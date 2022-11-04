Schmidt Family Barbecue

Whole Turkey

$75.00

Cooked Weight 9-11 lbs (raw weight 12-14lbs) (Feeds 10 to 12) IMPORTANT: Whole Smoked Turkey (chilled and vacuumed packed) are only available for order through NOVEMBER 20th. Reheat instructions provided. Orders must be picked up between 11/20-11/23 (choose at checkout). *MUST BE PICKED UP PRIOR TO 3:00 p.m. on 11/23.