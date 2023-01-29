- Home
Schmooze
4222 North Marshall Way
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Omelettes
Mediterranean Omelette
Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Spinach, Green Onions, Feta, and a Side of Potatoes
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Ham off the bone, Cheddar Jack Cheese, and a Side of Potatoes
Italian Omelette
Italian Sausage, Fresh Mozzarella, Red Onions, Red Peppers, and a Side of Potatoes
Breakfast Sandwiches
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Thick cut bacon, 2 eggs over medium, and Cheddar cheese on a Toasted brioche bun
Sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Italian Sausage, 2 eggs over medium, and Cheddar cheese on a Toasted brioche bun
Ham, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Ham off the bone, 2 eggs over medium, and Cheddar cheese on a Toasted brioche bun
Breakfast Egg BLT
Thick cut bacon, 2 eggs over medium, Arugula, and Sliced Tomato on a Toasted brioche bun
Avocado Toast
The Original Avocado Toast
Avocado and Red Pepper Flakes
The Farmer Avocado Toast
Avocado, Red Pepper Flakes, Cucumber, and Feta
Arugula Caprese Avocado Toast
Avocado, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto Drizzle, and Red Pepper Flakes
Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast
Avocado and Smoked Salmon topped with Capers
Breakfast Signatures
Breaking Bad Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Potatoes, Avocado, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Pico De Gallo, and a Side of Salsa
Breakfast Bowl
2 Over Medium Eggs, Quinoa, Arugula, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Avocado, and Roasted Mushrooms
Traditional Egg Breakfast
2 Eggs Over Medium, Bacon, and Potatoes
Bagel with Lox
Bagel of Choice, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onion, and Capers
Cream Cheese Bagel
Fresh Baked Bagel with a Schmear of Cream Cheese
Chilaquiles
Tortilla chips, salsa verde, queso fresco, crema, pico de guio, avocado, onions, and choice of eggs
Sides
Fresh Baked Goods
Salads
Cobb Salad
Spring Mix, Oven Roasted Chicken, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Bleu Cheese, with a side of Cilantro Lemon Vinaigrette
Seared Salmon
Spring mix, Pan Seared Salmon filet, Avocado, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onions, Capers, with a side of Lemon Olive Oil Dressing
Chicken Milanese
Lightly breaded chicken, Arugula, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, with a side of Balsamic Vinaigrette
Burgers
Signatures
4222 Bowl
Oven Roasted Chicken, Black Beans, Corn, Spinach, Pico De Gallo and Avocado on a bed of Quinoa
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
Oven Roasted Chicken, Sautéed Onions, Red Peppers, and Cheddar, Served with Pico De Gallo and Avocado
Asian Bowl
Beef or Chicken, Carrots, Mixed Bell Peppers, Onions, Forbidden Black Rice, Cilantro, and Honey Chile Sauce
Soup of the Day
Ask us about our Soup of the Day!
Sandwiches
Chicken Focaccia
Oven Roasted Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Tomatoes, Onions, and Pesto on Focaccia Bread
The Italian
Italian Meats, Salami, Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Lettuce, Red Onion, and Pepper Spread on a Italian Roll
Chicken Salad on a Croissant
Roasted Chicken, Dried Cranberries, Celery, and Mayo on a Croissant. Includes a Petite Salad on the side
Veggie Wrap
Hummus, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Romaine, and Feta on a Flour Tortilla
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast, Arugula, Tomatoes, Pickles, and Spicy Mayo on a Brioche Bun
Schmooze BLT Sandwich
Thick Cut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on 6 Grain Bread
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar and Provolone on 6 Grain Bread