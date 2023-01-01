- Home
- /
- Ridgecrest
- /
- Schooners Patio Grille - Ridgecrest - 1400 N. Norma
Schooners Patio Grille - Ridgecrest 1400 N. Norma
1400 N. Norma
Ridgecrest, CA 93555
Beer
Budlight
$5.25+
Budweiser
$5.25+
Coors Lt
$5.25+
Miller Lt
$5.25+
Michelob Ultra
$6.05+
Modelo Especial
$8.10+
Dos Equis
$7.90+
805
$8.65+
Mango Cart
$8.20+
Shock Top
$7.10+
Blue Moon
$8.15+
Spacedust
$9.05+
Stone
$8.25+
Lagunitas
$8.30+
Kershaw’s
$8.20+
GR Brown
$8.25+
Angry Orchard
$8.00+
Full contact
$9.00+
Stella
$7.95+
Guinness
$9.35+
Ride On
$8.20+
Cali Squeeze
$8.65+
West coat IPA
$8.20+
Tropical IPA
$8.25+
Christmas cart
$8.58+
Rams
$7.90+
Lemon shandy
$7.90+
Contact haze
$8.60+
Voo doo Haze
$8.75+
Pacifico
$7.90+
Sierra liquid
$8.15+
Sam’s winter
$8.15+
Angry Balls
$9.00
Black Top
$9.00
Black & Tan
$9.00
Orange Crush
$9.00
Snake Bite
$9.00
Red Moon
$9.00
Up The Coast
$9.00
Wicked Apple
$9.00
Ultra Lemonade
$9.00
Bud Light Bottle
$4.25
Budweiser Bottle
$4.25
Coors Light Bottle
$4.25
Coors OG Bottle
$4.25
Miller Lite Bottle
$4.25
Corona
$5.50
Corona Light
$5.50
Corona Premier
$5.50
Corona Familiar
$5.50
Pacifico Bottle
$5.50
O'Doul's NA
$4.25
O'Douls Amber
$4.25
Michelob Ultra
$4.75
Wyders Pear
$5.50
Budlight Seltzer
$9.50
High Noon
$6.25
BFast
Menu Drinks
Teri's Mary
$12.50
Ultimate Bloody Mary
$17.99
Mega Bloody Mary
$14.50
Bloody Maria
$12.50
Mimosa
$11.50
Unpredictable
$12.00
Raz Pixie Stick
$12.00
Morning Wood
$14.50
Wake n Bake
$11.25
Mermaid Mimosa
$13.50
Pain Killer
$12.00
Mangosa
$10.50
Scorpion Bowl
$13.25
Lunch Box
$10.50
Golden Sunrise
$12.50
Bottomless Mimosa
$22.99
Bottomless Refill
Signature Drinks
Loosey Goosey
$14.50
Shenanigans
$14.50
Pink Pleasure
$13.50
Smitten
$14.00
Poolside
$12.50
Uncle lous Nectar
$12.50
Prickly Pear
$13.50
Cute-Cumber Smash
$14.00
Cucumber Call-ins
$12.00
Main Squeeze
$14.00
Gin-Ga-Lo
$12.50
Thirsty Pirate
$12.50
Irish Tea
$13.00
Moscato Sunrise
$11.50
Schooners Sangria
$11.50
Pinot Cooler
$11.50
Royal Flush
$14.00
Angry Queen
$14.00
Prince Harry
$14.00
Pom-Pom Party
$12.00
Schooner Sunrise
$14.00
Slim Julio
$16.00
Sailor Drinks
Jack Drinks
Drinks A-D
4 Horseman Shot
$12.50
A day at the Beach
$12.50+
Absolute Blue Lemon
$12.50+
Absolute Tropika
$12.50+
Alabama Slammer
$10.50+
Alien Secretion
$12.50+
Amaretto Sour
$10.50+
Amf
$12.50+
Top Shelf AMF
$15.75+
Appletini
$10.50
Cactus Cooler
$13.50+
Bomp Pop
$11.75
B-52 Shot
$11.50
Bay Breeze
$10.50+
Berry Bomb
$11.75
Berry Kazi
$12.50+
Black Russian
$14.99+
Blow Job
$9.25+
Buttery Nipple
$10.25
Cheeseburger shot
$12.75
Choc Cake Shot
$11.75
Choc Martini
$11.00
Cosmo
$10.50
Cum Shot
$8.25
Back 2 The Future
$13.50
Drinks E-L
Fuzzy Navel
$10.50+
Fruit Loop
$12.50+
French Connection
$14.00
Gimlet
$10.50+
GreyHound
$10.50+
Gummy Bear
$12.00+
Hollywood Night
$12.50+
I Dont Know
$12.50+
Irish Car Bomb
$12.50
Island Bomder
$11.50
Irish Trash Can
$13.50+
Incredible Hulk
$12.50
JagerBomb
$13.75+
Kamikaze
$10.50+
Koolaid
$12.50+
La Water
$14.00
Lemon Drop
$11.50+
Long Beach
$11.50+
Long Island
$12.50+
Top Shelf Long Island
$15.75+