy joe. No bun!

Jon's Famous Sloppy Joe Sandwich

Jon's Famous Sloppy Joe Sandwich

$10.50

Hot Dogs

Simple Grilled Dog

Simple Grilled Dog

$5.75
Cheese Dog

Cheese Dog

$6.75

Our classic grilled dog with house made cheese sauce.

Sloppy Dog

Sloppy Dog

$9.00

Our classic grilled dog topped with sloppy joe and cheddar cheese

Shakes & Floats

Vanilla Shake

$8.50
Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$8.50
Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$8.50

Black and White Shake

$8.50
Cookies and Cream Shake

Cookies and Cream Shake

$8.50
Salted Caramel Shake

Salted Caramel Shake

$8.50

Honey Vanilla Shake

$8.50

Peanut Butter Chocolate Shake

$8.50

Chocolate Malt

$8.50

FLOATS

$8.50

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$4.50

Lemonade/Iced Tea

$4.75

Poland Spring

$2.75

Saratoga Spring Water

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$4.50

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Boylan's Soda

$4.50

Chips and Desserts

Regular Chips

Regular Chips

$4.00

Homemade and extra crispy

Black and White Cookie

$4.00

Gluten Free Brownie

$4.00

Red Velvet Cookie

$4.00
Baked in Color Chocolate Chip Cookie

Baked in Color Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Extras

Sauces

Dressings

Beer and Wine

SPECIAL - Boozy Pumpkin Float

SPECIAL - Boozy Pumpkin Float

$13.50

Gifford's pumpkin ice cream and Shipyard Brewery's Pumpkin Head beer.

BEER - Amstel Light

$6.50

BEER - Heineken

$6.50

BEER - Brooklyn Lager

$6.50

BEER - Blue Moon

$6.50

BEER - Sam Adams

$6.50

Modelo Especial

$6.50

Modelo Especial

$6.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

40-05 Skillman Avenue, Long Island City, NY 11104

Directions

Gallery

Map
