- Home
- /
- Baton Rouge
- /
- Pizza
- /
- Schlittz & Giggles Pizza - Downtown
Schlittz & Giggles Pizza - Downtown
No reviews yet
301 Third Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
18" Pizzas
18" Quattro
Our gourmet cheese pizza; loaded with our Schlitty cheese blend (Mozz, Cheddar, Romano & Parmesan)
18" Big Pepperoni
Our version of a classic! Smothered with pepperoni and shredded mozzarella.
18" Big Meaty
Meat, meat, meat & more meat! Pepperoni, Sweet&Spicy Italian Sausages, Ham & Bacon. Mmmmmeaty!
18" Kitchen Floor
Our supreme pizza; Loaded with Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Olivas & of course, Shredded Mozz
18" Margherita
A healthy, lite pizza. Roasted garlic olive oil, fresh buffalo mozzarella, roma tomatoes, a touch of fresh garlic & topped with fresh basil.
18" My Big Fat Greek Pizza
OPA! This mediterranean inspried pie begins with roasted garlic olive oil, fresh garlic, spinach, roma tomatoes, mariniated artichokes, black olives, red onions, shredded mozz, feta & fresh basil. All this fnished off with a balsamic vinaigrette and sesation drizzle.
18" K.C. Master-Pizza
Our BBQ Sauce, grilled chicken, jalapenos, red onion, roasted garlic & a blend of mozz & cheddar cheeses.
18" Rustico
Creamy ricotta cheese topped with pepperoni, sweet & spicy italain sausage, roasted garlic, red onions, spinach, mushrooms & finished with fresh basil, crushed red pepper & a drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette!
18" B.Y.O. Pie
Build your own pie! Nobody knows what you love better than you!
10" Solo Pizzas
Solo Quattro
Our gourmet cheese pizza; loaded with our Schlitty cheese blend(Mozz, Cheddar, Romano & Parmesan)
Solo Big Pepperoni
Our version of a classic! Smothered with pepperoni and shredded mozzarella.
Solo Meaty
Meat, meat, meat & more meat! Pepperoni, Sweet&Spicy Italian Sausages, Ham & Bacon. Mmmmmeaty!
Solo Kitchen Floor
Our supreme pizza; Loaded with Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Olivas & of course, Shredded Mozz
Solo Margherita
A healthy, lite pizza. Roasted garlic olive oil, fresh buffalo mozzarella, roma tomatoes, a touch of fresh garlic & topped with fresh basil.
Solo My Big Fat Greek Pizza
OPA! This mediterranean inspried pie begins with roasted garlic olive oil, fresh garlic, spinach, roma tomatoes, mariniated artichokes, black olives, red onions, shredded mozz, feta & fresh basil. All this fnished off with a balsamic vinaigrette and sesation drizzle.
Solo KC Master Pizza
Our BBQ Sauce, grilled chicken, jalapenos, red onion, roasted garlic & a blend of mozz & cheddar cheeses.
Solo Rustico
Creamy ricotta cheese topped with pepperoni, sweet & spicy italain sausage, roasted garlic, red onions, spinach, mushrooms & finished with fresh basil, crushed red pepper & a drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette!
Solo B.Y.O. Pie
Build your own pie! Nobody knows what you love better than you!
Wraps
Italian Stallion Wrap
Pepperoni, salami, black forest ham, melted provolone, roma tomatoes, red onions, baby greens, finished with a spread of roasted garlic mayo wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Caprese Wrap
Roasted chicken topped with roma tomatoes, fresh mozz, fresh basil, cracked black pepper, roasted garlic oliv oil & balsamic, finished with a spread of pesto mayo wrapped in a flour tortilla.
K.C. Wrap
Roasted chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar, mozzarella, diced jalapenos&red onions wrapped in a flour torilla.
Sausage & Peppers Wrap
Sweet & spicy italain sausage, red oinions, roasted red peppers, mozzarella & marinara wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Parmesan Wrap
Roasted chicken, provolone, mozzarella & marinara wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Rustico Wrap
Pepperoni, sweet & spicy italian sausage, crushed red peppers, red onions, spinach, mushrooms, ricotta, finished with mozzarella & fresh basil wrapped in a flour tortilla
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Roasted chicken, topped with bacon, garlic basil ranch dressing, mozzarealla & cheddar wrapped in a flour tortilla.
B.Y.O. Wrap
Build your own wrap! Nobody knows what you love better than you!
Salads
Grilled Chicken Spinach Salad
Roasted chicken, fresh baby spinach tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette, shredded mozz, apple smoked bacon, mushrooms & shaved red onion.
Grilled Chicken Sensation Salad
A classic mix of greens tossed with our sensation dressing topped with roma tomatoes & crunchy croutons.
Mediterranean Salad
Our baby greens tossed in sensation dressing and topped with roma tomatoes, black olives, roasted red peppers, marinated artichokes and red onions, finished with feta.
Side Salad
B.Y.O. Salad
Build your own salad! Nobody knows what you love better than you!
Side Sauce
Appetizers
Half Knots
Baked fresh, topped with garlic herb butter & sprinkled with romano & parmesan cheese.
Knots
Baked fresh, topped with garlic herb butter & sprinkled with romano & parmesan cheese.
Italian Nachos
Chips layered with pepperoni, italian sausages, jalapenos, roasted red peppers & smothered with melted mozz topped off with diced roma tomatoes, red onions, fresh basil & seasoned ricotta. Serves 2 to 3.
Zapps Chips
Appetizers
Half Knots
Baked fresh, topped with garlic herb butter & sprinkled with romano & parmesan cheese.
Knots
Baked fresh, topped with garlic herb butter & sprinkled with romano & parmesan cheese.
Italian Nachos
Chips layered with pepperoni, italian sausages, jalapenos, roasted red peppers & smothered with melted mozz topped off with diced roma tomatoes, red onions, fresh basil & seasoned ricotta. Serves 2 to 3.
Salads
Grilled Chicken Spinach Salad
Roasted chicken, fresh baby spinach tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette, shredded mozz, apple smoked bacon, mushrooms & shaved red onion.
Grilled Chicken Sensation Salad
A classic mix of greens tossed with our sensation dressing topped with roma tomatoes & crunchy croutons.
Mediterranean Salad
Our baby greens tossed in sensation dressing and topped with roma tomatoes, black olives, roasted red peppers, marinated artichokes and red onions, finished with feta.
Side Salad
B.Y.O. Salad
Build your own salad! Nobody knows what you love better than you!
18" Pizzas
18" Quattro
Our gourmet cheese pizza; loaded with our Schlitty cheese blend (Mozz, Cheddar, Romano & Parmesan)
18" Big Pepperoni
Our version of a classic! Smothered with pepperoni and shredded mozzarella.
18" Big Meaty
Meat, meat, meat & more meat! Pepperoni, Sweet&Spicy Italian Sausages, Ham & Bacon. Mmmmmeaty!
18" Kitchen Floor
Our supreme pizza; Loaded with Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Olivas & of course, Shredded Mozz
18" Margherita
A healthy, lite pizza. Roasted garlic olive oil, fresh buffalo mozzarella, roma tomatoes, a touch of fresh garlic & topped with fresh basil.
18" My Big Fat Greek Pizza
OPA! This mediterranean inspried pie begins with roasted garlic olive oil, fresh garlic, spinach, roma tomatoes, mariniated artichokes, black olives, red onions, shredded mozz, feta & fresh basil. All this fnished off with a balsamic vinaigrette and sesation drizzle.
18" K.C. Master-Pizza
Our BBQ Sauce, grilled chicken, jalapenos, red onion, roasted garlic & a blend of mozz & cheddar cheeses.
18" Rustico
Creamy ricotta cheese topped with pepperoni, sweet & spicy italain sausage, roasted garlic, red onions, spinach, mushrooms & finished with fresh basil, crushed red pepper & a drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette!
18" B.Y.O. Pie
Build your own pie! Nobody knows what you love better than you!
10" Solo Pizzas
Solo Quattro
Our gourmet cheese pizza; loaded with our Schlitty cheese blend(Mozz, Cheddar, Romano & Parmesan)
Solo Big Pepperoni
Our version of a classic! Smothered with pepperoni and shredded mozzarella.
Solo Meaty
Meat, meat, meat & more meat! Pepperoni, Sweet&Spicy Italian Sausages, Ham & Bacon. Mmmmmeaty!
Solo Kitchen Floor
Our supreme pizza; Loaded with Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Olivas & of course, Shredded Mozz
Solo Margherita
A healthy, lite pizza. Roasted garlic olive oil, fresh buffalo mozzarella, roma tomatoes, a touch of fresh garlic & topped with fresh basil.
Solo My Big Fat Greek Pizza
OPA! This mediterranean inspried pie begins with roasted garlic olive oil, fresh garlic, spinach, roma tomatoes, mariniated artichokes, black olives, red onions, shredded mozz, feta & fresh basil. All this fnished off with a balsamic vinaigrette and sesation drizzle.
Solo KC Master Pizza
Our BBQ Sauce, grilled chicken, jalapenos, red onion, roasted garlic & a blend of mozz & cheddar cheeses.
Solo Rustico
Creamy ricotta cheese topped with pepperoni, sweet & spicy italain sausage, roasted garlic, red onions, spinach, mushrooms & finished with fresh basil, crushed red pepper & a drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette!
Solo B.Y.O. Pie
Build your own pie! Nobody knows what you love better than you!
Wraps
Italian Stallion Wrap
Pepperoni, salami, black forest ham, melted provolone, roma tomatoes, red onions, baby greens, finished with a spread of roasted garlic mayo wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Caprese Wrap
Roasted chicken topped with roma tomatoes, fresh mozz, fresh basil, cracked black pepper, roasted garlic oliv oil & balsamic, finished with a spread of pesto mayo wrapped in a flour tortilla.
K.C. Wrap
Roasted chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar, mozzarella, diced jalapenos&red onions wrapped in a flour torilla.
Sausage & Peppers Wrap
Sweet & spicy italain sausage, red oinions, roasted red peppers, mozzarella & marinara wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Parmesan Wrap
Roasted chicken, provolone, mozzarella & marinara wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Rustico Wrap
Pepperoni, sweet & spicy italian sausage, crushed red peppers, red onions, spinach, mushrooms, ricotta, finished with mozzarella & fresh basil wrapped in a flour tortilla
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Roasted chicken, topped with bacon, garlic basil ranch dressing, mozzarealla & cheddar wrapped in a flour tortilla.
B.Y.O. Wrap
Build your own wrap! Nobody knows what you love better than you!
NA Beverage
Sides
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
301 Third Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802