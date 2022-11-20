Middle Eastern
Schnitzel Plus Teaneck
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:40 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:40 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:40 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:40 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:40 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1450 Queen Ann Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
LEYLA TURKISH & MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT
4.5 • 3,252
108 west 74th street New York, NY 10023
View restaurant