Schobels
No reviews yet
2020 milam street
Columbus, TX 78934
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
2x points now for loyalty members
Lunch & Dinner
Entrees
Chicken Fried Steak
Fresh cut in our kitchen, hand-battered & fried to perfection. Smothered in cream gravy.
Chicken Tenders
Four tenders hand-battered and deep fried.
Southern Fried Chicken
Three pieces of hand-battered white or dark chicken.
Boneless Chicken Breast
Grilled or deep fried.
Ground Beef Steak
10 oz. fresh ground beef smothered with sautéed onion and brown gravy.
Jalapeno Schnitzel
Lightly breaded pork cutlet smothered with our creamy jalopeño gravy served with red cabbage.
Jaeger Schnitzel
Lightly breaded pork cutlet smothered with our creamy mushroom gravy served with red cabbage.
Wiener Schnitzel
Lightly breaded pork cutlet served with red cabbage.
Country Sirloin
Thin cut sirloin, dusted with flour, grilled and topped with sautéed onions.
Pot Roast
Fork tender, roasted overnight and smothered with a savory gravy.
German Plate
Our homemade sausage with sauerkraut.
Beef Liver
Lightly dusted in flour, grilled and topped with sautéed onions.
Pork Chops
Two center-cut pork chops.
16 oz Ribeye
USDA choice hand-cut in house daily.
Jumbo Gulf Shrimp
Half dozen jumbo shrimp buttermilk battered and deep fried.
Fried Oysters
Lightly breaded and flash fried.
Catfish Filets
Two large catfish filets deep fried or grilled.
Oysters & Etouffee
Oysters lightly breaded and flash fried.Cajun style étouffée served over white rice.
Shrimp & Etouffee
Jumbo shrimp buttermilk battered and deep fried and Cajun style étouffée served over white rice.
Shrimp & Oysters
Jumbo shrimp buttermilk battered and deep fried and oysters lightly breaded and flash fried.
Catfish & Etouffee
Catfish filet deep fried or grilled and Cajun style étouffée served over white rice.
Catfish & Oysters
Catfish filet deep fried or grilled and oysters lightly breaded and flash fried.
Catfish & Shrimp
Catfish filet deep fried or grilled & jumbo shrimp buttermilk battered and deep fried.
Flounder Almondine
Grilled almond crusted flounder with a lemon butter sauce.
Andy's Etouffee
Cajun style étouffée served over white rice.
Burgers & Sandwiches
Club Sandwich
Turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss & American cheese on our fresh baked bread with lettuce, tomato & mayo.
Reuben Sandwich
Corned beef, sauerkraut & Swiss cheese on rye bread.
BLT Sandwich
Crisp bacon on our fresh baked bread with lettuce, tomato & mayo.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Homemade chicken salad on our fresh baked bread with lettuce tomato & mayo.
Classic Burger
Fresh ground in-house beef with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo & mustard.
Hudson Burger
Fresh ground in-house beef with chopped crisp bacon, grilled onions & blue cheese dressing.
Chicken Wrap
Hand-battered or grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Hand-battered chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickles & mayo on a toasted bun.
Soup & Salads
Appetizers
Fried Green Tomatoes
Four lightly fried tomatoes, served with ranch dressing.
Chicken Quesadillas
"Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with chicken, Monterrey Jack, cream cheese, mushrooms & chives "
Potato Skins
Five jumbo skins loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon, chives and served with a side of ranch dressing.
Fried Homestyle Pickles
Deep fried pickle slices, buttermilk battered in breadcrumbs and served with a side of ranch dressing.
Sides
Pies
Pies - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)
Whole Buttermilk Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)
Whole Apple Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)
Whole Coconut Meringue - After 11am only (Subject to Availability) - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)Pie
Whole Chocolate Meringue Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)
Whole Cherry Cream Meringue Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)
Whole Pecan Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)
Whole Chocolate Chip Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)
Whole Key Lime Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)
Whole Lemon Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)
Slice Buttermilk Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)
Slice Apple Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)
Slice Cherry Cream Meringue Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)
Slice Chocolate Chip Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)
Slice Chocolate Meringue - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)Pie
Slice Coconut Meringue Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)
Slice Key Lime Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)
Slice Lemon Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)
Slice Pecan Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)
Buffet Dessert
Country Store
Specialties
Bottled Drinks
Nuts
Chocolate Almonds
Chocolate Toffee Almonds
Candy Cane Almonds
Cocoa Dusted Almonds
Dark Chocolate Almonds
Dark Chocolate Brazil Nuts
Dark Chocolate Walnuts
Jordan Almonds
Cinnamon Sugar Pecans
Salted Honey Pecans
TX Pecan Halves
Chocolate Toffee Pecans
Cranberry Crunch
Praline Pecans
Honey Toasted Pecans
Dark Chocolate Pecans
Sweet 'n Spicy Pecans
Milk Chocolate Amaretto Pecans
Cinnamon Pecans
Spicy Bar Mix
Healthy Snack Mix
Chocolate Amaretto Pecans
Chocolate Pecans
Crunch 'n Munch
Honey Crunch
Chocolate Honey Baked Pecans
Creamy Pecan Pralines
Chewy Pecan Pralines
Peanut Brittle
Jalapeno Peanut Brittle
Pecan Brittle
Candy
Cookies
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2020 milam street, Columbus, TX 78934