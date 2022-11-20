Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern

Schnitzel Plus Teaneck

review star

No reviews yet

1450 Queen Ann Rd

Teaneck, NJ 07666

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
Classic Sandwich
6 Chicken Fingers

Chicken Sandwiches Fried/Grilled

Classic Sandwich

$17.95

lettuce, tomato, mayo

Mexican Sandwich

$18.95

corn salsa, avocado, spicy mayo

Israeli Sandwich

$17.95

israeli salad, pickles, hummus, tahini

Pretzel Sandwich

$17.95

sauteed onion, tomato, honey mustard

BBQ Sandwich

$17.95

coleslaw, pickles, bbq sauce

BYO Sandwich

$17.95

Shawarma Sandwich

$17.95

Falafel pita

$9.95

Sabich pita

$12.95

Chicken Fingers

6 Chicken Fingers

6 Chicken Fingers

$12.95

12 Chicken Fingers

$21.95

24 Chicken Fingers

$38.95

48 Chicken Fingers

$68.95
6 Pretzel Fingers

6 Pretzel Fingers

$13.95

12 Pretzel Fingers

$22.95

24 Pretzel Fingers

$39.95

48 Pretzel Fingers

$69.95

Burgers

Original Burger

Original Burger

$12.95

lettuce, Tomato, Red onion, Pickles, Special sauce

Egg & Onion Burger

Egg & Onion Burger

$13.95

Fried egg, Tomato, Sauteed onion, Special sauce

Jersey Burger

Jersey Burger

$13.95

Sauteed mushroom, Sauteed onion ,Tomato, Special sauce

BBQ Burger

$13.95

Coleslaw, Pickles, Bbq sauce

Slider Burger

$4.50

tomato & pickles

California Burger

$13.95

Fries & Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$5.95

Garlic Fries

$6.50
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.95
4 Falafel Balls

4 Falafel Balls

$3.99

small tahini on side

Coleslaw 12 oz

Coleslaw 12 oz

$6.25
Corn Salsa 12 oz

Corn Salsa 12 oz

$6.25
Hummus 12 oz

Hummus 12 oz

$6.75
Israeli Salad 12oz

Israeli Salad 12oz

$6.75

Pickles 12oz

$5.00

Half Sliced Avocado

$4.95

Smash Avocado 12 oz

$8.25

Sauteed Onion 12 oz

$5.00

Tahini 12 oz

$6.50

Hot Dog In Bun

$5.50

Crunchy Hot Dog

$5.25

Rice 12oz

$4.95

Hard Boiled Eggs

$1.50

Salads

Mexican Salad

Mexican Salad

$12.95

iceberg lettuce, corn salsa ,avocado, red onion

Healthy Salad

Healthy Salad

$11.95

Iceberg lettuce ,Shredded carrots. Corn, Cucumber, Tomato.

Portobello Salad

Portobello Salad

$12.95

Iceberg lettuce, Tomato, Eggplant, Roasted red pepper, Corn

Sabich Salad

$11.95

Iceberg lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber,Eggplant,Pickles,Hard boiled eggs

Quinoa Salad

$11.95

Iceberg lettuce, Beets,Cucumber, Chickpeas,Dry cranberries

BYO Salad

$12.95

Platters

Half Platter w/One Side

Half Platter w/One Side

$17.95
Grilled Chicken platter

Grilled Chicken platter

$23.95
Classic Schnitzel platter

Classic Schnitzel platter

$23.95
Pretzel Schnitzel platter

Pretzel Schnitzel platter

$23.95
Shawarma Platter

Shawarma Platter

$25.95

Homemade Soup

12oz Chicken Soup

12oz Chicken Soup

$6.50

16oz Chicken Soup

$7.50

16oz Lentil Soup

$7.00

12oz Lentil Soup

$5.95

Serve Soup First

Xlg Lentil Soup 32 oz (to go only)

$13.95

Xlg Chicken Soup 32 oz (to go only)

$14.50

Kids Menu

Hot Dog Kids Meal

Hot Dog Kids Meal

$12.95
Chicken Fingers Kids Meal(3)

Chicken Fingers Kids Meal(3)

$12.95
Pretzel Fingers Kids Meal(3)

Pretzel Fingers Kids Meal(3)

$12.95
Sliders Kids Meal(2)

Sliders Kids Meal(2)

$12.95

Meats

1 Piece Schnitzel

$7.00

1 Piece Grilled Chicken

$7.00

1 Piece Pretzel

$7.00

1 Burger Patty

$7.00

1 Shawarma Half Portion

$12.00

Breads

Pita

$1.25

6" Baguette

$1.95

12" Baguette

$3.95

24" Baguette

$6.95

Laffa

$3.75

Whole Wheat Wrap

$1.50

Hot Dog Bun

$0.75

Gluten Free Bun

$2.50

Burger Bun

$2.50

Sweets

Lg Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.25

Smores Chocolate Chips Cookies

$3.25

3 Sm Chocolate Chips Cookies

$2.50

Dressings

3 Oz Balsamic Vinagrette

$0.95

Garlic Mayo (3 oz)

$0.95

3 Oz Spicy Mayo

$0.95

3 Oz Special Sauce

$0.95

3 Oz Lemon Olive Oil

$0.95

3 Oz BBQ

$0.95

3 Oz Tahini

$0.95

3 Oz Honey Mustard

$0.95

3 Oz Sweet Chilli

$0.95

3 Oz Buffalo

$0.95

Schug

$0.95

3 Oz Amba

$0.95

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayo

Out of stock

8 Oz Sauce

$3.00Out of stock

12 Oz Sauce

$6.00

16 Oz Sauce

$9.00

Soft drink

Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Water

$1.50

Diet Coke

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Selzter Water

$2.25

Juice Box

$1.50

Peach Snapple

$2.95

Diet Peach Snapple

$2.95

Gatorade

$2.75

Make it a Meal

Sm Reg Fries

$5.95

Sm Garlic Fries

$5.95

Soft drink

Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Water

$1.50

Diet Coke

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Selzter Water

$2.25

Juice Box

$1.50

Peach Snapple

$2.95

Diet Peach Snapple

$2.95

Strawberry kiwi Snapple

$2.95

Diet Raspberry Snapple

$2.95

Raspberry Snapple

$2.95

Blue Gatorade

$2.95

Up Grade A Drink

$1.00

Red Gatorade

$2.95

Yellow Gatorade

$2.95

Salads

Healthy salad

$65.00+

Sabich salad

$65.00+

Mexican salad

$65.00+

portabello salad

$65.00+

Quinoa salad

$65.00+

Israeli salad

$80.00+

Protein

Chicken fingers

$63.95+

Pretzel chicken fingers

$65.95+

Grilled chicken

$130.00+

Schnitzel

$150.00+

Pretzel schnitzel

$160.00+

Shawarma

$160.00+

Fries

French fries

$40.00+

Sweet potato fries

$50.00+

Garlic fries

$50.00+

Onion rings

$60.00+

Sandwiches Platters

Sm. Sandwich platter (up to 12 ppl)

Sm. Sandwich platter (up to 12 ppl)

$180.00

Lg. Sandwich platter (up to 16 ppl)

$210.00

Sides

Corn salsa

$16.00+

Cole slaw

$16.00+

Hummus

$16.00+

Tahini

$15.00

Rice

$16.00+

Cookies Platters

Small Platter (10 lg Cookies)

$35.00

Large Platter (25 lg Cookies)

$85.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:40 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:40 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:40 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:40 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:40 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1450 Queen Ann Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Schnitzel Plus image
Schnitzel Plus image

