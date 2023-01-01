Restaurant header imageView gallery

Schooners Patio Grille - Ridgecrest 1400 N. Norma

No reviews yet

1400 N. Norma

Ridgecrest, CA 93555

Beer

Budlight

$5.25+

Budweiser

$5.25+

Coors Lt

$5.25+

Miller Lt

$5.25+

Michelob Ultra

$6.05+

Modelo Especial

$8.10+

Dos Equis

$7.90+

805

$8.65+

Mango Cart

$8.20+

Shock Top

$7.10+

Blue Moon

$8.15+

Spacedust

$9.05+

Stone

$8.25+

Lagunitas

$8.30+

Kershaw’s

$8.20+

GR Brown

$8.25+

Angry Orchard

$8.00+

Full contact

$9.00+

Stella

$7.95+

Guinness

$9.35+

Ride On

$8.20+

Cali Squeeze

$8.65+

West coat IPA

$8.20+

Tropical IPA

$8.25+

Christmas cart

$8.58+

Rams

$7.90+

Lemon shandy

$7.90+

Contact haze

$8.60+

Voo doo Haze

$8.75+

Pacifico

$7.90+

Sierra liquid

$8.15+

Sam’s winter

$8.15+

Angry Balls

$9.00

Black Top

$9.00

Black & Tan

$9.00

Orange Crush

$9.00

Snake Bite

$9.00

Red Moon

$9.00

Up The Coast

$9.00

Wicked Apple

$9.00

Ultra Lemonade

$9.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.25

Budweiser Bottle

$4.25

Coors Light Bottle

$4.25

Coors OG Bottle

$4.25

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.25

Corona

$5.50

Corona Light

$5.50

Corona Premier

$5.50

Corona Familiar

$5.50

Pacifico Bottle

$5.50

O'Doul's NA

$4.25

O'Douls Amber

$4.25

Michelob Ultra

$4.75

Wyders Pear

$5.50

Budlight Seltzer

$9.50

High Noon

$6.25

BFast

Liquor

$10.50+

Menu Drinks

Teri's Mary

$12.50

Ultimate Bloody Mary

$17.99

Mega Bloody Mary

$14.50

Bloody Maria

$12.50

Mimosa

$11.50

Unpredictable

$12.00

Raz Pixie Stick

$12.00

Morning Wood

$14.50

Wake n Bake

$11.25

Mermaid Mimosa

$13.50

Pain Killer

$12.00

Mangosa

$10.50

Scorpion Bowl

$13.25

Lunch Box

$10.50

Golden Sunrise

$12.50

Bottomless Mimosa

$22.99

Signature Drinks

Loosey Goosey

$14.50

Shenanigans

$14.50

Pink Pleasure

$13.50

Smitten

$14.00

Poolside

$12.50

Uncle lous Nectar

$12.50

Prickly Pear

$13.50

Cute-Cumber Smash

$14.00

Cucumber Call-ins

$12.00

Main Squeeze

$14.00

Gin-Ga-Lo

$12.50

Thirsty Pirate

$12.50

Irish Tea

$13.00

Moscato Sunrise

$11.50

Schooners Sangria

$11.50

Pinot Cooler

$11.50

Royal Flush

$14.00

Angry Queen

$14.00

Prince Harry

$14.00

Pom-Pom Party

$12.00

Schooner Sunrise

$14.00

Slim Julio

$16.00

Sailor Drinks

Bong Water

$15.00

Wet Woody

$13.00

Shit Wrecked

$13.00

Desert Freeze

$12.50

Shark Bait oo-aa

$12.50

Sail Away

$12.50

Smooth Sailing

$13.00

Backyard Tea

$12.50

Sailed Ship

$13.00

Stormy Seas

$12.50

Sex on a Ship

$13.50

Parrot Perch

$13.00

Jack Drinks

Summer Honey

$13.00

Honey Tea

$12.50

Tennessee Mimosa

$14.00

Blinker

$13.00

Fire Extinguisher

$14.00

Godfather

$14.00

Tennessee Breeze

$12.50

Jack Frost

$12.50

Gentle Ginger

$14.00

Lemon #7

$12.50

Jack Sun

$12.50

Lemon Jack

$12.50

Drinks A-D

4 Horseman Shot

$12.50

A day at the Beach

$12.50+

Absolute Blue Lemon

$12.50+

Absolute Tropika

$12.50+

Alabama Slammer

$10.50+

Alien Secretion

$12.50+

Amaretto Sour

$10.50+

Amf

$12.50+

Top Shelf AMF

$15.75+

Appletini

$10.50

Cactus Cooler

$13.50+

Bomp Pop

$11.75

B-52 Shot

$11.50

Bay Breeze

$10.50+

Berry Bomb

$11.75

Berry Kazi

$12.50+

Black Russian

$14.99+

Blow Job

$9.25+

Buttery Nipple

$10.25

Cheeseburger shot

$12.75

Choc Cake Shot

$11.75

Choc Martini

$11.00

Cosmo

$10.50

Cum Shot

$8.25

Back 2 The Future

$13.50

Drinks E-L

Fuzzy Navel

$10.50+

Fruit Loop

$12.50+

French Connection

$14.00

Gimlet

$10.50+

GreyHound

$10.50+

Gummy Bear

$12.00+

Hollywood Night

$12.50+

I Dont Know

$12.50+

Irish Car Bomb

$12.50

Island Bomder

$11.50

Irish Trash Can

$13.50+

Incredible Hulk

$12.50

JagerBomb

$13.75+

Kamikaze

$10.50+

Koolaid

$12.50+

La Water

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$11.50+

Long Beach

$11.50+

Long Island

$12.50+

Top Shelf Long Island

$15.75+

Drinks M-R

Margarita

$10.50+

Skinny Margarita

$10.50+

Cadillac Margarita

$18.75+

Malibu Tea

$12.50+

Mai Tai

$12.50+

Martini

$10.50

Melon Ball

$12.50+

Mexican Coffee

$8.25

Mexican candi

Miami Vice

$13.00+

Mojito

$11.00+

Mudslide

$11.50+

Oatmeal Cookie

$12.50