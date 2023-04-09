Restaurant header imageView gallery

Schnepf's Restaurant

3050 Illinois Street

Golden, CO 80401

Food

Shared Plates

Green Chili Cheese Fries

$15.00

Loaded with green chili, 8oz. house grind beef, red pepper jam and secret sauce. Cheddar cheese, jalapeno, pickled red onion, shredded lettuce

Pilsner Prezel

$10.00

House sourdough pretzel. Served with queso, honey ale mustard, green apple and Everything Bagel Spice

Wings (Full)

$22.00

Choice of classic buffalo, chipotle peach BBQ, Colorado dry rub or Diablo sauces. Served with ranch or blue cheese, celery and carrots.

Wings (Half)

$13.00

Choice of classic buffalo, chipotle peach BBQ, Colorado dry rub or Diablo sauces. Served with ranch or blue cheese, celery and carrots.

Cheese Curds

$15.00

Served with green onion, pickled onions, pork belly and buttermilk ranch

Salads & Soups

Wine Maker

$10.00

Heritage greens, cranberries, candied pecans, local feta and white balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar

$11.00

Romaine, house croutons, shaved parmesan cheese, pickled carrots, classic caesar dressing

Green Chili (CUP)

$6.00

Local tortilla, lime crema & pico

Green Chili (BOWL)

$9.00

Local tortilla, lime crema & pico

Potato Soup (CUP)

$7.00

Bacon, green onion, cheddar, warm sourdough pretzel

Potato Soup (BOWL)

$10.00

Bacon, green onion, cheddar, warm sourdough pretzel

Burgers

The Classic

$16.00

Choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, aioli, on a local brioche bun

Chili Relleno

$17.00

Crispy jalapeno, green chili cream cheese, Applewood bacon, roasted hatch chili, on local brioche bun

Shroom Onion Swiss

$17.00

Portobello, caramelized onion, double swiss, garlic herb aioli, on local brioche bun

Fossil Favorites

The Buffalo

$16.00

Hand breaded crispy chicken, blue cheese, carrot & celery slaw, classic buffalo sauce, on local brioche bun

Chop Cheese

$16.00

Our take on the NY fave where burger meets cheesesteak; 8oz. house grind beef, American cheese, shredded lettuce, red onion, pepper jam, secret sauce on a Dutch crunch roll

Double BLT

$15.00

Applewood bacon, bacon jam, romaine and heirloom tomato on grilled sourdough

Double BLT Club

$18.00

Double BLT with smoked turkey on grilled sourdough

Fossil French Dip

$17.00

Jalepeno cream cheese, caramelized onion, white cheddar, portobello mushroom, au jus, on Dutch crunch roll

Range Starter

$12.00

Entrees

FT Burrito

$16.00

Local tortilla, crispy potatoes, avocado, Olathe corn pico, queso, house green chili and crema. Choice of house brined chicken, crispy pork belly or picadillo

Fish and Chips

$19.00

Pilsner battered Cod, seasonal slaw, house fries and tartar sauce

New York Strip

$37.00

10oz. strip, served with crispy potato cake, grilled asparagus, and whiskey bacon cream

Pan Seared Salmon

$28.00

Swiss chard, white cheddar grits, herby wine sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Crispy chicken tenders served with ranch dressing. Choice of side

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.00

House made

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Choice of side

Sides

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side One Egg

$2.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Toast

$2.50

Side Sausage

$3.00

Side Hashbrown

$3.00

Side Green Chili

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Side French Fries

$3.50

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Wine maker

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Fruit

$3.50

Side Chips

$3.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Seasonal Gelato

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Bottled N/A Bevs

BTL Coke

$3.25

BTL Diet Coke

$3.25

BTL Sprite

$3.25

BTL Water

$2.50

Gatorade

$3.50

BTL Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Defy CBD

$9.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Grab&Go

Togo Breakfast Burrito

$6.00

Breakfast Sandwhich

$8.00

Hot Dog

$6.00

Beer Brat

$8.00

Elk Brat

$9.00

Bag Chips

$3.00

Turn Tendies

$14.00

Club Wrap

$8.50

Deli Sandwhich

$8.00

Candy

$2.00

Peanuts

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Karrs Mixed Nuts

$2.25

Cliff Bar

$3.00

Beef Jerky

$5.00

Cooler Bag

$3.00

Range Starter

$12.00

Hot Dog Refill

Elk Brat Refill

Beer Brat Refill

Drinks

Draft Beer

Avalanche

$8.00

Local Ale

Barmen

$7.50

7 minute pour

Coors Banquet

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Herman Joseph

$7.50

Lagunitas IPA

$6.50

Modelo Especial

$6.50

Mexican style lager

Shock Top

$8.00

Belguim white ale

PT Avalanche

$22.00

Local Ale

PT Coors Banquet

$16.00

PT Coors Light

$16.00

PT Herman Joseph

$21.00

PT Lagunitas IPA

$20.00

PT Modelo Especial

$20.00

PT Shock Top

$22.00

Canned Beer

Can Coors Banquet

$5.00

Can Coors N/A

$3.00

Can Coors Light

$5.00

Can Miller Lite

$5.00

Can Budweiser

$5.00

Can Bud Light

$5.00

Can Modelo especial

$6.00

Can Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Can Bubble Stash IPA

$6.00

Can Odell's IPA

$7.00

Can Odell's 90 Schilling

$7.00

Can Voodoo Ranger IPA

$8.00

Can Blue Moon

$7.00

Can Fat Tire

$7.00

Can Heineken

$5.25

Can Stell Artois

$7.00

Can Sippin' Pretty (sour)

$6.50

Can Angry Orchard

$6.00

Can Mike's Hard Lemonade

$7.00

Can White Claw

$6.75

Cooler Bag

$3.00

Glass Wine

GL Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GL Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$11.00

GL Kendal Jackson Chard

$9.00

GL Murphy Goode Sauv Blanc

$8.00

GL Malene Rose

$10.00

GL Lacrema Chard

$12.00

GL A-Z Riesling

$9.00

GL Prosecco

$8.00

GL House (white)

$5.00

GL House (red)

$5.00

GL Pattelli Malbec

$9.00

GL Cline Zinfandel

$10.00

GL Lacrema Pinot Noir

$12.00

GL Kendal Jackson Red Blend

$10.00

GL Elemental Substance Cab

$10.00

GL Velvet Devil Merlot

$8.00

Bottled Wine

BTL Caposaldo PG

$28.00

BTL Kim Crawford SB

$40.00

BTL KJ Chard

$33.00

BTL Murphy Goode SB

$30.00

BTL Malene Rose

$36.00

BTL Lacrema Chard

$42.00

BTL A-Z Riesling

$34.00

BTL Prosecco

$28.00

BTL Pattelli Malbec

$34.00

BTL Cline Zinfandel

$36.00

BTL Lacrema Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL KJ Red Blend

$36.00

BTL Substance Cab

$42.00

BTL Velvet Devil Merlot

$33.00

Specialty Cocktails

Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate

$11.00

Gingerbread Old Fashioned

$12.00

Blood in the Snow

$12.00

Transfusion

$1.00

Cosmopolitan

$1.00

Bloody Maria

$2.00

Bloody Mary

$2.00

Moscow Mule

$1.00

Old Fashion

$3.00

Manhattan

$4.00

Martini

$4.00

Margarita

$1.00

Screwdriver

$1.00

John Daly

$1.00

Irish Coffee

$1.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Gin

Well Gin

$7.00

Boodles

$8.00

Tangueray

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Gin Double

$5.00

Rum

Well Rum

$7.00

Kraken

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Bacardi Silver

$9.00

Rum Double

$5.00

Scotch

Johnny Walker Red

$12.00

Johnny Walker Black

$14.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Well Scotch

$10.00

Scotch Double

$7.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$8.00

1800 Silver

$9.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio 1942

$20.00

Casamigos SIlver

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Maguey Mezcal

$9.00

Tequila Double

$5.00

1942 Double

$10.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.00

Titos

$9.00

Blue Ice

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Kettle 1

$12.00

Vodka Double

$5.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Fireball

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Skrewball

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Bushmills

$12.00

10th Mountain

$12.00

Tin Cup

$12.00

Tin Cup Rye

$12.00

Gunfighter Bourbon

$11.00

Gunfighter Rye

$11.00

Whiskey Double

$5.00

Cordials

Kahlua

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Disarrono

$6.00

Tuaca

$7.00

Beverage Cart Food

Bev Cart Food

Breakfast Burrito

$6.00

Chips

$2.50

Candy Bar

$2.50

Cliff Bar

$3.00

Karrs Mixed Nuts

$2.25

Peanuts

$2.00

Beef Jerky

$5.00

Club Wrap

$8.50

Deli Sandwich

$8.00

BTL Diet Coke

$3.25

BTL Coke

$3.25

BTL Sprite

$3.25

Gatorade

$3.50

BTL Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Red Bull

$5.00

BTL Water

$2.50

MISC

Mask

$1.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Located at Fossil Trace Golf Club

3050 Illinois Street, Golden, CO 80401

