Schnebly Redland's Winery
30205 SW 217th Ave

30205 SW 217th Ave

Homestead, FL 33030

Order Again

Add-On's

ADD Chicken

$14.00

ADD Steak

$15.00

ADD Shrimp

$15.00

ADD Snapper

$16.00

ADD Scallops

$22.00

ADD Plant-Based Chick'N

$14.00

ADD Plant-Based Beef

$14.00

ADD Black Bean & Corn Patty

$13.00

ADD Hamburger Patty

$12.00

ADD Lobster

$24.00

ADD Mushroom and Onions

$4.00

ADD Sausage

$4.00

ADD Bacon

$4.00

Appetizers

Avocado Dippers

$15.00

Brewers Spend Grain Bread

$8.00

Chicken Chicharrones

$14.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Conch Frittr

$15.00Out of stock

Smoked Fish Dip

$14.00

Coconut Shrimp

$17.00

Calamari

$16.00Out of stock

House Salad

$11.00

Soup of The Day

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Chicken Stuffed Avocado

$23.00Out of stock

Shrimp Stuffed Avocado

$26.00Out of stock

Steak Stuffed Avocado

$26.00Out of stock

Vegan Stuffed Avocado

$25.00Out of stock

Vegetarian Stuffed Avocado

$22.00Out of stock

Seafood Combo App

$30.00

Gator Bites

$18.00

Guacamole & Chips

$3.00

Fried Green Beans

$14.00

Guava Wings App

$16.00

Brunch

Redland Pancakes

$16.00

Country Steak & Eggs

$24.00

Redlander Waffle Burger

$24.00

Schnebly's Thick & Fluffy French Toast

$18.00

Charcuterie Boards

Board for 2

$22.00

Board for 4

$33.00

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Nutella Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Colossal Cheesecake

$9.00

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$9.00

Keylime Pie

$9.00

Organic Vegan Passion Fruit Cheesecake

$9.00

Organic Vegan Pumpkin Pie

$9.00

Organic Vegan Tiramisu

$9.00

Dinner

Fresh Fish Catch Filet

$27.00

The Grilled Seafood Combo

$40.00

Surf & Turf

$56.00

Miami Steak

$32.00

Sweet & Savory Guava Wings

$20.00

Jumbo Seared Scallops

$38.00

Seafood Pasta

$38.00

Ribeye Steak

$40.00

Mahi Mahi Fish n Chips

$26.00

Smoked Guava Ribs

$26.00+Out of stock

Chicken Stuffed Avocado

$23.00Out of stock

Shrimp Stuffed Avocado

$26.00Out of stock

Steak Stuffed Avocado

$26.00Out of stock

Vegan Stuffed Avocado

$22.00Out of stock

Vegetarian Stuffed Avocado

$22.00Out of stock

Golden Hour Appetizers

GH Avocado Dippers

$6.50

GH Chicken Chicharonnes

$6.00

GH Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

GH Onion Rings

$5.00

GH Conch Fritters

$6.50

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Alfredo Pasta

$10.00

Kids Marinara Pasta

$10.00

Kids Burger and Fries

$9.00

Lunch

The Best Fish Sandwich

$20.00

Peter's Burger 6oz

$19.00

Alfredo Pasta

$15.00

Marinara Pasta

$15.00

Primavera Pasta

$15.00

Redlander Steak

$24.00

Fiesta Plate

$19.00

Mahi Mahi Fish n Chips

$26.00

Smoked Guava Ribs

$26.00+Out of stock

Sweet & Savory Guava Wings

$20.00

The Grilled Seafood Combo

$40.00

Chicken Stuffed Avocado

$23.00Out of stock

Shrimp Stuffed Avocado

$26.00Out of stock

Steak Stuffed Avocado

$26.00Out of stock

Vegan Stuffed Avocado

$25.00Out of stock

Vegetarian Stuffed Avocado

$22.00Out of stock

Pizza

Bread Focaccia w/Hummus

$18.00

Sides

$ Onion Ring Uncharge

$4.00

EXT Sauce

$0.50

EXT Waffle

$3.00

SIDE Beans

$4.00

SIDE Breakfast/Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

SIDE Cheese

$1.00

SIDE Coconut Rice

$4.00

SIDE Coleslaw

$4.00

SIDE Eggs Any Way

$4.00

SIDE Fries

$4.00

SIDE Garlic Whipped Potatoes

$4.00

SIDE Onion Rings

$4.00

SIDE Plantains

$4.00

SIDE Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

SIDE Seasonal Veggies

$5.00

SIDE Toast

$3.00

SIDE Tostones

$4.00Out of stock

Specials

All You Can Eat Fish N Chips

$26.00

Tomahawk Ribeye

$150.00

Surf And Turf Burger

$36.00

Surf And Turf Stuffed Avocado

$34.00

Whole Fried Snapper

$36.00Out of stock

Big Mans Special

$35.00

T Bone And Eggs

$35.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.00

Vegan

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Black Bean & Corn Burger

$16.00

Plant Based Tenders

$12.00

Vegan Stuffed Avocado

$22.00Out of stock

Vegan Fiesta Plate

$16.00

Plant Based Tomato & Basil Pasta

$22.00

Beer

Krome Ave

$7.00+

Shark Bait Mango Wheat

$7.00+

Belgian Wit

$8.00+

Big Rod Ale

$7.00+

Flamingo Ale

$7.00+

Miami Vice

$8.00+

FlorIPA

$8.00+

Daddy's Porter

$8.00+

Mixed Drinks

Bellini

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Bomb Shandy

$13.00

Dirty Shirley

$13.00

Loaded Bloody Mary

$18.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Michelada

$10.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Passion Bomb

$13.00

Passion Fruit

$13.00

Passion Fruit Bomb Shandy

$13.00

Rum Shot

$5.00

Sangria Glass

$13.00

Specialty Drink

$14.00

Specialty Shots

$9.00

Spiked Lemonade

$13.00

Tropical Breeze Mix

$13.00

Single Mimosa

$14.00

Unlimited Mimosa

$25.00

Single Bellini

$14.00

Unlimited Bellini

$25.00

Virgin. Cocktail

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Evian Water

$8.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

House Tea

$3.00

Kid Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kid Milk

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

San Pellingrino

$10.50

Sprite

$3.00

Water

$3.00

Natural Juice

$5.00

American Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

San Pell

$10.50

Wine

Avovino

$9.00

Beach Rose

$9.00

Carambola

$9.00

Cat 2 Hurricane Red

$9.00

Cat 3 Hurricane

$11.00

Chocolate Passion

$10.00

Cocovino

$9.00

Denisse's Boo Boo

$12.00

Guava

$9.00

Guavino

$9.00

Kiss of Passion

$9.00

Lychee

$13.00

Lychee Dolce

$12.00

Mango

$9.00

Mango Dolce

$12.00

Passion Fruit

$9.00

Schnebly's Cabernet

$11.00

Schnebly's Malbec

$11.00

Sparkling Grand Reserve

$15.00

Sparkling Lychee

$15.00

Sparkling Passion Fruit

$15.00

Sweet Avocado

$9.00

House Chardonnay

$24.00

Stone Cellar Chardonnay

$30.00

Clifford Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$50.00

Cavit Merlot

$40.00

Stone Cellar Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

Beaujolais Nouveau

$20.00

Carmenere Grand Reserve

$30.00

Hopes End Red Blend

$28.00

Josh Cellars Merlot

$30.00

Josh Cellars Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

Santa Christina Pinot Grigio

The Palms Rose

$15.00+

Far Niete Chardonnay

$165.00

Boen Pinot Noir

$84.00

Orogeny Pinot Noir

$120.00

Simi 'Reserve' Cabernet Sauvignon

$117.00

The Prisoner Cabernet Sauvignon

$157.00

Apparel

MBC Beige Shirt

$14.95+

Finding Vino Women's Tank

$16.95+

MBC Beer? Shirt

$23.18+

IPA Lot Shirt

$23.18+

MBC Men's Work Shirt

$30.00+

Wine Tasting is my Sport

$18.95+

Shark Bait

$23.00+

MBC-SRW Cap

$18.00

MBC-SRW Bucket Hat

$18.00

USA-FL-MIA Hat

$20.00

CBD

CBD Topical

$28.00

500mg CBD Topical

The Boss

$12.00

CBD Tincture

$55.00+

Charcuterie Boards

Small

$22.00

Large

$33.00

Cigars

Toro

$10.50+

Torpedo

$10.50+

Robusto

$8.50+

Chocolate

$5.50

Cigar Lighter

$10.95

Cigar Cutter

$3.99Out of stock

Cover Charges

Latin Night

$10.00

Latin Night (21+)

$10.00

Deli

Agave Cold Brew

$7.00

Calabrese

$9.99

Candy

$2.50

Celeste Chocolate Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Del Monte Fruit Cup

$3.00

Divina Olives

$7.95+

Dry Italian Salami

$9.99

Fish Food

$4.00

Genoa Salami

$9.99

Gluten-Free Cupcake

$6.00

Gluten-Free Loaded Cookie

$5.00

Havarti Cheese

$9.99

Ice Cream

$3.50

Jalapeno Cheese Spread

$5.99

Jello Shot

$3.00

Large Hummus

$7.95

Mini Beignets

$7.50

Pretzel Crisp

$8.20+

Strawberry Crepe

$3.00

Turkey Sandwich

$7.99Out of stock

Glassware

Ultimate Complimentary Glass

Schnebly Wine Glass

$5.00

MBC Pint

$5.00

MBC Belgian Glass

$6.00

MBC Stein

$10.00

SRW Dessert Glass

$6.00

SRW Flute Glass

$6.00

Guest Wine Bottles

Clifford Bay

$50.00

Stone Cellar Chardonnay

$30.00

Stone Cellar Cabernet

$30.00

Cavit Merlot

$40.00

Far Niente Chardonnay

$165.00

Boen Pinot Noir

$84.00

Prisoner Cabernet Sauvignion

$157.00

Orogeny Pinot Noir

$120.00

Simi Cabernet Sauvignion

$117.00

Merchandise

Avocado Oil

$5.00

Cork Decor

$4.95+

Decorative Charcuterie Board

$90.00+

Infused Sea Salt

$18.99+

Kitchen Towel

$4.95+

Napkins

$3.00+

Post Cards

$5.00

Schnebly's Barbecue

$8.50+

Schnebly's Dressing

$7.50+

Schnebly's Jam

$9.50+

Schnebly's Pickled

$8.00+

Tap Handle

$70.00+

Vacu Vin 3Piece

$15.95

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Monster Zero

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Powerade Blue

$3.00

Powerade Red

$3.00

Powerade Yellow

$3.00

Powerade Orange

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Tasting

Ultimate Wine Tasting

$25.00

Automatic Gratuity

$5.00

Return Tasting

$12.50

Original Tasting

Tours

Tour and Tasting

$16.00

Wine Bottles

Avovino

$22.95

Beach Rose

$25.95

Cat 2 Hurricane Red

$22.95

Cat 3 Hurricane

$29.95

Chocolate Passion

$26.95

Cocovino

$25.95

Denisse's Boo-Boo

$40.95

Grand Reserve

$39.95

Guava

$22.95

Guavino

$22.95

Kiss Of Passion

$25.95

Lychee

$39.95

Lychee Dolce

$42.95

Mango

$22.95

Mango Dolce

$40.95

Passion Fruit

$26.95

Schnebly Cabernet

$35.95

Schnebly Malbec

$35.95

Sparkling Lychee

$49.95Out of stock

Sparkling Passion

$39.95

Sweet Avocado

$22.95

Carambola

$22.95

Wine Glasses

Avovino

$9.00

Beach Rose

$9.00

Carambola

$9.00

Cat 2 Hurricane Red

$9.00

Cat 3 Hurricane

$11.00

Chocolate Passion

$10.00

Cocovino

$9.00

Denisse's Boo Boo Wine

$12.00

Guava

$9.00

Guavino

$9.00

Kiss of Passion

$9.00

Lychee

$13.00

Lychee Dolce

$12.00

Mango

$9.00

Mango Dolce

$12.00

Passion Fruit

$9.00

Schnebly's Cabernet

$11.00

Schnebly's Malbec

$11.00

Sparkling Grand Reserve

$15.00

Sparkling Lychee

$15.00

Sparkling Passion Fruit

$15.00

Sweet Avocado

$9.00

Extra Wine Glass Tasting

$3.50

Burgers

Applewood Bacon Smokehouse Burger

$17.00

Ground beef patty on a bed of lettuce and tomato, with melted cheese, applewood bacon, French’s crispy onion and BBQ sauce served with French fries

Huancaina Mac & Cheeseburger

$18.00

Ground beef patty with melted cheese topped with deep fried macaroni and cheese, Peruvian cheese sauce and Peruvian aji sauce, served with French fries

Lomo Saltado Burger

$16.00

Peruvian style beef burger topped with caramelized onions and tomatoes, cilantro, potato sticks and Peruvian aji sauce, served with French fries

Kids

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Grilled Burger topped with cheese and served with fries

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

3 Tenders served with Fries

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy chicken tenderloin with lettuce, tomato and ranch sauce served with French fries

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy chicken tenderloin topped with mango coleslaw and chipotle sauce served with French fries. *spicy*

Pollo Saltado Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with caramelized onions and tomatoes, with cilantro, potato sticks and Peruvian aji sauce, served with French fries

Pulled Pork

$15.00

Shredded pork on a bed of coleslaw topped with BBQ Sauce and French’s Crispy Onions

Roasted Pork

$15.00

Roasted pork topped with Peruvian pico de gallo, cilantro, potato sticks, and Peruvian aji sauce, served with French fries

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Smoked Wings

10 Chicken Wings

$22.00

20 Chicken Wings

$44.00

30 Chicken Wings

$66.00

Starters

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour tortilla filled with diced chicken, Mexican blend cheese, French’s crispy onions and BBQ sauce

Beef Nachos

$14.00

Ground beef, Peruvian pico de gallo, cilantro, sour cream and cheese sauce.

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Fire Balls

$8.00

Two macaroni & cheese balls deep fried and topped with Peruvian cheese sauce and spicy Sriracha.

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$14.00

2 Flour tortillas with Mexican blend cheese, lettuce, ranch, Peruvian pico de gallo, Peruvian aji sauce, and fresh cilantro.

Fish Tacos

$14.00

2 Flour tortillas with Mexican blend cheese, lettuce, ranch, Peruvian pico de gallo, Peruvian aji sauce, and fresh cilantro.

Ground Beef Tacos

$14.00

2 Flour tortillas with Mexican blend cheese, lettuce, ranch, Peruvian pico de gallo, Peruvian aji sauce, and fresh cilantro.

Pork Tacos

$14.00

2 Flour tortillas with Mexican blend cheese, lettuce, ranch, Peruvian pico de gallo, Peruvian aji sauce, and fresh cilantro.

Extras

Extra Sauce

$1.50

TASTING

Flight of Beers

$20.00

Free Pint

BEER

Cutler Bay Blonde

$24.00+

A slightly sweet & flavorful blonde ale with a clean finish. 5.3% ABV

Krome Ave

$24.00+

Our lightest wheat ale is crisp and refreshing to the last drop. 5.3% ABV

Shark Bait

$24.00+

A smooth wheat ale with aromas of light grains & lemony notes on the nose with a tropical fruit finish. 5.3% ABV

Big Rod

$24.00+

A classic blonde ale with hints of coconut and sweet caramel malts and a dry finish.5.3% ABV

Flamingo Ale

$24.00+

A delicious blend of our Big Rod and Shark Bait.5.3% ABV

Belgian Wit Ale

$25.00+

Spiced wheat, pale color with a clover tasting finish. 4.8% ABV

Beachy Lychee

$25.00+

A crispy ale with hints of lychee. 4.7% ABV

Lychee Pineapple

$25.00+

Lychee Vanilla Peach

$25.00+

Lucho Lago

$25.00+

Peachy

$25.00+

Daddy's Porter

$25.00+

A light bodied Porter with Coffee & Chocolate notes finishing with smooth notes of Caramel. 4.2% ABV

Little Havana / Cafe Con Leche

$25.00+

Creamy, sweet stout with hints of french vanilla complementing the beer’s roasted coffee finish. 4.2% ABV

Blonde-Imperial Stout

$32.00+

A delicious blend of our Imperial Stout and Cutler Bay Blonde.11.1% ABV

Imperial Stout

$32.00+

Aged in Jack Daniels barrels, our R.I.A starts with a touch of pumpkin and ends with a slight sour finish.11.1% ABV

Miami Vice

$25.00+

Light & crisp with citrus aromas on the nose. 7.1% ABV

FlorIPA

$25.00+

Citrus notes with a light hoppy finish. 7.1% APV

Coco Vice

$25.00+

Sweet coconut taste with a hoppy finish. 7.1% ABV

Lychee Vice

$25.00+

Light & crispy with citrus aromas and hints of lychee on the nose. 7.1% ABV

Keylime Mead

$12.50+

Made with lime and ginger, inspired by the Hispanic cold remedy “Agua Panella”. 5.8 ABV

Lychee Mead

$12.50+

A light crisp mead made with lychee honey and 100% fresh lychee juice. 8.6% ABV

Guava Cider

$8.00

Heineken 0.0

$6.00

WINE GLASSES

Avovino

$9.00

Beach Rose

$9.00

Carambola

$9.00

Cat 2 Hurricane Red

$9.00

Cat 3 Hurricane

$11.00

Chocolate Passion

$10.00

Cocovino

$9.00

Denisse's Boo Boo

$12.00

Guava

$9.00

Guavino

$9.00

Kiss of Passion

$9.00

Lychee

$13.00

Lychee Dolce

$12.00

Mango

$9.00

Mango Dolce

$12.00

Passion Fruit

$9.00

Schnebly's Cabernet

$11.00

Schnebly's Malbec

$11.00

Sparkling Grand Reserve

$15.00

Sparkling Lychee

$15.00

Sparkling Passion Fruit

$15.00

Sweet Avocado

$9.00

WINE BOTTLE

Avovino

$22.95

Beach Rose

$25.95

Carambola

$22.95

Cat 2 Hurricane Red

$22.95

Cat 3 Hurricane

$29.95

Chocolate Passion

$26.95

Cocovino

$25.95

Denisse's Boo-Boo

$40.95

Grand Reserve

$39.95

Guava

$22.95

Guavino

$22.95

Kiss Of Passion

$25.95

Lychee

$39.95

Lychee Dolce

$42.95

Mango

$22.95

Mango Dolce

$40.95

Passion Fruit

$26.95

Schnebly Cabernet

$35.95

Schnebly Malbec

$35.95

Sparkling Lychee

$49.95Out of stock

Sparkling Passion

$39.95

Sweet Avocado

$22.95

DELI

Popcorn

$3.00

Candy

$2.50

Chips

$2.00

Lunchables

$3.00

Candy 2 for $1

$1.00

Schnebly's All Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni Me Up Pizza

$18.00

Una Bianca Double Pizza

$20.00

Make It Margherita Double

$20.00

Cheese

$15.00

Pepperoni

$18.00

Margherita

$20.00

Una Bianaca

$20.00

CBD

CBD 3:1 Topical

$100.00

Soothe

$55.00

Unwind

$55.00

Rest

$70.00

Energize

$70.00

Big Buddy For Pets

$35.00

Little Buddy For Pets

$47.00

CIGARS

Cigar Cutter

$3.99

Jet Torch Lighter

$10.95Out of stock

Robusto Guava

$8.50

Robusto Passion fruit

$8.50

Toro Guava

$10.50

Toro Passion Fruit

$10.50

Torpedo Guava

$10.50

Torpedo Passion Fruit

$10.50

Chocolate Cigars

$5.50

COVER CHARGE

Country Night

$10.00

Comedy Show

$10.00

APPAREL

XS

$28.62

Small

$28.62

Medium

$28.62

Large

$28.62

XL

$28.62

Small

$14.95

Medium

$14.95

Large

$14.95

XL

$14.95

XXL

$15.95

USA - FL - MIA

$20.00

MBC

$18.00

MBC Bucket Hat

$18.00

Small

$23.18

Medium

$23.18

Large

$23.18

XL

$23.18

XXL

$26.68

Small

$23.18

Medium

$23.18

Large

$23.18Out of stock

XL

$23.18

XXL

$28.08

Small

$19.95

Medium

$19.95

Large

$19.95

XL

$19.95

XXL

$22.95

XS

$39.42

Small

$39.42

Medium

$39.42

Large

$39.42

XL

$39.42

XXL

$41.42

Small

$30.00

Medium

$30.00

Large

$30.00

XL

$30.00

XXL/XXXXL

$34.00

XS

$18.95

Small

$18.95

Medium

$18.95

Large

$18.95

XS

$19.95

Small

$21.11

Medium

$21.11

Large

$21.11

XL

$21.11

XXL

$22.95

Blue XL

$23.00

COCKTAILS

Long Island

$12.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$12.00

Mango Dolce

$4.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Rum Shot

$5.00

Tequila Shot

$5.00

Vodka Shot

$5.00

House Jello Shot

$3.50

SLRRP Shots Large

$3.50

GLASSWARE

MBC 16oz Pint Glasses

$7.00

Belgian

$6.00

Stein

$10.00

32oz Growler

$7.00

64oz Growler

$8.00

32oz

$7.00

64oz

$8.00

BEVERAGES

Water

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Blue

$3.00

Red

$3.00

Yellow

$3.00

Organge

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

6 PACKS

Big Rod

$9.95

Shark Bait

$9.95

Miami Vice

$10.95
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
30205 SW 217th Ave, Homestead, FL 33030

