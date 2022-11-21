Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Schlittz & Giggles Pizza - Downtown

review star

No reviews yet

301 Third Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

18" Big Pepperoni
18" Kitchen Floor
Solo Big Pepperoni

18" Pizzas

18" Quattro

$19.99

Our gourmet cheese pizza; loaded with our Schlitty cheese blend (Mozz, Cheddar, Romano & Parmesan)

18" Big Pepperoni

$20.99

Our version of a classic! Smothered with pepperoni and shredded mozzarella.

18" Big Meaty

$24.99

Meat, meat, meat & more meat! Pepperoni, Sweet&Spicy Italian Sausages, Ham & Bacon. Mmmmmeaty!

18" Kitchen Floor

$24.99

Our supreme pizza; Loaded with Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Olivas & of course, Shredded Mozz

18" Margherita

$24.99

A healthy, lite pizza. Roasted garlic olive oil, fresh buffalo mozzarella, roma tomatoes, a touch of fresh garlic & topped with fresh basil.

18" My Big Fat Greek Pizza

$24.99

OPA! This mediterranean inspried pie begins with roasted garlic olive oil, fresh garlic, spinach, roma tomatoes, mariniated artichokes, black olives, red onions, shredded mozz, feta & fresh basil. All this fnished off with a balsamic vinaigrette and sesation drizzle.

18" K.C. Master-Pizza

$24.99

Our BBQ Sauce, grilled chicken, jalapenos, red onion, roasted garlic & a blend of mozz & cheddar cheeses.

18" Rustico

$24.99

Creamy ricotta cheese topped with pepperoni, sweet & spicy italain sausage, roasted garlic, red onions, spinach, mushrooms & finished with fresh basil, crushed red pepper & a drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette!

18" B.Y.O. Pie

$18.99

Build your own pie! Nobody knows what you love better than you!

10" Solo Pizzas

Solo Quattro

$11.99

Our gourmet cheese pizza; loaded with our Schlitty cheese blend(Mozz, Cheddar, Romano & Parmesan)

Solo Big Pepperoni

$12.99

Our version of a classic! Smothered with pepperoni and shredded mozzarella.

Solo Meaty

$13.99

Meat, meat, meat & more meat! Pepperoni, Sweet&Spicy Italian Sausages, Ham & Bacon. Mmmmmeaty!

Solo Kitchen Floor

$13.99

Our supreme pizza; Loaded with Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Olivas & of course, Shredded Mozz

Solo Margherita

$13.99

A healthy, lite pizza. Roasted garlic olive oil, fresh buffalo mozzarella, roma tomatoes, a touch of fresh garlic & topped with fresh basil.

Solo My Big Fat Greek Pizza

$13.99

OPA! This mediterranean inspried pie begins with roasted garlic olive oil, fresh garlic, spinach, roma tomatoes, mariniated artichokes, black olives, red onions, shredded mozz, feta & fresh basil. All this fnished off with a balsamic vinaigrette and sesation drizzle.

Solo KC Master Pizza

$13.99

Our BBQ Sauce, grilled chicken, jalapenos, red onion, roasted garlic & a blend of mozz & cheddar cheeses.

Solo Rustico

$13.99

Creamy ricotta cheese topped with pepperoni, sweet & spicy italain sausage, roasted garlic, red onions, spinach, mushrooms & finished with fresh basil, crushed red pepper & a drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette!

Solo B.Y.O. Pie

$10.99

Build your own pie! Nobody knows what you love better than you!

Wraps

Italian Stallion Wrap

$11.99

Pepperoni, salami, black forest ham, melted provolone, roma tomatoes, red onions, baby greens, finished with a spread of roasted garlic mayo wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Chicken Caprese Wrap

$11.99

Roasted chicken topped with roma tomatoes, fresh mozz, fresh basil, cracked black pepper, roasted garlic oliv oil & balsamic, finished with a spread of pesto mayo wrapped in a flour tortilla.

K.C. Wrap

$11.99

Roasted chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar, mozzarella, diced jalapenos&red onions wrapped in a flour torilla.

Sausage & Peppers Wrap

$11.99

Sweet & spicy italain sausage, red oinions, roasted red peppers, mozzarella & marinara wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Chicken Parmesan Wrap

$11.99

Roasted chicken, provolone, mozzarella & marinara wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Rustico Wrap

$11.99

Pepperoni, sweet & spicy italian sausage, crushed red peppers, red onions, spinach, mushrooms, ricotta, finished with mozzarella & fresh basil wrapped in a flour tortilla

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.99

Roasted chicken, topped with bacon, garlic basil ranch dressing, mozzarealla & cheddar wrapped in a flour tortilla.

B.Y.O. Wrap

$10.99

Build your own wrap! Nobody knows what you love better than you!

Salads

Grilled Chicken Spinach Salad

$9.99

Roasted chicken, fresh baby spinach tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette, shredded mozz, apple smoked bacon, mushrooms & shaved red onion.

Grilled Chicken Sensation Salad

$8.99

A classic mix of greens tossed with our sensation dressing topped with roma tomatoes & crunchy croutons.

Mediterranean Salad

$8.99

Our baby greens tossed in sensation dressing and topped with roma tomatoes, black olives, roasted red peppers, marinated artichokes and red onions, finished with feta.

Side Salad

$3.49

B.Y.O. Salad

$8.99

Build your own salad! Nobody knows what you love better than you!

Side Sauce

Side Garlic Basil Ranch

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Pesto

$0.50

Side Italian Cream

$0.50

Side Roasted Garlic Olive Oil

$0.50

Side Balsamic

$0.50

Sensation

$0.50

Cinna Sauce

$0.50

Slice

Slice Cheese

$3.50

A giant slice of our gourmet cheese pizza.

Slice Pepperroni

$4.00

A giant slice of our Big Pepperoni.

Slice Meaty

$4.00

A giant slice of our Meaty Pizza.

Slice Kitchen Floor

$4.00

A giant slice of our version of the Supreme.

Sm Slice

$2.50

L@5

$4.00

Appetizers

Half Knots

$4.99

Baked fresh, topped with garlic herb butter & sprinkled with romano & parmesan cheese.

Knots

$8.49

Baked fresh, topped with garlic herb butter & sprinkled with romano & parmesan cheese.

Italian Nachos

$9.49

Chips layered with pepperoni, italian sausages, jalapenos, roasted red peppers & smothered with melted mozz topped off with diced roma tomatoes, red onions, fresh basil & seasoned ricotta. Serves 2 to 3.

Zapps Chips

$1.99

Desserts

Half Cinna Knots

$4.99

Baked fresh, tossed in our cinnamon sugar blend, topped with powdered sugar, and served with our homemade italian cream icing

Cinna Knots

$8.49

Baked fresh, tossed in our cinnamon sugar blend, topped with powdered sugar, and served with our homemade italian cream icing

NA Bev

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Juice

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Barq's Root Beer

$3.00

MM Lemonade

$3.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

301 Third Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Directions

Schlittz & Giggles Third Street image
Schlittz & Giggles Third Street image

Covington