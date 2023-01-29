Restaurant header imageView gallery

Schmooze

4222 North Marshall Way

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Popular Items

Breaking Bad Burrito
Iced Latte
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Protein Bars

think! High Protein Bars

think! High Protein Bars

$3.00

think! High protein bars are packed with protein and all kinds of deliciousness. A multipurpose nutritional bar that can go from a workout accompaniment to an energy-boosting snack to a meal replacement when paired with a piece of fruit.

Omelettes

Mediterranean Omelette

Mediterranean Omelette

$15.95

Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Spinach, Green Onions, Feta, and a Side of Potatoes

Ham & Cheese Omelette

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$15.95

Ham off the bone, Cheddar Jack Cheese, and a Side of Potatoes

Italian Omelette

Italian Omelette

$15.95

Italian Sausage, Fresh Mozzarella, Red Onions, Red Peppers, and a Side of Potatoes

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$9.95

Thick cut bacon, 2 eggs over medium, and Cheddar cheese on a Toasted brioche bun

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$9.95

Italian Sausage, 2 eggs over medium, and Cheddar cheese on a Toasted brioche bun

Ham, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Ham, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$9.95

Ham off the bone, 2 eggs over medium, and Cheddar cheese on a Toasted brioche bun

Breakfast Egg BLT

Breakfast Egg BLT

$10.95

Thick cut bacon, 2 eggs over medium, Arugula, and Sliced Tomato on a Toasted brioche bun

Avocado Toast

The Original Avocado Toast

The Original Avocado Toast

$9.95

Avocado and Red Pepper Flakes

The Farmer Avocado Toast

The Farmer Avocado Toast

$10.95

Avocado, Red Pepper Flakes, Cucumber, and Feta

Arugula Caprese Avocado Toast

Arugula Caprese Avocado Toast

$10.95

Avocado, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto Drizzle, and Red Pepper Flakes

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast

$12.95

Avocado and Smoked Salmon topped with Capers

Breakfast Signatures

Breaking Bad Burrito

Breaking Bad Burrito

$14.45

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Potatoes, Avocado, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Pico De Gallo, and a Side of Salsa

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$12.95

2 Over Medium Eggs, Quinoa, Arugula, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Avocado, and Roasted Mushrooms

Traditional Egg Breakfast

Traditional Egg Breakfast

$11.95

2 Eggs Over Medium, Bacon, and Potatoes

Bagel with Lox

Bagel with Lox

$16.95

Bagel of Choice, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onion, and Capers

Cream Cheese Bagel

Cream Cheese Bagel

$5.95

Fresh Baked Bagel with a Schmear of Cream Cheese

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$13.95

Tortilla chips, salsa verde, queso fresco, crema, pico de guio, avocado, onions, and choice of eggs

Sides

Side of Bacon

Side of Bacon

$4.00

2 pieces of thick center cut bacon

Side of Potatoes

Side of Potatoes

$4.00
Petite Salad on the Side

Petite Salad on the Side

$4.00
Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$4.00

Served with ketchup

Side of Quinoa

Side of Quinoa

$4.00
Egg on the Side

Egg on the Side

$1.50+
Toast with Jam

Toast with Jam

$3.00

Fresh Baked Goods

Muffins

Muffins

$4.00
Fresh Croissant

Fresh Croissant

$4.50
Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.00

Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.95

Spring Mix, Oven Roasted Chicken, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Bleu Cheese, with a side of Cilantro Lemon Vinaigrette

Seared Salmon

Seared Salmon

$16.95

Spring mix, Pan Seared Salmon filet, Avocado, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onions, Capers, with a side of Lemon Olive Oil Dressing

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$14.95

Lightly breaded chicken, Arugula, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, with a side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

Burgers

Schmooze Burger

Schmooze Burger

$14.95

Beef patty with Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, and Mayo, on a Toasted Brioche Bun

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$14.95

Impossible patty with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Caramelized Onions on a Brioche Bun

Signatures

4222 Bowl

4222 Bowl

$13.95

Oven Roasted Chicken, Black Beans, Corn, Spinach, Pico De Gallo and Avocado on a bed of Quinoa

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$13.95

Oven Roasted Chicken, Sautéed Onions, Red Peppers, and Cheddar, Served with Pico De Gallo and Avocado

Asian Bowl

Asian Bowl

$14.95

Beef or Chicken, Carrots, Mixed Bell Peppers, Onions, Forbidden Black Rice, Cilantro, and Honey Chile Sauce

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Ask us about our Soup of the Day!

Sandwiches

Chicken Focaccia

Chicken Focaccia

$12.95

Oven Roasted Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Tomatoes, Onions, and Pesto on Focaccia Bread

The Italian

The Italian

$13.95Out of stock

Italian Meats, Salami, Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Lettuce, Red Onion, and Pepper Spread on a Italian Roll

Chicken Salad on a Croissant

Chicken Salad on a Croissant

$13.95Out of stock

Roasted Chicken, Dried Cranberries, Celery, and Mayo on a Croissant. Includes a Petite Salad on the side

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$12.95

Hummus, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Romaine, and Feta on a Flour Tortilla

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast, Arugula, Tomatoes, Pickles, and Spicy Mayo on a Brioche Bun

Schmooze BLT Sandwich

$12.95

Thick Cut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on 6 Grain Bread

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$10.95

Cheddar and Provolone on 6 Grain Bread

Sides

Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$4.00

Served with ketchup

Petite Salad on the Side

Petite Salad on the Side

$4.00
Side of Quinoa

Side of Quinoa

$4.00

Guac & Chips

$9.00

Express

Launch Coffee (Drip)

Launch Coffee (Drip)

$3.50Out of stock

Smooth and Creamy with almost no acidity!

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Refreshing and perfect for any day!

NITRO

NITRO

$5.00

Smooth and Creamy like a Guinness

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$4.25
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Traditional Hot Chocolate

Experience

Hot Americano

Hot Americano

$4.50
Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$4.50+
Traditional Cappuccino

Traditional Cappuccino

$4.00
Traditional Macchiato

Traditional Macchiato

$5.00

Double Shot with a dollop of foam!

Expresso

Expresso

$2.25+
Hot Latte

Hot Latte

$4.50
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.00+
Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$5.00+
Hot Chai

Hot Chai

$5.00
Cortado

Cortado

$3.75

Iced Matcha

$5.00+

Hot Matcha

$4.50

Schmooze Signature Lattes

Lavish Lavender

Lavish Lavender

$6.50+

Velvety caramel mixed with lavender and a hint of coconut syrup

Huneysuckle

Huneysuckle

$6.50+

Sweet nector of agave

Irish Bo-Bomb

Irish Bo-Bomb

$6.50+

White Chocolate, Cinnamon, & Irish Cream

Mocha

Mocha

$6.50+

Dark chocolate

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.50+

White chocolate, vanilla syrup

Water

Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$3.25
Bottle of Water

Bottle of Water

$2.25

Soda

Coca-Cola (Can)

Coca-Cola (Can)

$3.00
Diet Coke (Can)

Diet Coke (Can)

$3.00
Sprite (Can)

Sprite (Can)

$3.00
CELSIUS

CELSIUS

$3.50

Perfect for fueling active lifestyles, CELSIUS provides essential energy and is clinically proven to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat when exercising. Try all of the sparkling and non-carbonated flavors!

Juice