Sandwiches

Schmaltz Express - Wheaton

29 Reviews

390 W. Front Street. Wheaton, IL 60187

Wheaton, IL 60187

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Breakfast Sandwiches

#22 The Acme

$13.99

Brooklyn Nova Lox, capers, red onion, tomatoes and cream cheese on your choice of bagel.

Cheddar Head

$5.99

Eggs and Cheddar Cheese on your choice of Bagel.

Schmaltz Bagel

$6.99

Eggs, pastrami and Swiss cheese on your choice of bagel

Flatbush Special

$6.99

Eggs with Schmacon bits mixed in.

Atlantic Bagel

$6.99

Eggs and Kosher Salami.

Hash Bagel Sandwich

$6.99

Eggs with our famous corned beef hash mixed in on your choice of bagel

Veggie

$5.99

Veggies mixed in with your eggs on your choice of bagel

Classic Hot Lox

$7.99

Sauteed lox, onions and cream cheese tossed in the scrambled eggs on your choice of bagel.

Do-It-Yourself Lox

$15.99

Pick your bagel and we'll serve it to you with lox, tomato, onion, capers and cream cheese to build as you please.

Breakfast Entrees

$9.99

Our famous corned beef hash served with scrambled eggs and a hot latke.

$8.99

Three slices of challah bread dipped in milk, eggs, sugar and cinnamon, grilled to a golden brown and topped with powered sugar.

Breakfast Sides

Side of Schmacon

$3.99
$3.49
$3.49

Mini Latkes (w/ applesauce)

$2.69Out of stock

Mini Latkes (w/ sour cream)

$2.69Out of stock

Mini Latkes (no sauce)

$2.19Out of stock

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$4.49

Hot Sweet Noodle Kugel

$3.99

Side of Scrambled Eggs

$2.99

Sandwiches

Warm Schmaltz-brand Pastrami with Spicy Mustard on Marble Rye.

#2 Boston Common

#3 Nashville

Hot Schmaltz Brisket topped with BBQ sauce and creamy cole slaw on a soft hero roll.

Warm Schmaltz Brand Corned Beef and yellow mustard on Seeded Jewish Rye.

Homemade white Albacore Tuna Salad with roasted peppers, lettuce and tomato on Whole Wheat bread.

All-breast meat CHICKEN SALAD made with red grapes on wheat bread with lettuce and tomato.

Schmaltz All-Beef Dogs with tomatoes, onions, relish, celery salt, mustard and a pickle.

An amazing combo of Schmaltz Corned Beef and Schmaltz Pastrami on marble rye with spicy mustard.

Our Reuben. Warm Corned Beef or Pastrami on marble rye with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing.

$13.99

Turkey breast and Salami on hero roll with lettuce, tomato, red onion, Cheddar cheese, Provolone cheese and balsamic vinaigrette

Bubbe's deviled Egg Salad, always fresh, served on thick-sliced Challah bread with lettuce and tomato. Add Schmacon for .$99

SCHMALTZ FAMOUS CORNED BEEF or PASTRAMI on seeded Jewish rye with Russian dressing and Schmaltz’s creamy coleslaw.

$13.99

Brooklyn Nova Lox, capers, red onion, tomatoes and cream cheese on your choice of bagel.

Turkey Breast piled high on good ol' white bread with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

$10.99

Seasoned CHICKEN BREAST with lettuce, Parmesan cheese, bagel chip croutons & our own Caesar dressing in a soft wheat tortilla wrap.

$12.99

SHARP CHEDDAR, SCHMACON, mayo and two crisp latkes stuffed inside grilled Challah bread.

Honey Smoked Turkey Breast with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Honey Mustard Dressing on our Pretzel Bagel.

#49 New York Deli Dog

Schmaltz brand ALL BEEF HOT DOG in a hot dog bun New York Style with sauerkraut and spicy deli mustard.

$13.99

Schmaltz's famous Roast Beef dipped in Au Jus and served on a hero roll with grilled onions and Swiss Cheese. Extra AuJus served on the side.

Our famous All Beef Dog with Schmaltz Chili and shredded cheddar cheese.

$10.99

Balsamic/soy marinated, roasted portobello mushrooms, w/ roasted zucchini, yellow squash, pickled red onions, arugula, on a ciabatta bun.

#60 The TBC - Grab N' Go (Vegetarian)

$11.98

Balsamic/soy marinated, roasted portobello mushrooms, w/ roasted zucchini, yellow squash, pickled red onions, arugula and whipped goat cheese spread on a ciabatta bun.

#00 Plain Hot Dog

Kid Hot Dog

$6.99

Plain Hot Dog in a bun served with cookies and chips.

Kid Salami

$6.99

Kid Turkey

$6.99

Kid Cheese

$6.99

1 LB Bagel Chip Pieces

$5.99
$7.99

Our famous fresh homemade bagel chips, lightly garlic seasoned and topped with Romano cheese.

$2.49

Bagel Menu

Our fresh daily boiled and baked New York style bagels. The best in the Western Suburbs!
$1.79

Boiled and baked in store every day! Big New York syle bagels!

$2.79
$8.39
$16.39
$7.99

Our famous fresh homemade bagel chips, lightly garlic seasoned and topped with Romano cheese.

$2.49

1/2 LB Plain Cream Cheese

$2.99

1/2 LB Veggie Cream Cheese

$3.99

1/2 LB Asiago Cream Cheese

$3.99

1/2 LB Strawberry Cream Cheese

$3.99

1/2 LB Sriracha Honey CC - CC of Month

$3.99Out of stock

Side of Plain CC

$0.99

Side of Veggie CC

$0.99

Side of Asiago CC

$0.99

Side of Strawberry CC

$0.99

Salads (New)

$8.99Out of stock

Our homemade Caesar dressing with fresh greens, bagel chip croutons and shaved Parmesan cheese.

$11.99

Chicken, Romaine lettuce, imported Parmesan cheese, our homemade bagel chip croutons, and our own classic Caesar dressing.

$11.99Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, corn, black beans, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheese, seasoned chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips with a BBQ-ranch dressing.

Soups (New)

$4.49
$3.99

Cup Matzo Noodle

$4.99
$4.49

Bowl Noodle

$5.49

Bowl Matzo Ball

$5.99

Bowl Kreplach

$5.99

Bowl Matzo Noodle

$6.49Out of stock
$6.99

Quart Chicken Noodle

$10.99

Half Gallon Chicken Soup

$20.99

Gallon Chicken Soup

$40.99

Noodles for a quart

$1.49

Extra Kreplach (1)

$1.99

Extra Matzo Ball

$1.49

2 pack Matzo Ball

$2.79

8 pack Matzo Ball

$9.99Out of stock

Sides (New)

Salt Chip

$1.79

Salt & Vinegar Chip

$1.79

BBQ Chip

$1.79

Jalepeno Chip

$1.79

Rosemary Chip

$1.79

Sweet Onion Chip

$1.79

Kids Chip

$1.29

Potato Salad

$1.99

Creamy Cole Slaw

$1.79

Roasted Veggie Pasta Salad

$1.99Out of stock

Sweet Noodle Kugel

$3.99
$2.99
$3.49
$3.49

Side Sour Cream

$0.59

Side Applesauce

$0.59

Latke Cold No Sauce

$2.99

Latke Half Dozen Cold

$16.99

Latke Dozen Cold

$32.99
$4.99
$4.99

Cold Meat Knish

$4.99

Cold Broc Ched Knish

$4.99

Chicken Liver Side

$1.99

1 LB Bagel Chip Pieces

$5.99

Side of Schmacon

$3.99

Side of Plain Cream Cheese

$0.99

Side of Veggie Cream Cheese

$0.99

Side of Asiago Cream Cheese

$0.99

Side of Lox Cream Cheese

$1.49

Side of Strawberry Cream Cheese

$0.99

Mini Latkes (no sauce)

$2.19Out of stock

Drinks

Top off your meal with your favorite beverage.

Bottle Water

$1.99
$2.99

Hard-to-find Dr. Brown Sodas - Black Cherry, Ginger Ale, Root Beer, Cel-Ray, Cream Soda, Diet Black Cherry, Diet Cream Soda

Coke Canned Products

$1.99

Coke, Diet Coke and Sprite

Dr. Brown 6 Pack

$9.99

Orange Juice Bottle

$2.99

White Milk 2%

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Pure Life - Sweet Tea

$2.99

Pure Life - Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Lemonade - Bottle

$2.99

Apple Juice Bottle

$2.99

Bakery - Online Only

$5.49
$3.29Out of stock

Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.99
$2.99Out of stock

Jumbo Sugar Cookie

$2.99
$6.99Out of stock

Magic Schmookie Bites

$3.99

Jumbo Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

2 Kids Cookies

$2.99Out of stock

Jumbo Chocolate Fudge Crinkle Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Apple Honey Cake Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Coffee Cake - Slice

$4.49
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Classic Jewish Deli in the Western Suburbs. For sandwich delivery, use GrubHub.com, UberEats.com or DoorDash.com.

390 W. Front Street. Wheaton, IL 60187, Wheaton, IL 60187

