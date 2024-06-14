- Home
- Philadelphia,
- Schlesingers Deli 1521 Locust Street
Schlesingers Deli 1521 Locust Street
1521 Locust Street
Philadelphia,, PA 19103
FOOD
EGGS
- 2 Eggs Your Way
Includes home fries, fries or tomatoes Substitute fruit for potatoes 1.00 Meat extra$9.95
- Lorraine's Cheese Omelet
Served with your Choice of Cheese$10.95
- Eryn's Eastern Omelet
Onions, Green Peppers and Diced Turkey Bacon$14.95
- Ira's Omelet
Spinach, Feta Cheese and Tomatoes$15.95
- Ali's Nova Eggs & Onions$16.95
- Elliott's Corned Beef & Eggs$15.95
- Becky's Salami & Eggs$14.95
- Eliza's Corned Beef Hash
Topped with 2 Eggs Over Easy$15.95
BREAKAST SANDWICHES
GRIDDLE
BAGELS & SMOKED FISH
- Bagel with Butter$3.95
- Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.95
- Bagel with Chive Spread$4.95
- Bagel with Veggie Spread$4.95
- Bagel with Lox Spread$7.95
- Bagel with Nova
Served with with Cream Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Iceberg Lettuce, Cucumbers and Black Olives$16.95
- Bagel with Lox
Served with with Cream Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Iceberg Lettuce, Cucumbers and Black Olives$16.95
- Bagel with Kippered Salmon
Served with with Cream Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Iceberg Lettuce, Cucumbers and Black Olives$16.95
- Bagel with Smoked Whitefish
Served with with Cream Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Iceberg Lettuce, Cucumbers and Black Olives$16.95
- Bagel with Whitefish Salad
Served with with Cream Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Iceberg Lettuce, Cucumbers and Black Olives$16.95
- Fish Platter - Nova
A Generous Portion of Your Choice of Fish with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Olives, Cream Cheese and a Bagel$19.95
- Fish Platter - Lox
A Generous Portion of Your Choice of Fish with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Olives, Cream Cheese and a Bagel$19.95
- Fish Platter - Kippered Salmon
A Generous Portion of Your Choice of Fish with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Olives, Cream Cheese and a Bagel$19.95
- Fish Platter - Smoked Whitefish
A Generous Portion of Your Choice of Fish with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Olives, Cream Cheese and a Bagel$19.95
- Fish Platter - Whitefish Salad
A Generous Portion of Your Choice of Fish with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Olives, Cream Cheese and a Bagel$19.95
CBAR
SANDWICHES
- Allie's Turkey Pastrami$18.95OUT OF STOCK
- Anne's Chicken Salad$15.95
- Arielle's Corned Beef
Corned beef sandwich$16.95
- Chelsea's Fresh Tuna Salad$14.95
- Combination Sandwich$20.95
- Daniel's Cranberry Turkey$16.95
- David's Pastrami$16.95
- Dawn's Fresh Turkey$15.95
- Gov. Rendell's Roast Beef$15.95
- Henry's Chopped Liver$15.95
- John's Hard Salami$19.95
- Nina's Brisket$15.95
- Phillip's Egg Salad$13.95
- Ray's Hebrew National Bologna$17.95
- Rob's Hebrew National Salami$17.95
- Herb Roasted Turkey$16.95
SPECIALITY SANDWICHES
- Mr. Schlesinger's Special
Corned Beef, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing$17.95
- The Betty Special
Turkey, Coleslaw and Russian Dressing served on Rye$16.95
- The Edward Special
Off the bone Roast Beef, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing$16.95
- The Parc Rittenhouse Special
Hot Pastrami, Cole Slaw and Russian Dressing$17.95
- The Barclay Double Club
Fresh Turkey with Turkey Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato, Toasted Rye$17.95
- BLT$13.95
REUBENS
- Jules Reuben
Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing on Rye$19.95
- Stanley Reuben
Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing on Rye$18.95
- Arlene Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing on Rye$19.95
- Doris Reuben
Pastrami, Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing on Rye$20.95
SIDES
- Aaron's Single Blintz$5.95
- Aubrey's Kugel$6.95OUT OF STOCK
- Ava's Turkey Sausage$5.95
- Claire's Knishes - Broccoli$6.95
- Claire's Knishes - Kasha$6.95
- Claire's Knishes - Potato$6.95
- Claire's Knishes - Spinach$6.95
- Effie's Sauteed Spinach$6.95
- Geoff's Sauteed Brocolli$7.95
- Hailey's Fruit Cup$5.95
- Jack's Turkey Bacon$5.95
- Linda's Side Salad$6.95
- Macaroni Salad$4.95
- Matt's Potato Pancake$6.95
- Melissa's Kasha & Bowties with Gravy$7.95
- Nicole's Home Fries$5.95
- Nora's Cheese Fries$6.95
- Potato Salad$4.95
- Roasted Vegetables$5.95
- Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions$4.95
- Tanya's Fries
French fries$5.95
- Toby's Mashed Potatoes$6.95
- Wendy's Cole Slaw$4.95
COMBOS
- The North American
Loads of Hot Brisket Served Between 2 Potato Pancakes, Topped with Brown Gravy, Side of Apple Sauce$21.95
- The 1521 Locust
Two Hot Dogs with Grilled Salami and Melted Cheese on a Long Roll, served with Fries$16.95
- The 1845 Walnut
Jumbo Hot Dog topped with Hot Pastrami on a Bun, served with Fries$17.95
SALADS
- Mindy's Chef Salad
Turkey, Salami, Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese$18.95
- Kristen's Chicken Caesar Salad$16.95
- Sabrina's Greek Salad with Chicken$16.95
- Alexis' Hot Smoked Salmon Salad
Salmon sliced and Placed atop a Tossed Salad with a Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing$18.95
- Lauren's Runner's Delight Salad
Fresh Turkey with Alpine Swiss atop a Garden Salad$16.95
- Robyn's Yogurt Parfait
Low Fat Vanilla Yogurt with Seasonal FruitTopped with Crunchy Granola$10.95
GRILL
- Zoe's Turkey Thanksgiving Style
Turkey with Gravy on White Bread, with Fries or Mashed Potatoes and a side of Cranberry Sauce$18.95
- Theresa's Open Face Roast Beef
Roast Beef with Gravy on White Bread with Fries or Mashed Potatoes$18.95
- Beverly's Tuna Melt
Open Face with Tuna Grilled on Rye$15.95
- Eli's Chicken Fingers with Fries$13.95OUT OF STOCK
- Karly's Grilled Cheese$9.95
- Loaded Pastrami Fries$13.95