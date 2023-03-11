Schmaltz Bros. Food Truck
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Kosher food truck & catering serving contemporary American fare in the regional DC area. For catering or truck reservation inquiries, please email orders@schmaltzbros.com **ONLINE TRUCK ORDERING INSTRUCTIONS** Online pre-ordering opens at 10PM the evening before our scheduled location. Please see our truck location schedule here: https://schmaltzbros.com/truck-locations
Location
Washington D.C., Check out our website for locations!, Washington, DC 20001
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Washington
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurant