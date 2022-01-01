Schnebly Redland's Winery 30205 SW 217th Ave
30205 SW 217th Ave
Homestead, FL 33030
Add-On's
Appetizers
Avocado Dippers
Brewers Spend Grain Bread
Chicken Chicharrones
Mozzarella Sticks
Conch Frittr
Smoked Fish Dip
Coconut Shrimp
Calamari
House Salad
Soup of The Day
Caesar Salad
Chicken Stuffed Avocado
Shrimp Stuffed Avocado
Steak Stuffed Avocado
Vegan Stuffed Avocado
Vegetarian Stuffed Avocado
Seafood Combo App
Gator Bites
Guacamole & Chips
Fried Green Beans
Guava Wings App
Brunch
Charcuterie Boards
Desserts
Dinner
Fresh Fish Catch Filet
The Grilled Seafood Combo
Surf & Turf
Miami Steak
Sweet & Savory Guava Wings
Jumbo Seared Scallops
Seafood Pasta
Ribeye Steak
Mahi Mahi Fish n Chips
Smoked Guava Ribs
Golden Hour Appetizers
Kids Menu
Lunch
The Best Fish Sandwich
Peter's Burger 6oz
Alfredo Pasta
Marinara Pasta
Primavera Pasta
Redlander Steak
Fiesta Plate
Mahi Mahi Fish n Chips
Smoked Guava Ribs
Sweet & Savory Guava Wings
The Grilled Seafood Combo
Sides
$ Onion Ring Uncharge
EXT Sauce
EXT Waffle
SIDE Beans
SIDE Breakfast/Roasted Potatoes
SIDE Cheese
SIDE Coconut Rice
SIDE Coleslaw
SIDE Eggs Any Way
SIDE Fries
SIDE Garlic Whipped Potatoes
SIDE Onion Rings
SIDE Plantains
SIDE Roasted Potatoes
SIDE Seasonal Veggies
SIDE Toast
SIDE Tostones
Specials
Vegan
Beer
Mixed Drinks
Bellini
Bloody Mary
Bomb Shandy
Dirty Shirley
Loaded Bloody Mary
Long Island Iced Tea
Margarita
Michelada
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Passion Bomb
Passion Fruit
Passion Fruit Bomb Shandy
Rum Shot
Sangria Glass
Specialty Drink
Specialty Shots
Spiked Lemonade
Tropical Breeze Mix
Single Mimosa
Unlimited Mimosa
Single Bellini
Unlimited Bellini
Virgin. Cocktail
N/A Beverages
Apple Juice
Cherry Coke
Coke
Diet Coke
Evian Water
Ginger Ale
Hot Chocolate
House Tea
Kid Chocolate Milk
Kid Milk
Lemonade
Orange Juice
San Pellingrino
Sprite
Water
Natural Juice
American Coffee
Espresso
Latte
San Pell
Wine
Apparel
Charcuterie Boards
Cigars
Cover Charges
Deli
Agave Cold Brew
Calabrese
Candy
Celeste Chocolate Cookie
Chocolate Croissant
Del Monte Fruit Cup
Divina Olives
Dry Italian Salami
Fish Food
Genoa Salami
Gluten-Free Cupcake
Gluten-Free Loaded Cookie
Havarti Cheese
Ice Cream
Jalapeno Cheese Spread
Jello Shot
Large Hummus
Mini Beignets
Pretzel Crisp
Strawberry Crepe
Turkey Sandwich
Glassware
Guest Wine Bottles
Merchandise
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Wine Bottles
Wine Glasses
Extra Wine Glass Tasting
Burgers
Applewood Bacon Smokehouse Burger
Ground beef patty on a bed of lettuce and tomato, with melted cheese, applewood bacon, French’s crispy onion and BBQ sauce served with French fries
Huancaina Mac & Cheeseburger
Ground beef patty with melted cheese topped with deep fried macaroni and cheese, Peruvian cheese sauce and Peruvian aji sauce, served with French fries
Lomo Saltado Burger
Peruvian style beef burger topped with caramelized onions and tomatoes, cilantro, potato sticks and Peruvian aji sauce, served with French fries
Kids
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken tenderloin with lettuce, tomato and ranch sauce served with French fries
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken tenderloin topped with mango coleslaw and chipotle sauce served with French fries. *spicy*
Pollo Saltado Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with caramelized onions and tomatoes, with cilantro, potato sticks and Peruvian aji sauce, served with French fries
Pulled Pork
Shredded pork on a bed of coleslaw topped with BBQ Sauce and French’s Crispy Onions
Roasted Pork
Roasted pork topped with Peruvian pico de gallo, cilantro, potato sticks, and Peruvian aji sauce, served with French fries
Sides
Starters
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with diced chicken, Mexican blend cheese, French’s crispy onions and BBQ sauce
Beef Nachos
Ground beef, Peruvian pico de gallo, cilantro, sour cream and cheese sauce.
Chips & Salsa
Fire Balls
Two macaroni & cheese balls deep fried and topped with Peruvian cheese sauce and spicy Sriracha.
Tacos
Chicken Tacos
2 Flour tortillas with Mexican blend cheese, lettuce, ranch, Peruvian pico de gallo, Peruvian aji sauce, and fresh cilantro.
Fish Tacos
2 Flour tortillas with Mexican blend cheese, lettuce, ranch, Peruvian pico de gallo, Peruvian aji sauce, and fresh cilantro.
Ground Beef Tacos
2 Flour tortillas with Mexican blend cheese, lettuce, ranch, Peruvian pico de gallo, Peruvian aji sauce, and fresh cilantro.
Pork Tacos
2 Flour tortillas with Mexican blend cheese, lettuce, ranch, Peruvian pico de gallo, Peruvian aji sauce, and fresh cilantro.
Extras
BEER
Cutler Bay Blonde
A slightly sweet & flavorful blonde ale with a clean finish. 5.3% ABV
Krome Ave
Our lightest wheat ale is crisp and refreshing to the last drop. 5.3% ABV
Shark Bait
A smooth wheat ale with aromas of light grains & lemony notes on the nose with a tropical fruit finish. 5.3% ABV
Big Rod
A classic blonde ale with hints of coconut and sweet caramel malts and a dry finish.5.3% ABV
Flamingo Ale
A delicious blend of our Big Rod and Shark Bait.5.3% ABV
Belgian Wit Ale
Spiced wheat, pale color with a clover tasting finish. 4.8% ABV
Beachy Lychee
A crispy ale with hints of lychee. 4.7% ABV
Lychee Pineapple
Lychee Vanilla Peach
Lucho Lago
Peachy
Daddy's Porter
A light bodied Porter with Coffee & Chocolate notes finishing with smooth notes of Caramel. 4.2% ABV
Little Havana / Cafe Con Leche
Creamy, sweet stout with hints of french vanilla complementing the beer’s roasted coffee finish. 4.2% ABV
Blonde-Imperial Stout
A delicious blend of our Imperial Stout and Cutler Bay Blonde.11.1% ABV
Imperial Stout
Aged in Jack Daniels barrels, our R.I.A starts with a touch of pumpkin and ends with a slight sour finish.11.1% ABV
Miami Vice
Light & crisp with citrus aromas on the nose. 7.1% ABV
FlorIPA
Citrus notes with a light hoppy finish. 7.1% APV
Coco Vice
Sweet coconut taste with a hoppy finish. 7.1% ABV
Lychee Vice
Light & crispy with citrus aromas and hints of lychee on the nose. 7.1% ABV
Keylime Mead
Made with lime and ginger, inspired by the Hispanic cold remedy “Agua Panella”. 5.8 ABV
Lychee Mead
A light crisp mead made with lychee honey and 100% fresh lychee juice. 8.6% ABV
Guava Cider
Heineken 0.0
WINE GLASSES
WINE BOTTLE
DELI
CBD
CIGARS
COVER CHARGE
APPAREL
COCKTAILS
GLASSWARE
BEVERAGES
