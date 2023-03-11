Schmaltz Bros. Food Truck imageView gallery

Schmaltz Bros. Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

Washington D.C.

Check out our website for locations!

Washington, DC 20001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Kosher food truck & catering serving contemporary American fare in the regional DC area. For catering or truck reservation inquiries, please email orders@schmaltzbros.com **ONLINE TRUCK ORDERING INSTRUCTIONS** Online pre-ordering opens at 10PM the evening before our scheduled location. Please see our truck location schedule here: https://schmaltzbros.com/truck-locations

Website

Location

Washington D.C., Check out our website for locations!, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery
Schmaltz Bros. Food Truck image

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (445 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (138 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston