Schmaltz Deli - Lisle
3011 Ogden Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
Popular Items
Specials
Thanksgiving Gobbler
Oven roasted turkey breast, schmaltz cornbread dressing, schmaltz cranberry relish, mayonnaise on challah bread.
Pumpkin Bread - Slice
Pumpkin Cookies
Mini Caramel Apple Pie
Pumpkin Cake - Whole Round
Chocolate Blackout Cake (Slice)
A from scratch dark chocolate cake with a hint of coffee, rich chocolate pudding layers in between, frosted in a chocolate cream cheese icing, dusted with cake crumbles. Yah... it's that good!
2 Quarts of Frozen Soup for $15
Frozen Grab and Go Selection
Quart - Soup of Day (FROZEN)
Available in freezer or fridge. Today's soup of the day will be available tomorrow (If there is any left).
9" Spinach Onion & Feta Quiche
9" Broccoli Cheddar Quiche
9" Mushroom Onion & Swiss Quiche
9" Schmacon Onion & Cheddar Quiche
9" Smoked Salmon w/ Green Onion and Cheddar Quiche
Broccoli and Cheddar Frittata (EA)
Schmacon and Onion Frittata (EA)
Spinach and Feta Frittata (EA)
Bagel Menu
Single Bagel
Boiled and baked in store every day! Big New York syle bagels!
Single Plain Gluten Free Bagel
Bagel & Cream Cheese
Half Dozen Bagels
Dozen Bagels
1/2 LB Plain Cream Cheese
1/2 LB Veggie Cream Cheese
1/2 LB Asiago Cream Cheese
1/2 LB Strawberry Cream Cheese
1/2 LB Lox Cream Cheese
Side of Plain CC
Side of Veggie CC
Side of Asiago CC
Side of Strawberry CC
Side of Lox CC
Breakfast Sandwiches
#22 The Acme
Brooklyn Nova Lox, capers, red onion, tomatoes and cream cheese on your choice of bagel.
Cheddar Head
Eggs and Cheddar Cheese on your choice of Bagel.
Schmaltz Bagel
Eggs, pastrami and Swiss cheese on your choice of bagel
Flatbush Special
Eggs with Schmacon bits mixed in.
Atlantic Bagel
Eggs and 3 slices of thick Kosher salami.
Hash Bagel Sandwich
Eggs with our famous corned beef hash mixed in on your choice of bagel
Veggie
Veggies mixed in with your eggs on your choice of bagel
Classic Hot Lox
Sauteed lox, onions and cream cheese tossed in the scrambled eggs on your choice of bagel.
Do-It-Yourself Lox
Pick your bagel and we'll serve it to you with lox, tomato, onion, capers and cream cheese to build as you please.
Breakfast Entrees
Sides
Sandwiches
Havana-Gila - Special Sandwich
The Smokey Mountain - Special Sandwich
Our Smoked Corned Beef shaved thin and topped with Spicy Mustard and Swiss Cheese. Featured on our NEW Onion Roll!
#1 Gramercy Park
Warm Schmaltz-brand Pastrami with Spicy Mustard on Marble Rye.
#2 Boston Common
Housemade rare Roast Beef with horseradish sauce, lettuce and tomato on Pumpernickel bread.
#3 Nashville
Hot Schmaltz Brisket topped with BBQ sauce and creamy cole slaw on a soft hero roll.
#5 Wall Street
Warm Schmaltz Brand Corned Beef and yellow mustard on Seeded Jewish Rye.
#7 L.A. Times
Homemade white Albacore Tuna Salad with roasted peppers, lettuce and tomato on Whole Wheat bread.
#8 Vagabond
All-breast meat CHICKEN SALAD made with red grapes on multi-grain bread with lettuce and tomato.
#9 Chicago Dog
Schmaltz All-Beef Dogs with tomatoes, onions, relish, celery salt, mustard and a pickle.
#11 Adams
An amazing combo of Schmaltz Corned Beef and Schmaltz Pastrami on marble rye with spicy mustard.
#14 Sloppy Paul
Our Reuben. Warm Corned Beef or Pastrami on marble rye with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing.
#15 Little Italy Torpedo
Turkey breast and Salami on hero roll with lettuce, tomato, red onion, Cheddar cheese, Provolone cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
#18 Park Slope
Bubbe's deviled Egg Salad, always fresh, served on thick-sliced Challah bread with lettuce and tomato. Add Schmacon for .$99
#20 Old New Yorker
SCHMALTZ FAMOUS CORNED BEEF or PASTRAMI on seeded Jewish rye with Russian dressing and Schmaltz’s creamy coleslaw.
#26 All-American
Turkey Breast piled high on good ol' white bread with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
#31 Chicken Caesar Wrap
Sliced Chicken, lettuce, Parmesan cheese, bagel chip croutons, and Caesar dressing on tortilla wrap
#37 Stuffed Grilled Cheese
SHARP CHEDDAR, SCHMACON, mayo and two crisp latkes stuffed inside grilled Challah bread.
#39 Turkey Pretzel
Honey Smoked Turkey Breast with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Honey Mustard Dressing on our Pretzel Bagel.
#49 New York Deli Dog
Schmaltz brand ALL BEEF HOT DOG in a hot dog bun New York Style with sauerkraut and spicy deli mustard.
#50 You Dip!
Schmaltz's famous Roast Beef dipped in Au Jus and served on a hero roll with grilled onions and Swiss Cheese. Extra AuJus served on the side.
#60 The TBC
Balsamic/soy marinated, roasted portobello mushrooms, w/ roasted zucchini, yellow squash, pickled red onions, tomato, arugula on a ciabatta bun. Add whipped goat cheese spread to make it a vegetarian option for .79¢.
Kid Hot Dog
Plain Hot Dog in a bun served with cookies and chips.
Kid Salami
Kid Turkey
Kid Grilled Cheese
#00 Plain Hot Dog
No toppings, but you can add your own condiments - even ketchup if you must!
Soups
Cup Noodle
Cup Matzo Ball
Cup Kreplach
Cup Chili
Bowl Noodle
Bowl Matzo Ball
Bowl Kreplach
Bowl Matzo Noodle
Bowl Mish Mosh
Bowl of Chili
Quart Chicken Noodle
Quart Chicken Matzo Ball
Quart - Chicken Soup (Just Soup)
Half Gallon Chicken Matzoball Soup
Gallon Chicken Matzoball Soup
Noodles for a quart
Extra Matzo Ball
2 pack matzo ball
8 pack matzo ball
Kreplach (weighed item)
Extra Kreplach (1)
Cup of Chicken Broth w/ Veggies
Cup of Chicken Broth no Veggies
Bowl of Chicken Broth w/ Veggies
Bowl of Chicken Broth no Veggies
Bakery - Online Ordering Only
Pumpkin Cookies
Mini Caramel Apple Pie
Pumpkin Bread - Slice
Pumpkin Cake - Whole Round
Sticky Buns
Rugelach by the LB (Assorted)
Mini Chocolate Babka Muffin
Eclair
Lemonade Cake - Slice
Lemonade Cake - (Round)
Slice - Chocolate Chip Coffee Cake
Slice - Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake
Slice - Apricot Pistachio Coffee Cake
Bubbe's Cheesecake (Slice)
Carrot Cake - Slice
German Chocolate Cake - Slice
Golden Raspberry Cake (Slice)
Black Forest Cake (Slice)
Jumbo Black & White
Jumbo Chocolate Chip
Jumbo Schmookie
Jumbo Sugar Cookie
Black and White Brownie Slices
Magic Schmookie Bites
Cheese Croissant
Raspberry and Cheese Croissant
Blueberry Cheese Croissant
Bakery Special - 4 pak Mini Babkas
Bakery Special - 4 pak Mini Assorted Croissants
Apricot Filled Donuts
Blueberry Filled Donut
Raspberry Filled Donut
Sides
Side of Bagel Chips
Bagel Chips Box
Our famous fresh homemade bagel chips, lightly garlic seasoned and topped with Romano cheese.
Salt Chip
Salt & Vinegar Chip
BBQ Chip
Jalepeno Chip
Rosemary Chip
Sweet Onion Chip
Potato Salad
Creamy Cole Slaw
Sweet Noodle Kugel
Latke Hot No Sauce
Latke Hot w/ Applesauce
Latke Hot w/ Sour Cream
Side Sour Cream
Side Applesauce
Latke Cold No Sauce
Latke Half Dozen Cold
Hot Potato Knish
Hot Meat Knish
Hot Broc Ched Knish
Hot Kasha Knish
Hot Spinach Knish
Cold Potato Knish
Cold Meat Knish
Cold Broc Ched Knish
Cold Kasha Knish
Cold Spinach Knish
Side of Schmacon (4 Pieces)
Salads
Schmaltz House Salad
Fresh greens and seasonal veggies with our balsamic vinaigrette or choice of dressing.
Caesar A La Schmaltz
Our homemade Caesar dressing with fresh greens, bagel chip croutons and shaved Parmesan cheese.
Reuben Salad
SCHMALTZ FAMOUS CORNED BEEF with shredded cabbage, shredded Swiss cheese, rye croutons and tossed with our homemade Russian dressing.
BBQ Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, corn, black beans, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, shredded cheese, seasoned chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips with a BBQ-ranch dressing.
Chicken Ceasar Salad
Drinks
Cold Brew Coffee
Fresh Brewed Ice Tea
Hot Tea
Bottle Water
Pure Leaf - Unsweetened Tea Bottle
Pure Leaf - Lemon Tea Bottle
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea
Dr. Brown Canned Soda
Hard-to-find Dr. Brown Sodas - Black Cherry, Ginger Ale, Root Beer, Cel-Ray, Cream Soda, Diet Black Cherry, Diet Cream Soda
Dr. Brown 6 Pack
Dole Orange Juice Bottle
Dole Tropical Fruit Punch Juice Bottle
20oz Pepsi Bottle
20oz Diet Pepsi Bottle
20oz Mountain Dew Bottle
20oz Sierra Mist Bottle
20oz Orange Crush Bottle
Lime Bubly
White Milk 2%
Chocolate Milk
Bread
Whole Rye Loaf
Whole Marble Loaf
Whole Wheat Loaf
Challah Square Loaf
Onion Roll Hamburger Bun - 4 Pack
Challah Mini Roll Bag (Dozen)
Ciabatta Rolls - 6 Pack
Hero Rolls - 6 Pack
Challah - 1.5# Braided
Challah - 1.5# Braided Sliced
5# Challah - Braided Unsliced
Meats by the LB
Smoked Corned Beef by the LB
Corned Beef Regular by the LB
Schmaltz Brand Corned Beef sliced thin. Price adjusted after weighing
Extra Lean Corned Beef by the LB
Pastrami by the LB
Schmaltz Brand Pastrami Price adjusted after weighing
Extra Lean Pastrami by the LB
Schmaltz Brand Pastrami extra lean. Best for cold sandwiches. Price adjusted after weighing
Roasted Turkey Breast by the LB
All white breast turkey. Price adjusted after weighing
Roast Beef by the LB
Soft Salami by the LB
Price adjusted after weighing
Hard Salami by the LB
Slow Roasted Brisket by the LB
Served cold with Au Jus on the side.
Hot Dogs by the LB
Turkey Pastrami by the LB
Pastrami Seasoned Turkey Breast. Price adjusted after weighing
Schmacon
Salads & Sides by the LB
Fish by the LB
Sliced Smoked Salmon ( Nova Lox) by the Pound
Sliced Pastrami Lox by the Pound
Chipotle Lime Smoked Salmon - Half Pound Package
Cracked Pepper Smoked Salmon - Half Pound Package
Smoked Trout - Half Pound Package
Smoked Sable by the Pound
Smoked Whitefish Chunks by the Pound
Whitefish Salad by the LB
Cheese by the LB
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Schmaltz is all about traditional NY Deli with a Jewish flare!
3011 Ogden Avenue, Lisle, IL 60532