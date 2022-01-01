Restaurant header imageView gallery

Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus German Village

review star

No reviews yet

240 E. Kossuth Street

Columbus, OH 43206

Popular Items

Jumbo Vanilla Cream Puff
C/O Bahama Mama Cold Link
Bahama Mama Platter

Bulk - Grill at Home!

Refridgerated products to take home and enjoy.

C/O Bahama Mama Cold Link

$3.25

Our famous beef und pork, hickory-smoked sausage deliciously spiced with our secret seasoning, stuffed in old world natural casing

C/O Brats Cold Link

$3.25

Extra-lean cuts of pork lightly seasoned und stuffed into tender natural casings. Columbus’ first bratwurst! Voted “Best Wurst” by Columbus Monthly.

C/O Mild Bahama Cold Link

$3.25

The famous Bahama Mama, only with a little less spice und linked in skinless casing American-style.

C/O Garlic Knockwurst Cold Link

$3.25

The traditional German hickory smoked beef und pork sausage with a hint of garlic stuffed in a natural casing, grilled to perfection.

C/O Fat Daddy Cold Patty

$3.25

Our German style bologna! A thick slice of Bahama Mama®

C/O Hot Dogs Cold Link

$2.25

a Jumbo beef and pork hot dog

Horseradish Jar

$4.00

Mustard Jar

$4.00

2# Bag of Kraut

$7.00

Potato Salad - Cold Pint

$6.00

Red Cabbage - Cold Pint

$6.00

Sauerkraut und Pork - Cold Pint

$6.00

Sweet Kraut -Cold Pint

$6.00

Applesauce - Cold Pint

$6.00

Green Beans und Spatzle- Cold Pint

$6.00

Spatzle - Cold Pint

$6.00

Hot Sides - Pints

$6.50

Split Top Buns - Pack of 6

$3.50

Bag of Cold Potato Soup

$25.00

Our most popular! Idaho potatoes served in a creamy, rich base.

Quart of Cold Potato Soup

$12.00

Our most popular! Idaho potatoes served in a creamy, rich base.

Quart of Cold Chicken Noodle Soup

$12.00

Thick, home-style egg noodles and tender white meat in a rich chicken broth.

Quart of Cold Soup of the Day

$12.00

Monday - Vegetable Soup Tuesday - Chili Wednesday - Vegetable Soup Thursday - Ham and Bean Soup Friday - Vegetable Soup Sat - Chili Sun - Ham and Bean Soup

Quart of Cold Sausage Stew

$16.00

Pretzel Buns

$7.00

Desserts

Schmidt's is well known for our delicious pastries. Make sure you add one (or two or three) to your order. You won't regret it!
Apple Strudel

Apple Strudel

$6.50+

Delicious apple strudel. Add Ice cream to make it extra delicious!

Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$5.75
Cherry Cheese Tart

Cherry Cheese Tart

$6.50Out of stock
Chocolate Cream Pie

Chocolate Cream Pie

$5.75
Chocolate Cream Puff

Chocolate Cream Puff

$8.00

Our famous half pound, award-winning combination of special whipped filling in a lightly baked pastry shell. Vanilla, Chocolate, Peanut Butter Fudge or the Flavor of the Month.

Cocount Cream Pie

$5.75

Ice Cream

$3.50

Velvet© Vanilla Ice Cream

German Chocolate Cake

German Chocolate Cake

$7.00+
Jumbo Vanilla Cream Puff

Jumbo Vanilla Cream Puff

$7.00

Our famous half pound, award-winning combination of special whipped filling in a lightly baked pastry shell. Vanilla, Chocolate, Peanut Butter Fudge or the Flavor of the Month.

Peanutbutter Puff

Peanutbutter Puff

$8.00

Our famous half pound, award-winning combination of special whipped filling in a lightly baked pastry shell. Vanilla, Chocolate, Peanut Butter Fudge or the Flavor of the Month.

Specialty Cream Puff

$8.00

Our famous half pound, award-winning combination of special whipped filling in a lightly baked pastry shell. Vanilla, Chocolate, Peanut Butter Fudge or the Flavor of the Month. February - Strawberry March - Pistachio

Sandwiches

Served with one side dish. Each topping $1.00 extra. Select from: cheddar, Swiss or American cheeses, bacon, mushrooms, grilled onions, grilled green peppers or sauerkraut.
Fat Daddy

Fat Daddy

$13.00

Our German style bologna! A thick slice of grilled Bahama Mama® served on a toasted pretzel style bun with onion, tomato, und pickle, served with our German Potato Salad. It’s wunderbar!

Bahama Mama Sandwich

Bahama Mama Sandwich

$11.00

A grilled link of our original, signature sausage on a toasted New England split top bun, served with our German Potato Salad.

Bavarian Ham and Cheese

Bavarian Ham and Cheese

$12.00

Thinly sliced smoked ham grilled, topped with melted Swiss, served on a freshly toasted pretzel style bun, served with our German Potato Salad.

Bratwurst Sandwich

Bratwurst Sandwich

$11.00

Extra-lean cuts of pork links mildly seasoned, grilled, und served on a toasted New England split top bun, served with our German Potato Salad.

Chicken Griller

Chicken Griller

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast on a toasted pretzel bun. Served with honey mustard sauce, served with our German Potato Salad.

Flat Brat

Flat Brat

$13.00

Schmidt's famous bratwurst patty style, grilled to perfection, topped with cheddar cheese, served on a toasted pretzel style bun with onion, tomato und pickle spear, served with our German Potato Salad.

Garlic Knocker Sandwich

$11.00

Hickory smoked pork und beef knockwurst with a hint of garlic. Grilled und served on a toasted New England split top bun, served with our German Potato Salad.

Smashburger

$15.00

Double patty of ground chuck. Served on a freshly toasted pretzel bun with lettuce und tomato , served with our German Potato Salad.

Honey Roasted Turkey Reuben

Honey Roasted Turkey Reuben

$15.00

Thinly sliced, tender, honey roasted turkey breast. Topped with Schmidt’s sweet kraut, melted aged Swiss, und special dressing served on toasted pumpernickel, served with our German Potato Salad.

Hot Dog

$10.00

Classic hot dog grilled and served on a New England split-top roll, served with our German Potato Salad.

Mama Reuben Sandwich

Mama Reuben Sandwich

$15.00

This one’s special! A thick slice of grilled Bahama Mama® served Reuben-style on special made rye bread with German sweet slaw, melted Swiss, und special dressing, served with our German Potato Salad.

Milder Mama Sandwich

$11.00

Our famous Mama® with a little less spice in a skinless casing. Grilled und served on a toasted New England split top bun, served with our German Potato Salad.

Traditional Corned Beef Reuben

Traditional Corned Beef Reuben

$15.00

Thinly sliced lean corned beef topped with Schmidt’s sauerkraut, special dressing, und melted Swiss cheese grilled on pumpernickel, served with our German Potato Salad.

Brewmaster Fish

Brewmaster Fish

$15.00

Mild, white fish, dipped in our own Schmidty Gold Lager beer batter, lightly fried, and served on our special toasted roll with tartar sauce, served with our German Potato Salad.

Platters

Served over hot kraut with German potato salad, chunky applesauce und split top bun. Choose "Standard Set-up" for this classic style.
Bahama Mama Platter

Bahama Mama Platter

$15.00

Our famous beef und pork, hickory-smoked sausage deliciously spiced with our secret seasoning, stuffed in old world natural casing. Served over hot kraut und pork with our German Potato Salad, Chunky Applesauce, und split top bun. Awarded Columbus Monthly “10 Best Entrees”

Bratwurst Platter

Bratwurst Platter

$15.00

Extra-lean cuts of pork lightly season und stuff into tender natural casings. Served over hot kraut und pork with our German Potato Salad, Chunky Applesauce, und split top bun. Columbus’ first bratwurst! Voted “Best Wurst” by Columbus Monthly.

Garlic Knockwurst Platter

Garlic Knockwurst Platter

$15.00

The traditional German hickory smoked beef und pork sausage with a hint of garlic stuffed in a natural casing, grilled to perfection. Served over hot kraut und pork with our German Potato Salad, Chunky Applesauce, und split top bun.

Milder Mama Platter

Milder Mama Platter

$15.00

The famous Bahama Mama, only with a little less spice und linked in skinless casing American-style. Served over hot kraut und pork with our German Potato Salad, Chunky Applesauce, und split top bun.

Old World Sausage Sampler

Old World Sausage Sampler

$17.00

A combination of four sausages from famous recipes of the J. Fred Schmidt Packing Company established in 1886. Served over hot kraut und pork with our German Potato Salad, Chunky Applesauce, und split top bun.

Entrees

Served with two side dishes, dinner roll und butter.

Chicken Schnitzel

$18.00

Crispy, tender chicken breast cutlets topped with Schmidt's own German bier cheese sauce, served with haus-made spatzle und braised red cabbage.

Bavarian Cabbage Rolls

$20.00

Braised cabbage leaves stuffed with a special blend of beef, pork und rice. Topped with tangy tomato sauce und lightly dusted with parmesan cheese, served with red skin smashed potatoes und green beans und spatzle.

Oma's Meatloaf

$16.00

Freshly ground, lean cuts of beef and pork, seasoned with special spices, made moist using applesauce. Topped with mushroom cream gravy, served with redskin smashed potatoes und green beans und spatzle.

Haus Sauerbraten

$19.00

A German classic! Special marinated lean beef, braised until tender, served over German spätzel noodles with traditional gingersnap gravy, served with red skin smashed potatoes und braised red cabbage.

Hoffbrau Schnitzel

$18.00

Thinly sliced center cut pork loin with a light, crispy breading topped with mushroom cream gravy, served with our German Potato Salad und braised red cabbage.

Roasted Bavarian Pork Shank

$28.00Out of stock

A generous shank portion, roasted to perfection, served with mashed potatoes und gravy, sauerkraut, und a warm roll. *Available Monday through Friday after 5pm, and all day Saturday, Sunday and Holidays.

Wiener Schnitzel & Gravy

$22.00

A German tradition! Milk-fed veal cutlets, lightly coated with a crisp breading served with mushroom burgundy based gravy on the side, , served with our German Potato Salad und braised red cabbage.

Salads

Fresh salads, made to order.
Chicken Spaetzle Salad

Chicken Spaetzle Salad

$13.50

Grilled chicken served on authentic German pasta. Served with fresh vegetables, mixed lettuce und choice of dressing.

Schmidts Tuna Salad

$9.00

A Schmidt original! Home-style salad made with chunks of tender, light tuna served on a bed of mixed greens with tomato wedges and shredded cheddar. Prepared with Hellmann’s® real mayonnaise.

Schmidts Chicken Salad

$9.00

"Deli style" tender chicken breast Prepared with Hellmann’s® real mayonnaise on a bed of mixed greens, shredded cheddar and tomato wedges.

Garden Chicken Club Salad

Garden Chicken Club Salad

$13.50

Grilled marinated chicken breast with crisp bacon, croutons, egg, tomato, and cheddar cheese. Served over mixed greens with choice of dressing.

Schmidt's Haus Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, tomato wedges, cheddar cheese, onions, and crunchy croutons with choice of dressing.

Starters & Soups

Start your meal off right with soup or an appetizer!
Original Potato Soup

Original Potato Soup

$5.00+

Our most popular! Idaho potatoes served in a creamy, rich base. Loaded with bacon and cheddar add $1.50

Chicken & Noodle Soup

Chicken & Noodle Soup

$5.00+

Thick, home-style egg noodles and tender white meat in a rich chicken broth.

Soup of The Day

$5.00+

Monday - Vegetable Soup Tuesday - Chili Wednesday - Vegetable Thursday - Smoked Sausage and Bean Friday - Vegetable Sat - Chili Sun - Smoked Sausage and Bean

Currywurst

Currywurst

$9.00

German Street Food! Served with special curry sauce over knockwurst bites und fries.

Sauerkraut-Bratwurst Balls

Sauerkraut-Bratwurst Balls

$10.00

A German Tradition! Sauerkraut and Schmidt’s own Bratwurst combination coated with crispy breading served with creamy mustard sauce.

Schmidts Famous Pretzel Nuggets

Schmidts Famous Pretzel Nuggets

$10.00

A house specialty! Hot and crispy with a soft middle. Dunk them in our sweet and tangy mustard sauce. Make sure to add on Beer Cheese for only $2.00 more!

Side Dishes

Want some more? Choose from this great selection of sides!

Braised Red Cabbage

$3.00

Chunky Applesauce

$3.00

Fries

$4.00

German Potato Salad

$3.50

German Sweet Kraut

$3.00

Green Beans und Spaetzle

$3.50

Hot Kraut und Pork

$3.50

Mac & Cheese

$3.25

Potato chips

$3.00

Potato Pancakes

$3.50

Redskin Smashed Potatoes

$3.00

Spatzle

$3.00

Beverages

Choc Milk

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.90

Grapefruit Juice

$2.90

H2O

Iced Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.90

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Caffeine Free Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Crush Orange Soda

$2.50

Mug Rootbeer

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Children's Menu

The kids need to eat too! Choose from some kid-favorite items for the little ones! Please select one side dish to accompany the meal.
Ch-Frankfurter

Ch-Frankfurter

$4.49

Ch-Grilled Cheese

$4.49

Ch-Hamburger

$5.00

Ch-Cheeseburger

$5.50

Ch-Mac and Cheese

$4.49

Ch-Chicken Tenders

$4.49

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50
Hot Cider

Hot Cider

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Ice Cream Beverage

Milk Shake

$3.50

Bottled Beers

1809

$10.00

Becks

$5.50

Bitburger

$5.50

Bleeding Buckeye

$6.00Out of stock

BUD LT

$3.50

Budwieser

$3.50

Ciderboys First Press

$6.00

Clausthaler

$5.50

COORS LT

$3.50

Edmund Fitzgerald

$6.00

Elliot Ness

$6.00

Estrella Damm

$5.50Out of stock

Guinness

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50Out of stock

Kolsch

$7.00

Weihen Dopple/Korbinan

$10.00

Krombacher Dark

$5.50

MULTRA

$3.50

MILLER LT

$3.50

O'Douls Amb

$3.50Out of stock

Mckenzie Bottles

$6.00

NYF Rootbeer

$6.00

Schneider Weiss

$10.00

Ciderboys Seasonal

$6.00

Smoked Beer

$10.00

St Pauli

$5.50Out of stock

Stella

$5.50

Stone Delicious IPA

$6.00

Weihen Vitus

$10.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00Out of stock

Yuengling

$3.50

Platform 6 Pack

$13.00Out of stock

Draft Beers

Schmidt's Gold Growler

$20.00

IPA Growler

$23.00

Schmidt's Dark Growler

$20.00

Warsteiner Pilsner Growler

$22.00

Paulaner Oktoberfest Growler

$22.00

Warsteiner Dunkle Growler

$22.00

Hofbrau Growler

$22.00

Paulaner Hefeweizen Growler

$22.00

Ciderboys Growler

$23.00Out of stock

Mad Moon Growler

$28.00

Land Grant Growler

$23.00Out of stock

Great Lakes Growler

$23.00Out of stock

Shiner Growler

$23.00Out of stock

König Ludwig Weissbier Growler

$22.00Out of stock

Millersburg Growler

$23.00Out of stock

North High Growler

$23.00Out of stock

Platform Growler

$23.00Out of stock

Parsons North Growler

$23.00

Rhineguist Growler

$23.00Out of stock

CBC Seasonal Growler

$23.00Out of stock

Warped Wing Growler

$23.00Out of stock

Brew Kettle Growler

$23.00Out of stock

Weihenstephaner Growler

$22.00Out of stock

Wolf's Ridge Growler

$23.00

Bitburger Growler

$23.00Out of stock

Cocktails/Not Available on Sundays

Bahama Mama

$6.50

Berlin

$7.00

Bloody Bahama

$7.00

Daquori Froz

$4.75

German Coffee

$6.50

German Sweet Tea

$6.50

Hot Buttered Rum

$7.00Out of stock

Lemon Shake Up

$7.00

Marg Frozen

$4.75

Margarita Rocks

$4.75

Spiked Mint Hot Chocolate

$7.00

Munich Mule

$7.00

Straw Daiquiri

$4.75

Hard Hot Cider

$7.00

Berry Medley Wine Cooler

$4.75

Peach Wine Cooler

$4.75

Raspberry Wine Cooler

$4.75

Citrus Wine Cooler

$4.75Out of stock

Sangria Wine Cooler

$4.75

Wine By The Bottle/Not Available on Sundays

Btl Starling Castle Riesling

$19.95

Btl Dornfelder

$19.95

Btl Gewurtztraminer

$19.95

Btl Liebframulch

$17.95

Btl Moscato

$17.95

Btl Piesporter

$18.95

Btl SC Cabernet Sauvignon

$17.95

Btl SC Chardonnay

$17.95

Btl SC Merlot

$17.95

Btl SC Pinot Grigio

$17.95

Btl SC Pinot Noir

$17.95

Btl SC White Zin

$17.95

Btl Spatlese

$19.95

Btl Spumante

$16.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

240 E. Kossuth Street, Columbus, OH 43206

Directions

Gallery
Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus image
Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus image
Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus image

