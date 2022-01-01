Restaurant header imageView gallery

Schmitty’s TimeOut Tavern 444 N Chestnut St

467 Reviews

$

444 N Chestnut St

La Crescent, MN 55947

Order Again

Starters

Cheese Curds

$7.50

Classic or Pepperjack

Shelly's Pickle Rolls

$7.50

Pickle and Pepperjack Cheese in an eggroll Wrap

Reuben Rolls

$9.00

Corned beef, pickle, swiss cheese, house sauce in an eggroll wrap.

Tavern Pretzels

$7.50

Soft baked pretzel bites, served with beer cheese and stone ground mustard

Jalapeno Rolls

$7.50

Onion Rings

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Sprinkled with maple bacon seasoning

Mini Tacos

$7.50

served with lettuce, cheese, salsa, and sour cream

Pepper Jack Curds

$7.50

Basket Fries

$5.00

Basket Pub

$5.00

Basket Tots

$5.00

Pizza Rolls

$7.50

Pickle and Pepperjack Cheese in an eggroll Wrap

Wings

5pc. Boneless

$5.00

10pc. Boneless

$10.00

15pc. Boneless

$14.50

20pc. Boneless

$19.50

5pc. Traditional

$7.50

10pc. Traditional

$13.50

15pc. Traditional

$19.50

20pc. Traditional

$27.00

Sides

Fries

$2.50

Pub Fries

$2.50

Tots

$2.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Side Salad

$2.50

Applesauce

Pineapple

Chips

$1.00

Candy

$1.00

Soup/Sandwiches

Homemade Chili - Cup

$4.50

Soup Du Jour - Cup

Soup Du Jour - Cup
$4.50

Homemade Chili - Bowl

$6.00

Soup Du Jour - Bowl

Soup Du Jour - Bowl
$6.00

BLT

$9.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato on texas toast

TOT Club

$11.50

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on texas toast

Fish Fillet

$11.00

Cheese, lettuce, and a side of tartar. Served on a kaiser bun

Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Crispy or grilled chicken, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a kaiser bun with a side of mayo

Avocado Bacon Chicken

$12.00

Crispy or grilled chicken, pepperjack cheese, bacon, guacamole, and french-fried onions on a kiaser bun

Reuben

$12.50

Crispy or grilled chicken, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a kaiser bun with a side of mayo

Chicken Salad on Croissant

$9.50

Wraps

Traditional Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Crispy or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and cheese

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Crsipy or grilled chicken, chipolte sauce, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and cheese

Seafood Wrap Southwest

$12.50

Fish, shrimp, or a combination of the two. Lettuce, tomato, cheese, jalapeno crisps, guacamole, and chipolte sauce

Veggie Hipster Wrap

$9.00

Bell pepper combo, onions, lettuce, mozzarella, and tomato

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Crispy or grilled chicken, shredded parmesan, lettuce, black olives, and caesar dressing

Salads

Traditional Chicken Salad

$9.50

Crispy or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and cheese

Southwest Chicken Salad

$10.00

Crsipy or grilled chicken, chipolte sauce, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and cheese

Spicy Chicken Salad

$9.00

Crispy or grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and cheese

Seafood Salad Southwest

$10.50

Fish, shrimp, or a combination of the two. Lettuce, tomato, cheese, jalapeno crisps, guacamole, and chipolte sauce

Veggie Hipster Salad

$9.00

Bell pepper combo, onions, lettuce, mozzarella, and tomato

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.00

Crispy or grilled chicken, shredded parmesan, lettuce, black olives, and caesar dressing

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.00

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.00

Mushroom Swiss

$10.50

TimeOut

$11.00

Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and house sauce

MVP

$11.50

Bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and bleu cheese dressing

Triple Play

$11.50

Bacon, jalapeno and pepperjacl cheese

Chipolte Black Bean

$11.00

Black bean patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and house aioli

Patty Melt

$10.50

Swiss cheese, american chese, and carmalized onions, served on grilled bread

Team Favorites

Chili Dog

$4.00

Chicken Strips

$7.50

2 Fish Tacos

$7.00

Southwest or traditional style

2 Shrimp Tacos

$7.50

Southwest or traditional style

Turtle Tots

$9.00

Tots smothered in homemade chili, cheese and sour cream

Gyro

$11.00

Greek style beef, tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, and red onion

Quesadilla

$11.50

Chicken, cheese, salsa, sour cream

Beef Taco (1)

$3.00

Beef Taco (2)

$6.00

1pc. Fish

$10.50

2pc. Fish

$12.50

3pc. Fish

$14.00

10pc. Shrimp

$12.00

Broasted Pork Chops

$12.50

Vikings Game Day Breakfast

$8.00

Chicken Bacon Melt

$12.00

Kids Menu

Hot Dog

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Mini Corndogs

$6.50

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kids Mini Tacos

$6.00

12" BYO

$11.00

Pizza

12" BYO

$11.00

16" BYO

$14.00

10" Gluten Free

$12.00

12" Meat Lovers

$14.50

Pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, and bacon

12" Taco Supreme

$15.00

Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, black olives, cheese, tomato, onion, and tortilla strips. Served with salsa and sour cream

12" Classic Deluxe

$14.50

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushroom, and onion

12" BBQ Chicken

12" BBQ Chicken

$14.50

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, red onion, and jalapeno crisps.

16" Meat Lovers

$19.00

Pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, and bacon

16" Taco Supreme

$20.50

Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, black olives, cheese, tomato, onion, and tortilla strips. Served with salsa and sour cream

16" Classic Deluxe

$19.00

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushroom, and onion

16" BBQ Chicken

16" BBQ Chicken

$19.00

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, red onion, and jalapeno crisps.

12” Breakfast Pizza

$16.00

16” Breakfast Pizza

$24.00

Breakfast Slice

$5.00

Flatbreads

Reuben Flatbread

Reuben Flatbread

$11.00

Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauer kraut, pickles, and finished with house sauce

Tatonka Flatbread

Tatonka Flatbread

$10.50

Tatonka base, grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, and drizzled with buffalo sauce

Pesto Margherita Flatbread

Pesto Margherita Flatbread

$10.00

Pesto base, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella pearls, finished with a balsamic glaze.

Hawaiian Flatbread

$10.00

Sweet chili base, Canadian bacon, red onion, pineapple and mozzarella

The Billy Cheesesteak Flatbread

$12.50

Seasoned beef, mozzarella, green peppers, onion, and mushrooms. Finished with jalapeno cream sauce

Gyro Flatbread

$10.50

Broasted Chicken

4 pc

$13.00

8 pc

$21.50

Soda & N/A Beverages

Can Soda

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Candy

$1.00

Water

OJ

$2.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Party Pitcher

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Excellent Food - Friendly Service - Cold Beverages

444 N Chestnut St, La Crescent, MN 55947

