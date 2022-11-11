Schlittz & Giggles Perkins imageView gallery
Pizza

Schlittz & Giggles Perkins 2355 Ferndale Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

2355 Ferndale Avenue

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Popular Items

18" Big Pepperoni
18" Mmmmmeaty
18" Kitchen Floor

18" Pizza

18" Quattro

$18.99

18" Big Pepperoni

$18.99

18" Margherita

$18.99

18" My Big Fat Greek

$21.99

18" Kitchen Floor

$21.99

18" Mmmmmeaty

$21.99

18" K.C Master Pizza

$21.99

18" Rustico Pizza

$21.99

Knots

Cinna Knots Half

$3.99

Cinna Knots Full

$7.49

Garlic Knots Half

$3.99

Garlic Knots Full

$7.49

Salads

Chicken Spinach Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Sensation Salad

$9.99

Mediterranean Salad

$9.99

Solos

Solo My Big Fat Greek Pizza

$11.99

Solo Mmmmmeaty

$11.99

Solo Kitchen Floor

$11.99

Solo K.C. Master-Pizza

$11.99

Solo Rustico

$11.99

Wraps

Italian Stallion

$8.99

Chicken Caprese

$8.99

K.C.

$8.99

Sausage & Peppers

$8.99

Chicken Parmesan

$8.99

Rustico

$8.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.99

18" Pizzas

18" Quattro

$21.84

Our gourmet cheese pizza; loaded with our Schlitty cheese blend(Mozz, Cheddar, Romano & Parmesan)

18" Big Pepperoni

$21.84

Our version of a classic! Smothered with pepperoni and shredded mozzarella.

18" Big Meaty

$25.29

Meat, meat, meat & more meat! Pepperoni, Sweet&Spicy Italian Sausages, Ham & Bacon. Mmmmmeaty!

18" Kitchen Floor

$25.29

Our supreme pizza; Loaded with Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Olivas & of course, Shredded Mozz

18" Margherita

$21.84

A healthy, lite pizza. Roasted garlic olive oil, fresh buffalo mozzarella, roma tomatoes, a touch of fresh garlic & topped with fresh basil.

18" My Big Fat Greek Pizza

$25.29

OPA! This mediterranean inspried pie begins with roasted garlic olive oil, fresh garlic, spinach, roma tomatoes, mariniated artichokes, black olives, red onions, shredded mozz, feta & fresh basil. All this fnished off with a balsamic vinaigrette and sesation drizzle.

18" K.C. Master-Pizza

$25.29

Our BBQ Sauce, grilled chicken, jalapenos, red onion, roasted garlic & a blend of mozz & cheddar cheeses.

18" Rustico

$25.29

Creamy ricotta cheese topped with pepperoni, sweet & spicy italain sausage, roasted garlic, red onions, spinach, mushrooms & finished with fresh basil, crushed red pepper & a drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette!

18" B.Y.O. Pie

$20.69

Build your own pie! Nobody knows what you love better than you!

SOLO Pizzas

Solo Quattro

$12.64

Our gourmet cheese pizza; loaded with our Schlitty cheese blend(Mozz, Cheddar, Romano & Parmesan)

Solo Big Pepperoni

$12.64

Our version of a classic! Smothered with pepperoni and shredded mozzarella.

Solo Meaty

$13.79

Meat, meat, meat & more meat! Pepperoni, Sweet&Spicy Italian Sausages, Ham & Bacon. Mmmmmeaty!

Solo Kitchen Floor

$13.79

Our supreme pizza; Loaded with Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Olivas & of course, Shredded Mozz

Solo Margherita

$12.64

A healthy, lite pizza. Roasted garlic olive oil, fresh buffalo mozzarella, roma tomatoes, a touch of fresh garlic & topped with fresh basil.

Solo My Big Fat Greek Pizza

$13.79

OPA! This mediterranean inspried pie begins with roasted garlic olive oil, fresh garlic, spinach, roma tomatoes, mariniated artichokes, black olives, red onions, shredded mozz, feta & fresh basil. All this fnished off with a balsamic vinaigrette and sesation drizzle.

Solo KC Master Pizza

$13.79

Our BBQ Sauce, grilled chicken, jalapenos, red onion, roasted garlic & a blend of mozz & cheddar cheeses.

Solo Rustico

$13.79

Creamy ricotta cheese topped with pepperoni, sweet & spicy italain sausage, roasted garlic, red onions, spinach, mushrooms & finished with fresh basil, crushed red pepper & a drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette!

Solo B.Y.O. Pie

$11.49

Build your own pie! Nobody knows what you love better than you!

Wraps

Italian Stallion

$10.34

Pepperoni, salami, black forest ham, melted provolone, roma tomatoes, red onions, baby greens, finished with a spread of roasted garlic mayo wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Chicken Caprese

$10.34

Roasted chicken topped with roma tomatoes, fresh mozz, fresh basil, cracked black pepper, roasted garlic oliv oil & balsamic, finished with a spread of pesto mayo wrapped in a flour tortilla.

K.C. Wrap

$10.34

Roasted chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar, mozzarella, diced jalapenos&red onions wrapped in a flour torilla.

Sausage & Peppers

$10.34

Sweet & spicy italain sausage, red oinions, roasted red peppers, mozzarella & marinara wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Chicken Parmesan

$10.34

Roasted chicken, provolone, mozzarella & marinara wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Rustico Wrap

$10.34

Pepperoni, sweet & spicy italian sausage, crushed red peppers, red onions, spinach, mushrooms, ricotta, finished with mozzarella & fresh basil wrapped in a flour tortilla

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.34

Roasted chicken, topped with bacon, garlic basil ranch dressing, mozzarealla & cheddar wrapped in a flour tortilla.

B.Y.O. Wrap

$9.19

Build your own wrap! Nobody knows what you love better than you!

Salads

Chicken Spinach Salad

$11.49

Roasted chicken, fresh baby spinach tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette, shredded mozz, apple smoked bacon, mushrooms & shaved red onion.

Grilled Chicken Sensation Salad

$10.34

A classic mix of greens tossed with our sensation dressing topped with roma tomatoes & crunchy croutons.

Mediterranean Salad

$10.34

Our baby greens tossed in sensation dressing and topped with roma tomatoes, black olives, roasted red peppers, marinated artichokes and red onions, finished with feta.

Side Salad

$2.86

B.Y.O. Salad

$9.19

Build your own salad! Nobody knows what you love better than you!

Side Sauce

Side Ranch

$0.58

Side Marinara

$0.58

Side Garlic Butter

$0.58

Side Cinna Sauce

$0.58

Side Sensation

$0.58

Side Balsamic Vin

$0.58

Side BBQ

$0.58

Side Italian Cream

$0.58

Side Pesto

$0.58

Side Roasted Garlic Olive Oil

$0.58

SD Jalapeno

$1.15

Side Olives Black

$0.58
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2355 Ferndale Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Directions

Schlittz & Giggles Perkins image

