Schnitz Ale Brewery 5729 Pearl Rd

Brewpubs & Breweries

Schnitz Ale Brewery

review star

No reviews yet

5729 Pearl Rd

Parma, OH 44129

Order Again

Popular Items

NY Strip Steak
Cabbage and Noddles
Smoked Whole Wings

Sharable

Sausage Charcuterie

$24.00

3 Smoked Sausages, Chef's choice of seasonal Cheese's, accoutrements, and mustards.

Smothered Schnitz Ale Pretzel

$11.00

Plate sized pretzel topped with bier cheese , chives, and bacon bits.

Brisket Poutine

$15.00

Brat-choes

$12.00

Torilla Chips, Dunkel Bier Cheese, crumbled homemade bratwurst, red onion, tomato, scallions, served with smoked jalapeño crema.

Pulled Pork Eggrolls

$11.00

Hummus Appetizer

$11.00

Made in house with fresh Chickpeas, Tahini. Includes Fresh Vegetables, and Pita Bread.

Stuffed Peppers

$10.00

Smoked Whole Wings

$11.00+

Soups and Salad

Autumn Squash

$7.00

Tomato Bisque

$7.00

Sopska Salata

$9.00

Grilled Romaine Salad

$12.00

Pickled Beet & Quinoa Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Dinner

Jager Schnitzel

$19.00

Schnitzel Succotash

$21.00

NY Strip Steak

$25.00

8oz Angus Reserve N.Y. Strip Steak cooked to temp. Served with Schnitz Ale Mashed potato and veggie d'jour

Mustard Glazed Salmon

$23.00

Shrimp and Grits

$19.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac + Cheese

$18.00

Beer Braised Chicken

$23.00

From The Smoker

Smoke Haus Platter

$22.00

Schweinhaxe

$29.00Out of stock

Brewsket Sandwich (Brisket)

$15.00

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$22.00+

Schnitz Classic BBQ baby back ribs served with coleslaw, thick cut fries, and cornbread.

Smoked Reuben Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled Pork Dinner

$15.00

Handhelds

Nashville Hot Schnitzel

$18.00

Brat Burger

$16.00

Angus Reserve Burger

$15.00

6oz all-american beef patty made with brisket, chuck and short rib. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with Fries.

Haus Burger

$15.00

German Seasoned Hamburger Patty made from beef and pork. Topped with Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, tomato, onion, lettuce.

Salmon Sliders

$17.00

(3) Grilled Salmon Cakes on fresh brioche bun, lettuce, pickled onion, spinach aioli. Served with Fries and Pickled Red Cabbage.

Sausages

All of our sausages are made. and smoked "in-haus"

Haus Made Sausage Platter

$18.00

Spicy German Sausage

$12.00

Schnitz Ale Bratwurst

$12.00

Smoked Chicken Sausage

$12.00Out of stock

Dessert

German Choco Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$7.00

Apple Studel

$7.00Out of stock

Cherry Strudel

$7.00Out of stock

Creme Brulle

$7.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

3 Cookies

$2.00Out of stock

Large cookie

$3.00

Black Forest

$9.00Out of stock

Brookie

$5.50

Dinner Specials

Brisket Poutine

$15.00Out of stock

Tenderized Chicken Breast, egg battered and topped with provolone cheese, and sauced with garlic beurre blanc. Sides of vegetable medley and Schnitz Ale Mash.

Smoked Chicken Sausage

$12.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Kids Mac

$6.00

Ala Carte

Cabbage and Noddles

$4.00

Cold German Potato Salad

$4.00

Side Saurkraut

$4.00

Side Beer Cheese

$1.50

Side Cheese Grits

$4.00

Side Cole Slaw

$2.99

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Side Mushroom Gravy

$1.00

Side Tzatziki

$1.00

Hot Schnitz Mash

$4.00

Side Sopka Salata

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Haus Salad

$5.00

Cornbread

$1.50

Daily Specials

Tomato Florentine & Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Hats

Navy Adjustable Mesh Logo

Navy Adjustable Mesh Logo

$25.00
Black Adjustable Mesh

Black Adjustable Mesh

$25.00Out of stock
Gray Snapback Logo

Gray Snapback Logo

$20.00

License Plate Grey

License Plate

$15.00
Maroon Beanie

Maroon Beanie

$18.00

Green Beanie

$18.00

Pomm Beanie Red

$22.00

Pomm Beanie Black

$22.00

T-Shirts

Women's Black Tank

$15.00

Gray Pink Flamingo Logo

$25.00

Black Pink Flamingo Tshirt

$25.00

Hoodie

$30.00

Long Sleeve

$25.00

Maroon Shirt

$20.00

Yellow Standard Logo

$15.00

Christmas Flamingo (Grey)

$20.00

Christmas Flamingo (black)

$20.00+

Glassware

Oktoberfest Stein With Logo

$15.00

Black Mug Logo

$20.00

From The Heart Glass Only

$5.00

Zen Master Pint

$5.00

Tagabrew

Large

$6.00

Small

$2.00

MUG CLUB

MUG CLUB

$150.00

Bingo AND Drinks

Bingo card

$2.00

Test tube shot (1)

$3.00

Test tube shot (2)

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brewery with Fresh Bier, Smoked Foods, and Scratch Kitchen featuring food from all parts of Europe. Come in and enjoy! Cheers!!

Location

5729 Pearl Rd, Parma, OH 44129

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

