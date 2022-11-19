Bakeries
Bagels
Schmear Bagel Café
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Schmear Bakery and Market is located on Main Street in the heart of Port Washington across from the LIRR train station. The store has been completely renovated from its tired years as a grocery store. The idea behind Schmear is to provide the community with excellent food using locally sourced ingredients, superb customer service and an inviting environment to gather. The store will feature fresh bagels, pastries, a sophisticated coffee program, salad bar, and sandwiches.
83 Main Street, Port Washington, NY 11050
