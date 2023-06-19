Restaurant header imageView gallery

Schobels

review star

No reviews yet

2020 milam street

Columbus, TX 78934

Lunch & Dinner

Entrees

Includes soup or salad with choice of side

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.95

Fresh cut in our kitchen, hand-battered & fried to perfection. Smothered in cream gravy.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.95

Four tenders hand-battered and deep fried.

Southern Fried Chicken

Southern Fried Chicken

$12.95

Three pieces of hand-battered white or dark chicken.

Boneless Chicken Breast

$13.95

Grilled or deep fried.

Ground Beef Steak

Ground Beef Steak

$14.95

10 oz. fresh ground beef smothered with sautéed onion and brown gravy.

Jalapeno Schnitzel

Jalapeno Schnitzel

$17.95

Lightly breaded pork cutlet smothered with our creamy jalopeño gravy served with red cabbage.

Jaeger Schnitzel

Jaeger Schnitzel

$17.95

Lightly breaded pork cutlet smothered with our creamy mushroom gravy served with red cabbage.

Wiener Schnitzel

$16.50

Lightly breaded pork cutlet served with red cabbage.

Country Sirloin

Country Sirloin

$21.95

Thin cut sirloin, dusted with flour, grilled and topped with sautéed onions.

Pot Roast

Pot Roast

$18.50

Fork tender, roasted overnight and smothered with a savory gravy.

German Plate

German Plate

$12.95

Our homemade sausage with sauerkraut.

Beef Liver

$13.50Out of stock

Lightly dusted in flour, grilled and topped with sautéed onions.

Pork Chops

Pork Chops

$18.95

Two center-cut pork chops.

16 oz Ribeye

$29.95

USDA choice hand-cut in house daily.

Jumbo Gulf Shrimp

Jumbo Gulf Shrimp

$17.95

Half dozen jumbo shrimp buttermilk battered and deep fried.

Fried Oysters

$17.95Out of stock

Lightly breaded and flash fried.

Catfish Filets

Catfish Filets

$15.95

Two large catfish filets deep fried or grilled.

Oysters & Etouffee

Oysters & Etouffee

$18.95Out of stock

Oysters lightly breaded and flash fried.Cajun style étouffée served over white rice.

Shrimp & Etouffee

Shrimp & Etouffee

$18.95

Jumbo shrimp buttermilk battered and deep fried and Cajun style étouffée served over white rice.

Shrimp & Oysters

Shrimp & Oysters

$18.95Out of stock

Jumbo shrimp buttermilk battered and deep fried and oysters lightly breaded and flash fried.

Catfish & Etouffee

Catfish & Etouffee

$18.95

Catfish filet deep fried or grilled and Cajun style étouffée served over white rice.

Catfish & Oysters

Catfish & Oysters

$18.95

Catfish filet deep fried or grilled and oysters lightly breaded and flash fried.

Catfish & Shrimp

Catfish & Shrimp

$18.95

Catfish filet deep fried or grilled & jumbo shrimp buttermilk battered and deep fried.

Flounder Almondine

$18.95

Grilled almond crusted flounder with a lemon butter sauce.

Andy's Etouffee

Andy's Etouffee

$14.95

Cajun style étouffée served over white rice.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Served with fries or chips
Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$11.95

Turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss & American cheese on our fresh baked bread with lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$11.95

Corned beef, sauerkraut & Swiss cheese on rye bread.

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$8.95

Crisp bacon on our fresh baked bread with lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Homemade chicken salad on our fresh baked bread with lettuce tomato & mayo.

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$11.95

Fresh ground in-house beef with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo & mustard.

Hudson Burger

$12.95

Fresh ground in-house beef with chopped crisp bacon, grilled onions & blue cheese dressing.

Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Hand-battered or grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Hand-battered chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickles & mayo on a toasted bun.

Soup & Salads

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$9.95

Two heaping scoops of homemade chicken salad on a bed of lettuce.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.95

Romaine lettuce, chilled strips of marinated chicken and Parmesan cheese with caesar dressing.

Bowl Soup

Bowl Soup

$3.95
Cup Soup

Cup Soup

$2.95

Appetizers

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.95

Four lightly fried tomatoes, served with ranch dressing.

Chicken Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadillas

$8.95

"Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with chicken, Monterrey Jack, cream cheese, mushrooms & chives "

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$7.95

Five jumbo skins loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon, chives and served with a side of ranch dressing.

Fried Homestyle Pickles

Fried Homestyle Pickles

$7.50

Deep fried pickle slices, buttermilk battered in breadcrumbs and served with a side of ranch dressing.

Sides

Baked Potato (after 5pm only)

Baked Potato (after 5pm only)

$4.50
French Fries

French Fries

$3.50
Buttermilk-Battered Fries

Buttermilk-Battered Fries

$3.95
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50
German Potato

German Potato

$3.50
Squash Casserole

Squash Casserole

$3.50
Broccoli

Broccoli

$2.95
Green Beans

Green Beans

$2.95
Carrots

Carrots

$2.95
Corn

Corn

$2.95
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$2.95
Grill Onions

Grill Onions

$0.75
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.95

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Rootbeer

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Milk - Small

$2.75

Milk - Large

$3.75

Juice - Small

$2.75

Juice - Large

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Hot Tea

$3.25

Pies

Pies - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)

Whole Buttermilk Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)

Whole Buttermilk Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)

$19.95
Whole Apple Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)

Whole Apple Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)

$24.95
Whole Coconut Meringue - After 11am only (Subject to Availability) - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)Pie

Whole Coconut Meringue - After 11am only (Subject to Availability) - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)Pie

$24.95

Whole Chocolate Meringue Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)

$24.95
Whole Cherry Cream Meringue Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)

Whole Cherry Cream Meringue Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)

$24.95
Whole Pecan Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)

Whole Pecan Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)

$22.95
Whole Chocolate Chip Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)

Whole Chocolate Chip Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)

$19.95
Whole Key Lime Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)

Whole Key Lime Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)

$19.95

Whole Lemon Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)

$24.95
Slice Buttermilk Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)

Slice Buttermilk Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)

$4.95

Slice Apple Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)

$4.95

Slice Cherry Cream Meringue Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)

$4.95

Slice Chocolate Chip Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)

$4.95

Slice Chocolate Meringue - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)Pie

$4.95

Slice Coconut Meringue Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)

$4.95
Slice Key Lime Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)

Slice Key Lime Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)

$4.95

Slice Lemon Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)

$4.95

Slice Pecan Pie - After 11am only (Subject to Availability)

$4.95
Buffet Dessert

Buffet Dessert

$1.95

Alcohol

Beer

Shiner

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

Bud Lite

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Mich Ultra

$3.25

Dos XX

$3.25

Wine

House Cab

$4.95

House Char

$4.95

House W Zin

$4.95

Gls Hess Cab

$8.95

Gls Hess Char

$8.95

Alc Drinks

Margarita

$9.95

Mimosa

$7.50

Bloody Mary

$8.95

Screwdriver

$8.95

Country Store

Specialties

Power Ball

Power Ball

$1.75
Brownie

Brownie

$2.95
Rice Krispies Treat

Rice Krispies Treat

$4.00
Loaf of White Bread - after 11:00am

Loaf of White Bread - after 11:00am

$3.25
Loaf of Wheat Bread - after 11:00am

Loaf of Wheat Bread - after 11:00am

$3.25
Loaf of White Bread (sliced) - after 11:00am

Loaf of White Bread (sliced) - after 11:00am

$3.25
Loaf of Wheat Bread (sliced) - after 11:00am

Loaf of Wheat Bread (sliced) - after 11:00am

$3.25

Food

Chicken Salad

$5.95+

Link Sausage

$4.95

Bottled Drinks

Evian Water

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Orange Crush

$2.95

Nuts

Chocolate Almonds

$6.50

Chocolate Toffee Almonds

$6.50

Candy Cane Almonds

$7.50

Cocoa Dusted Almonds

$6.50

Dark Chocolate Almonds

$6.50

Dark Chocolate Brazil Nuts

$6.50

Dark Chocolate Walnuts

$6.50

Jordan Almonds

$5.50

Cinnamon Sugar Pecans

$13.50

Salted Honey Pecans

$13.50

TX Pecan Halves

$13.50Out of stock

Chocolate Toffee Pecans

$13.50

Cranberry Crunch

$9.75

Praline Pecans

$13.50

Honey Toasted Pecans

$13.50

Dark Chocolate Pecans

$13.50Out of stock

Sweet 'n Spicy Pecans

$13.50

Milk Chocolate Amaretto Pecans

$13.50

Cinnamon Pecans

$13.50Out of stock

Spicy Bar Mix

$9.75

Healthy Snack Mix

$8.95

Chocolate Amaretto Pecans

$13.50

Chocolate Pecans

$13.50

Crunch 'n Munch

$9.75

Honey Crunch

$9.75Out of stock

Chocolate Honey Baked Pecans

$13.50

Creamy Pecan Pralines

$2.95

Chewy Pecan Pralines

$2.95

Peanut Brittle

$4.95

Jalapeno Peanut Brittle

$4.95

Pecan Brittle

$4.95

Candy

Candy Stick

Candy Stick

$0.46
Chocolate Covered Cherries

Chocolate Covered Cherries

$6.50
Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans

Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans

$3.95
Packaged Candy - Subject to Availability

Packaged Candy - Subject to Availability

$3.50

Yogurt Raisins

$4.95

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie Jar

Chocolate Chip Cookie Jar

$6.50Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Jar

$6.50Out of stock

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie Jar

$6.50Out of stock
Crackled Sugar Cookie Jar

Crackled Sugar Cookie Jar

$6.50Out of stock

Honey

16 oz Honey

$14.95

8 oz Honey

$7.50

16 oz Honey

$14.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2020 milam street, Columbus, TX 78934

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

