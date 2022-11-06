Restaurant header imageView gallery

Schmaltz Deli - Lisle

No reviews yet

3011 Ogden Avenue

Lisle, IL 60532

#14 Sloppy Paul
#26 All-American
#5 Wall Street

Thanksgiving Gobbler

Thanksgiving Gobbler

$15.99

Oven roasted turkey breast, schmaltz cornbread dressing, schmaltz cranberry relish, mayonnaise on challah bread.

Pumpkin Bread - Slice

Pumpkin Bread - Slice

$2.99
Pumpkin Cookies

Pumpkin Cookies

$3.50Out of stock
Mini Caramel Apple Pie

Mini Caramel Apple Pie

$5.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Cake - Whole Round

$14.99Out of stock
Chocolate Blackout Cake (Slice)

Chocolate Blackout Cake (Slice)

$8.99

A from scratch dark chocolate cake with a hint of coffee, rich chocolate pudding layers in between, frosted in a chocolate cream cheese icing, dusted with cake crumbles. Yah... it's that good!

2 Quarts of Frozen Soup for $15

$15.00

Quart - Soup of Day (FROZEN)

Quart - Soup of Day (FROZEN)

$8.99

Available in freezer or fridge. Today's soup of the day will be available tomorrow (If there is any left).

9" Spinach Onion & Feta Quiche

9" Spinach Onion & Feta Quiche

$14.99Out of stock
9" Broccoli Cheddar Quiche

9" Broccoli Cheddar Quiche

$14.99Out of stock
9" Mushroom Onion & Swiss Quiche

9" Mushroom Onion & Swiss Quiche

$14.99Out of stock
9" Schmacon Onion & Cheddar Quiche

9" Schmacon Onion & Cheddar Quiche

$16.99Out of stock
9" Smoked Salmon w/ Green Onion and Cheddar Quiche

9" Smoked Salmon w/ Green Onion and Cheddar Quiche

$16.99Out of stock

Broccoli and Cheddar Frittata (EA)

$6.99Out of stock

Schmacon and Onion Frittata (EA)

$6.99

Spinach and Feta Frittata (EA)

$6.99Out of stock

Our fresh daily boiled and baked New York style bagels. The best in the Western Suburbs!
Single Bagel

Single Bagel

$1.89

Boiled and baked in store every day! Big New York syle bagels!

Single Plain Gluten Free Bagel

$3.38
Bagel & Cream Cheese

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.99
Half Dozen Bagels

Half Dozen Bagels

$9.99
Dozen Bagels

Dozen Bagels

$18.99

1/2 LB Plain Cream Cheese

$2.99

1/2 LB Veggie Cream Cheese

$3.99

1/2 LB Asiago Cream Cheese

$3.99

1/2 LB Strawberry Cream Cheese

$3.99

1/2 LB Lox Cream Cheese

$5.99

Side of Plain CC

$0.99

Side of Veggie CC

$0.99

Side of Asiago CC

$0.99

Side of Strawberry CC

$0.99

Side of Lox CC

$1.49

#22 The Acme

#22 The Acme

$16.99

Brooklyn Nova Lox, capers, red onion, tomatoes and cream cheese on your choice of bagel.

Cheddar Head

$5.99

Eggs and Cheddar Cheese on your choice of Bagel.

Schmaltz Bagel

$8.99

Eggs, pastrami and Swiss cheese on your choice of bagel

Flatbush Special

$8.49

Eggs with Schmacon bits mixed in.

Atlantic Bagel

Atlantic Bagel

$7.99

Eggs and 3 slices of thick Kosher salami.

Hash Bagel Sandwich

$8.99

Eggs with our famous corned beef hash mixed in on your choice of bagel

Veggie

$6.49

Veggies mixed in with your eggs on your choice of bagel

Classic Hot Lox

$11.99

Sauteed lox, onions and cream cheese tossed in the scrambled eggs on your choice of bagel.

Do-It-Yourself Lox

$18.99

Pick your bagel and we'll serve it to you with lox, tomato, onion, capers and cream cheese to build as you please.

Hash and Eggs w/ Latke

Hash and Eggs w/ Latke

$10.99

Our famous corned beef hash served with scrambled eggs and a hot latke.

Challah French Toast

Challah French Toast

$9.99

Two slices of challah bread dipped in milk, eggs, sugar and cinnamon, grilled to a golden brown and topped with powered sugar.

Schmacon Side

$3.99
Latke with applesauce

Latke with applesauce

$3.49
Latke with sour cream

Latke with sour cream

$3.49

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$4.49

Sweet Noodle Kugel

$4.29

Side Scramble Egg

$2.99

Thanksgiving Gobbler

Thanksgiving Gobbler

$15.99

Oven roasted turkey breast, schmaltz cornbread dressing, schmaltz cranberry relish, mayonnaise on challah bread.

Havana-Gila - Special Sandwich

Havana-Gila - Special Sandwich

$15.99
The Smokey Mountain - Special Sandwich

The Smokey Mountain - Special Sandwich

$17.99

Our Smoked Corned Beef shaved thin and topped with Spicy Mustard and Swiss Cheese. Featured on our NEW Onion Roll!

#1 Gramercy Park

#1 Gramercy Park

$17.99+

Warm Schmaltz-brand Pastrami with Spicy Mustard on Marble Rye.

#2 Boston Common

#2 Boston Common

$10.99+

Housemade rare Roast Beef with horseradish sauce, lettuce and tomato on Pumpernickel bread.

#3 Nashville

#3 Nashville

$12.99+

Hot Schmaltz Brisket topped with BBQ sauce and creamy cole slaw on a soft hero roll.

#5 Wall Street

#5 Wall Street

$13.79+

Warm Schmaltz Brand Corned Beef and yellow mustard on Seeded Jewish Rye.

#7 L.A. Times

#7 L.A. Times

$10.99+

Homemade white Albacore Tuna Salad with roasted peppers, lettuce and tomato on Whole Wheat bread.

#8 Vagabond

#8 Vagabond

$10.99+

All-breast meat CHICKEN SALAD made with red grapes on multi-grain bread with lettuce and tomato.

#9 Chicago Dog

#9 Chicago Dog

$5.79+

Schmaltz All-Beef Dogs with tomatoes, onions, relish, celery salt, mustard and a pickle.

#11 Adams

#11 Adams

$17.99+

An amazing combo of Schmaltz Corned Beef and Schmaltz Pastrami on marble rye with spicy mustard.

#14 Sloppy Paul

#14 Sloppy Paul

$15.49+

Our Reuben. Warm Corned Beef or Pastrami on marble rye with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing.

#15 Little Italy Torpedo

#15 Little Italy Torpedo

$15.99

Turkey breast and Salami on hero roll with lettuce, tomato, red onion, Cheddar cheese, Provolone cheese and balsamic vinaigrette

#18 Park Slope

#18 Park Slope

$9.49+

Bubbe's deviled Egg Salad, always fresh, served on thick-sliced Challah bread with lettuce and tomato. Add Schmacon for .$99

#20 Old New Yorker

#20 Old New Yorker

$14.79+

SCHMALTZ FAMOUS CORNED BEEF or PASTRAMI on seeded Jewish rye with Russian dressing and Schmaltz’s creamy coleslaw.

#22 The Acme

#22 The Acme

$16.99

Brooklyn Nova Lox, capers, red onion, tomatoes and cream cheese on your choice of bagel.

#26 All-American

#26 All-American

$11.99+

Turkey Breast piled high on good ol' white bread with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

#31 Chicken Caesar Wrap

#31 Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Sliced Chicken, lettuce, Parmesan cheese, bagel chip croutons, and Caesar dressing on tortilla wrap

#37 Stuffed Grilled Cheese

#37 Stuffed Grilled Cheese

$14.99

SHARP CHEDDAR, SCHMACON, mayo and two crisp latkes stuffed inside grilled Challah bread.

#39 Turkey Pretzel

#39 Turkey Pretzel

$11.99+

Honey Smoked Turkey Breast with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Honey Mustard Dressing on our Pretzel Bagel.

#49 New York Deli Dog

$5.79+

Schmaltz brand ALL BEEF HOT DOG in a hot dog bun New York Style with sauerkraut and spicy deli mustard.

#50 You Dip!

#50 You Dip!

$14.99

Schmaltz's famous Roast Beef dipped in Au Jus and served on a hero roll with grilled onions and Swiss Cheese. Extra AuJus served on the side.

#60 The TBC

#60 The TBC

$12.99

Balsamic/soy marinated, roasted portobello mushrooms, w/ roasted zucchini, yellow squash, pickled red onions, tomato, arugula on a ciabatta bun. Add whipped goat cheese spread to make it a vegetarian option for .79¢.

Kid Hot Dog

$6.99

Plain Hot Dog in a bun served with cookies and chips.

Kid Salami

$6.99

Kid Turkey

$6.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.99

#00 Plain Hot Dog

$4.99+

No toppings, but you can add your own condiments - even ketchup if you must!

Cup Noodle

Cup Noodle

$4.99
Cup Matzo Ball

Cup Matzo Ball

$5.49
Cup Kreplach

Cup Kreplach

$5.49
Cup Chili

Cup Chili

$5.49

Bowl Noodle

$6.49

Bowl Matzo Ball

$6.99

Bowl Kreplach

$6.99

Bowl Matzo Noodle

$7.49
Bowl Mish Mosh

Bowl Mish Mosh

$7.99

Bowl of Chili

$6.99

Quart Chicken Noodle

$10.99

Quart Chicken Matzo Ball

$10.99

Quart - Chicken Soup (Just Soup)

$9.99
Quart - Soup of Day (FROZEN)

Quart - Soup of Day (FROZEN)

$8.99

Available in freezer or fridge. Today's soup of the day will be available tomorrow (If there is any left).

Half Gallon Chicken Matzoball Soup

$20.99

Gallon Chicken Matzoball Soup

$40.99

Noodles for a quart

$1.49

Extra Matzo Ball

$1.49

2 pack matzo ball

$2.79

8 pack matzo ball

$9.99

Kreplach (weighed item)

$19.99

Extra Kreplach (1)

$1.99

Cup of Chicken Broth w/ Veggies

$4.99

Cup of Chicken Broth no Veggies

$4.99

Bowl of Chicken Broth w/ Veggies

$6.49

Bowl of Chicken Broth no Veggies

$6.49

Pumpkin Cookies

Pumpkin Cookies

$3.50Out of stock
Mini Caramel Apple Pie

Mini Caramel Apple Pie

$5.99Out of stock
Pumpkin Bread - Slice

Pumpkin Bread - Slice

$2.99

Pumpkin Cake - Whole Round

$14.99Out of stock

Sticky Buns

$2.99
Rugelach by the LB (Assorted)

Rugelach by the LB (Assorted)

$15.99

Mini Chocolate Babka Muffin

$3.99Out of stock
Eclair

Eclair

$4.99

Lemonade Cake - Slice

$2.99

Lemonade Cake - (Round)

$12.99Out of stock
Slice - Chocolate Chip Coffee Cake

Slice - Chocolate Chip Coffee Cake

$4.49

Slice - Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake

$4.49

Slice - Apricot Pistachio Coffee Cake

$4.49
Bubbe's Cheesecake (Slice)

Bubbe's Cheesecake (Slice)

$6.49
Chocolate Blackout Cake (Slice)

Chocolate Blackout Cake (Slice)

$8.99

A from scratch dark chocolate cake with a hint of coffee, rich chocolate pudding layers in between, frosted in a chocolate cream cheese icing, dusted with cake crumbles. Yah... it's that good!

Carrot Cake - Slice

$7.99Out of stock

German Chocolate Cake - Slice

$7.99Out of stock

Golden Raspberry Cake (Slice)

$6.99Out of stock

Black Forest Cake (Slice)

$7.99Out of stock
Jumbo Black & White

Jumbo Black & White

$3.29

Jumbo Chocolate Chip

$2.99
Jumbo Schmookie

Jumbo Schmookie

$2.99
Jumbo Sugar Cookie

Jumbo Sugar Cookie

$2.99

Black and White Brownie Slices

$2.99Out of stock
Magic Schmookie Bites

Magic Schmookie Bites

$3.99Out of stock
Cheese Croissant

Cheese Croissant

$4.99Out of stock
Raspberry and Cheese Croissant

Raspberry and Cheese Croissant

$4.99Out of stock
Blueberry Cheese Croissant

Blueberry Cheese Croissant

$4.99

Bakery Special - 4 pak Mini Babkas

$8.99Out of stock

Bakery Special - 4 pak Mini Assorted Croissants

$8.99Out of stock

Apricot Filled Donuts

$2.50Out of stock

Blueberry Filled Donut

$2.50Out of stock

Raspberry Filled Donut

$2.50Out of stock

Side of Bagel Chips

Side of Bagel Chips

$2.49

Bagel Chips Box

$7.99

Our famous fresh homemade bagel chips, lightly garlic seasoned and topped with Romano cheese.

Salt Chip

$1.99

Salt & Vinegar Chip

$1.99

BBQ Chip

$1.99

Jalepeno Chip

$1.99

Rosemary Chip

$1.99

Sweet Onion Chip

$1.99

Potato Salad

$2.59

Creamy Cole Slaw

$2.59

Sweet Noodle Kugel

$4.79
Latke Hot No Sauce

Latke Hot No Sauce

$3.59
Latke Hot w/ Applesauce

Latke Hot w/ Applesauce

$4.38
Latke Hot w/ Sour Cream

Latke Hot w/ Sour Cream

$4.38

Side Sour Cream

$0.79

Side Applesauce

$0.79

Latke Cold No Sauce

$3.59

Latke Half Dozen Cold

$16.99
Hot Potato Knish

Hot Potato Knish

$4.99
Hot Meat Knish

Hot Meat Knish

$4.99
Hot Broc Ched Knish

Hot Broc Ched Knish

$4.99

Hot Kasha Knish

$4.99Out of stock

Hot Spinach Knish

$4.99Out of stock

Cold Potato Knish

$4.99

Cold Meat Knish

$4.99

Cold Broc Ched Knish

$4.99

Cold Kasha Knish

$4.99Out of stock

Cold Spinach Knish

$4.99

Side of Schmacon (4 Pieces)

$3.99

Schmaltz House Salad

Schmaltz House Salad

$9.99

Fresh greens and seasonal veggies with our balsamic vinaigrette or choice of dressing.

Caesar A La Schmaltz

Caesar A La Schmaltz

$9.99

Our homemade Caesar dressing with fresh greens, bagel chip croutons and shaved Parmesan cheese.

Reuben Salad

Reuben Salad

$12.99

SCHMALTZ FAMOUS CORNED BEEF with shredded cabbage, shredded Swiss cheese, rye croutons and tossed with our homemade Russian dressing.

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, corn, black beans, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, shredded cheese, seasoned chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips with a BBQ-ranch dressing.

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$12.99

Top off your meal with your favorite beverage.

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.99

Fresh Brewed Ice Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.19

Pure Leaf - Unsweetened Tea Bottle

$2.99

Pure Leaf - Lemon Tea Bottle

$2.99

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.99Out of stock
Dr. Brown Canned Soda

Dr. Brown Canned Soda

$3.29

Hard-to-find Dr. Brown Sodas - Black Cherry, Ginger Ale, Root Beer, Cel-Ray, Cream Soda, Diet Black Cherry, Diet Cream Soda

Dr. Brown 6 Pack

$9.99

Dole Orange Juice Bottle

$2.99

Dole Tropical Fruit Punch Juice Bottle

$2.99

20oz Pepsi Bottle

$2.99

20oz Diet Pepsi Bottle

$2.99

20oz Mountain Dew Bottle

$2.99

20oz Sierra Mist Bottle

$2.99

20oz Orange Crush Bottle

$2.99

Lime Bubly

$1.99Out of stock

White Milk 2%

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Whole Rye Loaf

$11.99

Whole Marble Loaf

$11.99

Whole Wheat Loaf

$6.99

Challah Square Loaf

$8.99

Onion Roll Hamburger Bun - 4 Pack

$4.99

Challah Mini Roll Bag (Dozen)

$5.29

Ciabatta Rolls - 6 Pack

$6.99

Hero Rolls - 6 Pack

$6.99

Challah - 1.5# Braided

$8.99

Challah - 1.5# Braided Sliced

$8.99

5# Challah - Braided Unsliced

$32.00

Smoked Corned Beef by the LB

$22.99

Corned Beef Regular by the LB

$19.99

Schmaltz Brand Corned Beef sliced thin. Price adjusted after weighing

Extra Lean Corned Beef by the LB

$21.99

Pastrami by the LB

$19.99

Schmaltz Brand Pastrami Price adjusted after weighing

Extra Lean Pastrami by the LB

$21.99

Schmaltz Brand Pastrami extra lean. Best for cold sandwiches. Price adjusted after weighing

Roasted Turkey Breast by the LB

$12.99

All white breast turkey. Price adjusted after weighing

Roast Beef by the LB

$16.99

Soft Salami by the LB

$12.99

Price adjusted after weighing

Hard Salami by the LB

$14.99
Slow Roasted Brisket by the LB

Slow Roasted Brisket by the LB

$17.99

Served cold with Au Jus on the side.

Hot Dogs by the LB

$10.99

Turkey Pastrami by the LB

$13.99

Pastrami Seasoned Turkey Breast. Price adjusted after weighing

Schmacon

$10.99

Chicken Salad by the pound

$9.99

Chicken Chopped Liver by the Pound

$10.99

Made fresh in house

Creamy Coleslaw by the pound

$5.99

Egg Salad by the pound

$7.99

Half Sour Pickle Whole

$1.99

New Pickle Whole

$1.99Out of stock

Roasted Garlic Potato Salad by the pound

$5.99

Tuna Salad by the Pound

$12.99

Sliced Smoked Salmon ( Nova Lox) by the Pound

$28.99

Sliced Pastrami Lox by the Pound

$34.99

Chipotle Lime Smoked Salmon - Half Pound Package

$11.00

Cracked Pepper Smoked Salmon - Half Pound Package

$11.00

Smoked Trout - Half Pound Package

$14.50

Smoked Sable by the Pound

$59.99

Smoked Whitefish Chunks by the Pound

$20.99

Whitefish Salad by the LB

$19.99

Cheddar By the Pound

$9.99

Swiss by the Pound

$10.99

Provolone by the Pound

$10.99

American by the Pound

$5.99
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Schmaltz is all about traditional NY Deli with a Jewish flare!

3011 Ogden Avenue, Lisle, IL 60532

