Schmear Bakery and Market
Bakeries
Bagels

Schmear Bagel Café

review star

No reviews yet

83 Main Street

Port Washington, NY 11050

Bagels

Bagels & Bread (plain)

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.25

Bagel w/ Butter

$2.50

Bagel w/ Smoked Salmon

$8.25

Mini Bagel (Plain)

$1.00

Mini w/Cream Cheese

$2.50

Mini w/Butter

$2.00

Mini w/Smoked Salmon

$6.25

Flagel (Plain)

Flagel & Croissant w/Cream Cheese

$3.25

Flagel & Croissant w/Butter

$2.50

Flagel & Croissant w/Smoked Salmon

$8.25

Other Breads (Plain)

Other Breads w/Cream Cheese

$3.25

Other Breads w/Butter

$2.50

Other Breads w/Smoked Salmon

$8.25

Eggs Sandwich

Create Your Own Egg Sandwich

$3.00

(2) Hard boiled Eggs

$3.00

Avocado Toast

Greek Toast

$11.00

Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Red and Green Peppers, Red Onion, Crumbled Feta, Kalamata Olives, Drizzled EVO

Salmon Toast

$12.00

Avocado, Blue Hill Bay Sliced Nova, Everything Bagel Seasoning, Drizzled w/ EVO

Caprese Toast

$11.00

Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mozz, Red Pepper Flakes, Balsamic Reduction, EVO

Beet Toast

$11.00

Avocado, Diced Beets, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Chopped Walnuts, Frizzled w/ EVO

Bacon & Egg Toast

$12.00

Avocado, Fried Egg, Crispy Chopped Bacon, Red Pepper Flakes

Mexican Street Corn Toast

$12.00

Roasted Corn, Japapenos, Cojita Cheese, Smoked Paprike

Plain Toast

$11.00

Sandwiches

Create your own Sandwich

$4.25

Create your own Deli Salad Sandwich

$1.75

BLT

$6.50

Bacon Lettuce Tomato

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$4.25

#2 Eggs Bacon Boursin

$5.75

#3 Lox Veggie Cream Cheese

$9.50

Lox, Veggie CC, Tomato on Garlic Bagel

#4 Beet Cured Salmon

$8.25

Salmon, Horseradish, CC, Red Onion, Cucumber on Everything Bagel

#5 Ham American

$8.25

Ham, American, Lettuce, mayo, o/v on a roll

#6 Turkey

$7.75

Turkey, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard on WW

#7 Roast Beef

$10.50

Roast Beef, Ham, Turkey, Swiss, American, Lettuce, Tomato on WW Wrap

#8 Grilled Veggie Panini

$8.00

Grilled Veggies, Herb Goat Cheese

#9 Reuben

$8.50

Pastrami, Swiss, Russian, Sauerkraut on Rye

#10 Fried Bologna

$8.50

Melted Mozzarella, Mayo, Mustard on White Bread

#11 Chicken Cutlet Sammy

$11.00

Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Melted American, Russian Dressing, Baby Spinach on Garlic Bread

#12 Avocado Turkey BLT

$11.50

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on WW Bread

#13 Pastrami Smoked Salmon

$10.00

Pastrami Smoked Salmon w/ 2 Fried Eggs, Avocado Spread on Multigrain Croissant

#14 Grilled Chicken Pesto

$9.75

Grilled Chicken, Pesto, Roasted Red Peppers, Pepper Flakes, Meltzed Mozz, Balsamic Reduction on WW Wrap

#15 Chicken Cutlet Ham

$10.50

CHicken Cutlet, Ham, Swiss, Honey Mustard on Challah Roll

#16 Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.50

Casear Salad, WW Wrap

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Hot Roast Beef

$8.75

Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Melted Provolone, Roasted Garlic Aioli on a Toasted Onion Roll

Turkey Reuben

$8.50

Hot Turkey, Melted Swiss, Russian Dressing, Sauerkraut on Toasted Rye

Tuna Melt

$9.50

Tuna, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomatoes on Toasted Multigran Bread served open face

CC, Tomato, Pesto on Everything bagel

$4.50

Cream Cheese, Tomatoes and Pestp

Baked Goods

Muffins

$3.50

Donuts

$3.50

Tiropita (Chs Pie)

$4.50

Cookies

$2.75

Babka

$18.00

Muffin Top

$2.50

Danishes

$3.75

Spanakopita (Spinach Pie)

$5.50

Croissants

$2.75

Fried Croissants

$3.75

Scones

Apple Turnovers

$4.00

Baklava

$4.25

Bougatsa

$4.50

Egg Cup/Omelette

The Avo Classic

$8.50

3 Eggs, Bacon, American, Avocado

The Leo

$8.00

3 Eggs, Smoked Salmon, Onions

The Healthy Start

$7.00

3 Eggs Whites, Turkey, Spinach, Mushrooms, Tomatoes

The Denver

$8.00

3 Eggs, Ham, Cheddar, Peppers, Onions

Mediterranean

$7.00

Create Your Own

$3.50

Salad

Create your own Salad

Crispy Chicken Ranch

$11.00

chicken cutlet, spicy peppers, cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers,romaine, ranch dressing

Cobb

$17.00

grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, hardboiled egg, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, romaine, ranch dressing

Kale Caesar

$9.00

croutons, parmesan, kale, caesar dressing

Palm Beach

$10.00

avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, hearts of palm, romaine, lemon and olive oil dressing

Asian Crunch

$10.00

grilled chicken, carrots, broccoli, fried wonton, strips, sliced almonds, spring mix, honey mustard dressing

Earth

$9.00

beets, carrots, roasted sweet potatoes, walnuts, feta, spring mix, blueberry pomegranate dressing

Santa Fe Grilled CHicken

$10.00

grilled chicken. corn, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, carrots, onions, combo of spring mix and romaine, creamy avocado poblano dressing

Harvest

$14.00

Greek Salad

$10.00

Sides

Toast

$2.00

Bacon

$4.25

Turkey Bacon

$4.25

Avocado

$2.95

Hard Boiled Eggs (2)

$3.00

Home Fries

$4.00

Grain Bowl

Grain Bowl

Acai

Acai Bowl

$12.00

Gluten Free Granola, Strawberries,Peanut Butter,Banana, Chia Seeds

VIP Acai Bowl

$13.50

Gluten Free Granola, Strawberries, Mangos, Bananas, Flax Seeds, Coconut

Coffees

Latte

$4.25

Coffee

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cortado

$3.75

Macchiato

$3.50

Americano

$3.00

Fredo Cappuccino

$4.50

Fredo Espresso

$3.75

Frappe

$4.50

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Teas

Hot (12oz)

$2.75

Hot (16oz)

$3.00

Hot (22oz)

$3.25

Iced (16oz)

$3.25

Iced (24oz)

$3.75

Beverages

Hals Seltzer

$2.25

Boylan Soda

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Poland Spring

$1.25

Electrolit

$3.50

Arizona Cold Brew

$3.25

Tropicana

$2.00+

NesQuick

$2.50

Essentia Water

Celsius

$2.50

Calypso

$2.50

Apple & Eve

$2.75

pop

$3.00

Fiji Water

Energy and Focus Shot

$4.50

Gatorade

$2.25

Naked

$5.25

Coconut Water

$3.00

Parks Pomegranate

$2.75

Marvel

$2.75

C4

$3.75

Smoothies

Tropical Protein

$7.00

Mango, Pineapple, Coconut, Banana

Berry Blast

$7.00

Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Banana

Green Machine

$7.00

Kale, Spinach, Green Apple, Cucumbers

Iron Man

$7.00

Sunrise Sunset

$7.00

Create Your Own

$7.00

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Food by the lb

Deli Salads by The Lb

Salmon by The LB

Cream Cheese (Lb) (Copy)

Grocery

Apple

$1.00

Banana

$1.00

Energy Bites

$4.25

Fruit Cup

$4.75

Yogurt Parfait

$4.95

Bagel Chips

$4.00

Skinny Pop

$2.00

Bare Chips

$2.25

Chia Seed Pudding w/ Fruit

$5.00

OverNight Oats

$5.00

Mini Black & White Cookies

$7.25
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Schmear Bakery and Market is located on Main Street in the heart of Port Washington across from the LIRR train station. The store has been completely renovated from its tired years as a grocery store. The idea behind Schmear is to provide the community with excellent food using locally sourced ingredients, superb customer service and an inviting environment to gather. The store will feature fresh bagels, pastries, a sophisticated coffee program, salad bar, and sandwiches.

Location

83 Main Street, Port Washington, NY 11050

Directions

Schmear Bakery and Market image
Schmear Bakery and Market image

