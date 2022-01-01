- Home
- /
- Columbus
- /
- German Village
- /
- Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus - German Village
Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus German Village
No reviews yet
240 E. Kossuth Street
Columbus, OH 43206
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Bulk - Grill at Home!
C/O Bahama Mama Cold Link
Our famous beef und pork, hickory-smoked sausage deliciously spiced with our secret seasoning, stuffed in old world natural casing
C/O Brats Cold Link
Extra-lean cuts of pork lightly seasoned und stuffed into tender natural casings. Columbus’ first bratwurst! Voted “Best Wurst” by Columbus Monthly.
C/O Mild Bahama Cold Link
The famous Bahama Mama, only with a little less spice und linked in skinless casing American-style.
C/O Garlic Knockwurst Cold Link
The traditional German hickory smoked beef und pork sausage with a hint of garlic stuffed in a natural casing, grilled to perfection.
C/O Fat Daddy Cold Patty
Our German style bologna! A thick slice of Bahama Mama®
C/O Hot Dogs Cold Link
a Jumbo beef and pork hot dog
Horseradish Jar
Mustard Jar
2# Bag of Kraut
Potato Salad - Cold Pint
Red Cabbage - Cold Pint
Sauerkraut und Pork - Cold Pint
Sweet Kraut -Cold Pint
Applesauce - Cold Pint
Green Beans und Spatzle- Cold Pint
Spatzle - Cold Pint
Hot Sides - Pints
Split Top Buns - Pack of 6
Bag of Cold Potato Soup
Our most popular! Idaho potatoes served in a creamy, rich base.
Quart of Cold Potato Soup
Our most popular! Idaho potatoes served in a creamy, rich base.
Quart of Cold Chicken Noodle Soup
Thick, home-style egg noodles and tender white meat in a rich chicken broth.
Quart of Cold Soup of the Day
Monday - Vegetable Soup Tuesday - Chili Wednesday - Vegetable Soup Thursday - Ham and Bean Soup Friday - Vegetable Soup Sat - Chili Sun - Ham and Bean Soup
Quart of Cold Sausage Stew
Pretzel Buns
Desserts
Apple Strudel
Delicious apple strudel. Add Ice cream to make it extra delicious!
Banana Cream Pie
Cherry Cheese Tart
Chocolate Cream Pie
Chocolate Cream Puff
Our famous half pound, award-winning combination of special whipped filling in a lightly baked pastry shell. Vanilla, Chocolate, Peanut Butter Fudge or the Flavor of the Month.
Cocount Cream Pie
Ice Cream
Velvet© Vanilla Ice Cream
German Chocolate Cake
Jumbo Vanilla Cream Puff
Our famous half pound, award-winning combination of special whipped filling in a lightly baked pastry shell. Vanilla, Chocolate, Peanut Butter Fudge or the Flavor of the Month.
Peanutbutter Puff
Our famous half pound, award-winning combination of special whipped filling in a lightly baked pastry shell. Vanilla, Chocolate, Peanut Butter Fudge or the Flavor of the Month.
Specialty Cream Puff
Our famous half pound, award-winning combination of special whipped filling in a lightly baked pastry shell. Vanilla, Chocolate, Peanut Butter Fudge or the Flavor of the Month. February - Strawberry March - Pistachio
Sandwiches
Fat Daddy
Our German style bologna! A thick slice of grilled Bahama Mama® served on a toasted pretzel style bun with onion, tomato, und pickle, served with our German Potato Salad. It’s wunderbar!
Bahama Mama Sandwich
A grilled link of our original, signature sausage on a toasted New England split top bun, served with our German Potato Salad.
Bavarian Ham and Cheese
Thinly sliced smoked ham grilled, topped with melted Swiss, served on a freshly toasted pretzel style bun, served with our German Potato Salad.
Bratwurst Sandwich
Extra-lean cuts of pork links mildly seasoned, grilled, und served on a toasted New England split top bun, served with our German Potato Salad.
Chicken Griller
Grilled chicken breast on a toasted pretzel bun. Served with honey mustard sauce, served with our German Potato Salad.
Flat Brat
Schmidt's famous bratwurst patty style, grilled to perfection, topped with cheddar cheese, served on a toasted pretzel style bun with onion, tomato und pickle spear, served with our German Potato Salad.
Garlic Knocker Sandwich
Hickory smoked pork und beef knockwurst with a hint of garlic. Grilled und served on a toasted New England split top bun, served with our German Potato Salad.
Smashburger
Double patty of ground chuck. Served on a freshly toasted pretzel bun with lettuce und tomato , served with our German Potato Salad.
Honey Roasted Turkey Reuben
Thinly sliced, tender, honey roasted turkey breast. Topped with Schmidt’s sweet kraut, melted aged Swiss, und special dressing served on toasted pumpernickel, served with our German Potato Salad.
Hot Dog
Classic hot dog grilled and served on a New England split-top roll, served with our German Potato Salad.
Mama Reuben Sandwich
This one’s special! A thick slice of grilled Bahama Mama® served Reuben-style on special made rye bread with German sweet slaw, melted Swiss, und special dressing, served with our German Potato Salad.
Milder Mama Sandwich
Our famous Mama® with a little less spice in a skinless casing. Grilled und served on a toasted New England split top bun, served with our German Potato Salad.
Traditional Corned Beef Reuben
Thinly sliced lean corned beef topped with Schmidt’s sauerkraut, special dressing, und melted Swiss cheese grilled on pumpernickel, served with our German Potato Salad.
Brewmaster Fish
Mild, white fish, dipped in our own Schmidty Gold Lager beer batter, lightly fried, and served on our special toasted roll with tartar sauce, served with our German Potato Salad.
Platters
Bahama Mama Platter
Our famous beef und pork, hickory-smoked sausage deliciously spiced with our secret seasoning, stuffed in old world natural casing. Served over hot kraut und pork with our German Potato Salad, Chunky Applesauce, und split top bun. Awarded Columbus Monthly “10 Best Entrees”
Bratwurst Platter
Extra-lean cuts of pork lightly season und stuff into tender natural casings. Served over hot kraut und pork with our German Potato Salad, Chunky Applesauce, und split top bun. Columbus’ first bratwurst! Voted “Best Wurst” by Columbus Monthly.
Garlic Knockwurst Platter
The traditional German hickory smoked beef und pork sausage with a hint of garlic stuffed in a natural casing, grilled to perfection. Served over hot kraut und pork with our German Potato Salad, Chunky Applesauce, und split top bun.
Milder Mama Platter
The famous Bahama Mama, only with a little less spice und linked in skinless casing American-style. Served over hot kraut und pork with our German Potato Salad, Chunky Applesauce, und split top bun.
Old World Sausage Sampler
A combination of four sausages from famous recipes of the J. Fred Schmidt Packing Company established in 1886. Served over hot kraut und pork with our German Potato Salad, Chunky Applesauce, und split top bun.
Entrees
Chicken Schnitzel
Crispy, tender chicken breast cutlets topped with Schmidt's own German bier cheese sauce, served with haus-made spatzle und braised red cabbage.
Bavarian Cabbage Rolls
Braised cabbage leaves stuffed with a special blend of beef, pork und rice. Topped with tangy tomato sauce und lightly dusted with parmesan cheese, served with red skin smashed potatoes und green beans und spatzle.
Oma's Meatloaf
Freshly ground, lean cuts of beef and pork, seasoned with special spices, made moist using applesauce. Topped with mushroom cream gravy, served with redskin smashed potatoes und green beans und spatzle.
Haus Sauerbraten
A German classic! Special marinated lean beef, braised until tender, served over German spätzel noodles with traditional gingersnap gravy, served with red skin smashed potatoes und braised red cabbage.
Hoffbrau Schnitzel
Thinly sliced center cut pork loin with a light, crispy breading topped with mushroom cream gravy, served with our German Potato Salad und braised red cabbage.
Roasted Bavarian Pork Shank
A generous shank portion, roasted to perfection, served with mashed potatoes und gravy, sauerkraut, und a warm roll. *Available Monday through Friday after 5pm, and all day Saturday, Sunday and Holidays.
Wiener Schnitzel & Gravy
A German tradition! Milk-fed veal cutlets, lightly coated with a crisp breading served with mushroom burgundy based gravy on the side, , served with our German Potato Salad und braised red cabbage.
Salads
Chicken Spaetzle Salad
Grilled chicken served on authentic German pasta. Served with fresh vegetables, mixed lettuce und choice of dressing.
Schmidts Tuna Salad
A Schmidt original! Home-style salad made with chunks of tender, light tuna served on a bed of mixed greens with tomato wedges and shredded cheddar. Prepared with Hellmann’s® real mayonnaise.
Schmidts Chicken Salad
"Deli style" tender chicken breast Prepared with Hellmann’s® real mayonnaise on a bed of mixed greens, shredded cheddar and tomato wedges.
Garden Chicken Club Salad
Grilled marinated chicken breast with crisp bacon, croutons, egg, tomato, and cheddar cheese. Served over mixed greens with choice of dressing.
Schmidt's Haus Salad
Mixed greens, tomato wedges, cheddar cheese, onions, and crunchy croutons with choice of dressing.
Starters & Soups
Original Potato Soup
Our most popular! Idaho potatoes served in a creamy, rich base. Loaded with bacon and cheddar add $1.50
Chicken & Noodle Soup
Thick, home-style egg noodles and tender white meat in a rich chicken broth.
Soup of The Day
Monday - Vegetable Soup Tuesday - Chili Wednesday - Vegetable Thursday - Smoked Sausage and Bean Friday - Vegetable Sat - Chili Sun - Smoked Sausage and Bean
Currywurst
German Street Food! Served with special curry sauce over knockwurst bites und fries.
Sauerkraut-Bratwurst Balls
A German Tradition! Sauerkraut and Schmidt’s own Bratwurst combination coated with crispy breading served with creamy mustard sauce.
Schmidts Famous Pretzel Nuggets
A house specialty! Hot and crispy with a soft middle. Dunk them in our sweet and tangy mustard sauce. Make sure to add on Beer Cheese for only $2.00 more!
Side Dishes
Beverages
Children's Menu
Ice Cream Beverage
Bottled Beers
1809
Becks
Bitburger
Bleeding Buckeye
BUD LT
Budwieser
Ciderboys First Press
Clausthaler
COORS LT
Edmund Fitzgerald
Elliot Ness
Estrella Damm
Guinness
Heineken
Kolsch
Weihen Dopple/Korbinan
Krombacher Dark
MULTRA
MILLER LT
O'Douls Amb
Mckenzie Bottles
NYF Rootbeer
Schneider Weiss
Ciderboys Seasonal
Smoked Beer
St Pauli
Stella
Stone Delicious IPA
Weihen Vitus
White Claw Black Cherry
Yuengling
Platform 6 Pack
Draft Beers
Schmidt's Gold Growler
IPA Growler
Schmidt's Dark Growler
Warsteiner Pilsner Growler
Paulaner Oktoberfest Growler
Warsteiner Dunkle Growler
Hofbrau Growler
Paulaner Hefeweizen Growler
Ciderboys Growler
Mad Moon Growler
Land Grant Growler
Great Lakes Growler
Shiner Growler
König Ludwig Weissbier Growler
Millersburg Growler
North High Growler
Platform Growler
Parsons North Growler
Rhineguist Growler
CBC Seasonal Growler
Warped Wing Growler
Brew Kettle Growler
Weihenstephaner Growler
Wolf's Ridge Growler
Bitburger Growler
Cocktails/Not Available on Sundays
Bahama Mama
Berlin
Bloody Bahama
Daquori Froz
German Coffee
German Sweet Tea
Hot Buttered Rum
Lemon Shake Up
Marg Frozen
Margarita Rocks
Spiked Mint Hot Chocolate
Munich Mule
Straw Daiquiri
Hard Hot Cider
Berry Medley Wine Cooler
Peach Wine Cooler
Raspberry Wine Cooler
Citrus Wine Cooler
Sangria Wine Cooler
Wine By The Bottle/Not Available on Sundays
Btl Starling Castle Riesling
Btl Dornfelder
Btl Gewurtztraminer
Btl Liebframulch
Btl Moscato
Btl Piesporter
Btl SC Cabernet Sauvignon
Btl SC Chardonnay
Btl SC Merlot
Btl SC Pinot Grigio
Btl SC Pinot Noir
Btl SC White Zin
Btl Spatlese
Btl Spumante
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
240 E. Kossuth Street, Columbus, OH 43206