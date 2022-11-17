- Home
Schlafly Bankside
920 South Main Street
St Charles, MO 63301
4 PACKS
Classic Proper Cider, 4pk
Classic Proper Cider presents a subtle sweetness from the apples combined with a dry finish for a natural balance in each glass. Handcrafted by our brewers to capture the true flavor of apples in a refreshing gold elixir. This is simply old-fashioned cider at its finest. ABV: 6.8% | IBU: N/A
Double Bean Blonde Ale, 4pk
Brewed with Ghanaian cocoa nibs and blended with a coffee toddy with Tanzanian beans roasted by St. Louis’ own Kaldi’s Coffee, this luscious golden ale delivers the unmistakable flavors and aromas of coffee and the smooth richness of chocolate. ABV: 6.3% IBU: 25
Farmhouse Cider, 4pk
A small batch of our traditional cider was selected for the royal treatment of the Ibex Cellar. After months of aging in our Missouri made foeders, alongside a blend Brettanomyces, the layers of complex funky flavor round out the slight sweetness of the apples. ABV: 6.8% | IBU: N/A
Imperial Coffee Stout, 4pk
A classic American stout loaded with complex, hearty flavors. Imperial in stature, with a solid dose of perfect coffee toddy for an unyielding presence, this beer is sure to create a buzz. Impenetrably dark in appearance, full-bodied, and packed with sweet, rich malty flavors. ABV: 9.4% IBU: 30
Park Lager, 4pk
We’re proud to support Tower Grove Park and match your membership dollars that continue to make the Park a gorgeous destination for all St. Louisans. Park Lager is brewed exclusively for the Park and Park People. The design evokes some of our favorite scenes around Tower Grove Park. As a part of our commitment to the St. Louis community, we feel that it’s our duty to support the Park in their growth, development, and preservation. ABV: 4% | IBU: 15
Raspberry Proper Cider, 4pk
Fermentation meets carbonation as sweet and tart find their natural balance in each glass. Absent of artifice, the mesmerizing crimson color comes directly from the raspberry itself. And this old-fashioned cider reminds our fans that it’s the fruit they’re after. ABV: 6.8% | IBU: N/A
Triple Barrel Stout, 4pk
Three distinct barrels lend their flavors to one of our most decadent beers. This rich stout is aged separately in Sherry, Madeira, and Port barrels. These fortified wine barrels introduce the right amount of wood character and subtle wine sweetness for our brewers to blend with the roasted chocolate stout flavors. ABV: 9.4% IBU: 30
Uncaged Ale, 4pk
Brewed for beer lovers who also happen to be dog lovers. By teaming up with The Watering Bowl and the APA of Missouri, we are furthering our commitment to our neighbors - and their pets. Uncaged Ale is made with American winter wheat for a smooth body and prominent grain flavor that offers superb drinkability. ABV: 4.4% |IBU: 16
6 PACKS
Boomerang Spritzer - Black Raspberry, 6pk
Honey, citrus and water--that’s it. Schlafly Boomerang Spritzer is intentionally crafted with only 90 calories, 3g of carbs and 4% alcohol, so it leaves plenty of room for extended enjoyment. ABV: 4.0% | IBU: N/A
Boomerang Spritzer - Lemon Lime, 6pk
At 90 calories and 4% alcohol, there's room for extended enjoyment. With zero sugar and a crisp finish, Boomerang maintains balance while inviting you to keep coming back for more. ABV: 4.0% | IBU: N/A
Boomerang Spritzer - Orange Mango Passionfruit, 6pk
Honey, fruit and water--that’s it. Schlafly Boomerang Spritzer is intentionally crafted with only 90 calories, 3g of carbs and 4% alcohol, so it leaves plenty of room for extended enjoyment. ABV: 4.0% | IBU: N/A
Coffee Stout, 6pk
Our classic combination of a traditional stout and artisanal coffee uses a unique cold-toddy extraction process to pull out the best qualities of the beans. Earthy flavors of roasted barley and chocolate dominate the aroma, with the sweetness from the stout to balance it out. ABV: 5.7% | IBU: 30
Hefeweizen, 6pk
Made with American winter wheat, it's balanced with sweet golden malted barley and hops from Oregon. The cloudiness comes from the absence of filtration, giving it a smooth body and a prominent grain flavor that offers superb drinkability. ABV: 4.4% | IBU: 16
IPA, 6pk
This IPA is fresh take on a classic beer. Combining hops with hints of tropical and citrus flavors, our brewers see to it that this golden colored ale has the perfect balance of flavor and character. Approachable and friendly, our IPA beckons with its hoppy aroma and delicate, understated flavors. ABV: 5.0% | IBU: 35
Kölsch, 6pk
Done properly and with distinction, this definitive golden ale is fermented with a yeast strain from Köln, Germany, where Kölsch originated. The result is a slightly dry and subtly malty brew with the delicate aroma of an ale and the clean finish of a lager. ABV: 4.8% | IBU: 25
Oatmeal Stout, 6pk
This classic, British-style stout is dark, smooth and slightly sweet, with just enough bitterness and hops to balance out the richness of the roasted malt’s nutty character and the creaminess of the oatmeal flakes. Freshly roasted coffee beans, cocoa and touches of raisin and dried fruit dominate the aroma of this super dark ale.
Oktoberfest, 6pk
A classic crowd-pleaser authentic in its execution, our smooth, toasted-malt Märzen pays tribute to the Bavarians who crafted the recipe and brewed it for their fall celebrations—their “Oktoberfests.” It’s clean and balanced, amber in color and suitably sweet. ABV: 5.5% | IBU: 25
Pale Ale, 6pk
This English-inspired classic helped spark the craft beer revolution. This mildly spiced, copper-colored session ale offers a hint of sweetness and refined balance of hops and malt. It's an ale born of artistry and heritage, giving drinkers a taste of our genuine approach to brewing great beer. ABV: 4.4% | IBU: 25
Summer Lager, 6pk
From rivers and lakes to hikes and barbecues, this crisp, easy-drinker, is brewed to be your best summer companion. Inspired by the German lagers that soon became American staples, Summer Lager is made with the everyday beer drinker in mind. It’s light and smooth with a crisp finish, making it the ideal pairing for hot summer days in the yard and mild nights under the stars. Brewing lagers isn’t easy, but don’t worry, we know a thing or two about brewing traditional beers. ABV: 4.5% | IBU: 17
Hazy Punch IPA, 6pk
12 PACKS
Hoptic Visions, 12pk
Low Cal IPA - ABV: 4.0% | IBU: 25 110 Calories of IPA Perfection IPA - ABV: 5.0% | IBU: 35 Hop into perfection. Hazy Grapefruit IPA - ABV: 5.0% | IBU: 40 Haze. Hops. Fruit. West Coast IPA - ABV: 6.0% | IBU: 70 An Old-School IPA
IPA, 12pk
This IPA is fresh take on a classic beer. Combining hops with hints of tropical and citrus flavors, our brewers see to it that this golden colored ale has the perfect balance of flavor and character. Approachable and friendly, our IPA beckons with its hoppy aroma and delicate, understated flavors. ABV: 5.0% | IBU: 35
Oktoberfest, 12pk
A classic crowd-pleaser authentic in its execution, our smooth, toasted-malt Märzen pays tribute to the Bavarians who crafted the recipe and brewed it for their fall celebrations—their “Oktoberfests.” It’s clean and balanced, amber in color and suitably sweet. ABV: 5.5% | IBU: 25
Pale Ale, 12pk
This English-inspired classic helped spark the craft beer revolution. This mildly spiced, copper-colored session ale offers a hint of sweetness and refined balance of hops and malt. It's an ale born of artistry and heritage, giving drinkers a taste of our genuine approach to brewing great beer. ABV: 4.4% | IBU: 25
Patio Pack, 12pk
Pale Ale - The icon of St. Louis’ craft revolution ABV: 4.4% | IBU: 25 Raspberry Hefeweizen - Raspberries the way they should be. ABV: 4.1% | IBU: 16 American Lager - Smooth. Crisp. Light. ABV: 5.0% | IBU: 25 American IPA - Boldly American from start to finish. ABV: 6.0% | IBU: 55
Summer Lager, 12pk
From rivers and lakes to hikes and barbecues, this crisp, easy-drinker, is brewed to be your best summer companion. Inspired by the German lagers that soon became American staples, Summer Lager is made with the everyday beer drinker in mind. It’s light and smooth with a crisp finish, making it the ideal pairing for hot summer days in the yard and mild nights under the stars. Brewing lagers isn’t easy, but don’t worry, we know a thing or two about brewing traditional beers. ABV: 4.5% | IBU: 17
White Lager, 12pk
Lagers are usually bright and clear with a clean maltiness and slight hoppiness, yet our White Lager takes the focus away from those qualities by retaining its yeast and emphasizing the hazy hue, hint of orange zest, and silky finish. Because it's unfiltered, it's noticeably fresh with a slight tartness and sweetness. ABV: 5.5% | IBU: 20
Reelin In The Beers
Export Stout - A robust pint from across the pond. ABV: 6.5% | IBU: 30 Berry Brunch Stout - Ditch the mimosa for brunch beer. ABV: 5.7% | IBU: 30 Oatmeal Stout - The sweet side of darkness. ABV: 5.7% | IBU: 40 Mexican Chocolate Stout - Creamy Hot Chocolate. Beer. ABV: 6% | IBU: 25
Lager Fusion, 12pk
Appetizers
Beer Bread
Our signature house-made Pale Ale bread served with bleu cheese cream & honey butter
Fried Pickles
Beer-battered pickles on a bed of house-cut fries served with jalapeno ranch & remoulade
Pretzels
Three Bavarian pretzel sticks served with white queso cheese
Chicken Nachos
Smoked chicken, black bean, tomato, corn salsa, jalapenos, cilantro & sour cream served on tortilla chips with queso
Wings
One pound of crispy smoked wings smothered in house-made wing sauce served with a side of bleu cheese
Meat & Cheese Platter
Seasoned with sweet & spicy shaky-shake & served with creamy horseradish sauce
Soups & Salads
Beer Cheese Soup, Bowl
Creamy vegetarian beer cheese soup with a kick of spice
Beer Cheese Soup, Cup
Creamy vegetarian beer cheese soup with a kick of spice
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan & garlic croutons served with Caesar dressing
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan & garlic croutons served with Caesar dressing
Cobb Salad
Spring mix, ham, bacon, egg, red onion, tomato & bleu cheese served with ranch dressing
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
Spring mix, crispy buffalo chicken, black bean, tomato, corn salsa, avocado & white cheddar cheese served with bleu cheese dressing
Traditional French onion soup topped with melted swiss & croutons
Large House Salad
Spring mix, dried cranberries, red onion, sunflower seeds & bleu cheese served with white balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Small House Salad
Spring mix, dried cranberries, red onion, sunflower seeds & bleu cheese served with white balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Tomato Bisque, Bowl
Sandwiches
Cajun Turkey
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pepper-jack cheese & Cajun remoulade served on a brioche bun
Cuban
Citrus & cilantro mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, house-made pickles & yellow mustard pressed & grilled in Cuban bread
Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, pepper-jack cheese & sriracha aioli served on a brioche bun
Pastrami Rueben
House-cured pastrami topped with German sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & 1000 island dressing served on seeded rye bread
Bankside Burger
Our classic burger topped with lettuce, colby-jack cheese, beefsteak tomato & onion served on a crispy English muffin
Brisket Philly
Sliced brisket, sautéed peppers, onions & white queso cheese served on a hoagie
Pulled Pork
Pulled pork with cole slaw & house BBQ sauce served on a brioche bun
Five Alarm Burger
Pizzas
BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce base covered with cheddar & mozzarella cheese, smoked chicken, red onion & cilantro
Hot Chicken Pizza
Wing sauce base covered with mozzarella cheese, smoked chicken, bleu cheese crumbles & jalapeno ranch
Pepperoni & Sausage Pizza
Tomato sauce base covered with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage & oregano
Entrées
1/2 Rack of Ribs
House smoked baby back ribs, cole slaw & baked beans served with BBQ sauce
Fish & Fries
Fried golden-brown cod served on a bed of house-cut fries with cole slaw & tarter sauce
Full Rack of Ribs
House smoked baby back ribs, cole slaw & baked beans served with BBQ sauce
Ribs Combo
1/2 rack of ribs with choice of smoked chicken, brisket, pastrami or pulled pork served with cole slaw & baked beans
Schnitzel
Crispy battered & fried pork cutlet served with bacon mushroom gravy, vegetables & garlic mashed potato
Shepherd's Pie
Stew of beef, lamb, peas & carrots topped with broiled mashed potato
Steak & Fries
Grilled 10 oz ribeye with garlic chive butter served with house-cut fries
St. Louis's original independent craft brewery proudly brews a diverse collection of beers throughout the year. Our brewers utilize numerous hop varietals, malts, grains, fruits, natural ingredients and yeast strains from around the world to make every Schlafly beer unique. As a part of our commitment to sustainability and our communities, we work with local suppliers and neighborhood partners. Schlafly Beer is a go-to across the Midwest and East Coast, and is a staple at countless fine establishments, backyards and basement bars.
920 South Main Street, St Charles, MO 63301