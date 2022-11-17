Schlafly Bankside

Summer Lager, 6pk

$9.99

From rivers and lakes to hikes and barbecues, this crisp, easy-drinker, is brewed to be your best summer companion. Inspired by the German lagers that soon became American staples, Summer Lager is made with the everyday beer drinker in mind. It’s light and smooth with a crisp finish, making it the ideal pairing for hot summer days in the yard and mild nights under the stars. Brewing lagers isn’t easy, but don’t worry, we know a thing or two about brewing traditional beers. ABV: 4.5% | IBU: 17