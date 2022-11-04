Restaurant header imageView gallery

Schmidt Family Barbecue

12532 FM2244

Bee Cave, TX 78738

Popular Items

Brisket
Kreuz Original Sausage
Banana Pudding

Barbecue

Brisket

Brisket

$31.00

Price per LB. Slow smoked over post oak wood for an average of 18 hours.

Pork Spare Ribs

Pork Spare Ribs

$27.00

Price per LB.

Whole Rack of Spare Ribs

Whole Rack of Spare Ribs

$53.00

Whole Rack of Pork Spare Ribs.

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$23.00

Price per LB.

Kreuz Original Sausage

Kreuz Original Sausage

$4.75

Price per "ring". Each ring weighs approximately 1/3rd lb.

Kreuz Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

Kreuz Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

$5.00

Price per "ring". Each ring weighs approximately 1/3rd lb.

Turkey

Turkey

$30.00

Price per LB.

Chicken 1/2

Chicken 1/2

$12.00Out of stock

Price per 1/2 Chicken. Weight may vary.

Sandwiches

Sliced Beef

Sliced Beef

$13.00

ea

Chopped Beef

Chopped Beef

$13.00

ea

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$13.00

ea

Turkey

Turkey

$15.00

ea

Sausage

Sausage

$13.00

ea

BBQ Plates

1 Meat

1 Meat

$16.99

ea Price includes 2 Sides.

2 Meat

2 Meat

$21.99

ea Price includes 2 Sides.

3 Meat

3 Meat

$25.99

ea Price includes 2 Sides.

4 Meat

4 Meat

$29.99

ea Price includes 2 Sides.

Chicken

Chicken

$16.99Out of stock

ea Price includes 2 Sides.

Family Packs

State Champ 1

State Champ 1

$44.00

Feeds 2-3 1 lb Meat & 2 Pint Sides

State Champ 2

State Champ 2

$81.00

Feeds 4-6 2 lbs Meat & 3 Pint Sides MUST SELECT 2 DIFFERENT MEATS

State Champ 3

State Champ 3

$147.00

Feeds 8-10 4 lbs Meat & 2 Quart Sides *2 LB LIMIT ON BRISKET

State Champ 4

State Champ 4

$233.00

Feeds 12-18 6 lbs Meat & 4 Quart Sides 3 LB LIMIT ON BRISKET

State Champ 5

State Champ 5

$370.00

Feeds 20-30 10 lbs Meat & 6 Quart Sides *4 LB LIMIT ON BRISKET

Sides/Desserts

Beans

Beans

$3.75+

Available in Single (6 oz), Pint (16 oz), Quart (32 oz) and 1 Gallon (128 oz).

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.75+

Available in Single (6 oz), Pint (16 oz), Quart (32 oz) and 1 Gallon (128 oz).

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.75+

Available in Single (6 oz), Pint (16 oz), Quart (32 oz) and 1 Gallon (128 oz).

Green Beans

Green Beans

$3.75+

Available in Single (6 oz), Pint (16 oz), Quart (32 oz) and 1 Gallon (128 oz).

Mac-n-Cheese

Mac-n-Cheese

$3.75+

Available in Single (6 oz), Pint (16 oz), Quart (32 oz) and 1 Gallon (128 oz).

Jalapeno Mac-n-Cheese

Jalapeno Mac-n-Cheese

$3.75+

Available in Single (6 oz), Pint (16 oz), Quart (32 oz) and 1 Gallon (128 oz).

Poblano Cream Corn

Poblano Cream Corn

$3.75+

Available in Single (6 oz), Pint (16 oz), Quart (32 oz) and 1 Gallon (128 oz).

Scalloped Potatoes

Scalloped Potatoes

$3.75+

Available in Single (6 oz), Pint (16 oz), Quart (32 oz) and 1 Gallon (128 oz).

Chips

Chips

$1.50
Plain Baked Potato

Plain Baked Potato

$4.50

Butter Only

Loaded Baked Potato

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.50

Butter, Sour Cream, Cheese, Chives.

BBQ Baked Potato

BBQ Baked Potato

$13.50

(Chopped Beef or Pulled Pork) Butter, Sour Cream, Cheese, Chives.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.75

Comes with Ranch Dressing on the side.

Turkey Salad

Turkey Salad

$11.99

Comes with Ranch Dressing on the side.

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$5.00
Pecan Pie (4")

Pecan Pie (4")

$5.00

Drinks

Tea

Tea

$3.00

UnSweet or Sweet

Gallon of Tea

Gallon of Tea

$5.00

UnSweet or Sweet

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$3.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Root Beer, Big Red, 7UP, Hawaiin Punch & Lemonade

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

16.9 oz

Holiday

Whole Turkey

Whole Turkey

$75.00

Cooked Weight 9-11 lbs (raw weight 12-14lbs) (Feeds 10 to 12) IMPORTANT: Whole Smoked Turkey (chilled and vacuumed packed) are only available for order through NOVEMBER 20th. Reheat instructions provided. Orders must be picked up between 11/20-11/23 (choose at checkout). *MUST BE PICKED UP PRIOR TO 3:00 p.m. on 11/23.

Whole Ham

Whole Ham

$85.00

Cooked Weight 6-8 lbs (raw weight 12-14lbs) (Feeds 16 to 21 depending on weight) *Based on 6 oz/person. IMPORTANT: Whole Smoked Hams (chilled and vacuumed packed) are only available for order through NOVEMBER 17th. Reheat instructions provided. Orders must be picked up between 11/20-11/23 (choose at checkout). *MUST BE PICKED UP PRIOR TO 3:00 p.m. on 11/23.

Pies - 10"

Pies - 10"

$29.00

10

Brisket (Whole/Uncut) 7 lb/avg weight

Brisket (Whole/Uncut) 7 lb/avg weight

$210.00

ea

Whole Turkey Breast

Whole Turkey Breast

$85.00Out of stock

ea

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Family Owned and Operated Central Texas Barbecue Joint originating from Lockhart's famed Kreuz Market and Smitty's Market

12532 FM2244, Bee Cave, TX 78738

